Updating Firmware After Installation

The firmware and FPGA update package (mlnx-fw-updater) are installed under “/opt/mellanox/mlnx-fw-updater” folder.

The latest FW and FPGA update package can be downloaded from mellanox.com, under

Products --> Adapters --> Smart Adapters --> Innova IPsec --> Download tab.

Warning The current update package available on mellanox.com does not support the script below. An update package that supports this script will become available in a future release.

You can run the following update script using one of the modes below:

Copy Copied! /opt/mellanox/mlnx-fw-updater/mlnx_fpga_updater.sh