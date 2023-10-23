On This Page
Changes and New Features
The following are the changes and/or new features that have been added to this version of MLNX_OFED.
HCAs
Feature/Change
Description
ConnectX-3/ConnectX-3 Pro
Devlink Configuration Parameters Tool
Added support for a set of configuration parameters that can be changed by the user through the Devlink user interface.
ConnectX-4 and above
ODP Pre-fetch
Added support for pre-fetching a range of an on-demand paging (ODP) memory region (MR), this way reducing latency by making pages present with RO/RW permissions before the actual IO is conducted.
DevX Privilege Enforcement
Enforced DevX privilege by firmware. This enables future device functionality without the need to make driver changes unless a new privilege type is introduced.
DevX Interoperability APIs
Added support for modifying and/or querying for a verb object (including CQ, QP, SRQ, WQ, and IND_TBL APIs) via the DevX interface.
This enables interoperability between verbs and DevX.
DevX Asynchronous Query Commands
Added support for running QUERY commands over the DevX interface in an asynchronous mode. This enables applications to issue many commands in parallel while firmware processes the commands.
DevX User-space PRM Handles Exposure
Exposed all PRM handles to user-space so DevX user application can mix verbs objects with DevX objects.
For example: Take the cqn from the created ibv_cq and use it on a devx)create(QP).
Indirect Mkey ODP
Added the ability to create indirect Mkeys with ODP support over DevX interface.
XDP Redirect
Added support for XDP_REDIRECT feature for both ingress and egress sides. Using this feature, incoming packets on one interface can be redirected very quickly into the transmission queue of another capable interface. Typically used for load balancing.
RoCE Disablement
|
Added the option to disable RoCE traffic handling. This enables forwarding of traffic over UDP port 4791 that is handled as RoCE traffic when RoCE is enabled.
When RoCE is disabled, there is no GID table, only Raw Ethernet QP type is supported and RoCE traffic is handled as regular Ethernet traffic.
Forward Error Correction (FEC) Encoding
Added the ability to query and modify Forward Error Correction (FEC) encoding, as well as disabling it via Ethtool.
|
|
Exposed RAW error counters per cable-module lane via ethtool stats. The counters show the number of errors before FEC correction (if enabled).
For further information, please see phy_raw_errors_lane[i] under Physical Port Counters section in Understanding mlx5 ethtool Counters Community post.
ConnectX-4 Lx and above
VF LAG
Added support for High Availability and load balancing for Virtual Functions of different physical ports in SwitchDev SR-IOV mode.
|
|
ASAP2 Offloading VXLAN Decapsulation with HW LRO
|
Added support for performing hardware Large Receive Offload (HW LRO) on VFs with HW-decapsulated VXLAN.
For further information on the VXLAN decapsulation feature, please refer to ASAP2 User Manual under www.mellanox.com -> Products -> Software -> ASAP2.
PCI Atomic Operations
|
Added the ability to run atomic operations on local memory without involving verbs API or compromising the operation's atomicity.
|
|
Virtual Ethernet Port Aggregator (VEPA)
Added support for activating/deactivating Virtual Ethernet Port Aggregator (VEPA) mode on a single virtual function (VF). To turn on VEPA on the second VF, run:
echo ON > /sys/class/net/enp59s0/device/sriov/1/vepa
VFs Rate Limit
|
Added support for setting a rate limit on groups of Virtual Functions rather on an individual Virtual Function.
|
ConnectX-6
ConnectX-6 Support
[Beta] Added support for ConnectX-6 (VPI only) adapter cards.
NOTE: In HDR installations that are built with remotely managed Quantum-based switches, the switch’s firmware must be upgraded to version 27.2000.1142 prior to upgrading the HCA’s (ConnectX-6) firmware to version 20.25.1500. When using ConnectX-6 HCAs with firmware v20.25.1500 and connecting them to Quantum-based switches, make sure the Quantum firmware version is 27.2000.1142 in order to avoid any critical link issues.
Ethtool 200Gbps
|
ConnectX-6 hardware introduces support for 200Gbps and 50Gbps-per-lane link mode. MLNX_OFED supports full backward compatibility with previous configurations.
Note that in order to advertise newly added link-modes, the full bitmap related to the link modes must be advertised from ethtool man page. For the full bitmap list per link mode, please refer to MLNX_OFED User Manual.
NOTE: This feature is firmware-dependent. Currently, ConnectX-6 Ethernet firmware supports up to 100Gbps only. Thus, this capability may not function properly using the current driver and firmware versions.
PCIe Power State
Added support for the following PCIe power state indications to be printed to dmesg:
mlx5 Driver
Message Signaled
Interrupts-X (MSI-X)
Vectors
Added support for using a single MSI-X vector for all control event queues instead of one MSI-X vector per queue in a virtual function driver. This frees extra MSI-X vectors to be used for completion event queue, allowing for additional traffic channels in the network device.
Send APIs
Introduced a new set of QP Send operations (APIs) which allows extensibility for new Send opcodes.
DC Data-path
Added DC QP data-path support using new Send APIs introduced in Direct Verbs (DV).
BlueField
BlueField Support
BlueField is now fully supported as part of the Mellanox OFED mainstream version sharing the same code baseline with all the adapters product line.
|
|
In SwitchDev mode:
ECPF Net Devices
In SwitchDev mode, net devices enp3s0f0 and enp3s0f1 are no longer created.
|
|
Expanded to support VFs as well as the host PFs.
All
RDMA-CM Application Managed QP
Added support for the RDMA application to manage its own QPs and use RDMA-CM only for exchanging Address information.
RDMA-CM QP Timeout Control
Added a new option to rdma_set_option that allows applications to override the RDMA-CM's QP ACK timeout value.
MLNX_OFED Verbs API
As of MLNX_OFED v5.0 release (Q1 2020) onwards, MLNX_OFED Verbs API will be migrated from the legacy version of the user space verbs libraries (libibervs, libmlx5 ..) to the upstream version rdma-core.
More details are available in MLNX_OFED user manual under Installing Upstream rdma-core Libraries.
Bug Fixes
See “Bug Fixes" section.
For additional information on the new features, please refer to MLNX_OFED User Manual.
MLNX_OFED Verbs API Migration
As of MLNX_OFED v5.0 release (Q1 of the year 2020), the following MLNX_OFED Verbs API will migrate from the legacy version of user space verbs libraries (libibervs, libmlx5, etc.) to the Upstream version rdma-core.
For further details on how to install Upstream rdma-core libraries, refer to Installing Upstream rdma-core Libraries section in the User Manual.
ibv_exp_alloc_ec_calc
ibv_exp_dealloc_ec_calc
ibv_exp_ec_encode_async
ibv_exp_ec_encode_sync
ibv_exp_ec_decode_async
ibv_exp_ec_decode_sync
intibv_exp_ec_update_async
intibv_exp_ec_update_sync
ibv_exp_ec_poll
ibv_exp_ec_encode_send
ibv_exp_create_qp
ibv_exp_use_priv_env
ibv_exp_poll_dc_info
ibv_exp_setenv
ibv_exp_query_device
ibv_exp_create_dct
ibv_exp_destroy_dct
ibv_exp_query_dct
ibv_exp_arm_dct
ibv_exp_query_port
ibv_exp_post_task
ibv_exp_query_values
ibv_exp_cqe_ts_to_ns
ibv_exp_create_flow
ibv_exp_destroy_flow
ibv_exp_poll_cq
ibv_exp_post_send
ibv_exp_reg_shared_mr
ibv_exp_modify_cq
ibv_exp_create_cq
ibv_exp_modify_qp
ibv_exp_reg_mr
ibv_exp_bind_mw
ibv_exp_prefetch_mr
ibv_exp_get_provider_func
ibv_exp_create_mr
ibv_exp_query_mkey
ibv_exp_dealloc_mkey_list_memory
ibv_exp_alloc_mkey_list_memory
ibv_exp_create_srq
ibv_exp_create_res_domain
ibv_exp_destroy_res_domain
ibv_exp_query_intf
ibv_exp_release_intf
ibv_exp_create_wq
ibv_exp_modify_wq
ibv_exp_destroy_wq
ibv_exp_create_rwq_ind_table
ibv_exp_destroy_rwq_ind_table
ibv_exp_query_gid_attr
ibv_exp_open_device
ibv_exp_post_srq_ops
ibv_exp_alloc_dm
ibv_exp_free_dm
ibv_exp_memcpy_dm
Deprecated APIs
Note that the following APIs are deprecated and replaced with the new APIs as of MLNX-OFED version 4.0, as listed in the table below.
Feature
Type
Current API
New API
Rereg MR
Verb
ibv_exp_rereg_mr
ibv_rereg_mr
Memory Window
Verb
ibv_exp_bind_mw
ibv_bind_mw
Structure
ibv_exp_send_wr -> bind_mw
ibv_send_wr -> bind_mw
Opcodes
IBV_EXP_WR_SEND_WITH_INV
IBV_WR_SEND_WITH_INV
IBV_EXP_WR_LOCAL_INV
IBV_WR_LOCAL_INV
IBV_EXP_WR_BIND_MW
IBV_WR_BIND_MW
Capability
IBV_EXP_DEVICE_MEM_WIN- DOW
IBV_DEVICE_MEM_WIN- DOW
Completion
IBV_EXP_WC_WITH_INV
IBV_WC_WITH_INV
The following are the unsupported functionalities/features/HCAs in MLNX_OFED:
ConnectX®-2 Adapter Card
Relational Database Service (RDS)
Ethernet over InfiniBand (EoIB) - mlx4_vnic
mthca InfiniBand driver