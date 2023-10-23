Changes and New Features

ConnectX-3/ConnectX-3 Pro Devlink Configuration Parameters Tool Added support for a set of configuration parameters that can be changed by the user through the Devlink user interface.

ConnectX-4 and above ODP Pre-fetch Added support for pre-fetching a range of an on-demand paging (ODP) memory region (MR), this way reducing latency by making pages present with RO/RW permissions before the actual IO is conducted.

DevX Privilege Enforcement Enforced DevX privilege by firmware. This enables future device functionality without the need to make driver changes unless a new privilege type is introduced.

DevX Interoperability APIs Added support for modifying and/or querying for a verb object (including CQ, QP, SRQ, WQ, and IND_TBL APIs) via the DevX interface. This enables interoperability between verbs and DevX.

DevX Asynchronous Query Commands Added support for running QUERY commands over the DevX interface in an asynchronous mode. This enables applications to issue many commands in parallel while firmware processes the commands.

DevX User-space PRM Handles Exposure Exposed all PRM handles to user-space so DevX user application can mix verbs objects with DevX objects. For example: Take the cqn from the created ibv_cq and use it on a devx)create(QP).

Indirect Mkey ODP Added the ability to create indirect Mkeys with ODP support over DevX interface.

XDP Redirect Added support for XDP_REDIRECT feature for both ingress and egress sides. Using this feature, incoming packets on one interface can be redirected very quickly into the transmission queue of another capable interface. Typically used for load balancing.

RoCE Disablement Added the option to disable RoCE traffic handling. This enables forwarding of traffic over UDP port 4791 that is handled as RoCE traffic when RoCE is enabled. When RoCE is disabled, there is no GID table, only Raw Ethernet QP type is supported and RoCE traffic is handled as regular Ethernet traffic.

Forward Error Correction (FEC) Encoding Added the ability to query and modify Forward Error Correction (FEC) encoding, as well as disabling it via Ethtool.

RAW Per-Lane Counters Exposure Exposed RAW error counters per cable-module lane via ethtool stats. The counters show the number of errors before FEC correction (if enabled). For further information, please see phy_raw_errors_lane[i] under Physical Port Counters section in Understanding mlx5 ethtool Counters Community post.

ConnectX-4 Lx and above VF LAG Added support for High Availability and load balancing for Virtual Functions of different physical ports in SwitchDev SR-IOV mode.

ConnectX-5 and above ASAP2 Offloading VXLAN Decapsulation with HW LRO Added support for performing hardware Large Receive Offload (HW LRO) on VFs with HW-decapsulated VXLAN. For further information on the VXLAN decapsulation feature, please refer to ASAP2 User Manual under www.mellanox.com -> Products -> Software -> ASAP2.

PCI Atomic Operations Added the ability to run atomic operations on local memory without involving verbs API or compromising the operation's atomicity.

ConnectX-5 Virtual Ethernet Port Aggregator (VEPA) Added support for activating/deactivating Virtual Ethernet Port Aggregator (VEPA) mode on a single virtual function (VF). To turn on VEPA on the second VF, run: echo ON > /sys/class/net/enp59s0/device/sriov/ 1/vepa

VFs Rate Limit Added support for setting a rate limit on groups of Virtual Functions rather on an individual Virtual Function.

ConnectX-6 ConnectX-6 Support [Beta] Added support for ConnectX-6 (VPI only) adapter cards. NOTE: In HDR installations that are built with remotely managed Quantum-based switches, the switch’s firmware must be upgraded to version 27.2000.1142 prior to upgrading the HCA’s (ConnectX-6) firmware to version 20.25.1500. When using ConnectX-6 HCAs with firmware v20.25.1500 and connecting them to Quantum-based switches, make sure the Quantum firmware version is 27.2000.1142 in order to avoid any critical link issues.

Ethtool 200Gbps ConnectX-6 hardware introduces support for 200Gbps and 50Gbps-per-lane link mode. MLNX_OFED supports full backward compatibility with previous configurations. Note that in order to advertise newly added link-modes, the full bitmap related to the link modes must be advertised from ethtool man page. For the full bitmap list per link mode, please refer to MLNX_OFED User Manual. NOTE: This feature is firmware-dependent. Currently, ConnectX-6 Ethernet firmware supports up to 100Gbps only. Thus, this capability may not function properly using the current driver and firmware versions.

PCIe Power State Added support for the following PCIe power state indications to be printed to dmesg: Info message #1: PCIe slot power capability was not advertised. Warning message: Detected insufficient power on the PCIe slot (xxxW). Info message #2: PCIe slot advertised sufficient power (xxxW). When indication #1 or #2 appear in dmesg, user should make sure to use a PCIe slot that is capable of supplying the required power.

mlx5 Driver Message Signaled Interrupts-X (MSI-X) Vectors Added support for using a single MSI-X vector for all control event queues instead of one MSI-X vector per queue in a virtual function driver. This frees extra MSI-X vectors to be used for completion event queue, allowing for additional traffic channels in the network device.

Send APIs Introduced a new set of QP Send operations (APIs) which allows extensibility for new Send opcodes.

DC Data-path Added DC QP data-path support using new Send APIs introduced in Direct Verbs (DV).

BlueField BlueField Support BlueField is now fully supported as part of the Mellanox OFED mainstream version sharing the same code baseline with all the adapters product line.

Representor Name Change In SwitchDev mode: Uplink representors are now called p0/p1

Host PF representors are now called pf0hpf/pf1hpf

VF representors are now called pf0vfN/pf1vfN

ECPF Net Devices In SwitchDev mode, net devices enp3s0f0 and enp3s0f1 are no longer created.

Setting Host MAC and Tx Rate Limit from ECPF Expanded to support VFs as well as the host PFs.

All RDMA-CM Application Managed QP Added support for the RDMA application to manage its own QPs and use RDMA-CM only for exchanging Address information.

RDMA-CM QP Timeout Control Added a new option to rdma_set_option that allows applications to override the RDMA-CM's QP ACK timeout value.

MLNX_OFED Verbs API As of MLNX_OFED v5.0 release (Q1 2020) onwards, MLNX_OFED Verbs API will be migrated from the legacy version of the user space verbs libraries (libibervs, libmlx5 ..) to the upstream version rdma-core. More details are available in MLNX_OFED user manual under Installing Upstream rdma-core Libraries.