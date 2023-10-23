Warning This feature is supported at beta level on ConnectX-4 adapter cards family and above only.

Docker (containerization) performs operating-system-level virtualization. On Linux, Docker uses resource isolation of the Linux kernel, to allow independent "containers" to run within a single Linux kernel instance.

Docker containers are supported on MLNX_OFED using Docker runtime. Virtual RoCE and InfiniBand devices are supported using SR-IOV mode.

Currently, RDMA/RoCE devices are supported in the modes listed in the following table:

Linux Containers Networking Modes