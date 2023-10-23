On This Page
- Supported Operating Systems
- Supported Non-Linux Virtual Machines
- Tested Hypervisors in Paravirtualized and SR-IOV Environments
- ASAP2™ Supported Operating Systems
- Hardware and Software Requirements
- Supported HCAs Firmware Versions
- Compatibility Matrix
- RDMA CM and RoCE Modes
General Support in MLNX_OFED
|
Operating System
|
Platform
|
Debian 8.11-Kernel 4.4
|
x86_64
|
Debian 9.4
|
x86_64
|
Debian 9.5
|
x86_64
|
Debian 9.5-Kernel 4.4
|
x86_64
|
Debian 9.6-Kernel 4.4
|
x86_64
|
EulerOS2.0 SP3
|
x86_64/AArch64 (Arm)
|
EulerOS2.0 SP5
|
x86_64
|
Fedora 27
|
x86_64
|
Fedora 29
|
x86_64
|
Kernel 4.20.14
|
x86_64
|
RHEL6.3/CentOS6.3
|
x86_64
|
RHEL6.8/CentOS6.8
|
x86_64
|
RHEL6.9/CentOS6.9
|
x86_64/PPC64 (Power8)
|
RHEL6.10/CentOS6.10
|
x86_64
|
RHEL7.2/CentOS7.2
|
x86_64/PPC64 (Power8)/PPC64LE (Power8)
|
RHEL7.3/CentOS7.3
|
x86_64/PPC64 (Power8)/PPC64LE (Power8)
|
RHEL7.4/CentOS7.4
|
x86_64/PPC64 (Power8)/PPC64LE (Power8)/PPC64LE (Power9)/ARM64
|
RHEL7.5/CentOS7.5
|
x86_64/PPC64 (Power8)/PPC64LE/ARM64
|
RHEL7.6/CentOS7.6
|
x86_64/PPC64 (Power8)/PPC64LE
|
RHEL7.6 ALT (Pegas 1.2 LE for P9)
|
x86_64/PPC64LE (Power9)
|
RHEL8.0 (beta)
|
x86_64/PPC64 (Power8)/PPC64LE (Power8)/PPC64LE (Power9)
|
SLES11 SP3
|
x86_64/PPC64 (Power8)
|
SLES11 SP4
|
x86_64/PPC64 (Power8)
|
SLES12 SP2
|
x86_64/PPC64LE (Power8)
|
SLES12 SP3
|
x86_64/PPC64LE (Power8)
|
SLES12 SP4
|
x86_64/PPC64LE (Power8)
|
SLES15
|
x86_64/PPC64LE (Power8)
|
SLES15 SP1 (beta)
|
x86_64
|
Ubuntu 14.04.05
|
x86_64
|
Ubuntu 16.04.04*
|
x86_64/PPC64LE (Power8)/PPC64LE (Power9)
|
Ubuntu 18.04.01
|
x86_64/PPC64LE (Power8)/PPC64LE (Power9)
|
Ubuntu 18.04.02
|
x86_64/PPC64LE (Power9)
|
XenServer 6.5
|
x86_64
|
XenServer 7.1
|
x86_64
* Ubuntu 16.04.05 and 16.04.06 can be used only with Kernels of version 4.4.0-143 or below.
Notes:
32 bit platforms are no longer supported in MLNX_OFED.
For RPM based distributions, if you wish to install OFED on a different kernel, you need to create a new ISO image, using mlnx_add_kernel_support.sh script. See the MLNX_OFED User Manual for instructions.
Upgrading MLNX_OFED on your cluster requires upgrading all of its nodes to the newest version as well.
The following are the supported non-Linux Virtual Machines in this current MLNX_OFED version:
|
HCA
|
Windows Virtual Machine Type
|
WinOF version
|
Protocol
|
ConnectX-3
|
Windows 2012 R2 DC
|
MLNX_VPI 5.50
|
IPoIB, ETH
|
ConnectX-3 Pro
|
Windows 2016 DC
|
MLNX_VPI 5.50
|
IPoIB, ETH
|
ConnectX-4
|
Windows 2012 R2 DC
|
MLNX_WinOF2 2.10
|
IB, IPoIB, ETH
|
ConnectX-4 Lx
|
Windows 2016 DC
|
MLNX_WinOF2 2.10
|
IB, IPoIB, ETH
|
Tested Hypervisors
|
HCAs
|
Operating System
|
SR-IOV
|
All
|
RHEL6.10 KVM
|
RHEL7.5 KVM
|
RHEL7.6 KVM
|
SLES12 SP3 KVM
|
Ubuntu18.04.1 KVM
|
Debian 8.11 KVM Kernel 4.4
|
Debian 9.4 KVM
|
Debian 9.5 KVM Kernel 4.14
|
ConnectX-4
|
XenServer 7.0 (IB only)
|
XenServer 7.2 (IB only)
|
ConnectX-4/ConnectX-5
|
RHEL7.6 KVM
|
SLES15 KVM
|
Ubuntu16.04.5 KVM
|
EulerOS2.0 SP5 KVM (IB only)
|
Paravirtualized
|
ConnectX-3/ConnectX-4
|
RHEL 7.5 KVM
|
Ubuntu 16.04.4 KVM
|
Ubuntu 18.04.1 KVM
|
ConnectX-4/ConnectX-5
|
RHEL 7.4 KVM
|
RHEL 7.6 KVM
|
XenServer 7.0 (IB only)
|
XenServer 7.2 (IB only)
Below is a list of all the OSs that support Accelerated Switch and Packet Processing (ASAP2) in MLNX_OFED package:
RHEL 7.4
RHEL 7.5
RHEL 7.6
CentOS 7.2 (default Kernel + Kernel 4.9)
Ubuntu 18.04 (Kernel 4.15)
The following are the hardware and software requirements of the current MLNX_OFED version.
Linux operating system
Administrator privileges on your machine(s)
Disk Space: 1GB
For the OFED Distribution to compile on your machine, some software packages of your operating
system (OS) distribution are required.
To install the additional packages, run the following commands per OS:
|
Operating System
|
Required Packages Installation Command
|
RHEL/OL/Fedora
|
yum install perl pciutils python gcc-gfortran libxml2-python tcsh libnl.i686 libnl expat glib2 tcl libstdc++ bc tk gtk2 atk cairo numactl pkgconfig ethtool lsof
|
XenServer
|
yum install perl pciutils python libxml2-python libnl expat glib2 tcl bc libstdc++ tk pkgconfig ethtool
|
SLES 11 SP2
|
zypper install perl pciutils python libnl-32bit libxml2-python tcsh libnl libstdc++46 expat glib2 tcl bc tklibcurl4 gtk2 atk cairo pkg-config ethtool
|
SLES 11 SP3
|
zypper install perl pciutils python libnl-32bit libxml2-python tcsh libstdc++43 libnl expat glib2 tcl bc tk libcurl4 gtk2 atk cairo pkg-config ethtool lsof
|
SLES 12
|
zypper install pkg-config expat libstdc++6 libglib-2_0-0 lib- gtk-2_0-0 tcl libcairo2 tcsh python bc pciutils libatk-1_0-0 tk python-libxml2 lsof libnl3-200 ethtool lsof
|
SLESS 15
|
python ethtool libatk-1_0-0 python2-libxml2-python tcsh lib- stdc++6-devel-gcc7 libgtk-2_0-0 tcl libopenssl1_1 libnl3-200 make libcairo2 expat libmnl0 insserv-compat pciutils lsof lib- glib-2_0-0 pkg-config tk
|
Ubuntu/Debian
|
apt-get install perl dpkg autotools-dev autoconf libtool auto- make1.10 automake m4 dkms debhelper tcl tcl8.4 chrpath swig graphviz tcl-dev tcl8.4-dev tk-dev tk8.4-dev bison flex dpatch zlib1g-dev curl libcurl4-gnutls-dev python-libxml2 libvirt-bin libvirt0 libnl-dev libglib2.0-dev libgfortran3 automake m4
pkg-config libnuma logrotate ethtool lsof
|
Debian 8
|
apt-get install libnl-3-200 automake debhelper curl dkms logrotate libglib2.0-0 python-libxml2 graphviz tk tcl libvirt- bin coreutils pkg-config autotools-dev flex autoconf pciutils quilt module-init-tools libvirt0 libstdc++6 dpkg libgfortran3 procps lsof libltdl-dev gcc dpatch chrpath grep m4 gfortran bison libnl-route-3-200 swig perl make ethtool lsof
This current MLNX_OFED version supports the following Mellanox network adapter cards firmware versions:
|
HCA
|
Recommended Firmware Rev.
|
Additional Firmware Rev. Supported
|
ConnectX®-3
|
2.42.5000
|
2.40.7000
|
ConnectX®-3 Pro
|
2.42.5000
|
2.40.7000
|
ConnectX®-4
|
12.25.1020
|
12.24.1000
|
ConnectX®-4 Lx
|
14.25.1020
|
14.24.1000
|
ConnectX®-5
|
16.25.1020
|
16.24.1000
|
ConnectX®-5 Ex
|
16.25.1020
|
16.24.1000
|
ConnectX®-6 (beta)
|
20.25.1500
|
N/A
|
Innova IPsec EN
|
16.25.1020
|
14.24.1000
|
BlueField™
|
18.25.1020
|
N/A
|
Connect-IB®
|
10.16.1200
|
10.16.1020
For the official firmware versions, please see:
http://www.mellanox.com/content/pages.php?pg=firmware_download
This MLNX_OFED version is compatible with the following:
|
Mellanox Product
|
Description/Version
|
MLNX-OS®
|
MSB7xx0 w/w MLNX-OS® version 3.7.1000 (see note 2 below)
|
Unified Fabric Manager (UFM®)
|
v6.1
|
HCOLL (see note 1 below)
|
v4.2
|
Open MPI
|
v4.0.x
|
MFT
|
v4.11.0
Notes:
MLNX_OFED was tested with this switch. However, additional switches may be supported as well.
HCOLL is now the default FCA version used in HPC-X, starting from HPC-X v1.8. This version replaces FCA v2.x.
RoCE Modes Matrix
|
Software Stack / Inbox Distribution
|
RoCEv1 (IP Based GIDs) Supported as of Version
|
RoCEv2 Supported as of Version
|
RoCEv1 & RoCEv2 (RoCE per GID)
Supported as of Version
|
ConnectX-3/ ConnectX-3 Pro
|
ConnectX-4/ ConnectX-4 Lx/ ConnectX-5/
ConnectX-5 Ex
|
ConnectX-3 Pro
|
ConnectX-4/ ConnectX-4 Lx/
ConnectX-5/ ConnectX-5 Ex
|
ConnectX-3 Pro/ConnectX-4/ConnectX-4 Lx/
ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex
|
MLNX_OFED
|
2.1-x.x.x
|
3.0-x.x.x
|
2.3-x.x.x
|
3.0-x.x.x
|
3.0-x.x.x
|
3.14
|
4.4
|
4.4
|
4.4
|
4.4
|
RHEL
|
6.6, 7.0
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
SLES
|
12
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Ubuntu
|
14.04.4,
16.04, 15.10
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
Note: Support for ConnectX-5 and ConnectX-5 Ex adapter cards in MLNX_OFED starts from v4.0.
RDMA CM Default RoCE Mode
The default RoCE mode on which RDMA CM runs is RoCEv2 instead of RoCEv1, starting from MLNX_OFED v4.1. RDMA_CM session requires both the client and server sides to support the same RoCE mode. Otherwise, the client will fail to connect to the server.
For further information, refer to RDMA CM and RoCE Version Defaults Community post.