MLNX_OFED Documentation Rev 4.6-1.0.1.1
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Switch Software  MLNX_OFED Documentation Rev 4.6-1.0.1.1  InfiniBand Interface

On This Page

InfiniBand Interface

ConnectX-3/ConnectX-3 Pro Port Type Management

For information on ConnectX-3 adapter cards family port type management, please refer to " ConnectX-3/ConnectX-3 Pro Port Type Man agement " section.

ConnectX-4 Port Type Management

For information on ConnectX-4 adapter cards family port type management, please refer to " ConnectX-4 and above Port Type Manage ment/VPI Cards Configuration " section.

RDMA Counters

  • RDMA counters are available only through sysfs located under:

    • # /sys/class/infiniband/<device>/ports/*/counters/

    • # /sys/class/infiniband/<device>/ports/*/hw_counters/

For mlx4 port and RDMA counters, refer to the Understanding mlx4 Linux Counters Community post.
For mlx5 port and RDMA counters, refer to the Understanding mlx5 Linux Counters Community post.
© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Oct 23, 2023
content here