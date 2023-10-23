Quantized Congestion Notification (QCN)

Setting QCN parameters requires updating its value for each priority. '-1' indicates no change in the current value.

Example for setting 'rp g_enable' in order to enable QCN for priorities 3, 5, 6:

Copy Copied! mlnx_qcn -i eth2 --rpg_enable=- 1 - 1 - 1 1 - 1 1 1 - 1

Example for setting 'rpg_hai_rate' for priorities 1, 6, 7: