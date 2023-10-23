On This Page
Changes and New Features
The following are the changes and/or new features that have been added to this version of MLNX_OFED.
|
HCAs
|
Feature/Change
|
Description
|
ConnectX-5 and above
|
Uplink Representor Modes
|
Added support for new_netdev and nic_netdev uplink representor modes.
For further information on how to configure these modes, please refer to Configuring Uplink Representor Mode.
|
ConnectX-5
|
mlx5_core
|
Added new mlx5_core module parameter "num_of_groups", which controls the number of large groups in the FDB flow table.
Note: The default value of num_of_groups may change per MLNX_OFED driver version. The following table lists the values that must be set when upgrading the MLNX_OFED version prior to driver load, in order to achieve the same OOB experience.
For further information, please refer to Performance Tuning Based on Traffic Patterns section in MLNX_OFED User Manual.
|
VFs Groups Minimum Bandwidth Rate
|
Added support for setting a minimum bandwidth rate on a group of VFs (BW guarantee) to ensure this group is able to transmit at least the amount of bandwidth specified on the wire.
|
Direct Verbs Support for Batch Counters on Root Table
|
Added support for mlx5dv_dr API to set batch counters for root tables.
|
ConnectX-5 & BlueField
|
Modify Header
|
Added support for mlx5dv_dr_actions to support up to 32 modify actions.
|
mlx5dv_dr Memory Consumption
|
Reduced the mlx5dv_dr API memory consumption by improving the memory allocator.
|
mlx5dv_dr Memory Allocation
|
Reduced memory allocation time when using the mlx5dv_dr API. This is particularly significant for the first inserted rules on which memory is allocated.
|
BlueField
|
Mediated Devices
|
Added support for mediated devices that allows the creation of accelerated devices without SR-IOV on the Bluefield® system.
For further information on mediated devices and how to configure them, please refer to Mediated Devices section in MLNX_OFED User Manual.
|
All
|
Bug Fixes
|
See “Bug Fixes" section.
For additional information on the new features, please refer to MLNX_OFED User Manual.
MLNX_OFED Verbs API Migration
As of MLNX_OFED v5.0 release (Q1 of the year 2020), the following MLNX_OFED Verbs API will migrate from the legacy version of user space verbs libraries (libibervs, libmlx5, etc.) to the Upstream version rdma-core.
For further details on how to install Upstream rdma-core libraries, refer to Installing Upstream rdma-core Libraries section in the User Manual.
ibv_exp_alloc_ec_calc
ibv_exp_dealloc_ec_calc
ibv_exp_ec_encode_async
ibv_exp_ec_encode_sync
ibv_exp_ec_decode_async
ibv_exp_ec_decode_sync
intibv_exp_ec_update_async
intibv_exp_ec_update_sync
ibv_exp_ec_poll
ibv_exp_ec_encode_send
ibv_exp_create_qp
ibv_exp_use_priv_env
ibv_exp_poll_dc_info
ibv_exp_setenv
ibv_exp_query_device
ibv_exp_create_dct
ibv_exp_destroy_dct
ibv_exp_query_dct
ibv_exp_arm_dct
ibv_exp_query_port
ibv_exp_post_task
ibv_exp_query_values
ibv_exp_cqe_ts_to_ns
ibv_exp_create_flow
ibv_exp_destroy_flow
ibv_exp_poll_cq
ibv_exp_post_send
ibv_exp_reg_shared_mr
ibv_exp_modify_cq
ibv_exp_create_cq
ibv_exp_modify_qp
ibv_exp_reg_mr
ibv_exp_bind_mw
ibv_exp_prefetch_mr
ibv_exp_get_provider_func
ibv_exp_create_mr
ibv_exp_query_mkey
ibv_exp_dealloc_mkey_list_memory
ibv_exp_alloc_mkey_list_memory
ibv_exp_create_srq
ibv_exp_create_res_domain
ibv_exp_destroy_res_domain
ibv_exp_query_intf
ibv_exp_release_intf
ibv_exp_create_wq
ibv_exp_modify_wq
ibv_exp_destroy_wq
ibv_exp_create_rwq_ind_table
ibv_exp_destroy_rwq_ind_table
ibv_exp_query_gid_attr
ibv_exp_open_device
ibv_exp_post_srq_ops
ibv_exp_alloc_dm
ibv_exp_free_dm
ibv_exp_memcpy_dm
Deprecated APIs
Note that the following APIs are deprecated and replaced with the new APIs as of MLNX-OFED version 4.0, as listed in the table below.
|
Feature
|
Type
|
Current API
|
New API
|
Rereg MR
|
Verb
|
ibv_exp_rereg_mr
|
ibv_rereg_mr
|
Memory Window
|
Verb
|
ibv_exp_bind_mw
|
ibv_bind_mw
|
Structure
|
ibv_exp_send_wr -> bind_mw
|
ibv_send_wr -> bind_mw
|
Opcodes
|
IBV_EXP_WR_SEND_WITH_INV
|
IBV_WR_SEND_WITH_INV
|
IBV_EXP_WR_LOCAL_INV
|
IBV_WR_LOCAL_INV
|
IBV_EXP_WR_BIND_MW
|
IBV_WR_BIND_MW
|
Capability
|
IBV_EXP_DEVICE_MEM_WIN- DOW
|
IBV_DEVICE_MEM_WIN- DOW
|
Completion
|
IBV_EXP_WC_WITH_INV
|
IBV_WC_WITH_INV
The following are the unsupported functionalities/features/HCAs in MLNX_OFED:
ConnectX®-2 Adapter Card
Relational Database Service (RDS)
Ethernet over InfiniBand (EoIB) - mlx4_vnic
mthca InfiniBand driver
Ethernet IPoIB (eIPoIB)
The following are the unsupported features/functionalities of OVS Offload using ASAP2 on ConnectX-5 onwards adapter cards:
VXLAN decapsulation drop rule offloading
A single VLAN is supported per VF for offloading VLAN push/pop actions
FIB updates for VXLAN offloads. If a flow is offloaded and then the IP of the PF is changed, it will not be un-offloaded, and vice versa
Offloading more than 4 VXLAN ports
Next-hop routes for tunnel destination are not supported
TC priorities are ignored
OVS dump-flows does not report HW offloading status
Weight is not supported in multi-path routing
Rules with IP fragment first/later matching are not supported