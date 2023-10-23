Changes and New Features

Added new mlx5_core module parameter "num_of_groups", which controls the number of large groups in the FDB flow table.

Note: The default value of num_of_groups may change per MLNX_OFED driver version. The following table lists the values that must be set when upgrading the MLNX_OFED version prior to driver load, in order to achieve the same OOB experience.

MLNX_OFED Version num_of_groups Default Value v4.7-3.2.9.0 4 v4.6-3.1.9.0.14 15 v4.6-3.1.9.0.15 15 v4.5-1.0.1.0.19 63

For further information, please refer to Performance Tuning Based on Traffic Patterns section in MLNX_OFED User Manual.