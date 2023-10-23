Warning ConnectX®-4 and ConnectX®-4 Lx adapter cards support only User Verbs domain with struct ibv_exp_flow_spec_eth flow specification using 4 priorities.

Flow steering defines the concept of domain and priority. Each domain represents a user agent that can attach a flow. The domains are prioritized. A higher priority domain will always supersede a lower priority domain when their flow specifications overlap. Setting a lower priority value will result in a higher priority.

In addition to the domain, there is a priority within each of the domains. Each domain can have at most 2^12 priorities in accordance with its needs.

The following are the domains at a descending order of priority:

User Verbs allows a user application QP to be attached to a specified flow when using ibv_exp_create_flow and ibv_exp_destroy_flow verbs

ibv_exp_create_flow Copy Copied! struct ibv_exp_flow *ibv_exp_create_flow(struct ibv_qp *qp, struct ibv_exp_flow_attr *flow) Input parameters : struct ibv_qp - the attached QP. struct ibv_exp_flow_attr - attaches the QP to the flow specified. The flow contains mandatory control parameters and optional L2, L3 and L4 headers. The optional headers are detected by setting the size and num_of_specs fields:

struct ibv_exp_flow_attr can be followed by the optional flow headers structs: Copy Copied! struct ibv_exp_flow_spec_ib struct ibv_exp_flow_spec_eth struct ibv_exp_flow_spec_ipv4 struct ibv_exp_flow_spec_tcp_udp struct ibv_exp_flow_spec_ipv6 Note : ipv6 is applicable for ConnectX®-4 and ConnectX®-4 Lx only. For further information, please refer to the ibv_exp_create_flow man page. Warning Be advised that as of MLNX_OFED v2.0-3.0.0, the parameters (both the value and the mask) should be set in big-endian format. Each header struct holds the relevant network layer parameters for matching. To enforce the match, the user sets a mask for each parameter.

The mlx5 driver supports partial masks. The mlx4 driver supports the following masks: All one mask - include the parameter value in the attached rule Note: Since the VLAN ID in the Ethernet header is 12bit long, the following parameter should be used: flow_spec_eth.mask.vlan_tag = htons (0x0fff) All zero mask - ignore the parameter value in the attached rule



When setting the flow type to NORMAL, the incoming traffic will be steered according to the rule specifications. ALL_DEFAULT and MC_DEFAULT rules options are valid only for Ethernet link type since InfiniBand link type packets always include QP number.

ibv_exp_destroy_flow Copy Copied! int ibv_exp_destroy_flow(struct ibv_exp_flow *flow_id) Input parameters: ibv_exp_destroy_flow requires struct ibv_exp_flow which is the return value of ibv_ex- p_create_flow in case of success. Output parameters: Returns 0 on success, or the value of errno on failure. For further information, please refer to the ibv_exp_destroy_flow man page.

Ethtool domain is used to attach an RX ring, specifically its QP to a specified flow. Please refer to the most recent ethtool manpage for all the ways to specify a flow.

Examples:

ethtool –U eth5 flow-type ether dst 00:11:22:33:44:55 loc 5 action 2

All packets that contain the above destination MAC address are to be steered into rx-ring 2 (its underlying QP), with priority 5 (within the ethtool domain)

ethtool –U eth5 flow-type tcp4 src-ip 1.2.3.4 dst-port 8888 loc 5 action 2

All packets that contain the above destination IP address and source port are to be steered into rx- ring 2. When destination MAC is not given, the user's destination MAC is filled automatically.

ethtool -U eth5 flow-type ether dst 00:11:22:33:44:55 vlan 45 m 0xf000 loc 5 action 2

All packets that contain the above destination MAC address and specific VLAN are steered into ring 2. Please pay attention to the VLAN's mask 0xf000. It is required in order to add such a rule.

ethtool –u eth5

Shows all of ethtool's steering rule

When configuring two rules with the same priority, the second rule will overwrite the first one, so this ethtool interface is effectively a table. Inserting Flow Steering rules in the kernel requires support from both the ethtool in the user space and in kernel (v2.6.28).

MLX4 Driver Support

The mlx4 driver supports only a subset of the flow specification the ethtool API defines. Asking for an unsupported flow specification will result in an "invalid value" failure.

The following are the flow specific parameters:

ether tcp4/udp4 ip4 Mandatory dst src-ip/dst-ip Optional vlan src-ip, dst-ip, src-port, dst-port, vlan src-ip, dst-ip, vlan

Accelerated Receive Flow Steering (aRFS) Warning aRFS is supported in both ConnectX®-3 and ConnectX®-4 adapter cards. Receive Flow Steering (RFS) and Accelerated Receive Flow Steering (aRFS) are kernel features currently available in most distributions. For RFS, packets are forwarded based on the location of the application consuming the packet. aRFS boosts the speed of RFS by adding support for the hardware. By usingaRFS(unlike RFS), the packets are directed to a CPU that is local to the thread running the application. aRFSis an in-kernel-logic responsible for load balancing between CPUs by attaching flows to CPUs that are used by flow's owner applications. This domain allows the aRFS mechanism to use the flow steering infrastructure to support the aRFS logic by implementing the ndo_rx_- flow_steer, which, in turn, calls the underlying flow steering mechanism with the aRFS domain. To configure RFS: Configure the RFS flow table entries (globally and per core). Note : The functionality remains disabled until explicitly configured (by default it is 0). The number of entries in the global flow table is set as follows: Warning /proc/sys/net/core/rps_sock_flow_entries



The number of entries in the per-queue flow table are set as follows: Warning /sys/class/net/<dev>/queues/rx-<n>/rps_flow_cnt

Example:

Copy Copied! # echo 32768 > /proc/sys/net/core/rps_sock_flow_entries # for f in /sys/ class /net/ens6/queues/rx-*/rps_flow_cnt; do echo 32768 > $f; done

To Configure aRFS:

The aRFS feature requires explicit configuration in order to enable it. Enabling the aRFS requires enabling the 'ntuple' flag via the ethtool.

For example, to enable ntuple for eth0, run:

Copy Copied! ethtool -K eth0 ntuple on

aRFS requires the kernel to be compiled with the CONFIG_RFS_ACCEL option. This option is available in kernels 2.6.39 and above. Furthermore, aRFS requires Device Managed Flow Steering support.

Warning RFS cannot function if LRO is enabled. LRO can be disabled via ethtool.

