Hardware and Software Requirements
|
Requirements
|
Description
|
Platforms
|
A server platform with an adapter card based on one of the following Mellanox Technologies’ VPI HCA devices:
For the list of supported architecture platforms, please refer to the Mellanox OFED Release Notes file.
|
Required Disk Space for
Installation
|
1GB
|
Device ID
|
For the latest list of device IDs, please visit Mellanox website.
|
Operating System
|
Linux operating system.
For the list of supported operating system distributions and kernels, please refer to the Mellanox OFED Release Notes file.
|
Installer
Privileges
|
The installation requires administrator (root) privileges on the target machine.