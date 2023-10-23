On This Page
InfiniBand Interface
For information on ConnectX-3 adapter cards family port type management, please refer to " ConnectX-3/ConnectX-3 Pro Port Type Man agement " section.
For information on ConnectX-4 adapter cards family port type management, please refer to " ConnectX-4 and above Port Type Manage ment/VPI Cards Configuration " section.
RDMA counters are available only through sysfs located under:
# /sys/class/infiniband/<device>/ports/*/counters/
# /sys/class/infiniband/<device>/ports/*/hw_counters/
For mlx4 port and RDMA counters, refer to the
Understanding
mlx4
Linux
Counters
Community post.
For mlx5 port and RDMA counters, refer to the Understanding mlx5 Linux Counters Community post.