On This Page
- Installation Script
- Installation Procedure
- Installation Results
- Installation Logging
- openibd Script
- Driver Load Upon System Boot
- mlnxofedinstall Return Codes
- Additional Installation Procedures
- Installing MLNX_OFED on Innova™ IPsec Adapter Cards
- Installing MLNX_OFED Using YUM
- Installing MLNX_OFED Using apt-get
- Installing Upstream RDMA-Core Libraries
- Installing libdisni Package
- Installing NEO-Host Using mlnxofedinstall Script
Installing Mellanox OFED
The installation script, mlnxofedinstall, performs the following:
Discovers the currently installed kernel
Uninstalls any software stacks that are part of the standard operating system distribution or another vendor's commercial stack
Installs the MLNX_OFED_LINUX binary RPMs (if they are available for the current kernel)
Identifies the currently installed InfiniBand and Ethernet network adapters and automatically upgrades the firmware
Note: If you wish to perform a firmware upgrade using customized FW binaries, you can provide a path to the folder that contains the FW binary files, by running --fw-image-dir. Using this option, the FW version embedded in the MLNX_OFED package will be ignored.
Example:
./mlnxofedinstall --fw-image-dir /tmp/my_fw_bin_files
Usage
./mnt/mlnxofedinstall [OPTIONS]
The installation script removes all previously installed Mellanox OFED packages and re-installs from scratch. You will be prompted to acknowledge the deletion of the old packages.
Pre-existing configuration files will be saved with the extension “.conf.rpmsave”.
If you need to install Mellanox OFED on an entire (homogeneous) cluster, a common strategy is to mount the ISO image on one of the cluster nodes and then copy it to a shared file system such as NFS. To install on all the cluster nodes, use cluster-aware tools (suchaspdsh).
If your kernel version does not match with any of the offered pre-built RPMs, you can add your kernel version by using the “mlnx_add_kernel_support.sh” script located inside the MLNX_OFED package.Warning
On Redhat and SLES distributions with errata kernel installed there is no need to use the mlnx_add_kernel_support.sh script. The regular installation can be performed and weak-updatesmechanismwill create symbolic links to the MLNX_OFED kernel modules.
The “mlnx_add_kernel_support.sh” script can be executed directly from themlnxofedinstallscript. For further information, please see '--add-kernel-support' option below.Warning
On Ubuntu and Debian distributions drivers installation use Dynamic Kernel Module Support (DKMS) framework. Thus, the drivers' compilation will take place on the host during MLNX_OFED installation.
Therefore, using "mlnx_add_kernel_support.sh" is irrelevant on Ubuntu and Debian distributions.
Example: The following command will create a MLNX_OFED_LINUX ISO image for RedHat 6.3 under the /tmp directory.
# ./MLNX_OFED_LINUX-x.x-x-rhel6.
3-x86_64/mlnx_add_kernel_support.sh -m /tmp/MLNX_OFED_LINUX-x.x-x-rhel6.
3-x86_64/ --make-tgz Note: This program will create MLNX_OFED_LINUX TGZ
forrhel6.
3under /tmp directory. All Mellanox, OEM, OFED, or Distribution IB packages will be removed. Do you want to
continue?[y/N]:y See log file /tmp/mlnx_ofed_iso.
21642.log Building OFED RPMs. Please wait... Removing OFED RPMs... Created /tmp/MLNX_OFED_LINUX-x.x-x-rhel6.
3-x86_64-ext.tgz
The script adds the following lines to /etc/security/limits.conf for the userspace components such as MPI:
* soft memlock unlimited
* hard memlock unlimited
These settings set the amount of memory that can be pinned by a userspace application to unlimited. If desired, tune the value unlimited to a specific amount of RAM.
For your machine to be part of the InfiniBand/VPI fabric, a Subnet Manager must be running on one of the fabric nodes. At this point, Mellanox OFED for Linux has already installed the OpenSM Subnet Manager on your machine.
For the list of installation options, run: ./mlnxofedinstall --h
The DKMS (on Debian based OS) and the weak-modules (RedHat OS) mechanisms rebuild the initrd/initramfs for the respective kernel in order to add the MLNX_OFED drivers.
When installing MLNX_OFED without DKMS support on Debian based OS, or without KMP support on RedHat or any other distribution, the initramfs will not be changed. Therefore, the inbox drivers may be loaded on boot. In this case, openibd service script will automatically unload them and load the new drivers that come with MLNX_OFED.
This section describes the installation procedure of MLNX_OFED on Mellanox adapter cards. Additional installation procedures are provided for Mellanox Innova SmartNIC for other environment customizations, and for extra libraries and packages in “Installing MLNX_OFED on Innova™ IPsec Adapter Cards” section.
Log in to the installation machine as root.
Mount the ISO image on your machine.
host1# mount -o ro,loop MLNX_OFED_LINUX-<ver>-<OS label>-<CPU arch>.iso /mnt
Run the installation script.
/mnt/mlnxofedinstall Logs dir: /tmp/MLNX_OFED_LINUX-x.x-x.logs This program will install the MLNX_OFED_LINUX
packageon your machine. Note that all other Mellanox, OEM, OFED, RDMA or Distribution IB packages will be removed. Those packages are removed due to conflicts with MLNX_OFED_LINUX,
donot reinstall them. Starting MLNX_OFED_LINUX-x.x.x installation ... ........ ........ Installation finished successfully. Attempting to perform Firmware update... Querying Mellanox devices firmware ...Warning
For unattended installation, use the --force installation option while running the MLNX_OFED installation script:
/mnt/mlnxofedinstall --forceWarning
MLNX_OFED for Ubuntu should be installed with the following flags in chroot environment:
./mlnxofedinstall --without-dkms --add-kernel-support --kernel <kernel version in chroot> --without-fw-update --force
For example:
./mlnxofedinstall --without-dkms --add-kernel-support --kernel 3.13.0-85-generic --without-fw-update --force
Note that the path to kernel sources (--kernel-sources) should be added if the sources are not in their default location.Warning
In case your machine has the latest firmware, no firmware update will occur and the installation script will print at the end of installation a message similar to the following:
Device #1:
----------
Device Type: ConnectX4
Part Number: MCX456A-ECA
Description: ConnectX-4 VPI adapter card; EDR IB (100Gb/s) and 100GbE; dual-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x16; ROHS R6
PSID: MT_2190110032
PCI Device Name: 0b:00.0
Base MAC: 0000e41d2d5cf810
Versions: Current Available
FW 12.14.0114 12.14.0114
Status: Up to dateWarning
In case your machine has an unsupported network adapter device, no firmware update will occur and one of the error messages below will be printed. Please contact your hardware vendor for help with firmware updates.
Error message #1:
Device #1:
----------
evice Type: ConnectX4
Part Number: MCX456A-ECA
Description: ConnectX-4 VPI adapter card; EDR IB (100Gb/s) and 100GbE; dual-port QSFP28; PCIe3.0 x16; ROHS R6
PSID: MT_2190110032
PCI Device Name: 0b:00.0
Base MAC: 0000e41d2d5cf810
Versions: Current Available
FW 12.14.0114 N/A
Status: No matching image found
Error message #2:
The firmware for this device is not distributed inside Mellanox driver: 0000:01:00.0 (PSID: IBM2150110033)
To obtain firmware for this device, please contact your HW vendor.
Case A: If the installation script has performed a firmware update on your network adapter, you need to either restart the driver or reboot your system before the firmware update can take effect. Refer to the table below to find the appropriate action for your specific card.
Action \ Adapter
Driver Restart
Standard Reboot (Soft Reset)
Cold Reboot (Hard Reset)
ConnectX-3/ConnectX-3 Pro
+
-
-
Standard ConnectX-4/ConnectX-4 Lx or higher
-
+
-
Adapters with Multi-Host Support
-
-
+
Socket Direct Cards
-
-
+
Case B: If the installations script has not performed a firmware upgrade on your network adapter, restart the driver by running: “/etc/init.d/openibd restart”.
(InfiniBand only) Run the hca_self_test.ofed utility to verify whether or not the InfiniBand link is up. The utility also checks for and displays additional information such as:
HCA firmware version
Kernel architecture
Driver version
Number of active HCA ports along with their states
Node GUID
For more details on hca_self_test.ofed, see the file docs/readme_and_user_manual/hca_self_test.readme.
After installation completion, information about the Mellanox OFED installation, such as prefix, kernel version, and installation parameters can be retrieved by running the command /etc/infiniband/info. Most of the Mellanox OFED components can be configured or reconfigured after the installation, by modifying the relevant configuration files. See the relevant chapters in this manual for details.
The list of the modules that will be loaded automatically upon boot can be found in the /etc/infiniband/openib.conf file.
|
Software
|
|
Firmware
|
While installing MLNX_OFED, the install log for each selected package will be saved in a separate log file.
The path to the directory containing the log files will be displayed after running the installation script in the following format:
Example:
Logs dir: /tmp/MLNX_OFED_LINUX-
4.4-
1.0.
0.0.IBMM2150110033.logs
As of MLNX_OFED v2.2-1.0.0 the openibd script supports pre/post start/stop scripts:
This can be controlled by setting the variables below in the /etc/infiniband/openibd.conf file.
OPENIBD_PRE_START
OPENIBD_POST_START
OPENIBD_PRE_STOP
OPENIBD_POST_STOP
Example:
OPENIBD_POST_START=/sbin/openibd_post_start.sh
An example of OPENIBD_POST_START script for activating all interfaces is provided in the MLNX_OFED package under the docs/scripts/openibd-post-start-configure-inter- faces/ folder.
Upon system boot, the Mellanox drivers will be loaded automatically.
To prevent the automatic load of the Mellanox drivers upon system boot:
Add the following lines to the "/etc/modprobe.d/mlnx.conf" file.
blacklist mlx4_core blacklist mlx4_en blacklist mlx5_core blacklist mlx5_ib
Set “ONBOOT=no” in the "/etc/infiniband/openib.conf" file.
If the modules exist in the initramfs file, they can automatically be loaded by the kernel. To prevent this behavior, update the initramfs using the operating systems’ standard tools.Note: The process of updating the initramfs will add the blacklists from step 1, and will prevent the kernel from loading the modules automatically.
The table below lists the mlnxofedinstall script return codes and their meanings.
|
Return Code
|
Meaning
|
0
|
The Installation ended successfully
|
1
|
The installation failed
|
2
|
No firmware was found for the adapter device
|
22
|
Invalid parameter
|
28
|
Not enough free space
|
171
|
Not applicable to this system configuration. This can occur when the required hardware is not present on the system.
|
172
|
Prerequisites are not met. For example, missing the required software installed or the hardware is not configured correctly.
|
173
|
Failed to start the mst driver
Installing MLNX_OFED on Innova™ IPsec Adapter Cards
This type of installation is applicable to RedHat 7.1, 7.2, 7.3 and 7.4 operating systems and Kernel 4.13.
As of version 4.2, MLNX_OFED supports Mellanox Innova IPsec EN adapter card that provides security acceleration for IPsec-enabled networks.
For information on the usage of Innova IPsec, please refer to Mellanox Innova IPsec EN Adapter Card documentation on Mellanox official web (mellanox.com --> Products --> Adapters --> Smart Adapters --> Innova IPsec).
Prerequisites
In order to obtain Innova IPsec offload capabilities once MLNX_OFED is installed, make sure Kernel v4.13 or newer is installed with the following configuration flags enabled:
CONFIG_XFRM_OFFLOAD
CONFIG_INET_ESP_OFFLOAD
CONFIG_INET6_ESP_OFFLOAD
Installing MLNX_OFED Using YUM
This type of installation is applicable to RedHat/OL, Fedora, XenServer operating systems.
Setting up MLNX_OFED YUM Repository
Log into the installation machine as root.
Mount the ISO image on your machine and copy its content to a shared location in your network.
# mount -o ro,loop MLNX_OFED_LINUX-<ver>-<OS label>-<CPU arch>.iso /mnt
Download and install Mellanox Technologies GPG-KEY:
The key can be downloaded via the following link:
http://www.mellanox.com/downloads/ofed/RPM-GPG-KEY-Mellanox
# wget http:
//www.mellanox.com/downloads/ofed/RPM-GPG-KEY-Mellanox--
2018-
01-
25
13:
52:
30-- http:
//www.mellanox.com/downloads/ofed/RPM-GPG-KEY-MellanoxResolving www.mellanox.com...
72.3.
194.0Connecting to www.mellanox.com|
72.3.
194.0|:
80... connected. HTTP request sent, awaiting response...
200OK Length:
1354(
1.3K) [text/plain] Saving to: ?RPM-GPG-KEY-Mellanox?
100%[=================================================>]
1,
354--.-K/s in 0s
2018-
01-
25
13:
52:
30(
247MB/s) - ?RPM-GPG-KEY-Mellanox? saved [
1354/
1354]
Install the key.
# sudo rpm --
importRPM-GPG-KEY-Mellanox warning: rpmts_HdrFromFdno: Header V3 DSA/SHA1 Signature, key ID 6224c050: NOKEY Retrieving key from file:
///repos/MLNX_OFED/<MLNX_OFED file>/RPM-GPG-KEY-MellanoxImporting GPG key
0x6224C050: Userid:
"Mellanox Technologies (Mellanox Technologies - Signing Key v2) <support@mellanox.com>"From : /repos/MLNX_OFED/<MLNX_OFED file>/RPM-GPG-KEY-Mellanox Is
thisok [y/N]:
Check that the key was successfully imported.
# rpm -q gpg-pubkey --qf
'%{NAME}-%{VERSION}-%{RELEASE}\t%{SUMMARY}\n'| grep Mellanox gpg-pubkey-a9e4b643-520791ba gpg(Mellanox Technologies <support
@mellanox.com>)
Create a yum repository configuration file called "/etc/yum.repos.d/mlnx_ofed.repo" with the following content:
[mlnx_ofed] name=MLNX_OFED Repository baseurl=file:
///<path to extracted MLNX_OFED package>/RPMS/MLNX_LIBSenabled=
1gpgkey=file:
///<path to the downloaded key RPM-GPG-KEY-Mellanox>gpgcheck=
1
Note: If you wish to install MLNX_OFED with Upstream-based userspace (RDMA-Core), make sure to replace MLNX_LIBS with UPSTREAM_LIBS in the "baseurl" path.
Check that the repository was successfully added.
# yum repolist Loaded plugins: product-id, security, subscription-manager This system is not registered to Red Hat Subscription Management. You can use subscription-manager to register. repo id repo name status mlnx_ofed MLNX_OFED Repository
108rpmforge RHEL 6Server - RPMforge.net - dag
4,
597repolist:
8,
351
Installing MLNX_OFED Using the YUM Tool
After setting up the YUM repository for MLNX_OFED package, perform the following:
View the available package groups by invoking:
# yum search mlnx-ofed- mlnx-ofed-all.noarch : MLNX_OFED all installer
package(with KMP support) mlnx-ofed-basic.noarch : MLNX_OFED basic installer
package(with KMP support) mlnx-ofed-guest.noarch : MLNX_OFED guest installer
package(with KMP support) mlnx-ofed-hpc.noarch : MLNX_OFED hpc installer
package(with KMP support) mlnx-ofed-hypervisor.noarch : MLNX_OFED hypervisor installer
package(with KMP support) mlnx-ofed-vma.noarch : MLNX_OFED vma installer
package(with KMP support) mlnx-ofed-vma-eth.noarch : MLNX_OFED vma-eth installer
package(with KMP support) mlnx-ofed-vma-vpi.noarch : MLNX_OFED vma-vpi installer
package(with KMP support)
where:
mlnx-ofed-all
Installs all available packages in MLNX_OFED.
mlnx-ofed-basic
Installs basic packages required for running Mellanox cards.
mlnx-ofed-guest
Installs packages required by guest OS.
mlnx-ofed-hpc
Installs packages required for HPC.
mlnx-ofed-hypervisor
Installs packages required by hypervisor OS.
mlnx-ofed-vma
Installs packages required by VMA.
mlnx-ofed-vma-eth
Installs packages required by VMA to work over Ethernet.
mlnx-ofed-vma-vpi
Installs packages required by VMA to support VPI.
Note: MLNX_OFED provides kernel module RPM packages with KMP support for RHEL and SLES. For other operating systems, kernel module RPM packages are provided only for the operating system's default kernel. In this case, the group RPM packages have the supported kernel version in their package's name.
Example:
mlnx-ofed-all-
3.17.
4-
301.fc21.x86_64.noarch : MLNX_OFED all installer
package
forkernel
3.17.
4-
301.fc21.x86_64 (without KMP support) mlnx-ofed-basic-
3.17.
4-
301.fc21.x86_64.noarch : MLNX_OFED basic installer
package
forkernel
3.17.
4-
301.fc21.x86_64 (without KMP support) mlnx-ofed-guest-
3.17.
4-
301.fc21.x86_64.noarch : MLNX_OFED guest installer
package
forkernel
3.17.
4-
301.fc21.x86_64 (without KMP support) mlnx-ofed-hpc-
3.17.
4-
301.fc21.x86_64.noarch : MLNX_OFED hpc installer
package
forkernel
3.17.
4-
301.fc21.x86_64 (without KMP support) mlnx-ofed-hypervisor-
3.17.
4-
301.fc21.x86_64.noarch : MLNX_OFED hypervisor installer
package
forkernel
3.17.
4-
301.fc21.x86_64 (without KMP support) mlnx-ofed-vma-
3.17.
4-
301.fc21.x86_64.noarch : MLNX_OFED vma installer
package
forkernel
3.17.
4-
301.fc21.x86_64 (without KMP support) mlnx-ofed-vma-eth-
3.17.
4-
301.fc21.x86_64.noarch : MLNX_OFED vma-eth installer
package
forkernel
3.17.
4-
301.fc21.x86_64 (without KMP support) mlnx-ofed-vma-vpi-
3.17.
4-
301.fc21.x86_64.noarch : MLNX_OFED vma-vpi installer
package
forkernel
3.17.
4-
301.fc21.x86_64 (without KMP support) mlnx-ofed-hypervisor-
3.17.
4-
301.fc21.x86_64.noarch : MLNX_OFED hypervisor installer
package
forkernel
3.17.
4-
301.fc21.x86_64 (without KMP support) mlnx-ofed-vma-
3.17.
4-
301.fc21.x86_64.noarch : MLNX_OFED vma installer
package
forkernel
3.17.
4-
301.fc21.x86_64 (without KMP support) mlnx-ofed-vma-eth-
3.17.
4-
301.fc21.x86_64.noarch : MLNX_OFED vma-eth installer
package
forkernel
3.17.
4-
301.fc21.x86_64 (without KMP support) mlnx-ofed-vma-vpi-
3.17.
4-
301.fc21.x86_64.noarch : MLNX_OFED vma-vpi installer
package
forkernel
3.17.
4-
301.fc21.x86_64 (without KMP support)
If you have an operating system different than RHEL or SLES, or you have installed a kernel that is not supported by default in MLNX_OFED, you can use the mlnx_add_kernel_support.sh script to build MLNX_OFED for your kernel.
The script will automatically build the matching group RPM packages for your kernel so that you can still install MLNX_OFED via yum.
Please note that the resulting MLNX_OFED repository will contain unsigned RPMs, therefore, you should set 'gpgcheck=0' in the repository configuration file.
Install the desired group.
# yum install mlnx-ofed-all Loaded plugins: langpacks, product-id, subscription-manager Resolving Dependencies --> Running transaction check ---> Package mlnx-ofed-all.noarch
0:
3.1-
0.1.
2will be installed --> Processing Dependency: kmod-isert =
1.0-OFED.
3.1.
0.1.
2.1.g832a737.rhel7u1
for
package: mlnx-ofed-all-
3.1-
0.1.
2.noarch .................. .................. qperf.x86_64
0:
0.4.
9-
9rds-devel.x86_64
0:
2.0.
7-
1.12rds-tools.x86_64
0:
2.0.
7-
1.12sdpnetstat.x86_64
0:
1.60-
26srptools.x86_64
0:
1.0.
2-
12Complete!
Installing MLNX_OFED using the “YUM” tool does not automatically update the firmware.
To update the firmware to the version included in MLNX_OFED package, run:
# yum install mlnx-fw-updater
OR:
Update the firmware to the latest version available on Mellanox Technologies’ Web site as described in “Updating Firmware After Installation” section.
Installing MLNX_OFED Using apt-get
This type of installation is applicable to Debian and Ubuntu operating systems.
Setting up MLNX_OFED apt-get Repository
Log into the installation machine as root.
Extract the MLNX_OFED package on a shared location in your network.
You can download it from http://www.mellanox.com > Products > Software> InfiniBand Drivers.
Create an apt-get repository configuration file called "/etc/apt/sources.list.d/mlnx_ofed.list" with the following content:
deb file:/<path to extracted MLNX_OFED
package>/DEBS/MLNX_LIBS ./
Note: If you wish to install MLNX_OFED with Upstream-based userspace (RDMA-Core), make sure to replace MLNX_LIBS with UPSTREAM_LIBS.
Download and install Mellanox Technologies GPG-KEY.
# wget -qO - http:
//www.mellanox.com/downloads/ofed/RPM-GPG-KEY-Mellanox | sudo apt-key add -
Verify that the key was successfully imported.
# apt-key list pub 1024D/A9E4B643
2013-
08-
11uid Mellanox Technologies <support
@mellanox.com> sub 1024g/09FCC269
2013-
08-
11
Update the apt-get cache.
# sudo apt-get update
Installing MLNX_OFED Using the apt-get Tool
After setting up the apt-get repository for MLNX_OFED package, perform the following:
View the available package groups by invoking:
# apt-cache search mlnx-ofed- mlnx-ofed-vma-eth - MLNX_OFED vma-eth installer
package(with DKMS support) mlnx-ofed-hpc - MLNX_OFED hpc installer
package(with DKMS support) mlnx-ofed-vma-vpi - MLNX_OFED vma-vpi installer
package(with DKMS support) mlnx-ofed-basic - MLNX_OFED basic installer
package(with DKMS support) mlnx-ofed-vma - MLNX_OFED vma installer
package(with DKMS support) mlnx-ofed-all - MLNX_OFED all installer
package(with DKMS support)
where:
mlnx-ofed-all
MLNX_OFED all installer package.
mlnx-ofed-basic
MLNX_OFED basic installer package.
mlnx-ofed-vma
MLNX_OFEDvmainstaller package.
mlnx-ofed-hpc
MLNX_OFED HPC installer package.
mlnx-ofed-vma-eth
MLNX_OFEDvma-eth installer package.
mlnx-ofed-vma-vpi
MLNX_OFEDvma-vpiinstaller package.
Install the desired group.
apt-get install
'<group name>'
Example:
apt-get install mlnx-ofed-allWarning
Installing MLNX_OFED using the “apt-get” tool does not automatically update the firmware.
To update the firmware to the version included in MLNX_OFED package, run:
# apt-get install mlnx-fw-updater
OR:
Update the firmware to the latest version available on Mellanox Technologies’ Web site as described in “Updating Firmware After Installation” section.
Installing Upstream RDMA-Core Libraries
Installation Using mlnxofedinstall Script
As of MLNX_OFED v4.7, users can opt to install the driver with upstream rdma-core libraries instead of the legacy libraries embedded in MLNX_OFED package.
In order to install the upstream rdma-core libraries, add --upstream-libs flag to the mlnxofedinstall script run.
Example:
# /mnt/mlnxofedinstall --upstream-libs
Note that as MLNX_OFED versions 4.2 through 4.6 required adding the --dpdk flag to the mlnxofedinstall script for installing the driver with upstream rdma-core libraries. This flag is no longer required.
Installation Using Repositories
As of MLNX_OFED 4.4, you can also install the Upstream rdma-core Libraries using the Operating System's standard package manager (yum, apt-get, etc.).
For RPM based operating systems, follow the steps in “Installing MLNX_OFED Using YUM” section, using the directory “RPMS_UPSTREAM_LIBS” instead of “RPMS” when creating the “/etc/yum.repos.d/mlnx_ofed.repo” file.
For Debian based operating systems, follow the steps in “Installing MLNX_OFED Using apt-get” section using the directory “DEBS_UPSTREAM_LIBS” instead of “DEBS” when creating the “/etc/apt/sources.list.d/mlnx_ofed.list” file.
Finally, for both RPM and Debian based OSs, install the new metadata package called “mlnx-ofed-dpdk-upstream-libs”, which will install both the user space and kernel packages.
If you wish to install only the user space packages, make sure to install the metadata package called “mlnx-ofed-dpdk-upstream-libs-user-only”.
Installing libdisni Package
DiSNI is a Java library for direct storage and networking access from user-space. It currently provides an RDMA interface to access remote memory, and an NVMf interface to access remote NVMe storage. The optional package installed as part of MLNX_OFED, contains the system-dependent part of DiSNI, and allows seamless use of DiSNI Java applications without any further installations. For more information, please visit:https://github.com/zrlio/disni.
In order to install the libdisni package, add the --with-libdisni flag to the mlnxofedinstall script.
This option is not installed by default.
Example:
# /mnt/mlnxofedinstall --with-libdisni
As of MLNX_OFED v4.5, NEO-Host users can opt to install the NEO-Host package embedded in MLNX_OFED package.
In order to install NEO-Host, add the --with-neohost-backend flag to the mlnxofedinstall script run.
Example:
# /mnt/mlnxofedinstall --with-neohost-backend