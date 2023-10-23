MLNX_OFED Documentation Rev 4.7-3.2.9.0
SR-IOV Related Issues

Issue

Cause

Solution

Failed to enable SR- IOV.

The following message is reported in dmesg:

mlx4_core 0000:xx:xx.0: Failed to enable , continuing without (err =-22)

The number of VFs configured in the driver is higher than configured in the firmware.

  1. Check the firmware SR-IOV configuration, run the mlxconfig tool.

  2. Set the same number of VFs for the driver.

Failed to enable SR- IOV.

The following message is reported in dmesg:

mlx4_core 0000:xx:xx.0: Failed to enable , continuing without (err = -12)

SR-IOV is disabled in the BIOS.

Check that the SR-IOV is enabled in the BIOS (see “Setting Up SR-IOV” section).

When assigning a VF to a VM the following message is reported on the screen:

PCI-assgine: error: requires KVM support

SR-IOV and virtualization are not enabled in the BIOS.

  1. Verify they are both enabled in the BIOS

  2. Add to the GRUB configuration file to the following kernel parameter: "intel_immun=on" (see “Setting Up SR-IOV” section).
