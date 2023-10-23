Advanced Transport

Atomic Operations in Connect-IB® are fully supported on big-endian machines (e.g. PPC). Their support is limited on little-endian machines (e.g. x86)

When using ibv_exp_query_device on little-endian machines with Connect-IB® the attr. exp_atomic_cap is set to IBV_EXP_ATOMIC_HCA_REPLY_BE which indicates that if enabled, the atomic operation replied value is big-endian and contradicts the host endianness.

To enable atomic operation with this endianness contradiction use the ibv_exp_create_qp to create the QP and set the IBV_EXP_QP_CREATE_ATOMIC_BE_REPLY flag on exp_create_flags .

ConnectX® implements a set of Extended Atomic Operations beyond those defined by the IB spec. Atomicity guarantees, Atomic Ack generation, ordering rules and error behavior for this set of extended Atomic operations is the same as that for IB standard Atomic operations (as defined in section 9.4.5 of the IB spec).

The MskCmpSwap atomic operation is an extension to the CmpSwap operation defined in the IB spec. MskCmpSwap allows the user to select a portion of the 64 bit target data for the "compare" check, as well as to restrict the swap to a (possibly different) portion. The pseudo-code below describes the operation:

The MFetchAdd Atomic operation extends the functionality of the standard IB FetchAdd by allowing the user to split the target into multiple fields of selectable length. The atomic add is done independently on each one of this fields. A bit set in the field_boundary parameter specifies the field boundaries. The pseudo-code below describes the operation:

The additional operands are carried in the Extended Transport Header. Atomic response generation and packet format for MskCmpSwap is as for standard IB Atomic operations.

Copy Copied! | atomic_response = *va | if (!((compare_add ^ *va) & compare_add_mask)) then | *va = (*va & ~(swap_mask)) | (swap & swap_mask) | | return atomic_response





The MFetchAdd Atomic operation extends the functionality of the standard IB FetchAdd by allowing the user to split the target into multiple fields of selectable length. The atomic add is done independently on each one of this fields. A bit set in the field_boundary parameter specifies the field boundaries. The pseudocode below describes the operation: