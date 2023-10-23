MLNX_OFED Documentation Rev 4.9-2.2.4.0 LTS
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Switch Software  MLNX_OFED Documentation Rev 4.9-2.2.4.0 LTS  Docker Containers

Docker Containers

Warning

This feature is supported at beta level on ConnectX-4 adapter cards family and above only.

Docker (containerization) performs operating-system-level virtualization. On Linux, Docker uses resource isolation of the Linux kernel, to allow independent "containers" to run within a single Linux kernel instance.
Docker containers are supported on MLNX_OFED using Docker runtime. Virtual RoCE and InfiniBand devices are supported using SR-IOV mode.

Currently, RDMA/RoCE devices are supported in the modes listed in the following table:

Linux Containers Networking Modes

Orchestration and Clustering Tool

Version

Networking Mode

Link Layer

Virtualization Mode

Docker

Docker Engine

17.03 or higher

SR-IOV using sriov-plugin along with docker run wrapper tool

InfiniBand and Ethernet

SR-IOV

Kubernetes

Kubernetes

1.10.3 or higher

SR-IOV using device plugin, and using SR- IOV CNI plugin

InfiniBand and Ethernet

SR-IOV

VXLAN using IPoIB bridge

InfiniBand

Shared HCA
© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Oct 23, 2023
content here