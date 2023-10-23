SR-IOV Related Issues
|
Issue
|
Cause
|
Solution
|
Failed to enable SR- IOV.
The following message is reported in dmesg:
mlx4_core 0000:xx:xx.0: Failed to enable , continuing without (err =-22)
|
The number of VFs configured in the driver is higher than configured in the firmware.
|
|
Failed to enable SR- IOV.
The following message is reported in dmesg:
mlx4_core 0000:xx:xx.0: Failed to enable , continuing without (err = -12)
|
SR-IOV is disabled in the BIOS.
|
Check that the SR-IOV is enabled in the BIOS (see “Setting Up SR-IOV” section).
|
When assigning a VF to a VM the following message is reported on the screen:
PCI-assgine: error: requires KVM support
|
SR-IOV and virtualization are not enabled in the BIOS.
|