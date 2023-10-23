Installing Mellanox OFED

This type of installation is applicable to RedHat 7.1, 7.2, 7.3 and 7.4 operating systems and Kernel 4.13.

As of version 4.2, MLNX_OFED supports Mellanox Innova IPsec EN adapter card that provides security acceleration for IPsec-enabled networks.

For information on the usage of Innova IPsec, please refer to Mellanox Innova IPsec EN Adapter Card documentation (https://www.mellanox.com/products/ethernet-adapters/innova-ipsec-en).

Prerequisites

In order to obtain Innova IPsec offload capabilities once MLNX_OFED is installed, make sure Kernel v4.13 or newer is installed with the following configuration flags enabled:

CONFIG_XFRM_OFFLOAD

CONFIG_INET_ESP_OFFLOAD

CONFIG_INET6_ESP_OFFLOAD

For further details on how to use IPsec offload feature, please refer to 2020-05-25_15-32-31_IPSec Crypto Offload section.

This type of installation is applicable to RedHat/OL, Fedora, XenServer operating systems.

Log into the installation machine as root. Mount the ISO image on your machine and copy its content to a shared location in your network. Copy Copied! # mount -o ro,loop MLNX_OFED_LINUX-<ver>-<OS label>-<CPU arch>.iso /mnt Download and install Mellanox Technologies GPG-KEY:

The key can be downloaded via the following link:

http://www.mellanox.com/downloads/ofed/RPM-GPG-KEY-Mellanox Copy Copied! # wget http: -- 2018 - 01 - 25 13 : 52 : 30 -- http: Resolving www.mellanox.com... 72.3 . 194.0 Connecting to www.mellanox.com| 72.3 . 194.0 |: 80 ... connected. HTTP request sent, awaiting response... 200 OK Length: 1354 ( 1 .3K) [text/plain] Saving to: ?RPM-GPG-KEY-Mellanox? 100 %[=================================================>] 1 , 354 --.-K/s in 0s 2018 - 01 - 25 13 : 52 : 30 ( 247 MB/s) - ?RPM-GPG-KEY-Mellanox? saved [ 1354 / 1354 ] Install the key. Copy Copied! # sudo rpm -- import RPM-GPG-KEY-Mellanox warning: rpmts_HdrFromFdno: Header V3 DSA/SHA1 Signature, key ID 6224c050: NOKEY Retrieving key from file: Importing GPG key 0x6224C050 : Userid: "Mellanox Technologies (Mellanox Technologies - Signing Key v2) <support@mellanox.com>" From : /repos/MLNX_OFED/<MLNX_OFED file>/RPM-GPG-KEY-Mellanox Is this ok [y/N]: Check that the key was successfully imported. Copy Copied! # rpm -q gpg-pubkey --qf '%{NAME}-%{VERSION}-%{RELEASE}\t%{SUMMARY}

' | grep Mellanox gpg-pubkey-a9e4b643-520791ba gpg(Mellanox Technologies <support @mellanox .com>) Create a yum repository configuration file called "/etc/yum.repos.d/mlnx_ofed.repo" with the following content: Copy Copied! [mlnx_ofed] name=MLNX_OFED Repository baseurl=file: enabled= 1 gpgkey=file: gpgcheck= 1 Note: If you wish to install MLNX_OFED with Mellanox Legacy libraries, make sure to replace UPSTREAM_LIBS with MLNX_LIBS in the "baseurl" path. Check that the repository was successfully added. Copy Copied! # yum repolist Loaded plugins: product-id, security, subscription-manager This system is not registered to Red Hat Subscription Management. You can use subscription-manager to register. repo id repo name status mlnx_ofed MLNX_OFED Repository 108 rpmforge RHEL 6Server - RPMforge.net - dag 4 , 597 repolist: 8 , 351

After setting up the YUM repository for MLNX_OFED package, perform the following:

View the available package groups by invoking: Copy Copied! # yum search mlnx-ofed- mlnx-ofed-all.noarch : MLNX_OFED all installer package (with KMP support) mlnx-ofed-basic.noarch : MLNX_OFED basic installer package (with KMP support) mlnx-ofed-guest.noarch : MLNX_OFED guest installer package (with KMP support) mlnx-ofed-hpc.noarch : MLNX_OFED hpc installer package (with KMP support) mlnx-ofed-hypervisor.noarch : MLNX_OFED hypervisor installer package (with KMP support) mlnx-ofed-vma.noarch : MLNX_OFED vma installer package (with KMP support) mlnx-ofed-vma-eth.noarch : MLNX_OFED vma-eth installer package (with KMP support) mlnx-ofed-vma-vpi.noarch : MLNX_OFED vma-vpi installer package (with KMP support) where: mlnx-ofed-all Installs all available packages in MLNX_OFED. mlnx-ofed-basic Installs basic packages required for running Mellanox cards. mlnx-ofed-guest Installs packages required by guest OS. mlnx-ofed-hpc Installs packages required for HPC. mlnx-ofed-hypervisor Installs packages required by hypervisor OS. mlnx-ofed-vma Installs packages required by VMA. mlnx-ofed-vma-eth Installs packages required by VMA to work over Ethernet. mlnx-ofed-vma-vpi Installs packages required by VMA to support VPI. Note: MLNX_OFED provides kernel module RPM packages with KMP support for RHEL and SLES. For other operating systems, kernel module RPM packages are provided only for the operating system's default kernel. In this case, the group RPM packages have the supported kernel version in their package's name. Example: Copy Copied! mlnx-ofed-all- 3.17 . 4 - 301 .fc21.x86_64.noarch : MLNX_OFED all installer package for kernel 3.17 . 4 - 301 .fc21.x86_64 (without KMP support) mlnx-ofed-basic- 3.17 . 4 - 301 .fc21.x86_64.noarch : MLNX_OFED basic installer package for kernel 3.17 . 4 - 301 .fc21.x86_64 (without KMP support) mlnx-ofed-guest- 3.17 . 4 - 301 .fc21.x86_64.noarch : MLNX_OFED guest installer package for kernel 3.17 . 4 - 301 .fc21.x86_64 (without KMP support) mlnx-ofed-hpc- 3.17 . 4 - 301 .fc21.x86_64.noarch : MLNX_OFED hpc installer package for kernel 3.17 . 4 - 301 .fc21.x86_64 (without KMP support) mlnx-ofed-hypervisor- 3.17 . 4 - 301 .fc21.x86_64.noarch : MLNX_OFED hypervisor installer package for kernel 3.17 . 4 - 301 .fc21.x86_64 (without KMP support) mlnx-ofed-vma- 3.17 . 4 - 301 .fc21.x86_64.noarch : MLNX_OFED vma installer package for kernel 3.17 . 4 - 301 .fc21.x86_64 (without KMP support) mlnx-ofed-vma-eth- 3.17 . 4 - 301 .fc21.x86_64.noarch : MLNX_OFED vma-eth installer package for kernel 3.17 . 4 - 301 .fc21.x86_64 (without KMP support) mlnx-ofed-vma-vpi- 3.17 . 4 - 301 .fc21.x86_64.noarch : MLNX_OFED vma-vpi installer package for kernel 3.17 . 4 - 301 .fc21.x86_64 (without KMP support) mlnx-ofed-hypervisor- 3.17 . 4 - 301 .fc21.x86_64.noarch : MLNX_OFED hypervisor installer package for kernel 3.17 . 4 - 301 .fc21.x86_64 (without KMP support) mlnx-ofed-vma- 3.17 . 4 - 301 .fc21.x86_64.noarch : MLNX_OFED vma installer package for kernel 3.17 . 4 - 301 .fc21.x86_64 (without KMP support) mlnx-ofed-vma-eth- 3.17 . 4 - 301 .fc21.x86_64.noarch : MLNX_OFED vma-eth installer package for kernel 3.17 . 4 - 301 .fc21.x86_64 (without KMP support) mlnx-ofed-vma-vpi- 3.17 . 4 - 301 .fc21.x86_64.noarch : MLNX_OFED vma-vpi installer package for kernel 3.17 . 4 - 301 .fc21.x86_64 (without KMP support) If you have an operating system different than RHEL or SLES, or you have installed a kernel that is not supported by default in MLNX_OFED, you can use the mlnx_add_kernel_support.sh script to build MLNX_OFED for your kernel.

The script will automatically build the matching group RPM packages for your kernel so that you can still install MLNX_OFED via yum.

Please note that the resulting MLNX_OFED repository will contain unsigned RPMs, therefore, you should set 'gpgcheck=0' in the repository configuration file. Install the desired group. Copy Copied! # yum install mlnx-ofed-all Loaded plugins: langpacks, product-id, subscription-manager Resolving Dependencies --> Running transaction check ---> Package mlnx-ofed-all.noarch 0 : 3.1 - 0.1 . 2 will be installed --> Processing Dependency: kmod-isert = 1.0 -OFED. 3.1 . 0.1 . 2.1 .g832a737.rhel7u1 for package : mlnx-ofed-all- 3.1 - 0.1 . 2 .noarch .................. .................. qperf.x86_64 0 : 0.4 . 9 - 9 rds-devel.x86_64 0 : 2.0 . 7 - 1.12 rds-tools.x86_64 0 : 2.0 . 7 - 1.12 sdpnetstat.x86_64 0 : 1.60 - 26 srptools.x86_64 0 : 1.0 . 2 - 12 Complete!

Warning Installing MLNX_OFED using the “YUM” tool does not automatically update the firmware.

To update the firmware to the version included in MLNX_OFED package, run:

# yum install mlnx-fw-updater

OR:

Update the firmware to the latest version available on Mellanox Technologies’ Web site as described in “Updating Firmware After Installation” section.

This type of installation is applicable to Debian and Ubuntu operating systems.

Log into the installation machine as root. Extract the MLNX_OFED package on a shared location in your network.

You can download it from http://www.mellanox.com > Products > Software> InfiniBand Drivers. Create an apt-get repository configuration file called "/etc/apt/sources.list.d/mlnx_ofed.list" with the following content: Copy Copied! deb file:/<path to extracted MLNX_OFED package >/DEBS/UPSTREAM_LIBS ./ Note: If you wish to install MLNX_OFED with Mellanox Legacy libraries, make sure to replace UPSTREAM_LIBS with MLNX_LIBS . Download and install Mellanox Technologies GPG-KEY. Copy Copied! # wget -qO - http: Verify that the key was successfully imported. Copy Copied! # apt-key list pub 1024D/A9E4B643 2013 - 08 - 11 uid Mellanox Technologies <support @mellanox .com> sub 1024g/09FCC269 2013 - 08 - 11 Update the apt-get cache. Copy Copied! # sudo apt-get update

After setting up the apt-get repository for MLNX_OFED package, perform the following:

View the available package groups by invoking: Copy Copied! # apt-cache search mlnx-ofed- mlnx-ofed-vma-eth - MLNX_OFED vma-eth installer package (with DKMS support) mlnx-ofed-hpc - MLNX_OFED hpc installer package (with DKMS support) mlnx-ofed-vma-vpi - MLNX_OFED vma-vpi installer package (with DKMS support) mlnx-ofed-basic - MLNX_OFED basic installer package (with DKMS support) mlnx-ofed-vma - MLNX_OFED vma installer package (with DKMS support) mlnx-ofed-all - MLNX_OFED all installer package (with DKMS support) where: mlnx-ofed-all MLNX_OFED all installer package. mlnx-ofed-basic MLNX_OFED basic installer package. mlnx-ofed-vma MLNX_OFEDvmainstaller package. mlnx-ofed-hpc MLNX_OFED HPC installer package. mlnx-ofed-vma-eth MLNX_OFEDvma-eth installer package. mlnx-ofed-vma-vpi MLNX_OFEDvma-vpiinstaller package. Install the desired group. Copy Copied! apt-get install '<group name>' Example: Copy Copied! apt-get install mlnx-ofed-all Warning Installing MLNX_OFED using the “apt-get” tool does not automatically update the firmware.

As of MLNX_OFED v5.0, users can opt to install the driver with Mellanox Legacy libraries instead of upstream rdma-core libraries embedded in MLNX_OFED package.

In order to install the Mellanox Legacy libraries, add --mlnx-libs flag to the mlnxofedinstall script run.

Example:

Copy Copied! # /mnt/mlnxofedinstall --mlnx-libs

Mellanox Legacy Libraries can also be installed using the operating system's standard package manager (yum, apt-get, etc.).

For RPM based operating systems, follow the steps in “Installing MLNX_OFED Using YUM” section, using the directory “MLNX_LIBS" instead of “UPSTREAM_LIBS” when creating the “/etc/yum.repos.d/mlnx_ofed.repo” file.

For Debian based operating systems, follow the steps in “Installing MLNX_OFED Using apt-get” section using the directory “MLNX_LIBS” instead of “UPSTREAM_LIBS” when creating the “/etc/apt/sources.list.d/mlnx_ofed.list” file.

Finally, for both RPM and Debian based OSs, install the new metadata package called “mlnx-ofed-dpdk-upstream-libs”, which will install both the user space and kernel packages.

If you wish to install only the user space packages, make sure to install the metadata package called “mlnx-ofed-dpdk-upstream-libs-user-only”.

Warning Note that upgrading the MLNX_OFED from an UPSTREAM_LIBS based version to an MLNX_LIBS based version requires uninstallation and re-installation of the driver.

DiSNI is a Java library for direct storage and networking access from user-space. It currently provides an RDMA interface to access remote memory, and an NVMf interface to access remote NVMe storage. The optional package installed as part of MLNX_OFED, contains the system-dependent part of DiSNI, and allows seamless use of DiSNI Java applications without any further installations. For more information, please visit:https://github.com/zrlio/disni.

In order to install the libdisni package, add the --with-libdisni flag to the mlnxofedinstall script.

Warning This option is not installed by default.

Example:

Copy Copied! # /mnt/mlnxofedinstall --with-libdisni



