MLNX_OFED New Features
The following are the changes and/or new features that have been added to this version of MLNX_OFED.
|
Feature/Change
|
Description
|
MLNX-OFED 4.9-2.2.6.0
|
Operating System Support
|
Updated the MLNX_OFED driver to be able to build on top of stable k.org 5.4.87.
For additional details related to Ubuntu kernels, please see bugs.launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/+bug/1919392.
|
MLNX-OFED 4.9-2.2.4.0
|
Bug Fixes
|
For additional information on the new features, please refer to MLNX_OFED User Manual.