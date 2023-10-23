MLNX_OFED Documentation Rev 4.9-2.2.6.0-LTS
MLNX_OFED New Features

The following are the changes and/or new features that have been added to this version of MLNX_OFED.

Feature/Change

Description

MLNX-OFED 4.9-2.2.6.0

Operating System Support

Updated the MLNX_OFED driver to be able to build on top of stable k.org 5.4.87.

For additional details related to Ubuntu kernels, please see bugs.launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/+bug/1919392.

MLNX-OFED 4.9-2.2.4.0

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes section.

For additional information on the new features, please refer to MLNX_OFED User Manual.
