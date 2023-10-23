Quantized Congestion Notification (QCN)

Warning This tool is supported on ConnectX-3 and ConnectX-3 Pro NICs only.

mlnx_qcn is a tool used to configure QCN attributes of the local host. It communicates directly with the driver thus does not require setting up a DCBX daemon on the system.

The mlnx_qcn enables the user to:

Inspect the current QCN configurations for a certain port sorted by priority

Inspect the current QCN statistics and counters for a certain port sorted by priority

Set values of chosen QCN parameters

Usage

Copy Copied! mlnx_qcn -i < interface > \[options\]

Options

--version Show program's version number and exit -h, --help Show this help message and exit -i INTF, --interface=INTF Interface name -g TYPE, --get_type=TYPE Type of information to get statistics/parameters --rpg_enable=RPG_ENABLE_LIST Set value of rpg_enable according to priority, use spaces between values and -1 for unknown values. --rppp_max_rps=RPPP_MAX_RPS_LIST Set value of rppp_max_rps according to priority, use spaces between values and -1 for unknown values. --rpg_time_reset=RPG_TIME_RESET_LIST Set value of rpg_time_reset according to priority, use spaces between values and -1 for unknown values. --rpg_byte_reset=RPG_BYTE_RESET_LIST Set value of rpg_byte_reset according to priority, use spaces between values and -1 for unknown values. --rpg_threshold=RPG_THRESHOLD_LIST Set value of rpg_threshold according to priority, use spaces between values and -1 for unknown values. --rpg_max_rate=RPG_MAX_RATE_LIST Set value of rpg_max_rate according to priority, use spaces between values and -1 for unknown values. --rpg_ai_rate=RPG_AI_RATE_LIST Set value of rpg_ai_rate according to priority, use spaces between values and -1 for unknown values. --rpg_hai_rate=RPG_HAI_RATE_LIST Set value of rpg_hai_rate according to priority, use spaces between values and -1 for unknown values. --rpg_gd=RPG_GD_LIST Set value of rpg_gd according to priority, use spaces between values and -1 for unknown values. --rpg_min_dec_fac=RPG_MIN_DEC_FAC_LIST Set value of rpg_min_dec_fac according to priority, use spaces between values and -1 for unknown values. --rpg_min_rate=RPG_MIN_RATE_LIST Set value of rpg_min_rate according to priority, use spaces between values and -1 for unknown values. --cndd_state_machine=CNDD_STATE_MACHINE_LIST Set value of cndd_state_machine according to priority, use spaces between values and -1 for unknown values.

Copy Copied! mlnx_qcn -i eth2 -g parameters

Copy Copied! mlnx_qcn -i eth2 -g statistics

Output example of running mlnx_qcn -i eth2 -g parameters: