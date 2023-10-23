MLNX_OFED Documentation Rev 4.9-2.2.6.0-LTS
Release Notes

Release Notes Update History

These are the release notes for MLNX_OFED v 4.9-2.2.6.0. This version provides long term support (LTS) for customers who wish to utilize:

  • ConnectX-3

  • ConnectX-3 Pro

  • Connect-IB

  • RDMA experimental verbs library (mlnx_lib)

For other use-cases, it is recommended to use the latest MLNX_OFED version 5.x.

Revision

Date

Description

4.9-2.2.6.0

April 21, 2021

Initial release of this document version. This version is for DGX only.

Supported NICs Speeds

This document provides instructions on how to install the driver on NVIDIA ConnectX® network adapter solutions supporting the following uplinks to servers.

Uplink/NICs

Driver Name

Uplink Speed

ConnectX®-3/ConnectX-3 Pro

mlx4

  • InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR10, FDR

  • Ethernet: 10GbE, 40GbE 56GbE1

ConnectX-4

mlx5

  • InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 56GbE1, 100GbE

ConnectX-4 Lx

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE

ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex

  • InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 100GbE

ConnectX-6

  • InfiniBand: SDR, FDR, EDR, HDR

  • Ethernet: 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE2, 100GbE2, 200GbE2

ConnectX-6 Dx

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE1, 100GbE1, 200GbE2

Innova™ IPsec EN

  • Ethernet: 10GbE, 40GbE

Connect-IB®

  • InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR10, FDR

  1. 56GbE is a NVIDIA propriety link speed can be achieved while connecting a NVIDIA adapter card to
    NVIDIA SX10XX switch series, or connecting a NVIDIA adapter card to another NVIDIA adapter card.

  2. Supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes.

Package Contents

Package

Revision

Licenses

ar_mgr

1.0-0.2.MLNX20201014.g8577618.49226

Mellanox Confidential and Proprietary

dapl

2.1.10.1.mlnx-OFED.4.9.0.1.4.49226

Dual GPL/BSD/CPL

dump_pr

1.0-0.2.MLNX20201014.g8577618.49226

GPLv2 or BSD

fabric-collector

1.1.0.MLNX20170103.89bb2aa-0.1.49226

GPLv2 or BSD

gpio-mlxbf

1.0-0.g6d44a8a

GPLv2

hcoll

4.4.2957-1.49226

Proprietary

i2c-mlx

1.0-0.g422740c

GPLv2

ibacm

41mlnx1-OFED.4.3.3.0.0.49226

GPLv2 or BSD

ibdump

6.0.0-1.49226

BSD2+GPL2

ibsim

0.10-1.49226

GPLv2 or BSD

ibutils

1.5.7.1-0.12.gdcaeae2.49226

GPL/BSD

ibutils2

2.1.1-0.121.MLNX20200324.g061a520.49226

OpenIB.org BSD license.

infiniband-diags

5.6.0.MLNX20200211.354e4b7-0.1.49226

GPLv2 or BSD

iser

4.9-OFED.4.9.2.0.4.1

GPLv2

isert

4.9-OFED.4.9.2.0.4.1

GPLv2

kernel-mft

4.16.4-2

Dual BSD/GPL

knem

1.1.3.90mlnx1-OFED.5.0.0.3.8.1.g12569ca

BSD and GPLv2

libibcm

41mlnx1-OFED.4.1.0.1.0.49226

GPL/BSD

libibmad

5.4.0.MLNX20190423.1d917ae-0.1.49226

GPLv2 or BSD

libibumad

43.1.1.MLNX20200211.078947f-0.1.49226

GPLv2 or BSD

libibverbs

41mlnx1-OFED.4.9.3.0.0.49226

GPLv2 or BSD

libmlx4

41mlnx1-OFED.4.7.3.0.3.49226

GPLv2 or BSD

libmlx5

41mlnx1-OFED.4.9.0.1.2.49226

GPLv2 or BSD

libpka

1.0-1.g6cc68a2.49226

BSD

librdmacm

41mlnx1-OFED.4.7.3.0.6.49226

GPLv2 or BSD

librxe

41mlnx1-OFED.4.4.2.4.6.49226

GPLv2 or BSD

libvma

9.0.2-1

GPLv2

mlnx-dpdk

19.11.0-1.49226

BSD and LGPLv2 and GPLv2

mlnx-en

4.9-2.2.6.0.g354818c

GPLv2

mlnx-ethtool

5.4-1.49226

GPL

mlnx-iproute2

5.4.0-1.49226

GPL

mlnx-nfsrdma

4.9-OFED.4.9.2.0.4.1

GPLv2

mlnx-nvme

4.9-OFED.4.9.2.0.4.1

GPLv2

mlnx-ofa_kernel

4.9-OFED.4.9.2.2.6.1

GPLv2

mlnx-rdma-rxe

4.9-OFED.4.9.2.0.4.1

GPLv2

mlxbf-livefish

1.0-0.gec08328

GPLv2

mlx-bootctl

1.3-0.g2aa74b7

GPLv2

mlx-l3cache

0.1-1.gebb0728

GPLv2

mlx-pmc

1.1-0.g1141c2e

GPLv2

mlx-trio

0.1-1.g9d13513

GPLv2

mpi-selector

1.0.3-1.49226

BSD

mpitests

3.2.20-e1a0676.49226

BSD

mstflint

4.14.0-3.49226

GPL/BSD

multiperf

3.0-0.14.g5f0fd0e.49226

BSD 3-Clause, GPL v2 or later

multiperf

3.0.0.mlnxlibs-0.13.gcdaa426.49017.49226

BSD 3-Clause, GPL v2 or later

mxm

3.7.3112-1.49226

Proprietary

nvme-snap

2.1.0-126.mlnx

Proprietary

ofed-docs

4.9-OFED.4.9.2.2.6

GPL/BSD

ofed-scripts

4.9-OFED.4.9.2.2.6

GPL/BSD

openmpi

4.0.3rc4-1.49226

BSD

opensm

5.7.2.MLNX20201014.9378048-0.1.49226

GPLv2 or BSD

openvswitch

2.12.1-1.49226

ASL 2.0 and LGPLv2+ and SISSL

perftest

4.4-0.23.g89e176a.49226

BSD 3-Clause, GPL v2 or later

perftest

4.4.0.mlnxlibs-0.27.gd490352.49017.49226

BSD 3-Clause, GPL v2 or later

pka-mlxbf

1.0-0.g963f663

GPLv2

qperf

0.4.11-1.49226

BSD 3-Clause, GPL v2

rdma-core

50mlnx1-1.49226

GPLv2 or BSD

rshim

1.18-0.gb99e894

GPLv2

sharp

2.1.2.MLNX20200428.ddda184-1.49226

Proprietary

sockperf

3.7-0.gita1e8e835a689.49226

BSD

srp

4.9-OFED.4.9.2.0.4.1

GPLv2

srptools

41mlnx1-5.49226

GPL/BSD

tmfifo

1.5-0.g31e8a6e

GPLv2

ucx

1.8.0-1.49226

BSD

Release Notes contain the following sections:
