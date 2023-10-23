MLNX_OFED Documentation Rev 4.9-3.1.5.0 LTS
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Switch Software  MLNX_OFED Documentation Rev 4.9-3.1.5.0 LTS  Local Loopback Disable

Local Loopback Disable

Local Loopback Disable feature allows users to force the disablement of local loopback on the virtual port (vport). This disables both unicast and mutlicast loopback in the hardware.

Procedure_Heading_Icon.PNG

To enable Local Loopback Disable, run the following command:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
echo 1 > /sys/class/net/<ifname>/settings/force_local_lb_disable"

To disable Local Loopback Disable, run the following command:

Procedure_Heading_Icon.PNG

Copy
Copied!
            

            
echo 0 > /sys/class/net/<ifname>/settings/force_local_lb_disable"

Warning

When turned off, the driver configures the loopback mode according to its own logic.
© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Oct 23, 2023
content here