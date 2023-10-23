VXLAN Hardware Stateless Offloads

To enable the VXLAN offloads support load the mlx4_core driver with Device-Managed Flow- steering (DMFS) enabled. DMFS is the default steering mode.

To verify it is enabled by the adapter card:

Open the /etc/modprobe.d/mlnx.conf file. Set the parameter debug_level to "1". Copy Copied! options mlx4_core debug_level= 1 Restart the driver. Verify in the dmesg that the tunneling mode is: vxlan.

The net-device will advertise the tx-udp-tnl-segmentation flag shown when running "etht- hool -k $DEV | grep udp" only when VXLAN is configured in the OpenvSwitch (OVS) with the configured UDP port.

Example:

Copy Copied! $ ethtool -k eth0 | grep udp_tnl tx-udp_tnl-segmentation: on

As of firmware version 2.31.5050, VXLAN tunnel can be set on any desired UDP port. If using previous firmware versions, set the VXLAN tunnel over UDP port 4789.

To add the UDP port to /etc/modprobe.d/vxlan.conf: