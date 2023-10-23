Docker Using SR-IOV

In this mode, Docker engine is used to run containers along with SR-IOV networking plugin. To isolate the virtual devices, docker_rdma_sriov tool should be used. This mode is applicable to both InfiniBand and Ethernet link layers.

To obtain the plugin, visit: https://hub.docker.com/r/mellanox/sriov-plugin/

To install the docker_rdma_sriov tool, use the container tools installer available via https://hub.docker.com/r/mellanox/container_tools_installer/

For instructions on how to use Docker with SR-IOV, refer to the following Community post: https://support.mellanox.com/docs/DOC-3139