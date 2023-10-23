On This Page
General Support in MLNX_OFED
|
Operating System
|
Platform
|
Default Kernel Version
|
ALIOS7.2
|
AArch64
|
4.19.48-006.ali4000.alios7.aarch64
|
BCLINUX7.3
|
x86_64
|
3.10.0-514.el7.x86_64
|
BCLINUX7.4
|
x86_64
|
3.10.0-693.el7.x86_64
|
BCLINUX7.5
|
x86_64
|
3.10.0-862.el7.x86_64
|
BCLINUX7.6
|
x86_64
|
3.10.0-957.el7.x86_64
|
BCLINUX7.7
|
x86_64
|
3.10.0-1062.el7.bclinux.x86_64
|
BCLINUX8.1
|
x86_64
|
4.19.0-193.1.3.el8.bclinux.x86_64
|
Debian10.0
|
x86_64
|
4.19.0-5-arm64
|
AArch64
|
4.19.0-5-amd64
|
Debian8.11
|
x86_64
|
3.16.0-6-amd64
|
Debian8.9
|
x86_64
|
3.16.0-4-amd64
|
Debian9.11
|
x86_64
|
4.9.0-11-amd64
|
Debian9.6
|
x86_64
|
4.9.0-8-amd64
|
Debian9.9
|
x86_64
|
4.9.0-9-amd64
|
EulerOS2.0sp9
|
AArch64
|
4.19.90-vhulk2006.2.0.h171.eulerosv2r9.aarch64
|
x86_64
|
4.18.0-147.5.1.0.h269.eulerosv2r9.x86_64
|
Fedora30
|
x86_64
|
5.0.9-301.fc30.x86_64
|
Oracle Linux 6.10
|
x86_64
|
4.1.12-124.16.4.el6uek.x86_64
|
Oracle Linux 7.4
|
x86_64
|
4.1.12-94.3.9.el7uek.x86_64
|
Oracle Linux 7.7
|
x86_64
|
4.14.35-1902.3.2.el7uek.x86_64
|
Oracle Linux 7.8
|
x86_64
|
4.14.35-1902.300.11.el7uek.x86_64
|
Oracle Linux 7.9
|
x86_64
|
5.4.17-2011.6.2.el7uek.x86_64
|
Oracle Linux 8.0
|
x86_64
|
4.18.0-80.7.2.el8_0.x86_64
|
Oracle Linux 8.1
|
x86_64
|
4.18.0-147.el8.x86_64
|
Oracle Linux 8.2
|
x86_64
|
5.4.17-2011.1.2.el8uek.x86_64
|
Oracle Linux 8.3
|
x86_64
|
5.4.17-2011.7.4.el8uek.x86_64
|
RHEL/CentOS6.10
|
x86_64
|
2.6.32-754.el6.x86_64
|
RHEL/CentOS6.3
|
x86_64
|
2.6.32-279.el6.x86_64
|
RHEL/CentOS7.2
|
ppc64
|
3.10.0-327.el7.ppc64
|
ppc64le
|
3.10.0-327.el7.ppc64le
|
x86_64
|
3.10.0-327.el7.x86_64
|
RHEL/CentOS7.3
|
x86_64
|
3.10.0-514.el7.x86_64
|
RHEL/CentOS7.4
|
ppc64
|
3.10.0-693.el7.ppc64
|
ppc64le
|
3.10.0-693.el7.ppc64le
|
x86_64
|
3.10.0-693.el7.x86_64
|
RHEL/CentOS7.4alternate
|
AArch64
|
4.11.0-44.el7a.aarch64
|
RHEL/CentOS7.5
|
ppc64
|
3.10.0-862.el7.ppc64
|
ppc64le
|
3.10.0-862.el7.ppc64le
|
x86_64
|
3.10.0-862.el7.x86_64
|
RHEL/CentOS7.5alternate
|
AArch64
|
4.14.0-49.el7a.aarch64
|
RHEL/CentOS7.6
|
x86_64
|
3.10.0-957.el7.ppc64
|
ppc64le
|
3.10.0-957.el7.ppc64le
|
ppc64
|
3.10.0-957.el7.x86_64
|
RHEL/CentOS7.6alternate
|
AArch64
|
4.14.0-115.el7a.aarch64
|
ppc64le
|
4.14.0-115.el7a.ppc64le
|
RHEL/CentOS7.7
|
ppc64
|
3.10.0-1062.el7.ppc64
|
ppc64le
|
3.10.0-1062.el7.ppc64le
|
x86_64
|
3.10.0-1062.el7.x86_64
|
RHEL/CentOS7.8
|
ppc64
|
3.10.0-1127.el7.ppc64
|
ppc64le
|
3.10.0-1127.el7.ppc64le
|
x86_64
|
3.10.0-1127.el7.x86_64
|
RHEL/CentOS7.9
|
ppc64
|
3.10.0-1160.el7.ppc64
|
ppc64le
|
3.10.0-1160.el7.ppc64le
|
x86_64
|
3.10.0-1160.el7.x86_64
|
RHEL/CentOS8.0
|
AArch64
|
4.18.0-80.el8.aarch64
|
ppc64le
|
4.18.0-80.el8.ppc64le
|
x86_64
|
4.18.0-80.el8.x86_64
|
RHEL/CentOS8.1
|
AArch64
|
4.18.0-147.el8.aarch64
|
ppc64le
|
4.18.0-147.el8.ppc64le
|
x86_64
|
4.18.0-147.el8.x86_64
|
RHEL/CentOS8.2
|
AArch64
|
4.18.0-193.el8.aarch64
|
ppc64le
|
4.18.0-193.el8.ppc64le
|
x86_64
|
4.18.0-193.el8.x86_64
|
RHEL/CentOS8.3
|
AArch64
|
4.18.0-240.el8.aarch64
|
ppc64le
|
4.18.0-240.el8.ppc64le
|
x86_64
|
4.18.0-240.el8.x86_64
|
RHEL/CentOS8.4
|
AArch64
|
4.18.0-305.el8.aarch64
|
ppc64le
|
4.18.0-305.el8.ppc64le
|
x86_64
|
4.18.0-305.el8.x86_64
|
RHEL/CentOS8.5
|
AArch64
|
4.18.0-348.el8.aarch64
|
ppc64le
|
4.18.0-348.el8.ppc64le
|
x86_64
|
4.18.0-348.el8.x86_64
|
SLES11SP3
|
x86_64
|
3.0.76-0.11-default
|
SLES11SP4
|
ppc64
|
3.0.101-63-ppc64
|
x86_64
|
3.0.101-63-default
|
SLES12SP2
|
x86_64
|
4.4.21-69-default
|
SLES12SP3
|
x86_64
|
4.4.73-5-default
|
ppc64le
|
4.4.73-5-default
|
SLES12SP4
|
x86_64
|
4.12.14-94.41-default
|
ppc64le
|
4.12.14-94.41-default
|
AArch64
|
4.12.14-94.41-default
|
SLES12SP5
|
x86_64
|
4.12.14-120-default
|
ppc64le
|
4.12.14-120-default
|
AArch64
|
4.12.14-120-default
|
SLES15SP0
|
x86_64
|
4.12.14-23-default
|
SLES15SP1
|
x86_64
|
4.12.14-195-default
|
ppc64le
|
4.12.14-195-default
|
AArch64
|
4.12.14-195-default
|
SLES15SP2
|
x86_64
|
5.3.18-22-default
|
ppc64le
|
5.3.18-22-default
|
AArch64
|
5.3.18-22-default
|
SLES15SP3
|
x86_64
|
5.3.18-57-default
|
ppc64le
|
5.3.18-57-default
|
AArch64
|
5.3.18-57-default
|
Ubuntu14.04
|
x86_64
|
3.13.0-27-generic
|
Ubuntu16.04
|
ppc64le
|
4.4.0-21-generic
|
x86_64
|
4.4.0-21-generic
|
Ubuntu18.04
|
x86_64
|
4.15.0-20-generic
|
ppc64le
|
4.15.0-20-generic
|
AArch64
|
4.15.0-20-generic
|
Ubuntu19.04
|
x86_64
|
5.0.0-13-generic
|
Ubuntu19.10
|
x86_64
|
5.3.0-19-generic
|
Ubuntu20.04
|
x86_64
|
5.4.0-26-generic
|
ppc64le
|
5.4.0-26-generic
|
AArch64
|
5.4.0-26-generic
|
Kernel 5.5
|
x86_64
|
5.5
Notes:
32 bit platforms are no longer supported in MLNX_OFED.
For RPM based distributions, if you wish to install OFED on a different kernel, you need to create a new ISO image, using mlnx_add_kernel_support.sh script. See the MLNX_OFED User Manual for instructions.
Upgrading MLNX_OFED on your cluster requires upgrading all of its nodes to the newest version as well.
All OSs listed above are fully supported in Paravirtualized and SR-IOV Environments with Linux KVM Hypervisor.
The following are the supported non-Linux Virtual Machines in this current MLNX_OFED version:
|
NIC
|
Windows Virtual Machine Type
|
WinOF version
|
Protocol
|
ConnectX-3
|
Windows 2012 R2 DC
|
MLNX_VPI 5.50
|
IPoIB, ETH
|
ConnectX-3 Pro
|
Windows 2016 DC
|
MLNX_VPI 5.50
|
IPoIB, ETH
|
ConnectX-4
|
Windows 2012 R2 DC
|
MLNX_WinOF2 2.40
|
IB, IPoIB, ETH
|
ConnectX-4 Lx
|
Windows 2016 DC
|
MLNX_WinOF2 2.40
|
IB, IPoIB, ETH
Accelerated Switch and Packet Processing (ASAP2) is not supported in this MLNX_OFED version.
Below is a list of all the OSs on which NFSoRDMA is supported.
SLES12 SP4
SLES12 SP5
SLES15 SP1
Ubuntu 18.04.3
RedHat 7.5
RedHat 7.6
RedHat 7.7
RedHat 7.8
RedHat 8.0
RedHat 8.1
Lustre 2.12.3
Lustre 2.13.0
The following are the hardware and software requirements of the current MLNX_OFED version.
Linux operating system
Administrator privileges on your machine(s)
Disk Space: 1GB
For the OFED Distribution to compile on your machine, some software packages of your operating
system (OS) distribution are required.
To install the additional packages, run the following commands per OS:
|
Operating System
|
Required Packages Installation Command
|
RHEL/Oracle Linux/Fedora
|
yum install perl pciutils python gcc-gfortran libxml2-python tcsh libnl.i686 libnl expat glib2 tcl libstdc++ bc tk gtk2 atk cairo numactl pkgconfig ethtool lsof
|
XenServer
|
yum install perl pciutils python libxml2-python libnl expat glib2 tcl bc libstdc++ tk pkgconfig ethtool
|
SLES 12
|
zypper install pkg-config expat libstdc++6 libglib-2_0-0 lib- gtk-2_0-0 tcl libcairo2 tcsh python bc pciutils libatk-1_0-0 tk python-libxml2 lsof libnl3-200 ethtool lsof
|
SLESS 15
|
python ethtool libatk-1_0-0 python2-libxml2-python tcsh lib- stdc++6-devel-gcc7 libgtk-2_0-0 tcl libopenssl1_1 libnl3-200 make libcairo2 expat libmnl0 insserv-compat pciutils lsof lib- glib-2_0-0 pkg-config tk
|
Ubuntu/Debian
|
apt-get install perl dpkg autotools-dev autoconf libtool auto- make1.10 automake m4 dkms debhelper tcl tcl8.4 chrpath swig graphviz tcl-dev tcl8.4-dev tk-dev tk8.4-dev bison flex dpatch zlib1g-dev curl libcurl4-gnutls-dev python-libxml2 libvirt-bin libvirt0 libnl-dev libglib2.0-dev libgfortran3 automake m4
pkg-config libnuma logrotate ethtool lsof
This MLNX_OFED version provides long term support (LTS) for customers who wish to utilize ConnectX-3, ConnectX-3 Pro and Connect-IB, as well as RDMA experimental verbs library (mlnx_lib). Any MLNX_OFED version starting from v5.1 and above does not support any of the adapter cards mentioned.
This current MLNX_OFED version supports the following Mellanox network adapter cards firmware versions:
|
NIC
|
Recommended Firmware Rev.
|
Additional Firmware Rev. Supported
|
ConnectX®-3/ConnectX®-3 Pro
|
2.42.5000
|
2.40.7000
|
ConnectX®-4
|
12.28.2006
|
12.27.4000
|
ConnectX®-4 Lx
|
14.28.2006
|
14.27.1016
|
ConnectX®-5/ConnectX®-5 Ex
|
16.28.2006
|
16.27.2008
|
ConnectX®-6
|
20.28.2006
|
20.27.2008
|
ConnectX®-6 Dx
|
22.28.2006
|
N/A
|
Innova IPsec EN
|
16.28.2006
|
16.27.2008
|
Connect-IB®
|
10.16.1200
|
10.16.1020
For the official firmware versions, please see:
https://www.mellanox.com/support/firmware/firmware-downloads
RoCE Modes Matrix
|
Software Stack / Inbox Distribution
|
RoCEv1 (IP Based GIDs) Supported as of Version
|
RoCEv2 Supported as of Version
|
RoCEv1 & RoCEv2 (RoCE per GID)
Supported as of Version
|
ConnectX-3/ ConnectX-3 Pro
|
ConnectX-4/ ConnectX-4 Lx/ ConnectX-5/
ConnectX-5 Ex
|
ConnectX-3 Pro
|
ConnectX-4/ ConnectX-4 Lx/
ConnectX-5/ ConnectX-5 Ex
|
ConnectX-3 Pro/ConnectX-4/ConnectX-4 Lx/
ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex
|
MLNX_OFED
|
2.1-x.x.x
|
3.0-x.x.x
|
2.3-x.x.x
|
3.0-x.x.x
|
3.0-x.x.x
|
3.14
|
4.4
|
4.4
|
4.4
|
4.4
|
RHEL
|
6.6, 7.0
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
SLES
|
12
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Ubuntu
|
14.04.4,
16.04, 15.10
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
Note: Support for ConnectX-5 and ConnectX-5 Ex adapter cards in MLNX_OFED starts from v4.0.
RDMA CM Default RoCE Mode
The default RoCE mode on which RDMA CM runs is RoCEv2 instead of RoCEv1, starting from MLNX_OFED v4.1. RDMA_CM session requires both the client and server sides to support the same RoCE mode. Otherwise, the client will fail to connect to the server.
For further information, refer to RDMA CM and RoCE Version Defaults Community post.
The following are the unsupported functionalities/features/NICs in MLNX_OFED:
ConnectX®-2 Adapter Card
Relational Database Service (RDS)
Ethernet over InfiniBand (EoIB) - mlx4_vnic
mthca InfiniBand driver
Ethernet IPoIB (eIPoIB)
Soft-RoCE