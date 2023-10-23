Downloading Mellanox OFED

1. Verify that the system has a Mellanox network adapter (HCA/NIC) installed.

The following example shows a system with an installed Mellanox HCA:

Copy Copied! # lspci -v | grep Mellanox 86 : 00.0 Network controller [ 0207 ]: Mellanox Technologies MT27620 Family Subsystem: Mellanox Technologies Device 0014 86 : 00.1 Network controller [ 0207 ]: Mellanox Technologies MT27620 Family Subsystem: Mellanox Technologies Device 0014

Note: For ConnectX-5 Socket Direct adapters, use ibdev2netdev to display the installed card and the mapping of logical ports to physical ports. Example:

Copy Copied! [root @gen -l-vrt- 203 ~]# ibdev2netdev -v | grep -i MCX556M-ECAT-S25 0000 : 84 : 00.0 mlx5_10 (MT4119 - MCX556M-ECAT-S25SN) CX556M - ConnectX- 5 QSFP28 fw 16.22 . 0228 port 1 (DOWN ) ==> p2p1 (Down) 0000 : 84 : 00.1 mlx5_11 (MT4119 - MCX556M-ECAT-S25SN) CX556M - ConnectX- 5 QSFP28 fw 16.22 . 0228 port 1 (DOWN ) ==> p2p2 (Down) 0000 : 05 : 00.0 mlx5_2 (MT4119 - MCX556M-ECAT-S25SN) CX556M - ConnectX- 5 QSFP28 fw 16.22 . 0228 port 1 (DOWN ) ==> p5p1 (Down) 0000 : 05 : 00.1 mlx5_3 (MT4119 - MCX556M-ECAT-S25SN) CX556M - ConnectX- 5 QSFP28 fw 16.22 . 0228 port 1 (DOWN ) ==> p5p2 (Down)

Notes:

Each PCI card of ConnectX-5 Socket Direct has a different PCI address. In the output example above, the first two rows indicate that one card is installed in a PCI slot with PCI Bus address 84 (hexadecimal), and PCI Device Number 00, and PCI Function Number 0 and 1. RoCE assigned mlx5_10 as the logical port, which is the same as netdevice p2p1, and both are mapped to physical port of PCI function 0000:84:00.0.

RoCE logical port mlx5_2 of the second PCI card (PCI Bus address 05) and netdevice p5p1 are mapped to physical port of PCI function 0000:05:00.0, which is the same physical port of PCI function 0000:84:00.0.

MT4119 is the PCI Device ID of the Mellanox ConnectX-5 adapters family.

For more details, please refer to ConnectX-5 Socket Direct Hardware User Manual, available at www.mellanox.com.

2. Download the ISO image to your host.

The image’s name has the format MLNX_OFED_LINUX-<ver>-<OS label><CPU arch>.iso. You can download it from http://www.mellanox.com --> Products --> Software --> InfiniBand/VPI Drivers --> Mellanox OFED Linux (MLNX_OFED).

Scroll down to the Download wizard, and click the Download tab. Choose your relevant package depending on your host operating system. Click the desired ISO/tgz package. To obtain the download link, accept the End User License Agreement (EULA).

3. Use the md5sum utility to confirm the file integrity of your ISO image. Run the following command and compare the result to the value provided on the download page.