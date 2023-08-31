Chassis Management Commands

system profile {ib-single-switch | ib-no-adaptive-routing-single-switch | ib [split-ready] [num-of-swids <swid-num>] [no-adaptive-routing] [ib-router] [adaptive-routing-groups <value>]} [force] Sets the profile of the system to InfiniBand with various parameters

Syntax Description ib-single-switch Enables InfiniBand switch profile

All network interfaces link protocol set to InfiniBand

ib-no-adaptive-routing-single-switch Enables InfiniBand switch profile without adaptive routing capabilities

All network interfaces link protocol set to InfiniBand with disabled adaptive routing

split-ready Enables the system to reboot in split enable mode with capability to configure 2x the number of ports exposed to IB utilities.

Note: This parameter is available only on Quantum-based systems.

ib-router Enables IB Routing capability on the system

num-of-swids Enables IB Router

Multiple switch IDs are configurable adaptive routing - enables adaptive routing

ib-router - enables IB router Note: If num-of-swids is not defined then it is set to 1 by default.

no-adaptive-routing Disables adaptive routing

adaptive-routing-groups Sets adaptive routing groups.

Range: 128-4096 (must be multiples of 128) Warning Allowed only when adaptive routing is enabled. Warning If you are in split ready mode, the range becomes 128-1792.

Default The default system profile depends on the system.

SB7780 and SB7880 systems have “IB Router” and 2 SWIDs as default

Configuration Mode config

History 3.1.0000

3.2.1100: Added “vpi-single-switch” option

3.3.4100: Added SX6036G3.3.4302Added system profile ib-no-adaptive-routing-single-switch

3.6.1002: Added system profile “ib num-of-swids”

3.6.6162: Added system profile “num of adaptive routing”

3.7.0020: Added system profile “ib split-ready” for 1U systems

3.8.1100: Updated syntax description for the parameter "adaptive-routing-groups"

3.9.0300: Added system profile “ib split-ready” for modular systems

3.9.2000: Updated note

Example switch (config) # system profile ib-single-switch

Related Commands port type

show system profile

show ports type