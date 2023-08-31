NVIDIA MLNX-OS User Manual v3.10.4300 LTS (2022 LTS U3)
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Switch Software  NVIDIA MLNX-OS User Manual v3.10.4300 LTS (2022 LTS U3)  Deleting Unused Images

Deleting Unused Images

To delete unused images, conduct the following steps.

  1. Get a list of the unused images. null
  2. Delete the unused images. null 0000018a-4d71-d110-adae-5ff72b420003
© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Aug 31, 2023
content here