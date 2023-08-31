UI Commands

ssh client user <username> {authorized-key sshv2 <public key> | identity <key type> {generate | private-key [<private key>] | public-key [<public key>]} | known-host <known host> remove}

no ssh client user admin {authorized-key sshv2 <public key ID> | identity <key type>} Adds an entry to the global known-hosts configuration file, either by generating new key, or by adding manually a public or private key.

The no form of the command removes a public key from the specified user's authorized key list, or changes the key type.

Syntax Description username The specified user must be a valid account on the system. Possible values for this parameter are “admin”, “monitor”, “xmladmin”, and “xmluser”.

authorized-key sshv2 <public key> Adds the specified key to the list of authorized SSHv2 RSA or DSA public keys for this user account. These keys can be used to log into the user's account.

identity <key type> Sets certain SSH client identity settings for a user, dsa2 or rsa2.

generate Generates SSH client identity keys for specified user.

private-key Sets private key SSH client identity settings for the user.

public-key Sets public key SSH client identity settings for the user.

known-host <known host> remove Removes host from user's known host file.

Default No keys are created by default

Configuration Mode config

History 3.1.0000

Example switch (config) # ssh client user admin known-host 172.30.1.116 remove

Related Commands show ssh client