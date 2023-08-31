Upgrading Operating System Software
To upgrade MLNX-OS, perform the following steps.
Enter Config mode.
switch> enable
switch# configure terminal
switch(config) #
- Display the currently available image (.img file). null
Delete the image listed under “Images available to be installed” prior to fetching the new image. Use the command “image delete” for this purpose.
switch(config) # image delete <old_image>Warning
When deleting an image, it is recommended to delete the file, but not the partition, so as to not overload system resources.
Fetch the new software image.
switch(config) # image fetch scp:
//<username>:<password>@<ip-address>/var/www/html/<new_image>Password (
ifrequired): ******
100.0%[##################################################################]
Display the available images again and verify that the new image now appears under “Images available to be installed”.Warning
To recover from image corruption (e.g., due to power interruption), there are two installed images on the system. See the commands “image boot next” and “image boot location” for more information.
switch(config) # show images Installed images: Partition
1: <old_image> Partition
2: <old_image> Last boot partition:
1Next boot partition:
1Images available to be installed: webimage.tbz <new_image> Serve image files via HTTP/HTTPS: no No image install currently in progress. Boot manager password is set. Image signing: trusted signature always required Admin require signed images: yes Settings
fornext boot only: Fallback reboot on configuration failure: yes (
default)
Install the new image.
switch(config) # image install <new_image> Step
1of
4: Verify Image
100.0% [#############################################################] Step
2of
4: Uncompress Image
100.0% [#############################################################] Step
3of
4: Create Filesystems
100.0% [#############################################################] Step
4of
4: Extract Image
100.0% [#############################################################]Warning
CPU utilization may go up to 100% during image upgrade.
Have the new image activate during the next boot.
switch(config) # image boot next
Run “show images” to review your images.
switch(config) # show images Installed images: Partition
1: <new_image> Partition
2: <old_image> Last boot partition:
1Next boot partition:
1Images available to be installed: webimage.tbz <new_image> Serve image files via HTTP/HTTPS: no No image install currently in progress. Boot manager password is set. Image signing: trusted signature always required Admin require signed images: yes Settings
fornext boot only: Fallback reboot on configuration failure: yes (
default)
Save current configuration.
switch(config) # configuration write
Reboot to run the new image.
switch(config) # reload Configuration has been modified; save first? [yes] yes Configuration changes saved. Rebooting...
switch(config)#Warning
After software reboot, the software upgrade will also automatically upgrade the firmware version.Warning
On systems with dual management, the software must be upgraded on both the host and the device modules.Warning
In order to upgrade the system on dual management system, refer to “Upgrading MLNX-OS Software on Modular Switches”.Warning
When performing an upgrade from the WebUI, make sure that the image being upgraded to is not already located in the system (i.e., fetched from the CLI).