On This Page
- System Health Monitor
- Power Management
- Monitoring Environmental Conditions
- USB Access
- Unit Identification LED
- High Availability (HA)
- System Reboot
- Viewing Active Events
Chassis Management
The chassis manager provides the user access to the following information:
|
Accessible Parameters
|
Description
|
switch temperatures
|
Displays system’s temperature
|
power supply voltages
|
Displays power supplies’ voltage levels
|
fan unit
|
Displays system fans’ status
|
power unit
|
Displays system power consumers
|
Flash memory
|
Displays information about system memory utilization.
Additionally, it monitors:
AC power to the PSUs
DC power out from the PSUs
Chassis failures
The system health monitor scans the system to decide whether or not the system is healthy. When the monitor discovers that one of the system's modules (leaf, spine, fan, or power supply) is in an unhealthy state or returned from an unhealthy state, it notifies the users through the following methods:
System logs—accessible to the user at any time as they are saved permanently on the system
Status LEDs—changed by the system health monitor when an error is found in the system and is resolved
Email/SNMP traps—notification on any error found in the system and resolved
Re-Notification on Errors
When the system is in an unhealthy state, the system health monitor notifies the user about the current unresolved issue every X seconds. The user can configure the re-notification gap by running the “health notif-cntr <counter>” command.
System Health Monitor Alerts Scenarios
System Health Monitor sends notification alerts in the following cases:
|
Alert Message
|
Scenario
|
Notification Indicator
|
Recovery Action
|
Recovery Message
|
Mismatch detected in the airflow direction of a Fan or PS Fan module
|
Fan or PS fan has a different airflow direction than other fans
|
Email, System status LED set to red, log alert, SNMP
|
Change the fan module with another fan module with same airflow direction to align with other fans and ps fans
|
"System airflow direction is aligned"
|
<fan_name> speed is below minimal range
|
A chassis fan speed is below minimal threshold:
15% of maximum speed
|
Email, fan LED and system status LED set red, log alert, SNMP.
|
Check the fan and replace it if required
|
“<fan_name> has been restored to its normal state”
|
Fan <fan_number> speed in spine number <spine_number> is below minimal range
|
A spine fan speed is below minimal threshold:
30% of maximum speed
|
Email, fan LED and system status LED set red, log alert, SNMP
|
Check the fan and replace it if required
|
“Fan speed <fan_number> in spine number <spine_number> has been restored to its normal state”
|
<fan_name> is unresponsive
|
A chassis fan is not responsive on the switch system
|
Email, fan LED and system status LED set red, log alert, SNMP
|
Check fan connectivity and replace it if required
|
“<fan_name> has been restored to its normal state”
|
Fan <fan_number> in spine number <spine_number> is unresponsive
|
A spine fan is not responsive on the switch system
|
Email, fan LED and system status LED set red, log alert, SNMP
|
Check fan connectivity and replace it if required
|
“Fan <fan_number> in spine number <spine_number> has been restored to its normal state”
|
<fan_name> is not present
|
A chassis fan is missing
|
Email, fan LED and system status LED set red, log alert, SNMP
|
Insert a fan unit
|
“<fan_name> has been restored to its normal state”
|
Fan <fan_number> in spine number <spine_number> is not present.
|
A spine fan is missing
|
Email, fan LED and system status LED set red, log alert, SNMP
|
Insert a fan unit
|
“Fan <fan_number> in spine number <spine_number> has been restored to its normal state”
|
Insufficient number of working fans in the system
|
Insufficient number of working fans in the system
|
Email, fan LED and system status LED set red, log alert, SNMP
|
Plug in additional fans or change faulty fans
|
“The system currently has sufficient number of working fans”
|
Power Supply <ps_number> voltage is out of range
|
The power supply voltage is out of range.
|
Email, power supply LED and system status LED set red, log alert, SNMP
|
Check the power connection of the PS
|
“Power Supply <ps_number> voltage is in range”
|
Power supply <ps_number> temperature is too hot
|
A power supply unit temperature is higher than the maximum threshold of 70 Celsius on the switch system
|
Email, power supply LED and system status LED set red, log alert, SNMP
|
Check chassis fans connections. On switch systems, check system fan connections.
|
“Power supply <ps_number> temperature is back to normal”
|
Power Supply <number> is unresponsive
|
A power supply is malfunctioning or disconnected
|
Email, system status and power supply LED set red, log alert, SNMP
|
Connect power cable or replace malfunctioning PS
|
“Power supply has been removed” or “PS has been restored to its normal state”
|
Unit/leaf/spine <leaf/spine number> is unresponsive
|
A leaf/spine is not responsive
|
Email, system status LED set red, log alert, SNMP
|
Check leaf/spine connectivity and replace it if required
|
“Leaf/spine number <leaf/spine number> has been restored to its normal state”
|
Unit/leaf/spine voltage is out of range
|
One of the voltages on the switch system is below minimal threshold or higher than the maximum threshold - both thresholds are 15% of the expected voltage
|
Email, system status LED set red, log alert, SNMP
|
Check leaf connectivity
|
“Unit voltage is in range”
|
ASIC temperature is too hot
|
An ASIC unit temperature is higher than the maximum threshold of 105 Celsius on switch systems
|
Email, system status LED set red, log alert, SNMP
|
Check the fan’s system
|
“ASIC temperature is back to normal”
Power Supply Options
MLNX-OS offers power redundancy configurations and monitoring for modular switch systems. Modular switch systems have the following redundancy configuration modes:
“combined”—no power supply is reserved. The redundancy is not enabled.
“ps-redundant”—one power supply unit is redundant to the rest. The system can work with one less power supply unit.
“grid-redundant”—the power supplies are split into two logical power supply grids, first half of the PSUs belongs to grid A and the second half to grid B. The systems can work with only one grid. When using grid-redundancy mode the power budget is calculated according to the minimum power budget between the grids. This mode is available on CS75xx chassis systems. During switch initialization, or hot-plugging of switch components, MLNX-OS enables and/or disables switch components according to the available power budget.
MLNX-OS may send power alarms (via SNMP or email) as follow:
If the available budget is insufficient for all the system components an “insufficientPower” event is generated. In this mode several switch components may be disabled.
If the total power of the system is insufficient for redundancy, a “lowPower” event is generated
If a connected power supply provides below 1.6K Watts or grid-redundancy mode is configured and a power supply is connected to a 110V grid, then a “powerRedundancyMismatch” event is generated, where grid redundancy can not be achieved in such configuration.
In case of an insufficient-power mode, the order in which the FRUs are turned ON is first spines (1,2,3...max) and then the leafs (1,2,3...max), while the order of the FRUs in case of turning them OFF is first the spines (max...3) and then the leafs (max...1). The management modules are not affected.
For the trap OID, please refer to the Mellanox-MIB file.
Power cycle is needed after changing power redundancy mode on a modular switch system.
Width Reduction Power Saving
Link width reduction (LWR) is a
NVIDIA
proprietary power saving feature to be utilized to economize the power usage of the fabric. LWR may be used to manually or automatically configure a certain connection between
NVIDIA switch
systems to lower the width of a link from 4X operation to 1X based on the traffic flow.
LWR is relevant only for
InfiniBand FDR
speeds in which the links are operational at a 4X width.
When “show interfaces” is used, a port’s speed appears unchanged even when only one lane is active.
LWR has three operating modes per interface:
Disabled—LWR does not operate and the link remains in 4X under all circumstances.
Automatic—the link automatically alternates between 4X and 1X based on traffic flow.
Force—a port is forced to operate in 1X mode lowering the throughput capability of the port. This mode should be chosen in cases where constant low throughput is expected on the port for a certain time period—after which the port should be configured to one of the other two modes, to allow higher throughput to pass through the port.
The following table describes LWR configuration behavior:
|
Switch-A Configuration
|
Switch-B Configuration
|
Behavior
|
Disable
|
Disable
|
LWR is disabled
|
Disable
|
Force
|
Transmission from Switch-B to Switch-A operates at 1X. On the opposite direction, LWR is disabled.
|
Disable
|
Auto
|
Depending on traffic flow, transmission from Switch-B to Switch-A may operate at 1X. On the opposite direction, LWR is disabled.
|
Auto
|
Force
|
Transmission from Switch-B to Switch-A operates at 1 lane. Transmission from Switch-A to Switch-B may operate at 1X depending on the traffic.
|
Auto
|
Auto
|
Width of the connection depends on the traffic flow
|
Force
|
Force
|
Connection between the switches operates at 1x
Managing Chassis Power
It is possible to power down or power up modules in a chassis by using the commands “power enable” and “no power enable”.
Run the command “show power” to get a list of modules that are available to power up or down.
To power down a desired module, run:
switch(config) # no power enable <module>
To power up a desired module, run:
switch(config) # power enable <module>
Using the ”show power” command it is possible to see the power consumption of the system and also the power consumption by power supply unit.
Display module’s temperature.
switch(config) # show temperature --------------------------------------------------------- Module Component Reg CurTemp Status (Celsius) --------------------------------------------------------- MGMT SIB T1
33.00OK MGMT Board AMB temp T1
24.50OK MGMT Ports AMB temp T1
27.00OK MGMT CPU
packageSensor T1
29.00OK MGMT CPU Core Sensor T1
28.00OK MGMT CPU Core Sensor T2
24.00OK PS1 power-mon T1
22.00OK PS2 power-mon T1
23.00OK
Display measured voltage levels of power supplies.
switch(config) # show voltage -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Module Power Meter Reg Expected Actual Status High Low Voltage Voltage Range Range -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MGMT acdc-monitor1 DDR3
0.675V
0.68
0.67OK
0.78
0.57MGMT acdc-monitor1 CPU
0.9V
0.90
0.86OK
1.03
0.77MGMT acdc-monitor1 SYS
3.3V
3.30
3.36OK
3.79
2.80MGMT acdc-monitor1 CPU
1.8V
1.80
1.82OK
2.07
1.53MGMT acdc-monitor1 CPU/PCH
1.05V
1.05
1.06OK
1.21
0.89MGMT acdc-monitor1 CPU
1.05V
1.05
1.06OK
1.21
0.89MGMT acdc-monitor1 DDR3
1.35V
1.35
1.35OK
1.55
1.15MGMT acdc-monitor1 USB 5V
5.00
5.04OK
5.75
4.25MGMT acdc-monitor1
1.05V LAN
1.50
1.51OK
1.72
1.27MGMT ASICVoltMonitor1 Asic
1.2V
1.20
1.21OK
1.38
1.02MGMT ASICVoltMonitor1 Asic
3.3V
3.30
3.31OK
3.79
2.80MGMT ASICVoltMonitor2 Vcore SX
0.95
0.96OK
1.09
0.81MGMT ASICVoltMonitor2 Asic
1.8V
1.80
1.81OK
2.07
1.53MGMT acdc-monitor2
3.3V Switch IB
3.30
3.36OK
3.79
2.80PS1 power-mon vout 12V
12.00
12.07OK
13.80
10.20
Display the fan speed and status. Run:
switch(config) # show fan ----------------------------------------------------- Module Device Fan Speed Status (RPM) ----------------------------------------------------- FAN1 FAN F1
6297.00OK FAN1 FAN F2
5421.00OK FAN2 FAN F1
6355.00OK FAN2 FAN F2
5378.00OK FAN3 FAN F1
6183.00OK FAN3 FAN F2
5421.00OK FAN4 FAN F1
6268.00OK FAN4 FAN F2
5399.00OK PS1 FAN F1
10336.00OK PS2 FAN - - NOT PRESENT
Display the voltage current and status of each module in the system.
switch(config) # show power consumers ------------------------------------------------------------------ Module Device Sensor Power Voltage Current Status [Watts] [Volts] [Amp] ------------------------------------------------------------------ PS1 power-mon input
39.94
12.07
3.31OK MGMT acdc-monitor1 input
2.11
12.00
0.18OK Total power used :
42.05Watts
The OS can access USB devices attached to switch systems. USB devices are automatically recognized and mounted upon insertion. To access a USB device for reading or writing a file, you need to provide the path to the file on the mounted USB device in the following format:
scp:
//username:password@hostname/var/mnt/usb1/<file name>
While username and password are the admin username and password and hostname is the IP of the switch.
Examples:
To fetch an image from a USB device, run the command:
switch(config) # image fetch scp:
//username:password@hostname/var/mnt/usb1/<image filename>
To save log file (my-logfile) to a USB device under the name “test_logfile” using the command “logging files”, run:
switch(config) # logging files upload my-logfile scp:
//username:password@hostname/var/mnt/usb1/test_logfile
To safely remove the USB and to flush the cache, after writing (log files, for example) to a USB, use the “usb eject” command:
switch(config) # usb eject
The unit identification (UID) LED is a hardware feature used as a means of locating a specific switch system in a server room.
To activate the UID LED on a switch system, run:
switch (config) # led MGMT uid on
To verify the LED status, run:
switch (config) # show leds
Module LED Status
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
MGMT STATUS Green
MGMT FAN1 Green
MGMT FAN2 Green
MGMT FAN3 Green
MGMT FAN4 Green
MGMT PS_STATUS Green
MGMT PS1 Green
MGMT PS2 Green
MGMT UID Blue
To deactivate the UID LED on a switch system, run:
switch (config) # led MGMT uid off
NVIDIA high end management modular switch systems support redundant management modules. Chassis HA reduces downtime as it assures continuity of the work even when a management module dies. Chassis HA management allows the systems administrator to associate a single IP address with the appliance. Connecting to that IP address allows the user to change and review the system’s chassis parameters regardless of the active management module.
Chassis High Availability Nodes Roles
Every node in the Chassis HA has one of the following roles/modes:
Master—the node that manages chassis configurations and services the chassis IP addresses
Slave—the node that replaces the Master node and takes over its responsibilities once the Master node is down
The master node is the only node that has access to chassis components such as temperature, inventory and firmware.
The CPU role of the current management node can be recognized by following one these methods:
Running the command “show chassis ha”
switch(config) # show chassis ha
2-node HA state: Box management IPv4:
10.7.
146.44/
24Box management IPv6: fdfd:fdfd:
7:
145::
1033:47fd/
64
interface: mgmt0 local role : master local slot :
1other state : not-present reset count :
0
Check the LEDs in the management modules as displayed in the figure below
Go to the WebUI → System → Modules page and see the information on the LEDs
Malfunctioned CPU Behavior
When a CPU in not responding to an internal communication with the other CPU, the non responding CPU will be reset by the other CPU. Each time a CPU resets, a counter is incremented. After 5 resets a CPU is considered malfunctioned and will be shut down.
To verify how many times a CPU is reset, run:
switch [
default: master] (config) # show chassis ha
2-node HA state:
Box management IPv4:
10.7.
146.44/
24
Box management IPv6: fdfd:fdfd:
7:
145::
1033:47fd/
64
interface : mgmt0
local role : master
local slot :
1
other state : not-present
reset count :
0
To verify if a CPU has been shut down, either run:
switch [
default: master] (config) # show chassis ha
2-node HA state:
Box management IPv4:
10.7.
146.44/
24
Box management IPv6: fdfd:fdfd:
7:
145::
1033:47fd/
64
interface : mgmt0
local role : master
local slot :
1
other state : not-present
reset count :
0
Or check the system page in the WebUI, the management figure will be grayed out.
To enable the malfunctioned CPU, first replace it and run “chassis ha reset other”.
Box IP Centralized Location
Box IP (BIP) centralized management infrastructure enables you to configure and monitor the system. The BIP continues to function even if one of the management blades dies. Box IP is defined by running the command “chassis ha bip <board IP address>”. The created BIP is used as the master IP’s alias. For example:
switch [standalone: master] (config) # chassis ha bip
192.168.
10.100
255.255.
255.0
System Configuration
System configuration changes should be performed by the master using the BIP otherwise they are overridden by the master configuration.
Chassis HA is based on database replication enabling the entire master configuration to be replicated to the slave. Data such as chassis configuration is replicated. However, run time information such as time, logs, active user lists, is not copied. Additionally, node specific configuration information such as host name and IP address is not copied.
Chassis HA requires connectivity of both management modules (mgmt0, mgmt1) in the same broadcast domain.
The SM commands are only visible to the SM HA master in a modular system. This is node would display "master" in its CLI prompt.
switch [standalone: master] (config) #
If the node shows "slave" or "unknown", the node is not the "master" and thus would not be able to use the IB SM commands.
"unknown" indicates that mgmt0 is not LinkUp and is not assigned a valid IPv4 address. On modular systems, the mgmt0 interface on all installed management modules must be:
LinkUp
With a valid IPv4 address
In the same L2 broadcast domain
Even if only one module is installed, it must have a mgmt0 interface that is LinkUp and with a valid IPv4 address.
Takeover Functionally
Management CPU functional takeover takes up to 20-30 seconds. However, when plugging in a module, you need to wait for approximately 3 minutes before making any other hardware change. During the takeover process, the Master LED status is differentiated by a color scheme. To verify the system’s status, run the “show chassis ha” command on both managements.
If the CPU malfunctions, the system resets it 5 times in an attempt to solve the issue. If the CPU is not activated after the reset, the system powers it off as well as its attached spine. Once the CPU is powered off, the user should replace the malfunctioned CPU module. To power on the CPU and the attached spine, plug the module in, log into the Master CPU and run the “chassis ha power enable other” command.
Although the LEDs are functional during the takeover, wait for approximately 3 minutes before making any other hardware change.
Master example:
switch [
default: master] (config) # show chassis ha
2-node HA state:
Box management IPv4:
10.7.
146.44/
24
Box management IPv6: fdfd:fdfd:
7:
145::
1033:47fd/
64
interface : mgmt0
local role : master
local slot :
1
other state : not-present
reset count :
0
Slave example:
switch [
default: master] (config) # show chassis ha
2-node HA state:
Box management IPv4:
10.7.
146.44/
24
Box management IPv6: fdfd:fdfd:
7:
145::
1033:47fd/
64
interface : mgmt0
local role : master
local slot :
1
other state : not-present
reset count :
0
Not following these instructions may result in some errors in the log. These errors may be safely ignored.
Rebooting 1U Switches
To reboot a 1U switch system, run:
switch (config) # reload
Rebooting Modular Switches
NVIDIA high end management modular switch systems support redundant management modules. Chassis HA reduces downtime as it assures continuity of the work even when a management module dies. Chassis HA management allows the systems administrator to associate a single IP address with the appliance. Connecting to that IP address allows the user to change and review the system’s chassis parameters regardless of the active management module.
To reboot modular switches:
Connect to the box IP (BIP). Please refer to “Box IP Centralized Location” for more information.
Reboot the slave management. Run:
switch[
default: master] (config) # chassis ha reset other
Reboot the master management. Run:
switch[
default: master] (config) # reload
The OS supports viewing all active events on the system. The following events may be observed with the command “show system hardware events”.
|
Event Name
|
Description
|
Ethernet Family
|
Invalid Mac (SMAC=MC)
|
Source MAC is a multicast address
|
Invalid Mac (SMAC=DMAC)
|
Source MAC is same as destination mac address
|
Invalid Ethertype
|
Packet has an unknown Ethertype (0x05DC < ethertype < 0x600)
|
IP Routing Family
|
Ingress Router interface is disabled
|
Ingress packet has been dropped because incoming L3 interface is admin down
|
Mismatched IP (UC DIP over MC/BC Mac)
|
Packet MAC is multicast/broadcast but destination IP is unicast
|
Invalid IP (DIP=loopback)
|
Destination IP is loopback IP
(For IPv6: DIP==::1/128 or DIP==0:0:0:0:0:ffff:7f00:0/104
For IPv4: DIP==127.0.0.0/8)
|
Invalid IP (SIP=MC)
|
Source IP is multicast address
(For IPv6: SIP == FF00::/8
For IPv4: SIP == 224.0.0.0: 239.255.255.255 aka 224.0.0.0/4)
|
Invalid IP (SIP=unspecified)
|
Source IP is unspecified
|
Invalid IP (SIP=DIP)
|
Source IP is identical to destination IP
|
Mismatched MC Mac
|
Packet’s multicast MAC does not correspond to packet’s MC IP address
|
IPv6 neighbor not resolved
|
IPv6 neighbor not resolved
|
Invalid IPv6 (SIP=Link Local)
|
Source IP is link local (IPv6)
|
MC RPF check failure
|
Multicast RPF check failure
|
TTL expired
|
TTL value is zero
|
Egress Router interface is disabled
|
Egress packet has been dropped because outgoing L3 interface is admin/oper is down
|
IPv4 neighbor not resolved
|
Entry not found for destination
|
Tunnel Family
|
NVE Decap fragmentation error
|
Fragmentation error during decapsulation