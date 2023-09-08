On This Page
- Chassis Management
- clear counters
- health
- led uid
- power enable
- system manage inband-ib
- power redundancy-mode
- system profile
- usb eject
- show asic-version
- show bios
- show cpld
- show fan
- show health-report
- show inventory
- show leds
- show memory
- show module
- show power
- show power consumers
- show protocols
- show resources
- show system capabilities
- show system manage inband-ib
- show system profile
- show system type
- show temperature
- show version
- show version concise
- show voltage
- Chassis High Availability
Chassis Management Commands
clear counters
|
clear counters [all | interface <type> <number>]
Clears switch counters.
|
Syntax Description
|
all
|
Clears all switch counters.
|
type
|
A specific interface type.
|
number
|
The interface number.
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.2.3000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # clear counters
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
The command also clears storm-control counters
health
|
health {max-report-len <length> | re-notif-cntr <counter> | report-clear}
Configures health daemon settings.
|
Syntax Description
|
max-report-len <length>
|
Sets the length of the health report
(
number of line entries)
|
re-notif-cntr <counter>
|
Health control changes notification counter in seconds
|
report-clear
|
Clears the health report
|
Default
|
max-report-len: 50
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # health re-notif-cntr 125
|
Related Commands
|
show health-report
|
Notes
led uid
|
led <module> uid <on | off>
Configures the UID LED.
|
Syntax Description
|
module
|
Specifies the module whose UID LED to configure
|
on
|
Turns on UID LED
|
off
|
Turns off UID LED
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.6.1002
|
Example
|
switch (config) # led MGMT uid on
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
power enable
|
power enable <module name>
Powers on the module.
|
Syntax Description
|
module name
|
Enables power for selected module
|
Default
|
Power is enabled on all modules
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # power enable L01
|
Related Commands
|
show power
|
Notes
|
system manage inband-ib
|
system manage inband-ib
Enables remote inband management of the system.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.8.1000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # system manage inband-ib
|
Related Commands
|
show system manage inband-ib
|
Notes
|
This command is available only on Quantum based switch systems
power redundancy-mode
|
power redundancy-mode [combined | grid-redundant | ps-redundant]
Controls the power supply redundancy mode.
|
Syntax Description
|
combined
|
No redundancy – no alarm threshold
|
grid-redundant
|
N+N – the alarm threshold will be set to a level, indicating when the power availability falls below power that can support N+N scheme
|
ps-redundant
|
N+1 – the alarm threshold will be set to a level, indicating when the power availability falls below power that can support N+1 scheme
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.2.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # power redundancy-mode combined
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
system profile
|
system profile {ib-single-switch | ib-no-adaptive-routing-single-switch | ib [split-ready] [num-of-swids <swid-num>] [no-adaptive-routing] [ib-router] [adaptive-routing-groups <value>]} [force]
Sets the profile of the system to InfiniBand with various parameters
|
Syntax Description
|
ib-single-switch
|
Enables InfiniBand switch profile
|
ib-no-adaptive-routing-single-switch
|
Enables InfiniBand switch profile without adaptive routing capabilities
|
split-ready
|
Enables the system to reboot in split enable mode with capability to configure 2x the number of ports exposed to IB utilities.
|
ib-router
|
Enables IB Routing capability on the system
|
num-of-swids
|
Multiple switch IDs are configurable
Note: If num-of-swids is not defined then it is set to 1 by default.
|
no-adaptive-routing
|
Disables adaptive routing
|
adaptive-routing-groups
|
Sets adaptive routing groups.
Warning
Allowed only when adaptive routing is enabled.
|
Default
|
The default system profile depends on the system.
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # system profile ib-single-switch
|
Related Commands
|
port type
|
Notes
|
usb eject
|
usb eject
Turns off the USB interface gracefully.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # usb eject
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
Applicable only for systems with USB interface.
show asic-version
|
show asic-version
Displays firmware ASIC version.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show asic-version
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show bios
|
show bios
Displays the BIOS version information.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.3.4150
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show bios
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show cpld
|
show cpld
Displays status of all CPLDs in the system.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show cpld
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show fan
|
show fan
Displays fans status.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show fan
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show health-report
|
show health-report
Displays health report.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show health-report
|
Related Commands
|
health
|
Notes
show inventory
|
show inventory
Displays system inventory.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show inventory
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show leds
|
show leds [<module>]
Displays the LED status of the switch system.
|
Syntax Description
|
module
|
Specifies the module whose LED status to display
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.6.1002
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show leds
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show memory
|
show memory
Displays memory status.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show memory
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show module
|
show module
Displays modules status.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show module
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
The Status column may have one of the following values: error, fatal, not-present, powered-off, powered-on, ready.
show power
|
show power
Displays power supplies and power usage.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show power
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show power consumers
|
show power consumers
Displays power consumption information.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show power consumers
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show protocols
|
show protocols
Displays all protocols enabled in the system.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.2.3000
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show resources
|
show resources
Displays system resources.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show system capabilities
|
show system capabilities
Displays system capabilities.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show system capabilities
|
Related Commands
|
show system profile
|
Notes
show system manage inband-ib
|
show system manage inband-ib
Displays whether inband management over InfiniBand is currently allowed.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.8.1000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show system manage inband-ib
|
Related Commands
|
system manage inband-ib
|
Notes
|
This command is available only on Quantum based switch systems
show system profile
|
show system profile
Displays system profile.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.2.0000
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
system profile
|
Notes
show system type
|
show system type
Displays system type.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.5.1000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show system type
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show temperature
|
show temperature
Displays system temperature sensors status.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show temperature
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show version
|
show version
Displays version information for the currently running system image.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show version concise
|
show version concise
Displays concise version information for the currently running system image.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show version concise
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show voltage
|
show voltage
Displays voltage level measurements on different sensors.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show voltage
============================================================================================
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
chassis ha bip
|
chassis ha bip <board-ip-address>
Configures Chassis Board IP (BIP).
|
Syntax Description
|
board-ip-address
|
Sets the chassis virtual IP address
|
Default
|
0.0.0.0
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # chassis ha bip 192.168.10.100
|
Related Commands
|
show chassis ha
|
Notes
|
This command is applicable only for modular switch systems.
chassis ha
|
chassis ha reset other
Performs a reset to the other management card in the chassis.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # chassis ha reset other
|
Related Commands
|
show chassis ha
|
Notes
|
This command is applicable only for modular switch systems.
chassis ha power enable other
|
chassis ha power enable other
Enables the other management card in the chassis.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
The other management card is enabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # chassis ha power enable other
|
Related Commands
|
show chassis ha
|
Notes
|
This command is applicable only for modular switch systems.
show chassis ha
|
show chassis ha
Displays chassis HA parameters and status.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
The other management card is enabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show chassis ha
|
Related Commands
|
chassis ha
|
Notes
|
This command is applicable only for modular switch systems.
chassis ha bipv6
|
ch assis ha bipv6 {ipv6 address} {ipv6 mask length} [force]
The command configures the Box IPv6.
|
Syntax Description
|
ipv6 address
|
The ipv6 box ip
|
ipv6 mask length
|
The mask for IPv6 box ip
|
Default
|
The other management card is enabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.8.1200
|
Example
|
switch (config) # chassis ha bipv6 fdfd:fdfd:7:145::1033:47fd /64
|
Related Commands
|
chassis ha
|
Notes