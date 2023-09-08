Chassis Management Commands

Sets the profile of the system to InfiniBand with various parameters

Enables InfiniBand switch profile All network interfaces link protocol set to InfiniBand

Enables InfiniBand switch profile without adaptive routing capabilities All network interfaces link protocol set to InfiniBand with disabled adaptive routing

Enables the system to reboot in split enable mode with capability to configure 2x the number of ports exposed to IB utilities. Note: This parameter is available only on Quantum-based systems.

Enables IB Routing capability on the system

Note: If num-of-swids is not defined then it is set to 1 by default.

Allowed only when adaptive routing is enabled.

The default system profile depends on the system.

3.1.0000 3.2.1100: Added “vpi-single-switch” option 3.3.4100: Added SX6036G3.3.4302Added system profile ib-no-adaptive-routing-single-switch 3.6.1002: Added system profile “ib num-of-swids” 3.6.6162: Added system profile “num of adaptive routing” 3.7.0020: Added system profile “ib split-ready” for 1U systems 3.8.1100: Updated syntax description for the parameter "adaptive-routing-groups" 3.9.0300: Added system profile “ib split-ready” for modular systems 3.9.2000: Updated note 3.10.6000: Updated note

