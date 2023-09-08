Configuration Management Commands

show running-config [expanded | protocol <protocol>| diff | diff <config_file_name>] Displays commands to recreate current running configuration.

Syntax Description expanded Displays commands in expanded format without compressing ranges.

protocol Only displays commands relating to the specified protocol.

diff Displays delta between saved config file (active by default) and running-config.

config_file_name Displays delta between the specified saved config file and running-config.

Default N/A

Configuration Mode config

History 3.1.0000

3.3.4402 Removed “full” parameter

3.6.2002 Updated example and added parameters

3.6.3640 Added support for forwarding mode configuration

3.8.1000 Added support to show diff between running-config and saved config files (active file saved by default)

Example

switch (config) # show running-config diff Only in running-config:

+ interface port-channel 1

+ interface ethernet 1/31-1/33 speed 10G force

+ interface port-channel 1 description lag

Only in saved configuration file:

- ip route 169.254.22.0/24 169.254.2.100

Common configuration but in different order in saved configuration file and running-config:

<<None>>

Related Commands