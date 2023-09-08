Document Revision History

Rev 7.4-3.11.10xx, July 2023

Updated:

Rev 7.3-3.10.60xx, April 2023

Added:

A note to the command ldap ssl

A note in the command system profile

Updated:

Rev 7.2-3.10.50xx, January 2023

There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.

Rev 7.2-3.10.41xx, November 2022

Added note in the section "Getting Started"

Rev 7.1-3.10.40xx, October 2022

Added:

The ar-updn option to the command "ib sm routing-engines"

Removed:

The command "ip l3" command

Puppet Agent section

Rev 7.1-3.10.31xx, August 2022

Updated:

The command "module-type"

Rev 7.0-3.10.30xx, July 2022

Added:

The command "ip filter reset-to-default-rules"

Rev 7.0-3.10.22xx, May 2022

There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.

Rev 7.0-3.10.21xx, April 2022

There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.

Rev 6.9-3.10.20xx,March 2022

Added:

Updated:

The command "show ldap"

Rev 6.9-3.10.12xx, January 2022

There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.

Rev 6.9-3.10.11xx, December 2021

Updated:

Output of the command "show cpld"

Rev 6.8-3.10.10xx, November/December 2021

Added:

Removed:

The section "Fabric Inspector"

The command "fabric zero-counters"

The command "show fabric"

Updated:

The options of the command "slogin"

Output of the command "show cpld"

Updated default value of "ib sm max-op-vls" from 15 to 4

Rev 6.7-3.9.33xx, August 2021

Updated:

WebUI look to reflect NVIDIA design

Example of the command "show banner"

Output to reflect NVIDIA

Added:

The command "no interface ib mtu"

Updated:

Rev 6.6-3.9.24xx, March 2021

Added:

Note to the command "no zero-touch suppress-write"

Rev 6.6-3.9.23xx, February 2021

Rev 6.6-3.9.21xx, January 2021

There are no changes to this version. The software version was changed due to bug fixes and improvements. For further information, see Release Notes.

Rev 6.5-3.9.20xx, November 2020

The command "password"

The command "show password hardening"

Updated:

The section "Management Information Bases (MIBs)"

Note in the command "system profile"

Rev 6.5-3.9.19xx, October 2020

There are no changes to this version. The software version was changed due to bug fixes and improvements. For further information, see Release Notes.

Rev 6.5-3.9.16xx, September 2020

Added:

Rev 6.5-3.9.13xx, August 2020

Updated:

Output "show interfaces ib"

Rev 6.4-3.9.10xx, July 2020



Added:

Note in SSH section

Updated:

Rev 6.4-3.9.0900, May/June 2020

Added:

Updated:

The command "show logging"

Rev 6.4-3.9.0600, April 2020

There are no changes to this version. The software version was changed due to bug fixes and improvements. For further information, see Release Notes.

Rev 6.4-3.9.0450, March 2020

Added:

Updated:

The command "configuration upload"

Changed the "SSH server login record-period" default from 30 days to 1 day

Rev 6.3-3.9.0300, February 2020

Added:

Splitting capability on modular systems. For more information see "Break-Out Cables" section.

Updated:

LDAP description

Removed:

Rev 6.3 December 2019

No changes to this version. The software version was changed due to bug fixes and improvements in cables and speeds. For further information, see Release Notes.

Rev 6.3 November 2019

Added:

"all-cas," "all-routers," all-switches," and "all-vcas" parameters to the "ib partition member" command

Updated:

Removed:

"prefix-modes show-config" option because it is no longer available in the "cli session" command

Terminal type vt320 from the "cli session" command

"dcb ets enable" command is deprecated

Rev 6.2 September 2019

Added:

Updated:

Removed

The XML API is deprecated as of release 3.8.2000.

xml-gw enable" due to XML API depreciation

The command "show xml-gw" due to XML API depreciation

Rev 6.1 August 2019

No changes to this version. The software version was changed due to bug fixes. For further information, see Release Notes.

Rev 6.0 June 2019

Added:

Updated:

The output for "show chassis ha" in the following sections: Malfunctioned CPU Behavior, Chassis High Availability Nodes Roles, Takeover Functionally, Chassis Management Commands

Rev 5.9 June 2019 No changes to this version. The software version was changed due to bug fixes. For further information, see Release Notes.

Rev 5.9 May 2019

Added:

Note on port splitting on externally managed switches under section "Break-out Cables"

Updated:

"Web Interface Overview" with note on the maximum allowed number of WebUI sessions

The command "system profile"

JSON "Authentication" section

Section "Authentication Example"

Rev 5.8 April 2019

Added:

Updated:

Rev 5.7 December 2018

Added:

The command “show stats sample data”

Updated:

Rev 5.6 December 2018No changes made since last revision.Rev 5.5 December 2018

Added:

The command “email autosupport mailhub”

The command “email autosupport recipient”

The command “show email”

The command “snmp-server cache enable”

Section “Break-Out Cables”

Updated:

Section “IB SM Mgmt”

Section “Supported Events”

The command “aaa authorization”

The command “show aaa”

Section “System File Encryption”

The command “show memory”

Section “Configuring an SNMPv3 User”

The command “snmp-server user”

The command “show snmp auto-refresh”

The command “show puppet-agent”

Section “Configuring IB Router”

The command “ib sm m-key”

The command “show ib sm m-key”

Rev 5.4 November 2018

No changes made since last revision

Rev 5.3 August 2018

Added:

The command “web proxy auth authtype”

The command “web proxy auth basic”

The command “web proxy auth host”

Updated:

The command “{ip | ipv6} route”

The command “image install”

The command “image options”

Section “Authentication, Authorization and Accounting (AAA)”

The command “aaa authorization”

The command “show virtual-machine install”

The command “show telemetry”

The command “show telemetry threshold record”

The command “show system profile”

The command “show ib fabric messages”



