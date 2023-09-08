Document Revision History
Rev 7.4-3.11.10xx, July 2023
Updated:
The subsection "System Health Monitor Alerts Scenarios"
The section "Cryptographic (X.509, IPSec) and Encryption"
Rev 7.3-3.10.60xx, April 2023
Added:
A note to the command ldap ssl
A note in the command system profile
Updated:
The command show interfaces ib transceiver
The section "IB Router"
Rev 7.2-3.10.50xx, January 2023
There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.
Rev 7.2-3.10.41xx, November 2022
Added note in the section "Getting Started"
Rev 7.1-3.10.40xx, October 2022
Added:
The ar-updn option to the command "ib sm routing-engines"
Removed:
The command "ip l3" command
Puppet Agent section
Rev 7.1-3.10.31xx, August 2022
Updated:
The command "module-type"
Rev 7.0-3.10.30xx, July 2022
Added:
The command "ip filter reset-to-default-rules"
Rev 7.0-3.10.22xx, May 2022
There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.
Rev 7.0-3.10.21xx, April 2022
There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.
Rev 6.9-3.10.20xx,March 2022
Added:
The command "ldap nested-group-search"
The command "ldap nested-group-depth"
The command "ldap nested-group-count"
Note in the command "system secure-mode enable"
Updated:
The command "show ldap"
Rev 6.9-3.10.12xx, January 2022
There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.
Rev 6.9-3.10.11xx, December 2021
Updated:
Output of the command "show cpld"
Rev 6.8-3.10.10xx, November/December 2021
Added:
The command "no power redundancy-mode"
The command "show secure-boot-status"
The command "interface ib port-type split-2"
Description of Quantum-2 interface in "Break-Out Cables" section
Removed:
The section "Fabric Inspector"
The command "fabric zero-counters"
The command "show fabric"
Updated:
Updated default value of "ib sm max-op-vls" from 15 to 4
Rev 6.7-3.9.33xx, August 2021
Updated:
WebUI look to reflect NVIDIA design
Example of the command "show banner"
Output to reflect NVIDIA
Added:
The command "no interface ib mtu"
The command "file open-source-licenses upload"
ibdiagnet commands
Note about SNMP traps and informs
Note about IP filter
Updated:
Updated the "terminal sysrq enable" command to be disabled by default
Moved "file help-docs upload" and "file eula upload" command to the Configuration Management Commands section
The options in the command "crypto ipsec peer local"
List of possible output messages in Link Diagnostic Per Port section
MAC addresses to all be lowercase
The section Automated Periodic Backup
Field in the command "show interfaces ib" from VL capabilities' was changed to 'VL admin capabilities'
Field of the command "show interfaces ib internal" from VL capabilities' was changed to 'VL admin capabilities'
Output of “show ib smnodes”
Output of "show ip interface"
Output of "show ip interface port-channel"
ACL section to reflect the addition of ACL-based mirroring.
Rev 6.6-3.9.24xx, March 2021
Added:
Note to the command "no zero-touch suppress-write"
Rev 6.6-3.9.23xx, February 2021
Output of the command "show docker stats"
"log-level" option to the command "docker"
Output example of the command "show docker"
Output example of the command "show docker containers"
"logging-facility-level" and "env-string" options to the command "docker start"
Rev 6.6-3.9.21xx, January 2021
There are no changes to this version. The software version was changed due to bug fixes and improvements. For further information, see Release Notes.
Rev 6.5-3.9.20xx, November 2020
The command "password"
The command "show password hardening"
Updated:
The section "Management Information Bases (MIBs)"
Note in the command "system profile"
Rev 6.5-3.9.19xx, October 2020
There are no changes to this version. The software version was changed due to bug fixes and improvements. For further information, see Release Notes.
Rev 6.5-3.9.16xx, September 2020
Added:
The command "docker login"
The command "docker logout"
The command "show docker login"
Rev 6.5-3.9.13xx, August 2020
Updated:
Output "show interfaces ib"
Rev 6.4-3.9.10xx, July 2020
Added:
Note in SSH section
Updated:
Output of "show ib ha"
Example of "show ib fabric port"
Rev 6.4-3.9.0900, May/June 2020
Added:
The command "no logging debug-files rotation criteria"
The command "no logging files rotation criteria"
The command "logging mac masking"
Notes in "ssh server login attempts" command
Note to "username" command
Updated:
The command "show logging"
Rev 6.4-3.9.0600, April 2020
There are no changes to this version. The software version was changed due to bug fixes and improvements. For further information, see Release Notes.
Rev 6.4-3.9.0450, March 2020
Added:
The command "show configuration auto-upload"
The command "configuration auto-upload"
Description of Automated Periodic Configuration File Backup
Notes to the command "logging source-interface"
Updated:
The command "configuration upload"
Changed the "SSH server login record-period" default from 30 days to 1 day
Rev 6.3-3.9.0300, February 2020
Added:
The command "show ssh server login record-period"
SSH server login record-period to the command "show ssh server"
Ability to apply reboot to the command "configuration text file"
Splitting capability on modular systems. For more information see "Break-Out Cables" section.
Updated:
LDAP description
Removed:
The command "show running-config interface mgmt0"
The command "show running-config interface mgmt1"
The command "power-management width"
RSA v1 from the command "ssh server host-key"
RSA v1 from notes on the command "ssh server security strict"
RSA v1 from the example in the command "show ssh server"
RSA v1 from the example in the command "show ssh server host-keys"
The command "web proxy auth host"
Rev 6.3 December 2019
No changes to this version. The software version was changed due to bug fixes and improvements in cables and speeds. For further information, see Release Notes.
Rev 6.3 November 2019
Added:
ca-valid option in the "crypto certificate name" command
ca-valid option in the "crypto certificate generation" command
New command "ntp server-role disable"
New ca-valid option to the "crypto certificate system-self-signed regenerate" command
The command "logging protocol"
"all-cas," "all-routers," all-switches," and "all-vcas" parameters to the "ib partition member" command
Updated:
Output example of the "qos map pcp dei" command
Output example of the "show what just happened" command
Output example of the "show crypto certificate" command
Removed:
"prefix-modes show-config" option because it is no longer available in the "cli session" command
Terminal type vt320 from the "cli session" command
"dcb ets enable" command is deprecated
Rev 6.2 September 2019
Added:
The command ib sm calculate-missing-routes
The command show ib sm calculate-missing-routes
Instructions on how to change initial password through JSON API
Instruction on logging out through JSON API
The section "Changing Default Password" in order to conform to new law: California's Senate Bill No. 327, Chapter 886
The command "logging"
The command "logging filter include"
The command "logging filter exclude"
The command "no logging filter"
Updated:
Description of the no form of the "neighbor ebgp-multihop" command
Output example of "show traffic pool interface ethernet" command
Output example of "show interfaces ethernet description" command
Output example of "show interfaces counters discard" command
Output example of "show qos mapping ingress interface egress interface"
Output example of the "show what-just-happened" command
Output example of the "qos rewrite pcp" command
Output example of the "qos rewrite dscp" command
Output example of the "qos rewrite map switch-priority pcp dei" command
Moved JSON API Authentication Example from "JSON Examples" section to JSON API "Authentication" section
Removed
The XML API is deprecated as of release 3.8.2000.
xml-gw enable" due to XML API depreciation
The command "show xml-gw" due to XML API depreciation
Rev 6.1 August 2019
No changes to this version. The software version was changed due to bug fixes. For further information, see Release Notes.
Rev 6.0 June 2019
Added:
The command "chassis ha bipv6"
Updated:
The output for "show chassis ha" in the following sections: Malfunctioned CPU Behavior, Chassis High Availability Nodes Roles, Takeover Functionally, Chassis Management Commands
Rev 5.9 June 2019 No changes to this version. The software version was changed due to bug fixes. For further information, see Release Notes.
Rev 5.9 May 2019
Added:
Note on port splitting on externally managed switches under section "Break-out Cables"
Updated:
"Web Interface Overview" with note on the maximum allowed number of WebUI sessions
The command "system profile"
JSON "Authentication" section
Section "Authentication Example"
Rev 5.8 April 2019
Added:
“Additional Reading and Use Cases” sections referring to various community posts providing more information about a given subject matter
The command "show running-config interface"
The command "file stats telemetry delete latest"
The command "file stats telemetry delete all"
The command "file stats telemetry upload latest"
The command "file stats telemetry upload all"
Section "Upgrade Ramifications" on page "Linux Dockers"
The command "what just happened auto-export"
The command "show snmp source interface"
The command "snmp server source interface"
The command "system manage inband-ib"
The command "show system manage inband-ib"
Updated:
The command "show stats sample data"
The command “snmp-server user”
The command "monitor session"
The command "ib fabric import"
The command "radius-server host"
The command "show radius"
The command "show ip bgp neighbors received"
Section "Destination Interface" on page "Port Mirroring"
Section "Configuring an SNMPv3 User" on page "Network Management Interfaces"
Page "Linus Dockers"
The command "show json-gw"
Section "Router ID" on page "OSPF"
Section "Memory Resources Allocation Protocol" on page "Linux Dockers"
The command "show running-config"
The command "start"
The command "show docker containers"
The command "copy-sdk"
The command "cli session"
The command "show hosts"
The command "web enable"
The command "web https"
Section "Execution Types" on page "Network Management Interfaces"
The command "port-channel load-balance ethernet"
Page "What Just Happened"
The command "what just happened"
The command "clear what just happened"
The command "show what just happened"
The command "ip default-gateway"
Section "System Configuration"
The command "logging trap"
The command "logging port"
The command "show logging port"
Rev 5.7 December 2018
Added:
The command “show stats sample data”
Updated:
Rev 5.6 December 2018No changes made since last revision.Rev 5.5 December 2018
Added:
The command “email autosupport mailhub”
The command “email autosupport recipient”
The command “show email”
The command “snmp-server cache enable”
Section “Break-Out Cables”
Updated:
Section “IB SM Mgmt”
Section “Supported Events”
The command “aaa authorization”
The command “show aaa”
Section “System File Encryption”
The command “show memory”
Section “Configuring an SNMPv3 User”
The command “snmp-server user”
The command “show snmp auto-refresh”
The command “show puppet-agent”
Section “Configuring IB Router”
The command “ib sm m-key”
The command “show ib sm m-key”
Rev 5.4 November 2018
No changes made since last revision
Rev 5.3 August 2018
Added:
The command “web proxy auth authtype”
The command “web proxy auth basic”
The command “web proxy auth host”
Updated:
The command “{ip | ipv6} route”
The command “image install”
The command “image options”
Section “Authentication, Authorization and Accounting (AAA)”
The command “aaa authorization”
The command “show virtual-machine install”
The command “show telemetry”
The command “show telemetry threshold record”
The command “show system profile”
The command “show ib fabric messages”
Section "Additional Reading and Use Cases" on page "Licenses"