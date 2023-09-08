InfiniBand Interface Commands

switch (config) # show interfaces ib transceiver diagnostics

IB1/1 Transceiver Diagnostic Data:

Message: No Diagnostic Data Available. Module is not DDMI capable

IB1/3 Transceiver Diagnostic Data:

Message: Non present module

IB1/5 Transceiver Diagnostic Data:

Temperature (-127C to +127C):

Temperature : 28 C

Hi Temp Alarm Thresh : 80 C

Low Temp Alarm Thresh: -10 C

Temperature Alarm : None

Voltage (0 to 6.5535 V):

Voltage : 3.28980 V

Hi Volt Alarm Thresh : 3.50000 V

Low Volt Alarm Thresh: 3.10000 V

Voltage Alarm : None

Tx Bias Current (0 to 131 mA):

Ch1 Tx Current : 6.60000 mA

Ch2 Tx Current : 6.60000 mA

Ch3 Tx Current : 6.60000 mA

Ch4 Tx Current : 6.60000 mA

Hi Tx Crnt Alarm Thresh : 8.50000 mA

Low Tx Crnt Alarm Thresh: 5.49200 mA

Ch1 Tx Current Alarm : None

Ch2 Tx Current Alarm : None

Ch3 Tx Current Alarm : None

Ch4 Tx Current Alarm : None

Tx Power (0 mW to 6.5535 mW / 8.1647 dBm):

Ch1 Tx Power : 1.01170 mW / 0.05052 dBm

Ch2 Tx Power : 0.96240 mW / -0.16644 dBm

Ch3 Tx Power : 0.95980 mW / -0.17819 dBm

Ch4 Tx Power : 0.95800 mW / -0.18634 dBm

Hi Tx Power Alarm Thresh : 3.46730 mW / 5.39991 dBm

Low Tx Power Alarm Thresh: 0.07240 mW / -11.40261 dBm

Ch1 Tx Power Alarm : None

Ch2 Tx Power Alarm : None

Ch3 Tx Power Alarm : None

Ch4 Tx Power Alarm : None

Rx Power (0 mW to 6.5535 mW / 8.1647 dBm):

Ch1 Rx Power : 0.99160 mW / -0.03663 dBm

Ch2 Rx Power : 1.08800 mW / 0.36629 dBm

Ch3 Rx Power : 1.09810 mW / 0.40642 dBm

Ch4 Rx Power : 0.97500 mW / -0.10995 dBm

Hi Rx Power Alarm Thresh : 3.46730 mW / 5.39991 dBm

Low Rx Power Alarm Thresh: 0.04670 mW / -13.30683 dBm

Ch1 Rx Power Alarm : None

Ch2 Rx Power Alarm : None

Ch3 Rx Power Alarm : None

Ch4 Rx Power Alarm : None

Vendor Date Code (dd-mm-yyyy): 07-11-2016