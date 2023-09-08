NVIDIA MLNX-OS User Manual v3.11.1004
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Switch Software  NVIDIA MLNX-OS User Manual v3.11.1004  SM Commands

On This Page

SM Commands

General

ib sm

ib sm
no ib sm

Enables the SM on this node.
The no form of the command disables the SM on this node.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # ib sm

Related Commands

show ib sm

Notes

ib sm accum-log-file

ib sm accum-log-file
no ib sm accum-log-file

Adds SM log entries at the end of the current log.
The no form of the command overwrites SM log file on every restart.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Enabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # ib sm accum-log-file

Related Commands

show ib sm accum-log-file

Notes

ib sm allow-both-pkeys

ib sm allow-both-pkeys
no ib sm allow-both-pkeys

Enables having both full and limited membership on the same partition.
The no form of the command disables having both full and limited membership on the same partition.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.4.1100

Example

 
switch (config) # ib sm allow-both-pkeys

Related Commands

defmember
member

Notes

ib sm babbling-policy

ib sm babbling-policy
no ib sm babbling-policy

Enables the SM to disable babbling ports (i.e., generating frequent traps).
The no form of the command disables the SM babbling policy.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # no ib sm babbling-policy

Related Commands

show ib sm babbling-policy

Notes

If the babbling policy is enabled, and decides to close a babbling interface (one which sends 129,130,131 traps, for example), the SM disables the port.

ib sm connect-roots

ib sm connect-roots
no ib sm connect-roots

Forces the routing engine to make connectivity between root switches.
The no form of the command disables logical LID path between root switches.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Enabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # ib sm connect-roots

Related Commands

show ib sm connect-roots

Notes

  • This command is relevant only for ‘updn’ and ‘ftree’ algorithm (refer to ‘ib sm routing-engines’ command)

  • This option enforces routing engines (up/down and fat-tree) to make connectivity between root switches and in this way to be fully IBA complaint. This may violate the “deadlock-free” status of the algorithm. Hence, it is recommended to use the command carefully.

ib sm calculate-missing-routes

ib sm calculate-missing-routes
no ib sm calculate-missing-routes

Enables SM to find and recalculate missing routes without creating credit-loops
The no form of the command d isables SM to find and recalculate missing routes without creating credit-loops

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.8.2000

Example

 
switch (config) # ib sm calculate-missing-routes 
switch (config) # show ib sm calculate-missing-routes
ib sm calculate-missing-routes: enabled
switch (config) # no ib sm calculate-missing-routes
switch (config) # show ib sm calculate-missing-routes
ib sm calculate-missing-routes: disabled

Related Commands

Show ib sm calculate-missing-routes

Notes

ib sm drop-event-subscriptions

ib sm drop-event-subscriptions
no ib sm drop-event-subscriptions

Configures IB SM to drop interface subscribe or unsubscribe events.
The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default value.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.4.2008

Example

 
switch (config) # ib sm drop-event-subscriptions

Related Commands

Notes

ib sm enable-quirks

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # ib sm enable-quirks

Related Commands

show ib sm enable-quirks

Notes

ib sm exit-on-fatal

ib sm exit-on-fatal
no ib sm exit-on-fatal

Enables the SM to exit upon fatal initialization errors.
The no form of the command disables the SM from exiting upon fatal initialization errors.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Enabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # ib sm exit-on-fatal

Related Commands

show ib sm exit-on-fatal

Notes

ib sm force-link-speed <speed-options>
no ib sm force-link-speed

Defines the SM behavior for PortInfo:LinkSpeedEnabled, PortInfo:LinkSpeedExtEnabled and MLNX ExtendedPortInfo on the switch ports.
The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default.

Syntax Description

speed-options

The following options are available:

  • sdr—10.0 Gb/s rate on 4 lane width

  • ddr—20.0 Gb/s rate on 4 lane width

  • qdr—40.0 Gb/s rate on 4 lane width

  • fdr10—40.0 Gb/s rate on 4 lane width

  • fdr—56.0 Gb/s rate on 4 lane width

  • edr—100.0 Gb/s rate on 4 lane width

Default

Set to PortInfo:LinkSpeedExtSupported

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

3.4.1604

Updated Syntax Description, Example, and Notes

Example

 
switch (config) # ib sm force-link-speed sdr ddr qdr fdr10

Related Commands

show ib sm force-link-speed
show ib sm force-link-speed-ext
show ib sm fdr10

Notes

  • The following options, as defined in InfiniBand Specification 1.2.1 section 14.2.5.6, table 145 “PortInfo”

  • This command updates force-link-speed, force-link-speed ext and fdr10 which are open sm parameters

  • This command is backwards compatible so old configuration file containing this command with the old form (with legal bit mask) are still supported

  • If the speed-options list does not include SDR speed, it is configured automatically

  • Configuring more than one speed is possible by typing in consecutive speed names separated by spaces

ib sm force-log-flush

ib sm force-log-flush
no ib sm force-log-flush

Forces every log message generated to be flushed.
The no form of the command does not force a flush after every log write.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # ib sm force-log-flush

Related Commands

show ib sm force-log-flush

Notes

ib sm guid2lid-cache

ib sm guid2lid-cache
no ib sm guid2lid-cache

Allows SM to use cached GUID-to-lid mapping data. When enabled, the SM honors the cached GUID-to-lid mapping information if:

  • It exists

  • It is valid

  • sm_reassign_lids is disabled

The no form of the command disallows use of cached GUID-to-lid mapping data.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # ib sm guid2lid-cache

Related Commands

show ib sm guid2lid-cache

Notes

ib sm honor-partitions

ib sm honor-partitions
no ib sm honor-partitions

Sets the no_partition_enforcement flag to 0. This setting controls global support for partitioning in the subnet.
The no form of the command disables subnet partition support.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Enabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # no ib sm honor-partitions

Related Commands

show ib sm honor-partitions

Notes

  • If partitioning is disabled (no_partition_enforcement=1), then no named partitions can be enabled

  • If partitioning is enabled globally, the no_partition_enforcement changes from 1 to 0, and all defined partitions with state enabled are instantiated

  • If partitioning is globally disabled, all partitions are removed from the subnet, but the state (enabled or disabled) associated with defined partitions is not modified

ib sm hoq-lifetime

ib sm hoq-lifetime <time>

Sets the maximum time a frame can wait at the head of a switch-to-switch port queue before it is dropped.

Syntax Description

time

The time is 4.096 uS * 2time. The range of time is 0 to 20. A time of 20 means infinite, and the default value is 18 which translates to about 1 second.

Default

0x12 (~ 1 second)

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # ib sm hoq-lifetime 15

Related Commands

show ib sm hoq-lifetime

Notes

ib sm ignore-other-sm

ib sm ignore-other-sm
no ib sm ignore-other-sm

Ignores all the rules governing SM elections and attempts to manage the fabric.
The no form of the command does not allow the SM to manage fabric if it loses the election.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # ib sm ignore-other-sm

Related Commands

show ib sm ignore-other-sm

Notes

ib sm ipv6-nsm

ib sm ipv6-nsm
no ib sm ipv6-nsm

Consolidates IPv6 SNM group joins to 1 MC group per-MGID PKEY.
The no form of the command disables the consolidation of IPv6 SNM.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # ib sm ipv6-nsm

Related Commands

show ib sm ipv6-nsm

Notes

ib sm lash

ib sm lash {do-mesh-analysis | start-vl <vl-value>}
no ib sm lash do-mesh-analysis

Modifies “lash” routing method parameters.
The no form of the command disables SM “lash” routing for mesh analysis.

Syntax Description

do-mesh-analysis

Enables SM “lash” routing for mesh analysis

start-vl <vl-value>

Configures the starting VL for SM “lash” routing for mesh analysis (assuming that lash routing is enabled)

Default

do-mesh-analysis: Disabled
start-vl: 0

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # ib sm lash do-mesh-analysis

Related Commands

show ib sm lash do-mesh-analysis

Notes

ib sm leafhoq-lifetime

ib sm leafhoq-lifetime <time>

Sets the maximum time a frame can wait at the head of a switch-to-CA_or_Router port queue before it is dropped.

Syntax Description

time

The time is 4.096 uS * 2time. The range of time is 0 to 20. A time of 20 means infinite, and the default value is 16 which translates to about 268 millisecond.

Default

0x10 (about 268 mS)

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # ib sm leafhoq-lifetime 8

Related Commands

show ib sm leafhoq-lifetime

Notes

ib sm leafvl-stalls

ib sm leafvl-stalls <count>

Sets the number of sequential frame drops that cause a switch-to-CA_or_Router port to enter the VLStalled state.

Syntax Description

count

Range: 1-255

Default

7

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # ib sm leafvl-stalls 3

Related Commands

show ib sm leafvl-stalls

Notes

ib sm lmc

ib sm lmc <mask>

Sets the LID Mask Control (LMC) value to be used on this subnet.

Syntax Description

mask

Range: 0-7

Default

The default value is 0, which means that every port has exactly one unique LID.

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # ib sm lmc 7

Related Commands

show ib sm lmc

Notes

ib sm lmc-esp0

ib sm lmc-esp0
no ib sm lmc-esp0

Sets the LMC for the subnet to be used for Enhanced Switch Port 0.
The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # ib sm lmc-esp0

Related Commands

show ib sm lmc-esp0

Notes

ib sm log-flags

ib sm log-flags [all] [debug] [error] [frames] [funcs] [info] [none] [routing] [verbose]
no ib sm log-flags

Controls what messages the SM logs.
The no form of the command indicates to the SM not to run on this node.

Syntax Description

all

Turns on all the flags that follow (error info verbose debug funcs frames routing).

debug

Logs diagnostic messages, high volume.

error

Logs error messages.

frames

Logs all SMP and GMP frames.

funcs

Logs function entry/exit, very high volume.

info

Logs basic messages, low volume.

none

Turns off all logging flags.

routing

Logs FDB routing information.

verbose

Logs interesting stuff, moderate volume.

Default

0x3 (error, info)

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # ib sm log-flags error verbose funcs frames

Related Commands

show ib sm log-flags

Notes

  • Every execution of this command replaces the current logging flags

  • The options “all” and “none” must be specified as the only parameter

ib sm log-max-size

ib sm log-max-size <size>

Sets the maximum size of the log file to be <size> megabytes.

Syntax Description

size

Range: 1-60

Default

20 MBytes

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

3.5.1000

Updated Syntax Description, and Default

Example

 
switch (config) # ib sm log-max-size 50

Related Commands

show ib sm log-max-size

Notes

  • The log file “opensm_<switch_name>.log” is rotated when it exceeds the configured maximum file size up to 5 compressed files

  • When the log gets to the maximum size, or system storage fills up, the current log is deleted and messages start accumulating

  • To successfully upgrade from a version prior to 3.5.1000, this parameter must be set to a value in the range specified in the syntax descriptio

ib sm max-op-vls

ib sm max-op-vls <count>

Sets the maximum number of VLs supported on this subnet.

Syntax Description

count

Possible values: 1, 2, 4, 8, or 15

Default

4

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

3.10.1000

Updated default value from 15 to 4

Example

 
switch (config) # ib sm max-op-vls 4

Related Commands

show ib sm max-op-vls

Notes

ib sm max-reply-time

ib sm max-reply-time <time>

Sets the maximum time the SM waits for a reply before the transaction times out.

Syntax Description

time

Must be an integer (in milliseconds)

Default

200 milliseconds

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # ib sm max-reply-time 500

Related Commands

show sm max-reply-time

Notes

ib sm max-reverse-hops

ib sm max-reverse-hops <max-reverse-hops>

Sets the maximum number of hops from the top switch to an I/O node.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

0 hops

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # ib sm max-reverse-hops 500

Related Commands

show ib sm max-reverse-hops

Notes

ib sm aguid_default_hop_limit

ib sm aguid-default-hop-limit <count>
no ib sm aguid-default-hop-limit

Configures the default value for hop limit returned in path records where either the source or destination are alias an GUID.
The no form of the command resets the count to its default value.

Syntax Description

count

Number of concurrent management packets (must be an integer)

Default

1

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.6.6102

Example

 
switch (config) # ib sm aguid-default-hop-limit 3

Related Commands

show ib sm aguid-default-hop-limit

Notes

ib sm max-wire-smps2

ib sm max-wire-smps2 <count>
no

Sets the maximal timeout based outstanding SM management packets.
The no form of the command resets the max-wire-smps2 to its initial value.

Syntax Description

count

Number of concurrent management packets. The value must be an integer.

Default

4

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # ib sm max-wire-smps 8

Related Commands

show ib sm max-wire-smps2

Notes

ib sm m-key

ib sm m-key <mkey>
no ib sm m-key

Configures the MKey used by the SM.
The no form of the command resets the MKey configuration to its default value.

Syntax Description

mkey

64-bit MKey

Default

00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

3.6.2002

Added no form of the command

3.7.0000

Added note

Example

 
switch (config) # ib sm m-key 11:33:55:77:99:aa:cc:ee

Related Commands

ib sm mkey-lease
ib sm mkey-lookup
ib sm mkey-protect-level
show ib sm m-key
show ib sm mkey-lease

Notes

  • All nodes in the subnet may have to be reset or power-cycled after altering the SM MKey configuration

  • Fabric inspector, and many standalone InfiniBand utilities, may not function on subnets with a non-default MKey.

ib sm mkey-lease

ib sm mkey-lease <time>
no ib sm mkey-lease

Configures the lease period used when MKey is non-zero.
The no form of the command resets this value to its default.

Syntax Description

time

MKey lease period in seconds
Range: 0-65535; 0=unlimited

Default

0

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.6.2002

Example

 
switch (config) # ib sm mkey-lease 660

Related Commands

show ib sm mkey-lease

Notes

ib sm mkey-lookup

ib sm mkey-lookup
no ib sm mkey-lookup

Enables using a file cache (guid2mkey) to resolve unknown node MKey.
The no form of the command disables using a file cache to resolve unknown node MKey and the configured MKey is used for all ports.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Enabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.6.2002

Example

 
switch (config) # ib sm mkey-lookup

Related Commands

show ib sm mkey-lookup

Notes

MKey lookup is a boolean value that controls how the SM finds the MKey of ports

ib sm mkey-protect-level

ib sm mkey-protect-level <level>
no ib sm mkey-protect-level

Controls what data is returned to a get_PortInfo MAD request when the MKey in the request does not match the MKey on the port.
The no form of the command resets the parameter to its default value.

Syntax Description

level

  • 0—when PortInfo is “read”, the actual MKey is returned in port info data

  • 1—when PortInfo is “read”, and the MKey in the MAD does not match the MKey on the port, the MKey value in the returned PortInfo data is set to 0

  • 2—when PortInfo is “read”, and the MKey in the MAD does not match the MKey on the port, no data is returned

Default

0

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.6.2002

Example

 
switch (config) # ib sm mkey-protect-level 0

Related Commands

show ib sm mkey-protect-level

Notes

ib sm msgfifo-timeout

ib sm msgfifo-timeout <time>

Sets the time value to be used by the subnet administrator to control when a BUSY status is returned to a client.

Syntax Description

time

In milliseconds

Default

10 seconds

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # ib sm msgfifo-timeout 50000

Related Commands

show ib sm msgfifo-timeout

Notes

If there is more than one message in the SA queue, and it has been there longer than time milliseconds, all additional incoming requests are immediately replied to with BUSY status.

ib sm multicast

ib sm multicast
no ib sm multicast

Enables the SM to support multicasts on the fabric.
The no form of the command disables the SM from supporting multicasts on the fabric.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # ib sm multicast

Related Commands

show ib sm multicast

Notes

ib sm no-client-rereg

ib sm no-client-rereg
no ib sm no-client-rereg

Enables client re-registration requests.
The no form of the command disables client re-registration requests.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

disable

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # ib sm no-client-rereg

Related Commands

show ib sm no-client-rereg

Notes

ib sm overrun-trigger

ib sm overrun-trigger <count>

Enables SMA to generate standard InfiniBand trap number 130 when the number of local buffer overrun errors equals the count value, and the port’s SMA supports traps.

Syntax Description

count

Range: 0-255

Default

8

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # ib sm overrun-trigger 3

Related Commands

show ib sm overrun-trigger

Notes

Refer to the InfiniBand Architecture Specification V1 r1.2.1, section 14.2.5.1 table 131: Traps.

ib sm packet-life-time

ib sm packet-life-time <time>

Sets the maximum time a frame can live in a switch.

Syntax Description

time

The time is 4.096 uS * 2*<time>. Range: 0-20. A time of 20 means infinite. The value 0x14 disables this mechanism.

Default

0x12 (about 1 second)

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # ib sm packet-life-time 20

Related Commands

show ib sm packet-life-time

Notes

ib sm phy-err-trigger

ib sm phy-err-trigger <count>

Enables SMA to generate trap 129 when the number of local link integrity errors equals the <count> value, and the port’s SMA supports traps.

Syntax Description

count

Range: 0-255

Default

8

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # ib sm phy-err-trigger 5

Related Commands

show ib sm phy-err-trigger

Notes

ib sm polling-retries

ib sm polling-retries <value>

This variable defines the number of consecutive times an active SM must fail to respond before it is declared dead.

Syntax Description

value

Must be an integer

Default

4

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # ib sm polling-retries 8

Related Commands

show ib sm polling-retries

Notes

The time between when the active SM fails and the time this SM declares it dead is: (sm_sminfo_polling_timeout * value) milliseconds.

ib sm port-prof-switch

ib sm port-prof-switch
no ib sm port-prof-switch

Enables the counting of adapters, routers, and switches routed through links.
The no form of the command disables the counting of adapters, routers, and switches routed through links.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # ib sm port-prof-switch

Related Commands

show ib sm port-prof-switch

Notes

ib sm reassign-lids

ib sm reassign-lids
no ib sm reassign-lids

Controls the ability of the SM to reassign LIDs to nodes it finds already configured with a valid LID.
The no form of the command disables the SM from reassigning LIDs to nodes it finds already configured with a valid LID.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # ib sm reassign-lids

Related Commands

show ib sm reassign-lids

Notes

  • If enabled (ib sm reassign-lids), the SM can, but is not required to, reassign the LID on a node with a pre-configured LID

  • If disabled (no ib sm reassign-lids), the SM does not reassign LIDs

  • There are times when the SM is required to reassign LIDs or the fabric cannot be brought to a stable state, or a fabric option (like LMC) can not be fully applied

ib sm reset-config

ib sm reset-config

Resets all SM configuration options to defaults.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # ib sm reset-config

Related Commands

Notes

ib sm root-guid

ib sm root-guid <guid>
no ib sm root-guid <guid>

Adds a root GUID for the SM.
The no form of the command removes the GUID from the root GUID list.

Syntax Description

guid

The root GUID number in hexadecimal notation

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config)# ib sm root-guid aa:bb:00:11:22:33:44:55

Related Commands

show ib sm routing-engines

Notes

The list of root GIDs are relevant when IB SM is running on the switch, and the routing algorithm is up-down or fat-tree.

ib sm routing-engines

ib sm routing-engines [dor] [file] [ftree] [lash] [minhop] [none] [updn] [ar-updn]
no ib sm routing-engines

Sets the routing engine of the SM.
The no form of the command sets the routing engine to be “none”. The default SM routing engine is used.

Syntax Description

dor

Includes “dor” engine in selection of routing engines

file

Includes “file” engine in selection of routing engines

ftree

Includes “ftree” engine in selection of routing engines

lash

Includes “lash” engine in selection of routing engines

minhop

Includes “minhop” engine in selection of routing engines

none

No routing engines specified; use SM default(s)

updn

Includes “up/down” engine in selection of routing engines

ar-updn

Includes “adaptive routing up/down” engine in selection of routing engines

Default

None

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

3.10.4000

Added ar-updn option

Example

 
switch (config) # ib sm routing-engines none

Related Commands

show ib sm routing-engines

Notes

Multiple routing engines can be specified separated by spaces so that specific ordering of routing algorithms will be tried if earlier routing engines fail.

ib sm rtr-aguid-enable

ib sm rtr-aguid-enable <value>
no ib sm rtr-aguid-enable

Configures SM alias GUID control option.
The no form of the command resets SM alias GUID control to its default value.

Syntax Description

value

Possible values:

  • 0—does not configure alias GIDs required by routers

  • 1—configures alias GIDs required by routers

  • 2—clears and does not configure alias GIDs required by routers

Default

0

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.6.2002

Example

 
switch (config) # ib sm rtr-aguid-enable 1

Related Commands

Notes

ib sm rtr-pr-flow-label

ib sm rtr-pr-flow-label <value>
no ib sm rtr-pr-flow-label <value>

Configures inter-subnet PathRecord FlowLabel.
The no form of the command resets inter-subnet PathRecord FlowLabel to its default value.

Syntax Description

value

Range: 0-1048575

Default

0

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.6.2002

Example

 
switch (config) # ib sm rtr-pr-flow-label 1

Related Commands

Notes

ib sm rtr-pr-mtu

ib sm rtr-pr-mtu <value>
no ib sm rtr-pr-mtu <value>

Configures inter-subnet PathRecord MTU.
The no form of the command resets inter-subnet PathRecord MTU to its default value.

Syntax Description

value

Possible values: 256, 512, 1K, 2K, 4K

Default

2K

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.6.2002

Example

 
switch (config) # ib sm rtr-pr-mtu 2k

Related Commands

Notes

ib sm rtr-pr-rate

ib sm rtr-pr-rate <value>
no ib sm rtr-pr-rate <value>

Configures inter-subnet PathRecord rate.
The no form of the command resets inter-subnet PathRecord rate to its default value.

Syntax Description

value

Possible values: 2.5, 5, 10, 14, 20, 25, 40, 56, 100

Default

100

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.6.2002

Example

 
switch (config) # ib sm rtr-pr-rate 5

Related Commands

Notes

ib sm rtr-pr-sl

ib sm rtr-pr-sl <value>
no ib sm rtr-pr-sl <value>

Configures inter-subnet PathRecord SL.
The no form of the command resets inter-subnet PathRecord SL to its default value.

Syntax Description

value

Range: [0-15]

Default

0

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.6.2002

Example

 
switch (config) # rtr-pr-sl 0

Related Commands

Notes

ib sm rtr-pr-tclass

ib sm rtr-pr-tclass <value>
no ib sm rtr-pr-tclass <value>

Configures inter-subnet PathRecord T-class.
The no form of the command resets inter-subnet PathRecord T-class to its default value.

Syntax Description

value

Range: 0-255

Default

0

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.6.2002

Example

 
switch (config) # ib sm rtr-pr-tclass 1

Related Commands

Notes

ib sm sa-key

ib sm sa-key <SA_Key>

Sets the SA_Key 64-bit value used by SA to qualify that a query is “trusted”.

Syntax Description

SA Key

64 bit

Default

00:00:00:00:00:00:00:01

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # ib sm sa-key 5

Related Commands

show ib sm sa-key

Notes

OpenSM version 3.2.1 and lower used the default value of “1” in host byte order. You may need to change this value to inter-operate with older subnet managers.

ib sm single-thread

ib sm single-thread
no ib sm single-thread

Enables the Subnet Manager to use a single thread to service all requests.
The no form of the command enables SA to use multiple service threads.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Disabled (use multiple service threads)

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # ib sm single-thread

Related Commands

show ib sm single-thread

Notes

ib sm sm-inactive

ib sm sm-inactive
no ib sm sm-inactive

Configures the SM to start in the “inactive” SM state. This option can be used to run a standalone system without the SM/SA function.
The no form of the command configures the SM to start in “init” SM state.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # ib sm sm-inactive

Related Commands

show ib sm sm-inactive

Notes

ib sm sm-key

ib sm sm-key <SM_Key>

Sets the SM 64-bit SM_Key.

Syntax Description

SM Key

64 bit

Default

00:00:00:00:00:00:00:01

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # ib sm sm-key 00:00:00:00:00:00:00:05

Related Commands

show ib sm sm-key

Notes

OpenSM version 3.2.1 and lower used the default value of “1” in host byte order. You may need to change this value to inter-operate with older subnet managers.

ib sm sm-priority

ib sm sm-priority <priority>

Prioritizes the desired SM compared to other SMs on the fabric.

Syntax Description

priority

Range: 0-15
0 is least important
15 the most important

Default

0

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # ib sm sm-priority 1

Related Commands

show ib sm sm-priority

Notes

If two or more active SMs have the same highest priority, the one with the lowest port GUID manages the fabric.

ib sm sm-sl

ib sm sm-sl <sm-sl>

Sets the SM service level for SM/SA communication.

Syntax Description

sm-sl

0-15

Default

0

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # ib sm sm-sl 10

Related Commands

show ib sm sm-sl

Notes

Selects the SL that is used for MADs.

ib sm sminfo-poll-time

ib sm sminfo-poll-time <time>

This variable controls the timeout between two polls of an active subnet manager.

Syntax Description

time

In milliseconds

Default

10 seconds

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # ib sm sminfo-poll-time 15

Related Commands

show ib sm sminfo-poll-time

Notes

ib sm subnet-prefix

ib sm subnet-prefix <prefix>
no ib sm subnet-prefix <prefix>

Sets the SM “Subnet Prefix” used to create scope qualifiers for all elements managed by the SM.
The no form of the command resets the subnet prefix to its default value.

Syntax Description

prefix

64 bit

Default

FE:80:00:00:00:00:00:00

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.6.1002

3.6.2002

Added no form of the command

Example

 
switch (config) # ib sm subnet-prefix ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:00

Related Commands

show ib sm subnet-prefix

Notes

The default value is also the InfiniBand default for a locally administered subnet.

ib sm subnet-prefix-override

ib sm subnet-prefix-override
no ib sm subnet-prefix-override

Disables IB Router subnet prefix checking.
The no form of the command enables IB Router subnet prefix checking.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Enabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.6.2002

Example

 
switch (config) # ib sm subnet-prefix-override

Related Commands

show ib sm subnet-prefix-override

Notes

ib sm max-smps-timeout

ib sm max-smps-timeout <Timeout>

Sets timeout for SMPs between max_wire_smps & max_wire_smps2

Syntax Description

timeout

Timeout in seconds

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.8.3000

Example

 
switch (config) # ib sm max-smps-timeout 22

Related Commands

Notes

ib sm subnet-timeout

ib sm subnet-timeout <time>

Sets the global per-port subnet timeout value (PortInfo:SubnetTimeOut). This value also controls the maximum trap frequency in which no traps are allowed to be sent faster than the subnet_timeout value.

Syntax Description

time

The actual timeout is 4.096 uS * 2*<time>. The range of time is 0-31 for this parameter which supports 32 discrete time values between 4 uS and about 2.4 hours.

Default

0x12 (About 1 second)

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # ib sm subnet-timeout 5

Related Commands

show ib sm subnet-timeout

Notes

If the SMA generates a sequence of traps, the interval between successive traps should not be smaller than <time>.

ib sm sweep-interval

ib sm sweep-interval <time>
no ib sm sweep-interval

Specifies the time between subnet sweeps.
The no form of the command disables periodic sweeps.

Syntax Description

time

Range: Between 0 and 36000 seconds; 0—disable

Default

10 seconds

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # ib sm sweep-interval 20

Related Commands

show ib sm sweep-interval

Notes

ib sm sweep-on-trap

ib sm sweep-on-trap
no ib sm sweep-on-trap

Enables every TRAP received by the SM to initiate a heavy sweep in addition to the processing required by the TRAP.
The no form of the command enables SM to use a combination of light and heavy sweeps based on the type of TRAP and other internal states.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

enable

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # ib sm sweep-on-trap

Related Commands

show ib sm sweep-on-trap

Notes

More than 10 successive identical TRAPs disable the automatic sweep behavior until at least one different TRAP has been received.

ib sm transaction-retries

ib sm transaction-retries <transaction-retries-count>

Sets the maximum retries for failed transactions.

Syntax Description

transaction-retries-count

Must be an integer

Default

3

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # ib sm transaction-retries 10

Related Commands

show ib sm transaction-retries

Notes

ib sm use-heavy-sweeps

ib sm use-heavy-sweeps
no ib sm use-heavy-sweeps

Turns every fabric sweep to a heavy sweep.
The no form of the command enables the SM to use a combination of light and heavy sweeps.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

disable

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # ib sm use-heavy-sweeps

Related Commands

show ib sm use-heavy-sweeps

Notes

ib sm use-ucast-cache

ib sm use-ucast-cache
no ib sm use-ucast-cache

Enables the SM to use cached routine data (LMC=0 only).
The no form of the command disables the SM to use cached routine data.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # ib sm use-ucast-cache

Related Commands

show ib sm use-ucast-cache

Notes

ib sm vl-stalls

ib sm vl-stalls <count>

Sets the number of sequential frame drops that cause a switch-to-switch port to enter the VLStalled state.

Syntax Description

count

1-255

Default

7

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # ib sm vl-stalls 10

Related Commands

show ib sm vl-stalls

Notes

ib sm virt

ib sm virt {enable | disable | ignore}
no ib sm virt

Configures IB SM port virtualization support.
The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default value.

Syntax Description

enable

IB SM supports virtualization, and configures virtual ports

disable

IB SM disables virtual ports

ignore

IB SM ignores virtual ports and does not change their configuration

Default

Ignore

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.4.2008

Example

 
switch (config) # ib sm virt configure

Related Commands

Notes

ib sm virt-default-hop-limit

ib sm virt-default-hop-limit <value>
no ib sm virt-default-hop-limit

Configures the default value for hop limit to be returned in path records.
The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default value.

Syntax Description

value

Range: 0-255

Default

2

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.6.2002

Example

 
switch (config) # ib sm virt-default-hop-limit 3

Related Commands

Notes

ib sm virt-max-ports-in-process

ib sm virt-max-ports-in-process <value>
no ib sm virt-max-ports-in-process

Configures the maximum number of ports to be processed simultaneously.
The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default value.

Syntax Description

value

Range: 0-65535
“0” processes all pending ports

Default

4

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.6.2002

Example

 
switch (config) # ib sm virt-max-ports-in-process 5

Related Commands

Notes

Show

show ib sm

show ib sm

Displays the SM admin state.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # show ib sm
enable

Related Commands

ib sm

Notes

show ib sm accum-log-file

show ib sm accum-log-file

Displays the accum-log-file configuration.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # show ib sm accum-log-file
enable

Related Commands

ib sm accum-log-file

Notes

show ib sm babbling-policy

show ib sm babbling-policy

Displays the ability of the SM to disable babbling ports (i.e., generating frequent traps).

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # show ib sm babbling-policy
disable

Related Commands

ib sm babbling-policy

Notes

show ib sm calculate-missing-routes

Show ib sm calculate-missing-routes

Display option allowing SM to find and recalculate missing routes without creating credit-loops

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.8.2000

Example

 
switch (config) # ib sm calculate-missing-routes 
switch (config) # show ib sm calculate-missing-routes
ib sm calculate-missing-routes: enabled
switch (config) # no ib sm calculate-missing-routes
switch (config) # show ib sm calculate-missing-routes
ib sm calculate-missing-routes: disabled

Related Commands

ib sm calculate-missing-routes

Notes

show ib sm connect-roots

show ib sm connect-roots

Displays the IBA compliant multi-stage switch directive.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # show ib sm connect-roots
true

Related Commands

ib sm connect-roots

Notes

show ib sm enable-quirks

show ib sm enable-quirks

Displays if the SM uses high risk features and handles HW workarounds.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # show ib sm enable-quirks
disable

Related Commands

ib sm enable-quirks

Notes

show ib sm exit-on-fatal

show ib sm exit-on-fatal

Displays if the SM exits upon a fatal error.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # show ib sm exit-on-fatal
enable

Related Commands

ib sm exit-on-fatal

Notes

show ib sm fdr10

show ib sm fdr10

Displays the status of the SM use of FDR10.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # show ib sm fdr10
SM use of fdr10 is off

Related Commands

Notes

show ib sm force-link-speed

Displays SM behavior for PortInfo:LinkSpeedEnabled parameter on switch ports.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

3.4.1604

Updated Syntax Description, Example and Notes

Example

 
switch (config) # show ib sm force-link-speed
Default: set to PortInfo:LinkSpeedSupported

Related Commands

ib sm force-link-speed

Notes

Possible outputs:

  • Default: set to PortInfo:LinkSpeedExtSupported

  • Disabled: extended link speed not in use

  • Negotiate: <a list containing fdr, edr speeds>

show ib sm force-link-speed-ext

Displays SM behavior for PortInfo:LinkSpeedExtEnabled parameter on the switch ports.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

3.4.1604

Updated Description and Example

Example

 
switch (config) # show ib sm force-link-speed-ext
Negotiate: fdr edr

Related Commands

ib sm force-link-speed

Notes

Possible outputs:

  • Default: set to PortInfo:LinkSpeedExtSupported

  • Disabled: extended link speed not in use

  • Negotiate: <a list containing fdr, edr speeds>

show ib sm force-log-flush

show ib sm force-log-flush

Displays if every log message generated forces the log to be flushed.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

3.4.1604

Updated Description and Example

Example

 
switch (config) # show ib sm force-log-flush
enable

Related Commands

ib sm force-log-flush

Notes

show ib sm guid2lid-cache

show ib sm guid2lid-cache

Displays whether or not the SM honors the cached GUID-to-LID mapping information.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # show ib sm guid2lid-cache
disable

Related Commands

ib sm guid2-lid-cache

Notes

show ib sm honor-partitions

show ib sm honor-partitions

Displays the partition enforcement settings in the subnet.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # show ib sm honor-partitions
disable

Related Commands

ib sm honor-partitions

Notes

show ib sm hoq-lifetime

show ib sm hoq-lifetime

Displays the maximum time a frame can wait at the head of a switch-to-switch port queue before it is dropped.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # show ib sm hoq-lifetime
0x12 (About 1 second)

Related Commands

ib sm hoq-lifetime

Notes

show ib sm ignore-other-sm

show ib sm ignore-other-sm

Displays if the rules governing SM elections and attempt to manage the fabric on the node are ignored by the SM.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # show ib sm ignore-other-sm
enable

Related Commands

ib sm ignore-other-sm

Notes

show ib sm ipv6-nsm

show ib sm ipv6-nsm

Displays the consolidation of IPv6 Solicited Node Multicast (SNM) group join requests.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # show ib sm ipv6-nsm
enable

Related Commands

ib sm ipv6-nsm

Notes

show ib sm lash

show ib sm lash {do-mesh-analysis | start-vl}

Display “lash” routing method parameters.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # show ib sm lash do-mesh-analysis
enable

Related Commands

ib sm lash

Notes

show ib sm leafhoq-lifetime

show ib sm leafhoq-lifetime

Displays the maximum time a frame can wait at the head of a switch-to-CA_or_Router port queue before it is dropped.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # show ib sm leafhoq-lifetime
0x10 (About 268 mS)

Related Commands

ib sm leafhoq-lifetime

Notes

show ib sm leafvl-stalls

show ib sm leafvl-stalls

Displays the number of sequential frame drops that case a switch-to-CA_or_Router port to enter the VLStalled state.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # show ib sm leafvl-stalls
7

Related Commands

ib sm leafvl-stalls

Notes

show ib sm lmc

show ib sm lmc

Displays the number of sequential frame drops that case a switch-to-CA_or_Router port to enter the VLStalled state.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # show ib sm lmc
0x0

Related Commands

ib sm lmc

Notes

show ib sm lmc-esp0

show ib sm lmc-esp0

Displays the number of sequential frame drops that case a switch-to-CA_or_Router port to enter the VLStalled state.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # show ib sm lmc-esp0
enable

Related Commands

ib sm lmc-esp0

Notes

show ib sm log

show ib sm log [continuous] [[not] [matching <reg-expression>]]

Displays IB SM event logs.

Syntax Description

continuous

Displays IB SM new event log messages as they arrive

not

Displays IB SM new event logs that do not match a given regular expression

matching

Displays IB SM event log messages that match a given regular expression

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # show ib sm log
Jul 18 12:00:40 165863 [48026660] 0x03 -> OpenSM 3.3.13.MLNX_20121224_9b362db
Jul 18 12:00:40 168685 [48026660] 0x80 -> OpenSM 3.3.13.MLNX_20121224_9b362db
Jul 18 12:00:40 170789 [48026660] 0x02 -> osm_vendor_init: 1000 pending umads specified
Jul 18 12:00:40 175696 [48026660] 0x80 -> Entering DISCOVERING state
Jul 18 12:00:40 249448 [48026660] 0x02 -> osm_vendor_bind: Binding to port 0x2c903008b0440
Jul 18 12:00:40 293959 [48026660] 0x02 -> osm_vendor_bind: Binding to port 0x2c903008b0440
Jul 18 12:00:40 296921 [48026660] 0x02 -> osm_vendor_bind: Binding to port 0x2c903008b0440
Jul 18 12:00:40 304702 [48026660] 0x02 -> osm_opensm_bind: Setting IS_SM on port 0x0002c903008b0440
Jul 18 12:00:40 399744 [4A85D4B0] 0x80 -> Entering MASTER state

Related Commands

show ib sm log-flags

Notes

show ib sm log-flags

show ib sm log-flags

Displays what type of messages the SM is logging.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # show ib sm log-flags
0x3 (error, info)

Related Commands

ib sm log-flags

Notes

show ib sm log-max-size

show ib sm log-max-size

Displays the maximum size of the log file.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # show ib sm log-max-size
50 MBytes

Related Commands

ib sm log-max-size

Notes

show ib sm max-op-vls

show ib sm max-op-vls

Displays the maximum size of the log file.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # show ib sm max-op-vls
15

Related Commands

ib sm max-op-vls

Notes

show ib sm max-ports

show ib sm max-ports

Displays the number of CA ports SM can manage.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # show ib sm max-ports
2048

Related Commands

ib sm max-ports

Notes

show ib sm max-reply-time

show ib sm max-reply-time

Displays the number of CA ports SM can manage.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # show ib sm max-reply-time
200 milliseconds

Related Commands

ib sm max-reply-time

Notes

show ib sm max-reverse-hops

show ib sm max-reverse-hops

Displays max hops IO node to top switch.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # show ib sm max-reverse-hops
0

Related Commands

ib sm max-reverse-hops

Notes

show ib sm aguid-default-hop-limit

show ib sm aguid-default-hop-limit

Displays max hops IO node to top switch.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # show ib sm aguid-default-hop-limit
1

Related Commands

ib sm aguid-default-hop-limit

Notes

show ib sm max-wire-smps

show ib sm max-wire-smps

Displays the maximal number of MADs the SM will have outstanding at one time to count.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # show ib sm max-wire-smps
4

Related Commands

ib sm max-wire-smps

Notes

show ib sm max-wire-smps2

show ib sm max-wire-smps2

Displays maximal SM timeout based packets allowed to be outstanding.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # show ib sm max-wire-smps2
4

Related Commands

ib sm max-wire-smps2

Notes

show ib sm mkey-lease

show ib sm mkey-lease

Displays MKey period in seconds.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # show ib sm mkey-lease
0 (no timeout)

Related Commands

ib sm mkey-lease

Notes

show ib sm m-key

show ib sm m-key

Displays the MKey used by the SM.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

3.6.2002

Updated Example

Example

 
switch (config) # show ib sm m-key
11:33:55:77:99:aa:cc:ee

Related Commands

ib sm m-key

Notes

show ib sm mkey-lease

show ib sm mkey-lease

Displays MKey lease period in seconds.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.2002

Example

 
switch (config) # show ib sm mkey-lease
0 (No timeout)

Related Commands

ib sm mkey-lookup

Notes

show ib sm mkey-lookup

show ib sm mkey-lookup

Displays whether the SM looks in file cache for unknown note MKeys.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.2002

Example

 
switch (config) # show ib sm mkey-lookup
enable

Related Commands

ib sm m-key

Notes

show ib sm mkey-protect-level

show ib sm mkey-protect-level

Displays MKey protection level.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.2002

Example

 
switch (config) # show ib sm mkey-protect-level
0

Related Commands

ib sm mkey-protect-level

Notes

show ib sm msgfifo-timeout

show ib sm msgfifo-timeout

Displays the elapsed time in milliseconds before a frame at the head of Subnet Agent queue causes an immediate BUSY state.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # show ib sm msgfifo-timeout
10.000 seconds

Related Commands

ib sm msgfifo-timeout

Notes

show ib sm multicast

show ib sm multicast

Displays whether the SM supports multicast on the fabric.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # show ib sm multicast
enable

Related Commands

ib sm multicast

Notes

show ib sm no-client-rereg

show ib sm no-client-rereg

Displays client re-registration admin state.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # show ib sm no-client-rereg
enable

Related Commands

ib sm no-client-rereg

Notes

show ib sm overrun-trigger

show ib sm overrun-trigger

Displays count of local buffer overrun errors for Infiniband trap 130.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # show ib sm overrun-trigger
3

Related Commands

ib sm overrun-trigger

Notes

show ib sm packet-life-time

show ib sm packet-life-time

Displays the maximum time a frame can live in a switch.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # show ib sm packet-life-time
0x14 (Infinite)

Related Commands

ib sm packet-life-time

Notes

show ib sm phy-err-trigger

show ib sm phy-err-trigger

Displays the number of local link integrity errors and the port’s SMA supports traps.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # show ib sm phy-err-trigger
5

Related Commands

ib sm phy-err-trigger

Notes

show ib sm polling-retries

show ib sm polling-retries

Displays the number of consecutive times an active SM must fail to respond before it is declared dead.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # show ib sm polling-retries
8

Related Commands

ib sm polling-retries

Notes

show ib sm port-prof-switch

show ib sm port-prof-switch

Displays whether or not the counting of adapters, routers, and switches through the links is being done.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # show ib sm port-prof-switch
true

Related Commands

ib sm port-prof-switch

Notes

show ib sm reassign-lids

show ib sm reassign-lids

Displays the ability of the SM to reassign LIDs to nodes it finds already configured with a valid LID.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # show ib sm reassign-lids
enable

Related Commands

ib sm reassign-lids

Notes

show ib sm root-guid

show ib sm root-guid

Displays the configured root GUIDs for the SM.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config)# show ib sm root-guid
AA:00:11:22:33:44:55
AA:00:11:22:33:44:56
AA:00:11:22:33:44:57
...

Related Commands

ib sm routing-engine

Notes

The list of root GUIDs are relevant when IB SM is running on the switch, and the routing algorithm is up-down or fat-tree.

show ib sm routing-engines

show ib sm routing-engines

Displays an ordered list of routing engines.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config)# show ib sm routing-engines
none

Related Commands

ib sm routing-engines

Notes

show ib sm routing-info

show ib sm routing-info

Displays current routing engine information.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config)# show ib sm routing-info
Current routing engine minhop

Related Commands

Notes

show ib sm rtr-aguid-enable

show ib sm rtr-aguid-enable

Displays GUID option configuration.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.2002

Example

 
switch (config)# show ib sm rtr-aguid-enable
0

Related Commands

ib sm rtr-aguid-enable

Notes

show ib sm rtr-pr-flow-label

show ib sm rtr-pr-flow-label

Displays inter-subnet PathRecord FlowLabel.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.2002

Example

 
switch (config)# show ib sm rtr-pr-flow-label
0

Related Commands

ib sm rtr-pr-flow-label

Notes

“0” signifies that inter-subnet PathRecord FlowLabel is disabled

show ib sm rtr-pr-mtu

show ib sm rtr-pr-mtu

Displays inter-subnet PathRecord MTU.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.2002

Example

 
switch (config)# show ib sm rtr-pr-mtu
2K

Related Commands

ib sm rtr-pr-mtu

Notes

show ib sm rtr-pr-rate

show ib sm rtr-pr-rate

Displays inter-subnet PR rate.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.2002

Example

 
switch (config)# show ib sm rtr-pr-rate
100

Related Commands

ib sm rtr-pr-rate

Notes

show ib sm rtr-pr-sl

show ib sm rtr-pr-sl

Displays inter-subnet PathRecord service level.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.2002

Example

 
switch (config)# show ib sm rtr-pr-sl
0

Related Commands

ib sm rtr-pr-sl

Notes

show ib sm sa-key

show ib sm sa-key

Displays the SM sa-key value used by SA to qualify that a query is “trusted”.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config)# show ib sm sa-key
00:00:00:00:00:00:00:05

Related Commands

ib sm rtr-pr-sl

Notes

show ib sm single-thread

show ib sm single-thread

Displays if the SM uses a single thread to service all requests.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config)# show ib sm single-thread
enable

Related Commands

ib sm single-thread

Notes

show ib sm sm-inactive

show ib sm sm-inactive

Displays whether or not the SM starts in “inactive” rather than “init” SM state.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config)# show ib sm sm-inactive
enable

Related Commands

ib sm sm-inactive

Notes

show ib sm sm-key

show ib sm sm-key

Displays the SM 64-bit SM_Key.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.63.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config)# show ib sm sm-key
00:00:00:00:00:00:00:05

Related Commands

ib sm sm-key

Notes

show ib sm sm-priority

show ib sm sm-priority

Displays the importance of this SM compared to other SMs on the fabric.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config)# show ib sm sm-priority
1

Related Commands

ib sm sm-priority

Notes

If 2 or more active SMs have the same highest priority, the one with the lowest port GUID will manage the fabric.

show ib sm sm-sl

show ib sm sm-sl

Displays SL used for SM/SA communication.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config)# show ib sm sm-sl
1

Related Commands

ib sm sm-sl

Notes

show ib sm sminfo-poll-time

show ib sm sminfo-poll-time

Displays the timeout in milliseconds between two polls of an active SM.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config)# show ib sm sminfo-poll-time
15 milliseconds

Related Commands

ib sm sminfo-poll-time

Notes

show ib sm subnet-prefix

show ib sm subnet-prefix

Displays the SM “Subnet Prefix” used to create scope qualifiers for all elements managed by the SM.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config)# show ib sm subnet-prefix
FF:FF:FF:FF:FF:FF:FF:00

Related Commands

ib sm subnet-prefix

Notes

show ib sm subnet-prefix-override

show ib sm subnet-prefix-override

Displays whether IB Router subnet prefix checking is enabled or disabled.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config)# show ib sm subnet-prefix-override
disable

Related Commands

ib sm subnet-prefix-override

Notes

show ib sm subnet-timeout

show ib sm subnet-timeout

Displays the global per-port subnet timeout value (PortInfo:SubnetTimeOut). This value also controls the maximum trap frequency in which no traps are allowed to be sent faster than the subnet_timeout value. The time is 4.096 uS * 2*time.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config)# show ib sm subnet-timeout
0x5 (About 131 uS)

Related Commands

ib sm subnet-timeout

Notes

show ib sm sweep-interval

show ib sm sweep-interval

Displays the time in seconds between subnet sweeps.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config)# show ib sm sweep-interval
20 seconds

Related Commands

ib sm sweep-interval

Notes

show ib sm sweep-on-trap

show ib sm sweep-on-trap

Displays whether or not a heavy sweep is initiated by the TRAP received by the SM.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config)# show ib sm sweep-on-trap
enable

Related Commands

ib sm sweep-on-trap

Notes

show ib sm transaction-retries

show ib sm transaction-retries

Displays maximum retries before failing a transaction.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config)# show ib sm transaction-retries
3

Related Commands

ib sm transaction-retries

Notes

show ib sm use-heavy-sweeps

show ib sm use-heavy-sweeps

Displays maximum retries before failing a transaction.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config)# show ib sm use-heavy-sweeps
disable

Related Commands

ib sm use-heavy-sweeps

Notes

show ib sm use-ucast-cache

show ib sm use-ucast-cache

Displays maximum retries before failing a transaction.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config)# show ib sm use-ucast-cache
false

Related Commands

ib sm use-ucast-cache

Notes

show ib sm version

show ib sm version

Displays the OpenSM version currently running.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.2.3000

Example

 
switch (config)# show ib sm version
OpenSM5.2.0

Related Commands

Notes

show ib sm virt-default-hop-limit

show ib sm virt-default-hop-limit

Displays the open SM version that is currently running.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.2002

Example

 
switch (config)# show ib sm virt-default-hop-limit
2

Related Commands

ib sm virt-default-hop-limit

Notes

show ib sm virt-max-ports-in-process

show ib sm virt-max-ports-in-process

Displays the maximum number of ports to be processed simultaneously.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.2002

Example

 
switch (config)# show ib sm virt-max-ports-in-process
4

Related Commands

ib sm virt-max-ports-in-process

Notes

show ib sm vl-stalls

show ib sm use-vl-stalls

Displays the number of sequential frame drops that cause a switch-to-switch port to enter the VLStalled state.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config)# show ib sm vl-stalls
7

Related Commands

ib sm vl-stalls

Notes

Partitions

ib partition

ib partition <partition-name> [pkey <pkey number>]
no ib partition <partition-name> [force]

Enters the context of the partition specified.
The no form of the command deletes the partition.

Syntax Description

partition-name

Name of partition context to be entered

pkey

Creates a partition and enters a new configuration mode

force

Forces configuration

Default

Default partition is available (PKEY 0x7fff)

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.2.0500

3.6.8008

Example

 
switch (config) # ib partition my-partition
switch (config partition my-partition) #

Related Commands

Notes

pkey

pkey <number> [force]
no pkey <number>

Specifies PKEY number for this partition.
The no form of the command removes the PKEY configuration from partitions.conf file.

Syntax Description

number

Range: 0x001-0x7fff

force

Forces configuration

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config partition

History

3.2.0500

3.5.1000

Added “force” parameter

Example

 
switch (config partition my-partition) # pkey 0x7777

Related Commands

Notes

PKEY must be unique

defmember

defmember <type> [force]
no defmember

Sets the default membership for port GUID list.
The no form of the command set the defmember configuration to default (it will not appear in the partitions.conf file).

Syntax Description

type

Default membership for GUIDs in this partition:

  • full

  • limited

  • both

force

Forces configuration

Default

limited

Configuration Mode

config partition

History

3.2.0500

3.4.1100

Added “both” option

3.5.1000

Added “force” parameter

Example

 
switch (config ib partition my-partition) # defmember full

Related Commands

ib sm allow-both-pkeys
member

Notes

This parameter can be overwritten for specific GUID, using the “member” command.

member

member {<guid> | all | all-cas | all-routers | all-switches | all-vcas | self } [type <member-type>] [force]

no member {<guid> | all | all-cas | all-routers | all-switches | all-vcas | self } [type] [force]

Adds static members to partition.
The no form of the command will remove the static member from the partition (it will not appear in the partitions.conf file).

Syntax Description

guid

The GUID number

all

Can be used for all GUIDs in the fabric

self

Can be used for the the switch GUID

all-cas

Adds all GUIDs that belong to CA ports in the fabric

all-routers

Adds all GUIDS that belong to routers in the fabric

all-switches

Adds all GUIDS that belong to switched in the fabric

all-vcas

Adds all GUIDS that belong to virtual CA posts in the fabric

member-type

Default membership for GUIDs in this partition:

  • full

  • limited

  • both

force

Forces configuration (only relevant to the default partition)

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config partition

History

3.2.0500

3.4.1100

Added “both” parameter

3.5.1000

Added “force” parameter

3.8.2100

Added "all-cas," "all-routers," all-switches," and "all-vcas" parameters

Example

 
switch (config ib partition my-partition) # member all

Related Commands

ib partition
ib sm allow-both-pkeys
defmember

Notes

ipoib

ipoib [force]
no ipoib [force]

Enables this partition to use IPoIB. As a result IPoIB multicast group will be created.
The no form of the command removes the use of IPoIB in this partition (it will not appear in the partitions.conf file).

Syntax Description

force

Forces configuration

Default

no IPoIB

Configuration Mode

config partition

History

3.2.0500

3.5.1000

Added “force” parameter

3.6.8008

Added “force” parameter to no form

Example

 
switch (config ib partition my-partition) # ipoib

Related Commands

ib partition
rate
mtu
sl
scope

Notes

The commands “rate”, “mtu”, “sl” and “scope” can be used only when the IPoIB parameter is enabled.

mtu

mtu <256, 512, 1K, 2K,4K> [force]
no mtu

Specifies MTU for this IPoIB multicast group.
The no form of the command sets the mtu to default (it will not appear in the partitions.conf file).

Syntax Description

force

Forces configuration

Default

2K

Configuration Mode

config partition

History

3.2.0500

3.5.1000

Added “force” parameter

Example

 
switch (config ib partition my-partition) # mtu 4K

Related Commands

ipoib

Notes

IPoIB parameter on the partitions must be enabled in order to use this parameter

rate

rate <rate> [force]
no rate

Specifies rate for this IPoIB multicast group.
The no form of the command set the rate to default (removes the rate from the partitions.conf).

Syntax Description

rate

  • default—Default

  • 2.5—2.5 Gbps

  • 5—5 Gbps

  • 10—10 Gbps

  • 14—14 Gbps

  • 20—20 Gbps

  • 25—25 Gbps

  • 40—40 Gbps

  • 56—56 Gbps

  • 100—100 Gbps

Default

10Gb/s

Configuration Mode

config partition

History

3.2.0500

3.4.1100

Updated rate Syntax Description

3.5.1000

Added “force” parameter

Example

 
switch (config partition my-partition) # rate 20

Related Commands

ipoib

Notes

Ports that do not support the IPoIB rate are not added to the partition

scope

scope <type> [force]
no scope <link-local, site-local, organization-local, global>

Specifies scope for this IPoIB multicast group.
The no form of the command removes the scope configuration from the partitions.conf file.

Syntax Description

type

  • link-local

  • site-local

  • organization-local

  • global

force

Forces configuration

Default

link-local

Configuration Mode

config partition

History

3.2.0500

3.5.1000

Added “force” parameter

Example

 
switch (config partition my-partition) # scope global

Related Commands

ipoib

Notes

IPoIB parameter on the partitions must be enabled in order to use this parameter.

sl

sl <0-14, “default”> [force]
no sl

Specifies SL (Service Level - QoS) for this IPoIB multicast group.
The no form of the command sets it to default (the sl configuration is removed from the partitions.conf file).

Syntax Description

force

Forces configuration

Default

Default (0)

Configuration Mode

config partition

History

3.2.0500

3.5.1000

Added “force” parameter

Example

 
switch (config partition my-partition) # sl 7

Related Commands

ipoib

Notes

IPoIB parameter on the partitions must be enabled in order to use this parameter.

show ib partition

show ib partition [<partition-name> [member [<member-name>]]]

Displays partition info, with optional to filters.

Syntax Description

partition-name

Filters the output per partition name

member <member-name>

Filters the output by a specific member

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.2.0500

3.6.8008

Updated Example and note

Example

 
    
switch (config) # show ib partition Default Default PKey = 0x7FFF ipoib = yes members GUID='ALL' member='full'

Related Commands

Notes

If bulk update mode is enabled, this command notifies the user that these changes may not have been applied yet.

Quality of Service (SM)

ib baseqos high-limit

ib baseqos <port-type> high-limit <count>

Sets the high-limit value for the indicated port type. Thus the system will send at least 4096 * <count> bytes from the high priority list before sending any from the low priority list.

Syntax Description

port-type

  • ca—channel adapters

  • rtr—routers

  • sw0—ports 0 only of the switches

  • swe—external ports of the switches

high-limit

Possible values are: -1...255

  • -1—default SM high-limit

  • 0—1 frame

  • i =1...254 - 4K * i

  • 255—unlimited

Default

-1 (default SM high-limit)

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # ib baseqos ca high-limit 255

Related Commands

show ib baseqos

Notes

A high-limit value of 255 means unlimited, and that makes it possible to starve the low priority list.

ib baseqos max-vls

ib baseqos <port-type> max-vls <value>

Configures the maximum number of VLs for the indicated port type.

Syntax Description

port-type

  • ca—channel adapters

  • rtr—routers

  • sw0—ports 0 only of the switches

  • swe—external ports of the switches

value

Range: 1-15

Default

15

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # ib baseqos ca max-vls 15

Related Commands

show ib baseqos

Notes

ib baseqos sl2vl

ib baseqos <port-type> sl2vl {sl0 | sl0 sl1 | sl0 sl1 sl2 |...}
no ib baseqos <port-type> sl2vl

Sets a list of up to 16 entries that map the SL entry to an appropriate VL.
The no form of the command sets the attributes to their default settings.

Syntax Description

port-type

  • ca—channel adapters

  • rtr—routers

  • sw0—ports 0 only of the switches

  • swe—external ports of the switches

sl[i]

A single vector (1 ... 16 elements), the command line vector determine the SL [0...15] that is mapped to the specified VL [0...15].

Default

The default mapping is: 0,1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13,14,7

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # show ib baseqos ca sl2vl
0,1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13,14,7
switch (config) # ib baseqos ca sl2vl 10 10 10
switch (config) # show ib baseqos ca sl2vl
10,10,10,15,15,15,15,15,15,15,15,15,15,15,15,15

Related Commands

show ib baseqos

Notes

Any missing SLs will be mapped to VL15.

ib baseqos vlarb-high

ib baseqos <port-type> vlarb-high {VW1 | VW1 VW2 | ...}
no ib baseqos <port-type> vlarb-high

Sets up to 15 VL to Weight mapping pairs for high priority processing.
The no form of the command sets the attributes to their default settings.

Syntax Description

port-type

  • ca—channel adapters

  • rtr—routers

  • sw0—ports 0 only of the switches

  • swe—external ports of the switches

VW[i]

There are two possible options for this parameter:

  • A single vector (1 ...15) in the format of “#:#” separated by spaces, see example below.

  • Format of “i#=X:Y” in order to change a specific entry (see example below)

Default

The default mapping is: 0:4,1:0,2:0,3:0,4:0,5:0,6:0,7:0,8:0,9:0,10:0,11:0,12:0,13:0,14:0

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # show ib baseqos ca vlarb-high
0:4,1:0,2:0,3:0,4:0,5:0,6:0,7:0,8:0,9:0,10:0,11:0,12:0,13:0,14:0
switch (config) # ib baseqos ca vlarb-high 0:10 1:10
switch (config) # show ib baseqos ca vlarb-high
0:10,1:10,2:0,3:0,4:0,5:0,6:0,7:0,8:0,9:0,10:0,11:0,12:0,13:0,14:0
switch (config) # ib baseqos sw0 vlarb-high i2=4:3
switch (config) # show ib baseqos sw0 vlarb-high
0:10,1:10,4:3,3:0,4:0,5:0,6:0,7:0,8:0,9:0,10:0,11:0,12:0,13:0,14:0

Related Commands

show ib baseqos

Notes

  • Unspecified elements will be filled with (index:0)

  • You may have multiple entries with the same VL on this list

ib baseqos vlarb-low

ib baseqos <port-type> vlarb-low {VW1 | VW1 VW2 | ...}
no ib baseqos <port-type> vlarb-low

Sets up to 15 VL to Weight mapping pairs for low priority processing.
The no form of the command sets the attributes to their default settings.

Syntax Description

port-type

  • ca—channel adapters

  • rtr—routers

  • sw0—ports 0 only of the switches

  • swe—external ports of the switches

VW[i]

There are two possible options for this parameter:

  • A single vector (1 ...15) in the format of “#:#” separated by spaces, see example below.

  • Format of “i#=X:Y” in order to change a specific entry (see example below)

Default

The default mapping is: 0:0,1:4,2:4,3:4,4:4,5:4,6:4,7:4,8:4,9:4,10:4,11:4,12:4,13:4,14:4

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # ib baseqos sw0 vlarb-low 1:1
switch (config) # show ib baseqos sw0 vlarb-low
1:1, 1:0, 2:0, 3:0, 4:0, 5:0, 6:0, 7:0, 8:0, 9:0, 10:0, 11:0, 12:0, 13:0, 14:0
switch (config) # ib baseqos sw0 vlarb-low i2=4:3
switch (config) # show ib baseqos sw0 vlarb-low
1:1, 1:0, 4:3, 3:0, 4:0, 5:0, 6:0, 7:0, 8:0, 9:0, 10:0, 11:0, 12:0, 13:0, 14:0

Related Commands

show ib baseqos

Notes

You may have multiple entries with the same VL on this list.

ib baseqos reset-config

ib baseqos reset-config

Resets all basic QoS configuration options to defaults.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # ib baseqos reset-config

Related Commands

Notes

show ib baseqos

show ib baseqos <port-type> <baseqos-parameters>

Displays the base IB QoS configuration.

Syntax Description

port-type

  • ca—channel adapters

  • rtr—routers

  • sw0—ports 0 only of the switches

  • swe—external ports of the switches

baseqos-parameters

Possible values are:

  • high-limit—Display high limit (how many high pri before low)

  • max-vls—Display maximum number of VLs supported on CAs in subnet

  • sl2vl—Display current SL-to-VL mapping vector

  • vlarb-high—Display current high priority VL arbitration

  • vlarb-low—Display current low priority VL arbitration

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # show ib baseqos ca high-limit
0

Related Commands

Notes

ib qos

ib qos
no ib qos

Enables advanced QoS management on this node.
The no form of the command disables advance QoS on this node.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Advance QoS is disabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # show ib qos
enable

Related Commands

show ib qos

Notes

ib qos level

ib qos level {<name> | default} {mtu-limit <mtu> | packet-life <time> | pkey <number> | rate-limit <rate-value> | sl <sl-value>| use <description>}
no ib qos level {<name> | default} {mtu-limit | packet-life | pkey | rate-limit | sl | use}

Specifies a QoS level <name> or “default” parameters.
The no form of the command set the parameters to default.

Syntax Description

<name> | default

Specify a name for this qos group, or use the “default” for the default qos parameters

mtu-limit <mtu>

MTU in bytes
Possible values: 1k, 256, 2k, 4k, 512

packet-life <time>

Time a packet can wait in switch egress queue before being dropped. The bytes from 4 microsecond up to 2 seconds or infinite.
Possible values: 0-20
0—4usec
1—8usec
...
20—unlimited

pkey <number>

PKEY value: ranges between -1 and 32767 (hex 0x7fff)

rate-limit <rate-value>

Manages rate limits for QoS Policy levels
Possible values (in Gbps): default, 2.5, 5, 10, 14, 20, 25, 40, 56, 100

sl <sl-value>

Manages service level for QoS Policy levels
Range: 0-15.

use <description>

Specify usage description for this QoS level

Default

  • use = “default QoS Level”

  • sl = 0

  • mtu-limit = default

  • rate-limit = default

  • packet-life = 0x12

  • pkey = -1

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

3.4.1100

Updated description of “rate-limit” parameter

Example

 
switch (config) # show ib qos my-qos-group
my-qos-group:  
  use          = default QoS Level
  sl           = 0
  mtu-limit    = 2K
  rate-limit   = default
  packet-life  = 0x12
  pkey         = -1

Related Commands

show ib qos

Notes

ib qos match-rule

ib qos match-rule <rule-index> {{destination | source} <string> | {pkey | qos-class | service-id} <index> {first | last} <value>} | qos-level-name <name> | use <description>}
no ib qos match-rule <rule-index> {{destination | source} | {pkey | qos-class | service-id} <index> {first | last} } | qos-level-name | use}

Manages QoS Policy match rules.
The no form of the command set the QoS match-rule to default.

Syntax Description

rule-index

Index of this match-rule
Range: 0-4294967295

destination | source <string>

Manages destination or source for QoS Policy match rules

pkey | qos-class | service-id <index>

Manages values for QoS Policy match rules

{first | last} <value>

First or last value range (per PKEY / qos-class of service ID

qos-level-name <name>

Name for the QoS level

use <description>

Specify usage description for this QoS level

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # show ib qos match-rule 10
match-rule/10:
match-rules: use = my-use
match-rules: qos-level-name = DEFAULT

Related Commands

show ib qos

Notes

ib qos port-group

ib qos port-group <name> {node-type <index> type <node-type> | partition <name>| pkey <number> | port-guid <index> {first | last} <value> | port-name <index> name <name-value>| use <description>}
no ib qos port-group <name> {node-type <index> type | partition | pkey | port-guid <index> {first | last} | port-name <index> name | use }

Manages QoS Policy port groups.
The no form of the command removes a QoS port-group.

Syntax Description

<name>

Port group name

node-type <index>

Node type index

type <node-type>

A node type for this port group

partition <name>

A Partition name

pkey <number>

A PKEY number

port-guid <index> {first | last} <value>

Port-guid range

port-name <index> name <name-value>

Port index name

use <description>

Specify usage description for this QoS level

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config)# show ib qos port-group my-group
port-group/my-group:
port-groups: pkey = -1
port-groups: use = my-use

Related Commands

show ib qos

Notes

ib qos ulp any

ib qos ulp any {pkey | service-id | target-port-guid <index> {first | last | sl} <value> | sl <sl-vlaue>}
no ib qos ulp any {pkey | service-id | target-port-guid <index> {first | last | sl} | sl}

Configures ULP any attributes.
The no form of the command deletes ULP any attributes.

Syntax Description

pkey <index>

Manages ULP default PKEY assignment

service-id <index>

Manages default ULP Service ID match rule

target-port-quid <index>

Manages ULP default target port GUID rule

first | last | sl <value>

  • first—first value in range

  • last—last value in range

  • sl—Service level for the ULP rule

sl <sl-value>

Sets default SL

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # ib qos ulp any sl 2

Related Commands

show ib qos

Notes

ib qos ulp ipoib

ib qos ulp ipoib {default sl <sl-value>| pkey <index> {first | last | sl} <value> }
no ib qos ulp ipoib {default sl | pkey <index>}

Manages ULP IPoIB settings.
The no form of the command deletes IPoIB settings.

Syntax Description

default sl <sl-value>

Sets the default SL
Range 1-15

pkey <index>

Manages ULP default PKEY assignment

first | last | sl <value>

  • first—first value in range

  • last—last value in range

  • sl—service level for the ULP rule

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # ib qos ulp ipoib default sl 5

Related Commands

show ib qos

Notes

ib qos ulp

ib qos ulp <protocol-type> {default sl <sl-value> | port-num< index> <first | last | sl> <value>}
no ib qos ulp iser {default <sl> | port-num1 <first | last | sl>}

Configures ULP IScsi Extensions for RDMA, Reliable Datagram Sockets or Sockets Direct Protocol attributes.
The no form of the command deletes all rules.

Syntax Description

protocol-type

iser—iSCSI extensions for RDMA ( iSER )

rds—reliable datagram sockets ( RDS )

sdp—sockets direct protocol (SDP)

default sl <sl-value>

Sets the default SL
Range 1-15

port-num< index>

Port number index

first | last | sl

  • first—first in range

  • last—last in range

  • sl—service level for the ULP rule

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # ib qos ulp iser default sl 2

Related Commands

show ib qos

Notes

ib qos ulp srp

ib qos ulp srp target-port-guid <index> <first | last | sl> <value>
no ib qos ulp srp target-port-guid <index>

Configures Scsi Rdma Protocol attributes.
The no form of the command deletes the rules.

Syntax Description

target-port-guid <index>

The index of the target port GUID

first | last | sl

  • first—first in range

  • last—last in range

  • sl—service level for the ULP rule

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # ib qos ulp srp target-port-guid 1 sl 2

Related Commands

show ib qos

Notes

show ib qos

show ib qos [level | match-rule | port-group | ulp]

Displays InfiniBand QoS configurations

Syntax Description

level

Displays QoS level configurations

match-rule

Displays QoS match-rule configurations

port-group

Displays QoS port-group configurations

ulp

Displays QoS ulp configurations

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # show ib qos level my-qos-level
my-qos-level:
  use          = my-use
  sl           = 0
  mtu-limit    = 2K
  rate-limit   = default
  packet-life  = 0x12
  pkey         = -1

Related Commands

Notes

Scatter Ports

ib sm scatter-ports

ib sm scatter-ports <seed>
no ib sm scatter-ports

Activates scatter ports and sets seed for random number generation.
The no form of the command deactivates the partition.

Syntax Description

seed

Integer between 0-4294967295

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.6.8008

Example

 
switch (config) # ib sm scatter-ports 123

Related Commands

ib sm guid-routing-order-no-scatter

Notes

show ib sm scatter-ports

show ib sm scatter-ports

Displays scatter port seed.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.8008

Example

 
switch (config) # show ib sm scatter-ports
Scatter ports seed: 234

Related Commands

ib sm scatter-ports

Notes

GUID Routing Order

ib sm guid-routing-order add

ib sm guid-routing-order add <guid> [position <pos>]

Adds a new GUID to routing order list.

Syntax Description

guid

GUID to add

position

A position for the new GUID may be specified

Default

If no position is specified, the new GUID is added to the end of the list

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.6.8008

Example

 
switch (config) # ib sm guid-routing-order add E4:1D:2D:03:00:3D:5E:87 position 6

Related Commands

ib sm guid-routing-order-no-scatter

Notes

ib sm guid-routing-order delete

ib sm guid-routing-order delete {<guid> | position <pos>}

Deletes a guid from routing order list. The guid can be chosen by its guid or by its position on guid routing order list.

Syntax Description

guid

GUID to delete

position

Deletes a GUID by specifying position number

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.6.8008

Example

 
switch (config) # ib sm guid-routing-order delete position 3
switch (config) # ib sm guid-routing-order delete E4:1D:2D:03:00:3D:5E:91

Related Commands

ib sm guid-routing-order-no-scatter

Notes

ib sm guid-routing-order move

ib sm guid-routing-order move <guid> to-position <pos>

Moves a GUID in the list to a specified position.

Syntax Description

guid

GUID to move

position

A position for the new GUID may be specified

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.6.8008

Example

 
switch (config) # ib sm guid-routing-order move E4:1D:2D:03:00:3D:5E:91 to-position 2

Related Commands

ib sm guid-routing-order-no-scatter

Notes

ib sm guid-routing-order move-down

ib sm guid-routing-order move-down <guid>

Moves a GUID position down in the GUID routing order list.

Syntax Description

guid

GUID to move

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.6.8008

Example

 
switch (config) # ib sm guid-routing-order move-down E4:1D:2D:03:00:3D:5E:91

Related Commands

ib sm guid-routing-order-no-scatter

Notes

ib sm guid-routing-order move-up

ib sm guid-routing-order move-up <guid>

Moves a GUID position up in the GUID routing order list.

Syntax Description

guid

GUID to move

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.6.8008

Example

 
switch (config) # ib sm guid-routing-order move-up E4:1D:2D:03:00:3D:5E:91

Related Commands

ib sm guid-routing-order-no-scatter

Notes

no ib sm guid-routing-order

no ib sm guid-routing-order

Disables the GUID routing order feature and cleans GUID routing order list.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.6.8008

Example

 
switch (config) # no ib sm guid-routing-order

Related Commands

ib sm guid-routing-order-no-scatter

Notes

ib sm guid-routing-order-no-scatter

ib sm guid-routing-order-no-scatter
no ib sm guid-routing-order-no-scatter

Enables randomization for destinations mentioned in GUID order list.
The no form of the command disables randomization for destinations mentioned in GUID order list.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.6.8008

Example

 
switch (config) # ib sm guid-routing-order-no-scatter

Related Commands

ib sm guid-routing-order *
ib sm scatter-ports

Notes

If scatter ports (randomization of the output port) is set to anything but zero, guid-routing-order-no-scatter defines whether or not randomization should be applied to the destination GUIDs mentioned in the GUID routing order list

show ib sm guid-routing-order

show ib sm guid-routing-order

Displays current GUID routing order list.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.8008

Example

 
switch (config) # show ib sm guid-routing-order
1: E4:1D:2D:03:00:3D:5E:85
2: E4:1D:2D:03:00:3D:5E:82
3: E4:1D:2D:03:00:3D:5E:81
4: E4:1D:2D:03:00:3D:5E:84
5: E4:1D:2D:03:00:3D:5E:86
6: E4:1D:2D:03:00:3D:5E:87
7: E4:1D:2D:03:00:3D:5E:90
8: E4:1D:2D:03:00:3D:5E:88
9: E4:1D:2D:03:00:3D:5E:83

Related Commands

ib sm guid-routing-order-no-scatter

Notes

show ib sm guid-routing-order-no-scatter

show ib sm guid-routing-order-no-scatter

Displays the status of the GUID-routing-order-no-scatter feature

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.8008

Example

 
switch (config) # show ib sm guid-routing-order-no-scatter
guid_routing_order_no_scatter: disabled

Related Commands

ib sm guid-routing-order *
ib sm scatter-ports

Notes

Bulk Update Mode

ib sm bulk-update enable

ib sm bulk-update enable
no ib sm bulk-update enable

Enables bulk update mode.
The no form of the command disables bulk update mode.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.6.8008

Example

 
switch (config) # ib sm bulk-update enable

Related Commands

show ib partition
show ib sm bulk-update

Notes

show ib sm bulk-update

show ib sm bulk-update

Displays the status of bulk-update mode.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.8008

Example

 
switch (config) # show ib sm bulk-update
ib sm bulk-update: enabled

Related Commands

ib sm bulk-update enable

Notes

ibdiagnet

ibdiagnet

ibdiagnet [parameters]

Syntax Description

parameters

Ibdiagnet native parameters

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.9.3100

Example

switch (config) # ibdiagnet

Related Commands

show ibdiagnet
file ibdiagnet upload
file ibdiagnet delete

Notes

To know the optional parameters, run ibdiagnet -h.

show ibdiagnet

show ibdiagnet

Show output from latest call to ibdiagnet

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.9.3100

Example

switch (config) # show ibdiagnet

Related Commands

ibdiagnet

Notes

file ibdiagnet upload

file ibdiagnet upload <file name> <upload_url>

Upload ibdiagnet archive of output files (from latest call to ibdiagnet) to a remote host.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.9.3100

Example

switch (config) # file ibdiagnet upload ibdiagnet_output.gz scp:// username:password@192.168.10.125/var/www/html/<image_name>

Related Commands

Ibdiagnet
file ibdiagnet delete

Notes

file ibdiagnet delete

file ibdiagnet delete <file name>

Deletes the specified ibdiagnet archive file.

Syntax Description

<file name>

File name

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.9.3100

Example

switch (config) # file ibdiagnet delete ibdiagnet_output.gz

Related Commands

file ibdiagnet upload

Notes

© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 8, 2023
content here