Statistics and Alarms

show stats sample <sample-id> data [interface {ethernet | port-channel | mlag-port-channel} <device/port> [counter <counter-name>] ] [group name <group-name> [counter <counter-name>] ] [max-samples {<max-samples> | all}] Displays history of counter values (i.e., collected information for a sample).

Syntax Description sample-id Sample name for which report file should be generated. congested

cpu_util—CPU utilization: milliseconds of time spent

disk_device_io—storage device I/O statistics

disk_io—operating system aggregate disk I/O: KB/sec

fan—fan speed

fs_mnt_bytes—filesystem usage: bytes

fs_mnt_inodes—filesystem usage: inodes

interface—network interface statistics

intf_util—network interface utilization: bytes

memory—system memory utilization: bytes

paging—paging activity: page faults

power—power supply usage

power-consumption

temperature—modules temperature ib

interface Allows limiting output to a particular interface’s counters

group Allows limiting output to a particular group of counters

counter Allows limiting output to a particular counter. This option is available only if the option interface or group is chosen.

max-samples Allows choosing a number of counter records to display. Range: 1-1000 records. The “all” option is meant for all available records. By default, 20 counter records are displayed.

Default N/A

Configuration Mode Any command mode

History 3.7.1102

3.8.1000: Modified configuration mode & example

3.9.2000: Modified note and example

Example

switch (config) # show stats sample interface-ethernet data interface ethernet 1/1 max-samples 1 Sampling data for Interface ethernet counters:

Eth1/1:

------------------------------------------------------------------

Name Timestamp Value

------------------------------------------------------------------

Rx_packets 2000/12/25 10:27:53 0

Rx_unicast_packets 2000/12/25 10:27:53 0

Rx_multicast_packets 2000/12/25 10:27:53 0

Rx_broadcast_packets 2000/12/25 10:27:53 0

Rx_bytes 2000/12/25 10:27:53 0

Rx_discard_packets 2000/12/25 10:27:53 0

Rx_error_packets 2000/12/25 10:27:53 0

Rx_fcs_errors 2000/12/25 10:27:53 0

Rx_undersize_packets 2000/12/25 10:27:53 0

Rx_oversize_packets 2000/12/25 10:27:53 0

Rx_pause_packets 2000/12/25 10:27:53 0

Rx_unknown_control_opcode 2000/12/25 10:27:53 0

Rx_symbol_errors 2000/12/25 10:27:53 0

Rx_packets_of_64_bytes 2000/12/25 10:27:53 0

Rx_packets_of_65-127_bytes 2000/12/25 10:27:53 0

Rx_packets_of_128-255_bytes 2000/12/25 10:27:53 0

Rx_packets_of_256-511_bytes 2000/12/25 10:27:53 0

Rx_packets_of_512-1023_bytes 2000/12/25 10:27:53 0

Rx_packets_of_1024-1518_bytes 2000/12/25 10:27:53 0

Rx_packets_Jumbo 2000/12/25 10:27:53 0

Tx_packets 2000/12/25 10:27:53 0

Tx_unicast_packets 2000/12/25 10:27:53 0

Tx_multicast_packets 2000/12/25 10:27:53 0

Tx_broadcast_packets 2000/12/25 10:27:53 0

Tx_bytes 2000/12/25 10:27:53 0

Tx_discard_packets 2000/12/25 10:27:53 0

Tx_error_packets 2000/12/25 10:27:53 0

Tx_hoq_discard_packets 2000/12/25 10:27:53 0

Tx_pause_packets 2000/12/25 10:27:53 0

Tx_pause_duration 2000/12/25 10:27:53 0

