Buffer Histograms Monitoring
As it is becoming increasingly complex to manage networks, and network administrators need more tools to understand network behavior, it is necessary to provide basic information about network performance, identify network bottlenecks, and provide information for the purposes of network optimization and future planning.
Therefore, network administrators are required to constantly review network port behavior, record port buffer consumption, and identify shortage in buffer resources and record flows which lead to the excessive buffer consumption. MLNX-OS provides the following mechanisms to perform these tasks:
Sampling (histograms)—a network administrator can enable a sampling of the port buffer occupancy, record occupancy changes over time, and provide information for different levels of buffer occupancy, and amount of time the buffer has been occupied during the observation period.
Thresholds—thresholds may be enabled per port to record the network time when port buffer occupancy crosses the defined threshold and when buffer occupancy drops below it.
Flow recording—a record of the most active flows which cause an excessive usage of the port buffers may be kept. Once enabled, the system may identify flow patterns and present a user with a list of flows, based on which a network administrator can rearrange distribution of the data flows in the network and minimize data loss.
protocol telemetry
protocol telemetry
Unhides telemetry config CLIs. The no form of the command hides telemetry config CLIs.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
|
Hidden
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.3004
Example
switch (config) # protocol telemetry
Related Commands
Notes
telemetry shutdown
telemetry shutdown
Disables the telemetry protocol, threshold detection, and histogram fetching for all sampling enabled interfaces without changing any internal configuration.
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
History
|
3.6.3004
|
Example
|
switch (config) # no telemetry shutdown
|
Related Commands
|
protocol telemetry
Notes
telemetry sampling
interface ib <slot>/<port> telemetry sampling
Enables sampling (histogram fetching) for a specific InfiniBand interface.
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface ib
|
History
|
3.6.3004
|
Example
|
switch (config interface ib 1/1) # telemetry sampling
|
Related Commands
|
protocol telemetry
Notes
telemetry sampling log
telemetry sampling log <time>
Enables the log interval value (histogram fetching) from device.
Syntax Description
|
time
|
Input range: 100-60000 (in msec)
|
Default
|
1000 millisecond
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.6.3004
|
Example
|
switch (config) # telemetry sampling log 1000
|
Related Commands
|
protocol telemetry
Notes
telemetry threshold
telemetry threshold
Enables telemetry threshold on hardware.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
false
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface ib
|
History
|
3.6.4006
|
Example
|
switch (config interface ib 1/1) # telemetry threshold
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
telemetry threshold level
telemetry threshold level <level>
Configures threshold level in hardware per port.
|
Syntax Description
|
level
|
Input range: 96-1000000 (in bytes and in increments of 96)
|
Default
|
69984
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface ib
|
History
|
3.6.4006
|
Example
|
switch (config interface ib 1/1) # telemetry threshold level 288
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
telemetry threshold log
telemetry threshold log
Enables logging of threshold events in syslog.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.6.4006
|
Example
|
switch (config) # telemetry threshold log
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
telemetry threshold record
telemetry threshold record
Enables top talker configuration.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface ib
|
History
|
3.6.6105
|
Example
|
switch (config interfaces ib 1/2) # telemetry threshold record
|
Related Commands
|
clear telemetry threshold record
|
Notes
telemetry threshold syslog
telemetry threshold syslog <time>
The command sets threshold events logging rate on per hour basis.
|
Syntax Description
|
time
|
Max rate per hour
|
Default
|
100
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.6.4006
|
Example
|
switch (config) # telemetry threshold syslog 400
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
clear telemetry
clear telemetry {threshold | sampling} [interface ib <port-id>]
Clears telemetry data.
|
Syntax Description
|
port-id
|
InfiniBand interface ID
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface ib
|
History
|
3.6.5000
|
Example
|
switch (config interface ib 1/12) # clear telemetry threshold level 288
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
clear telemetry threshold
clear telemetry threshold [interface <type> <if>]
Clears threshold and top talker data.
|
Syntax Description
|
type
|
Available values:ib
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.6.6105
|
Example
|
switch (config) # clear telemetry threshold interface ib 1/34-1/36
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
clear telemetry threshold record
clear telemetry threshold record [interface ib <if>]
Clears top talker data.
|
Syntax Description
|
if
|
InfiniBand interface ID
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.6.6105
|
Example
|
switch (config) # clear telemetry threshold record interface ib 1/34-1/36
|
Related Commands
|
telemetry threshold record
|
Notes
stats export csv telemetry
stats export csv telemetry <slot>/<port>[/<subport>][filename <name>] [after * *] [before * *]
Exports histograms collected by stats to a csv file.
|
Syntax Description
|
slot/port
|
Port number
|
subport
|
Subport number to be used if a port is split
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.6.3004
|
3.9.0500
|
Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config) # stats export csv telemetry 1/1/4-ucast after 2020/03/16 10:54:58 before 2020/03/16 11:16:24
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
file stats telemetry delete
file stats telemetry delete <filename>
Deletes the given .csv file created by “stats export” command to user directory.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.6.3004
|
Example
|
switch (config) # file stats telemetry delete telemetry-20171006-102158.csv
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
file stats telemetry delete latest
file stats telemetry delete latest
Delete the latest stats telemetry file.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Configure terminal
|
History
|
3.8.1000
|
Example
|
(config) # file stats telemetry delete latest
|
Related Commands
|
file stats telemetry delete <file_name>
|
Notes
file stats telemetry delete all
file stats telemetry delete all
Deletes all stats telemetry files from machine.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Configure terminal
|
History
|
3.8.1000
|
Example
|
(config) # file stats telemetry delete all
|
Related Commands
|
file stats telemetry delete <file_name>
|
Notes
file stats telemetry upload
file stats telemetry upload <filename> <upload-url>
Uploads .csv file created by “stats export” command to user directory.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.6.3004
|
Example
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
file stats telemetry upload latest
file stats telemetry upload latest <upload-url>
Upload the latest stats telemetry file to a remote host.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Configure terminal
|
History
|
3.8.1000
|
Example
|
(config) # file stats telemetry upload latest scp://user:pass@10.135.155.8/tmp
|
Related Commands
|
file stats telemetry upload <file_name>
|
Notes
file stats telemetry upload all
file stats telemetry upload all <upload_url>
Upload all stats telemetry files to a remote host.
|
Syntax Description
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Configure terminal
|
History
|
3.8.1000
|
Example
|
(config) # file stats telemetry upload all scp://user:pass@10.135.155.8/tmp
|
Related Commands
|
file stats telemetry upload <file_name>
|
Notes
show telemetry
show telemetry
Displays the global configuration of telemetry properties.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.6.4000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show telemetry
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show telemetry threshold record
show telemetry threshold record [interface ib <interface-id> | <interface-id-range>]
Displays top talker events for all configured ports.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.6.4006
|
3.6.6105
|
Updated example
|
3.6.8100
|
Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show telemetry threshold record interface ib 1/11-1/12
|
Related Commands
|
clear telemetry threshold
|
Notes
show telemetry sampling interface ib
show telemetry sampling interface ib <slot>/<port>
Displays telemetry histogram samples for a specific InfiniBand interface.
|
Syntax Description
|
slot/port
|
InfiniBand interface number
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.6.3004
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show telemetry sampling interface ib 1/32
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
If the requested entries are more than what the DB contains, it prints the amount in the table.
show telemetry sampling interface ib last
show telemetry sampling interface ib <slot>/<port> last <num_of_entries>
Displays fetched unicast histogram details for an InfiniBand interface.
|
Syntax Description
|
slot/port
|
InfiniBand interface number
|
num_of_entries
|
Range: 0-1000
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.6.3004
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show telemetry sampling interface ib 1/36 last 20
Legend:
Related Commands
|
Notes
If requested entries are more than what the DB contains, it prints the amount in the table.
show files stats telemetry
show files stats telemetry [filename]
Displays all files created by the command “stats export csv telemetry”.
|
Syntax Description
|
filename
|
Displays stats for the specified file
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.6.3004
|
3.6.8008
|
Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show files stats telemetry telemetry-20180527-102715.csv
|
Related Commands
|
stats export csv telemetry
|
Notes