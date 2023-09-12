Command Line Interface (CLI)

Context-sensitive help may be requested at any time by pressing “?” in the command line. This will show a list of choices for the word that is currently selected or, if nothing has been typed yet, will show a list of top-level commands.

For example, typing "?" in the command line in Standard mode, will provide a link of the following available commands.

Copy Copied! switch > ? cli Configure CLI shell options enable Enter enable mode exit Log out of the CLI help View description of the interactive help system no Negate or clear certain configuration options show Display system configuration or statistics slogin Log into another system securely using ssh switch Configure switch on system telnet Log into another system using telnet terminal Set terminal parameters traceroute Trace the route packets take to a destination switch >

Typing a legal string and then pressing “?” without a space character before it, will provide either a description of the command that was typed so far or the possible command/parameter completions. Typing “?” after a space character and “<cr>” is shown, means that, so far, a complete command has been typed. Pressing Enter (carriage return) will execute the command.

Try the following, to get started:

Copy Copied! ? show ? show c? show clock? show clock ? show interfaces ? (from enable mode)

Enter “help” to view a description of the interactive help system.

Note also that the CLI supports command and/or parameter tab-completions and their shortened forms. For example, you can enter “en” instead of the “enable” command, or “cli cl” instead of “cli clear-history”. In case of ambiguity (in case more than one completion option is a vailable), press Tabs twice to obtain the disambiguation options. Thus, to learn which commands start with the letter “c”, type “c” and click twice on the Tab key to get the following:

Copy Copied! switch # c<tab> clear cli configure switch # c

This signifies that there are three commands that start with the letter “c”: "clear", "cli", and "configure".