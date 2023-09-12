On This Page
- Supported Event Notifications and MIB Mapping
- SNMP Trap Notification
- Terminal Notifications
- Email Notifications
- Command Event Notifications
- email autosupport enable
- email autosupport event
- email autosupport ssl mode
- email autosupport ssl cert-verify
- email autosupport ssl ca-list
- email dead-letter
- email domain
- email mailhub
- email autosupport mailhub
- email autosupport recipient
- email mailhub-port
- email notify event
- email notify recipient
- email return-addr
- email return-host
- email send-test
- email ssl mode
- email ssl cert-verify
- email ssl ca-list
- show email
- show email events
Event Notifications
The OS features a variety of supported events. Events are printed in the system log file and can, optionally, be sent to the system administrator via email, SNMP trap or directly prompted to the terminal.
The following table presents the supported events and maps them to their relevant MIB OID.
|
Event Name
|
Event Description
|
MIB OID
|
Comments
|
asic-chip-down
|
ASIC (chip) down
|
Mellanox-EFM-MIB:
|
Not supported
|
cpu-util-high
|
CPU utilization has risen too high
|
Mellanox-EFM-MIB: cpuUtilHigh
|
N/A
|
disk-space-low
|
File system free space has fallen too low
|
Mellanox-EFM-MIB:
|
N/A
|
health-module-status
|
Health module status changed
|
Mellanox-EFM-MIB:
|
N/A
|
insufficient-fans
|
Insufficient amount of fans in system
|
Mellanox-EFM-MIB:
|
N/A
|
insufficient-fans-recover
|
Insufficient amount of fans in system recovered
|
Mellanox-EFM-MIB:
|
N/A
|
insufficient-power
|
Insufficient power supply
|
Mellanox-EFM-MIB:
|
N/A
|
interface-down
|
An interface’s link state has changed to DOWN
|
RFC1213: linkdown (SNMPv1)
|
Supported for InfiniBand interfaces for 1U and blade systems
|
interface-up
|
An interface’s link state has changed to UP
|
RFC1213: linkup (SNMPv1)
|
Supported for InfiniBand interfaces for 1U and blade systems
|
internal-bus-error
|
Internal bus (I2C) error
|
Mellanox-EFM-MIB:
|
N/A
|
internal-link-speed-mismatch
|
There is a mismatch in the speeds of the internal links between spine and leaf modules
|
Mellanox-EFM-MIB:
|
Supported only for modular switches
|
liveness-failure
|
A process in the system is detected as hung
|
Not implemented
|
N/A
|
low-power
|
Low power supply
|
Mellanox-EFM-MIB:
|
N/A
|
low-power-recover
|
Low power supply recover
|
Mellanox-EFM-MIB:
|
N/A
|
paging-high
|
Paging activity has risen too high
|
N/A
|
Not supported
|
power-redundancy-mismatch
|
Power redundancy mismatch
|
Mellanox-EFM-MIB:
|
Supported only for modular switches
|
process-crash
|
A process in the system has crashed
|
Mellanox-EFM-MIB:
|
N/A
|
process-exit
|
A process in the system unexpectedly exited
|
Mellanox-EFM-MIB:
|
N/A
|
send-test
|
Send a test notification
|
testTrap
|
Run the CLI command “snmp-server notify send-test”
|
snmp-authtrap
|
An SNMPv3 request has failed authentication
|
Not implemented
|
N/A
|
temperature-too-high
|
Temperature is too high
|
Mellanox-EFM-MIB:
|
N/A
|
unexpected-shutdown
|
Unexpected system shutdown
|
Mellanox-EFM-MIB:
|
N/A
|
cli-line-executed
|
disk-io-high
|
entity-state-change
|
expected-shutdown
|
memusage-high
|
netusage-high
|
sm-restart
|
sm-start
|
sm-stop
|
unexpected-cluster-join
|
unexpected-cluster-leave
|
unexpected-cluster-size
|
user-login
|
user-logout
To set SNMP notification see Configuring SNMP Notifications (Traps or Informs) section.
To print events to the terminal, set the events you wish to print to the terminal. Run:
switch (config) # logging monitor events notice
This command prints system events in the severity “notice” to the screen. For example, in case of interface-down event, the following gets printed to the screen.
switch (config) #
Wed Jul
10
11:
30:
42
2022: Interface
1/
17 changed state to DOWN
Wed Jul
10
11:
30:
43
2022: Interface
1/
18 changed state to DOWN
switch (config) #
To configure the OS to send you emails for all configured events and failures:
Set your mailhub to the IP address to be your mail client’s server – for example, Microsoft Outlook exchange server.
switch(config) # email mailhub <IP address>
Add your email address for notifications. Run:
switch(config) # email notify recipient <email address>
Configure the system to send notifications for a specific event. Run:
switch(config) # email notify event <event name>
Show the list of events for which an email is sent. Run:
switch(config) # show email events Failure events
forwhich emails will be sent: process-crash: A process in the system has crashed unexpected-shutdown: Unexpected system shutdown Informational events
forwhich emails will be sent: asic-chip-down: ASIC (Chip) Down cpu-util-high: CPU utilization has risen too high cpu-util-ok: CPU utilization has fallen back to normal levels disk-io-high: Disk I/O per second has risen too high disk-io-ok: Disk I/O per second has fallen back to acceptable levels disk-space-low: Filesystem free space has fallen too low ...
Have the system send you a test email. Run:
switch(config) # email send-test The last command should generate the following email: -----Original Message----- From: Admin User [mailto:
do-not-reply
@switch.] Sent: Sunday, May
01,
2011
11:
17AM To: <name> Subject: System event on
switch: Test email
forevent notification ==== System information: Hostname:
switchVersion: <version>
2011-
05-
01
14:
56:
31... Date:
2011/
05/
01
08:
17:
29Uptime: 17h 8m
28.060s This is a test email. ==== Done.
email autosupport enable
|
email autosupport enable
Sends automatic support notifications via email.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.2.3000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # email autosupport enable
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
email autosupport event
|
email autosupport event <event>
Specifies for which events to send auto-support notification emails.
|
Syntax Description
|
event
|
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.2.3000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # email autosupport event process-crash
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
email autosupport ssl mode
|
email autosupport ssl mode {none | tls | tls-none}
Configures type of security to use for auto-support email.
|
Syntax Description
|
none
|
Does not use TLS to secure auto-support email.
|
tls
|
Uses TLS over the default server port to secure auto-support email and does not send an email if TLS fails.
|
tls-none
|
Attempts TLS over the default server port to secure auto-support email, and falls back on plaintext if this fails.
|
Default
|
tls-none
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.2.3000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # email autosupport ssl mode tls
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
email autosupport ssl cert-verify
|
email autosupport ssl cert-verify
Verifies server certificates.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.2.3000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # email autosupport ssl cert-verify
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
email autosupport ssl ca-list
|
email autosupport ssl ca-list {<ca-list-name> | default_ca_list | none}
Configures supplemental CA certificates for verification of server certificates.
|
Syntax Description
|
default_ca_list
|
Default supplemental CA certificate list
|
none
|
No supplemental list (uses built-in list only)
|
Default
|
default_ca_list
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.2.3000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # email autosupport ssl ca-list default_ca_list
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
email dead-letter
|
email dead-letter {cleanup max-age <duration> | enable}
Configures settings for saving undeliverable emails.
|
Syntax Description
|
duration
|
Example: “5d4h3m2s” for 5 days, 4 hours, 3 minutes, 2 seconds
|
enable
|
Saves dead-letter files for undeliverable emails
|
Default
|
Save dead letter is enabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # email dead-letter enable
|
Related Commands
|
show email
|
Notes
email domain
|
email domain <hostname-or-ip-address>
Sets the domain name from which the emails appear to come (provided that the return address is not already fully-qualified). This is used in conjunction with the system hostname to form the full name of the host from which the email appears to come.
|
Syntax Description
|
hostname-or-ip-address
|
Hostname or IP address of email domain
|
Default
|
No email domain
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # email domain my_domain
|
Related Commands
|
show emails
|
Notes
email mailhub
|
email mailhub <hostname-or-ip-address>
Sets the mail relay to be used to send notification emails.
|
Syntax Description
|
hostname-or-ip-address
|
Hostname or IP address
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # email mailhub 10.0.8.11
|
Related Commands
|
show email [events]
|
Notes
email autosupport mailhub
|
email autosupport mailhub <hostname-or-ip-address>
Sets the mail relay to be used for sending autosupport notification emails.
|
Syntax Description
|
<hostname-or-ip-address>
|
The mail hub hostname or IP address
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.7.1000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # email autosupport mailhub 10.10.10.1
|
Related Commands
|
show email
|
Notes
email autosupport recipient
|
email autosupport recipient <email-addr>
Sets the recipient for autosupport emails.
|
Syntax Description
|
email-addr
|
The autosupport recipient email address
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.7.1000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # email autosupport recipient user@example.com
|
Related Commands
|
show email
|
Notes
email mailhub-port
|
email mailhub-port <port number>
Sets the mail relay port to be used to send notification emails.
|
Syntax Description
|
hostname-or-ip-address
|
Port number
|
Default
|
25
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # email mailhub-port 125
|
Related Commands
|
show email
|
Notes
email notify event
|
email notify event <event>
Enables sending email notifications for the specified event type.
|
Syntax Description
|
event
|
Available event names:
|
Default
|
No events are enabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # email notify event process-crash
|
Related Commands
|
email autosupport event
|
Notes
|
This does not affect auto-support emails. Auto-support can be disabled overall, but if it is enabled, all auto-support events are sent as emails.
email notify recipient
|
email notify recipient <email-addr> [class {info | failure} | detail]
Adds an email address from the list of addresses to which to send email notifications of events.
|
Syntax Description
|
email-addr
|
Email address of intended recipient.
|
class
|
Specifies which types of events are sent to this recipient.
|
info
|
Sends informational events to this recipient.
|
failure
|
Sends failure events to this recipient.
|
detail
|
Sends detailed event emails to this recipient.
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # email notify recipient user2@autosupport.mydomain.com
|
Related Commands
|
show email
|
Notes
email return-addr
|
email return-addr <username>
Sets the username or fully-qualified return address from which email notifications are sent.
The no form of the command resets this attribute to its default.
|
Syntax Description
|
username
|
Username
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # email return-addr user1
|
Related Commands
|
show email
|
Notes
email return-host
|
email return-host
Includes the hostname in the return address for emails.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
No return host
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # no email return-host
|
Related Commands
|
show email
|
Notes
|
This only takes effect if the return address does not contain an “@” character
email send-test
|
email send-test
Sends test-email to all configured event and failure recipients.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
No return host
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # email send-test
|
Related Commands
|
show email [events]
|
Notes
email ssl mode
|
email ssl mode {none | tls | tls-none}
Sets the security mode(s) to try for sending email.
|
Syntax Description
|
none
|
No security mode, operates in plaintext
|
tls
|
Attempts to use TLS on the regular mailhub port, with STARTTLS. If this fails, it gives up.
|
tls-none
|
Attempts to use TLS on the regular mailhub port, with STARTTLS. If this fails, it falls back on plaintext.
|
Default
|
default-cert
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.2.3000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # email ssl mode tls-none
|
Related Commands
|
show email
|
Notes
email ssl cert-verify
|
email ssl cert-verify
Enables verification of SSL/TLS server certificates for email.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.2.3000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # email ssl cert-verify
|
Related Commands
|
show email
|
Notes
|
This command has no impact unless TLS is used.
email ssl ca-list
|
email ssl ca-list {<ca-list-name> | default-ca-list | none}
Specifies the list of supplemental certificates of authority (CA) from the certificate configuration database that is to be used for verification of server certificates when sending email using TLS, if any.
|
Syntax Description
|
ca-list-name
|
Specifies CA list name
|
default-ca-list
|
Uses default supplemental CA certificate list
|
none
|
Uses no list of supplemental certificates
|
Default
|
default-ca-list
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.2.3000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # email ssl ca-list none
|
Related Commands
|
show email
|
Notes
|
This command has no impact unless TLS is used, and certificate verification is enabled.
show email
|
show email
Displays email configuration or events for which email should be sent upon.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show email events
|
show email events
Displays list of events for which notification emails are sent.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes