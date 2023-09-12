Event Notifications

switch (config) # show email events

Failure events for which emails will be sent:

expected-shutdown: Expected system shutdown

process-crash: A process in the system has crashed

unexpected-shutdown: Unexpected system shutdown Informational events for which emails will be sent:

asic-chip-down: ASIC (Chip) Down

cpu-util-high: CPU utilization has risen too high

cpu-util-ok: CPU utilization has fallen back to normal levels

disk-io-high: Disk I/O per second has risen too high

disk-io-ok: Disk I/O per second has fallen back to acceptable levels

disk-space-low: Filesystem free space has fallen too low

disk-space-ok: Filesystem free space is back in the normal range

health-module-status: Health module Status

insufficient-fans: Insufficient amount of fans in system

insufficient-fans-recover: Insufficient amount of fans in system recovered

insufficient-power: Insufficient power supply

internal-bus-error: Internal bus (I2C) Error

internal-link-speed-mismatch: Internal links speed mismatch

liveness-failure: A process in the system was detected as hung

low-power: Low power supply

low-power-recover: Low power supply Recover

memusage-high: Memory usage has risen too high

memusage-ok: Memory usage has fallen back to acceptable levels

netusage-high: Network utilization has risen too high

netusage-ok: Network utilization has fallen back to acceptable levels

paging-high: Paging activity has risen too high

paging-ok: Paging activity has fallen back to normal levels

power-redundancy-mismatch: Power redundancy mismatch

process-exit: A process in the system unexpectedly exited

sm-restart: Subnet Manager restarted for parameter change

sm-start: Subnet Manager started

sm-stop: Subnet Manager stopped

temperature-too-high: Temperature has risen too high

unexpected-cluster-join: A node has unexpectedly joined the cluster

unexpected-cluster-leave: A node has unexpectedly left the cluster

unexpected-cluster-size: The number of nodes in the cluster is unexpected All events for which autosupport emails will be sent:

