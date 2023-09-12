AAA Authentication, Authorization, and Accounting: Authentication—verifies user credentials (username and password)

Authorization—grants or refuses privileges to a user/client for accessing specific services

Accounting—tracks network resources consumption by users

ARP Address Resolution Protocol. A protocol that translates IP addresses into MAC addresses for communication over a local area network (LAN).

CLI Command Line Interface. A user interface in which you type commands at the prompt.

DHCP The Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol (DHCP) is an automatic configuration protocol used on IP networks.

Modular switch A high density InfiniBand chassis switch system.

DNS Domain Name System. A hierarchical naming system for devices in a computer network.

Fabric management The use of a set of tools (APIs) to configure, discover, and manage and a group of devices organized as a connected fabric.

FTP/TFTP/sFTP File Transfer Protocol (FTP) is a standard network protocol used to transfer files from one host to another over a TCP-based network, such as the Internet.

Gateway A network node that interfaces with both InfiniBand and Ethernet, using different network protocols.

GID Global Identifier. A 128-bit number used to identify a Port on a network adapter (see below), a port on a Router, or a Multicast Group.

GUID Globally Unique Identifier. A 64-bit number that uniquely identifies a device or component in a subnet.

HA High Availability. A system design protocol that provides redundancy of system components, thus enables overcoming single or multiple failures in minimal downtime.

Host A computer platform executing an Operating System which may control one or more network adapters.

IB InfiniBand

LID Local Identifier. A 16 bit address assigned to end nodes by the subnet manager. Each LID is unique within its subnet.

LLDP Link Layer Discovery Protocol. A vendor neutral link layer protocol used by network devices to advertise their identify, capabilities and for neighbor discovery.

MAC A Media Access Control address (MAC address) is a unique identifier assigned to network interfaces for communications on the physical network segment. MAC addresses are used for numerous network technologies and most IEEE 802 network technologies including Ethernet.

MTU Maximum Transfer Unit. The maximum size of a packet payload (not including headers) that can be sent /received from a port.

Network Adapter A hardware device that allows for communication between computers in a network.

RADIUS Remote Authentication Dial In User Service. A networking protocol that enables AAA centralized management for computers to connect and use a network service.

RDMA Remote Direct Memory Access. Accessing memory in a remote side without involvement of the remote CPU.

SA Subnet Administrator (SA) is the interface for querying and manipulating subnet management data.

SCP Secure Copy or SCP is a means of securely transferring computer files between a local and a remote host or between two remote hosts. It is based on the Secure Shell (SSH) protocol.

SM Subnet Manager. An entity that configures and manages the subnet, discovers the network topology, assign LIDs, determines the routing schemes and sets the routing tables. There is only one master SM and possible several slaves (Standby mode) at a given time. The SM administers switch routing tables thereby establishing paths through the fabric.

SNMP Simple Network Management Protocol. A network protocol for the management of a network and the monitoring of network devices and their functions.

NTP Network Time Protocol. A protocol for synchronizing computer clocks in a network.

SSH Secure Shell. A protocol (program) for securely logging in to and running programs on remote machines across a network. The program authenticates access to the remote machine and encrypts the transferred information through the connection.

syslog A standard for forwarding log messages in an IP network.