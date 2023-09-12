NVIDIA MLNX-OS User Manual v3.11.1010
Web Interface Overview

The MLNX-OS package equipped with web-based GUI that accepts input and provides output by generating webpages that can be viewed by the user using a web browser.

Warning

The maximum allowed number of WebUI session is 225. Trying to open new sessions beyond this limitation is rejected.

Password Hardening

Upon initial login through the web interface, if the initial login was not completed through the CLI the following prompt will appear (by default, password hardening is enabled).

image2021-12-7_12-21-56.png

Changing Default Password

The password may be required to be changed upon initial login through the web interface if initial login was not completed through the CLI.

Upon initial login do the following:

  1. Login as admin.

  2. If the following screen appears (this screen will appear if default password was never changed), type in a new password ("admin" may be reused as the new password).

    image2021-12-6_22-53-52.png

  3. Only after successfully changing the admin password (this must be done first), change the monitor password. If the password is not changed, all pages (besides the logout page) will be locked.

    image2021-12-6_22-54-53.png

  4. After successfully changing the monitor password, the home page may be accessed and the system may be used.

    image2021-12-6_22-55-58.png

  5. Click on the home page link or wait 5 seconds until the countdown reaches 0 and the page is redirected automatically.

Important

Warning: Entering the monitor user before the default password is changed will block the system (all pages besides the logout page will be blocked).

About Web UI

The web interface makes available the following perspective tabs:

  • Setup

  • System

  • Security

  • Ports

  • Status

  • IB SM Management

  • IB Router

Warning

Make sure to save your changes before switching between menus or submenus. Click the “Save” button to the right of “Save Changes?”.

image2021-10-19_16-17-55.png

Setup Menu

The Setup menu makes available the following submenus (listed in order of appearance from top to bottom):

Submenu Title

Description

Interfaces

Obtains the status of, configures, or disables interfaces to the fabric. Thus, you can: set or clear the IP address and netmask of an interface; enable DHCP to dynamically assign the IP address and netmask; and set interface attributes such as MTU, speed, duplex, etc.

HA

Creates, joins or modifies an InfiniBand subnet

Routing

Configures, removes or displays the default gateway, and the static and dynamic routes

Hostname

Configures or modifies the hostname

Configures or deletes static hosts

Note: Changing hostname stamps a new HTTPS certificate

DNS

Configures, removes, modifies or displays static and dynamic name servers

Login Messages

Edits the login messages: Message of the Day (MOTD), Remote Login message, and Local Login message

Address Resolution

Adds static and dynamic ARP entries, and clears the dynamic ARP cache

IPSec

Configures IPSec

Neighbors

Displays IPv6 neighbor discovery protocol

Virtualization

Manages the virtualization and virtual machines

Virtual Switch Mgmt

Configures the system profile

Web

Configures web user interface and proxy settings

SNMP

Configures SNMP attributes, SNMP admin user, and trap sinks

Email Alerts

Configures the destination of email alerts and the recipients to be notified

XML gateway

Provides an XML request-response protocol to get and set hardware management information

JSON API

Manages JSON API

Logging

Sets up system log files, remote log sinks, and log formats

Configurations

Manages, activates, saves, and imports OS configuration files, and executes CLI commands

Docker

Manages docker images and containers.

Date and Time

Configures the date, time, and time zone of the switch system

NTP

Configures NTP (Network Time Protocol) and NTP servers

Licensing

Manages OS licenses

System Menu

The System menu makes available the following sub-menus (listed in order of appearance from top to bottom):

Submenu Title

Description

Modules

Displays a graphic illustration of the system modules. By moving the mouse over the ports in the front view, a pop-up caption is displayed to indicate the status of the port. The port state (active/down) is differentiated by a color scheme (green for active, gray/black for down). By moving the mouse over the rear view, a pop-up caption is displayed to indicate the leaf part information.

Inventory

Displays a table with the following information about the system modules: module name, type, serial number, ordering part number and ASIC firmware version

Power Management

Displays a table with the following information about the system power supplies: power supply name, power, voltage level, current consumption, and status. A total power summary table is also displayed providing the power used, the power capacity, and the power available.

OS Upgrade

Displays the installed OS images (and the active partition), uploads a new image, and installs a new image

Reboot

Reboots the system. Make sure that you save your configuration prior to clicking reboot.

Security Menu

The Security menu makes available the following submenus (listed in order of appearance from top to bottom):

Submenu Title

Description

Users

Manages (setting up, removing, modifying) user accounts

Admin Password

Modifies the system administrator password

SSH

Displays and generate host keys

AAA

Configures AAA (Authentication, Authorization, and Accounting) security services such as authentication methods and authorization

Login Attempts

Manages login attempts

RADIUS

Manages Radius client

TACACS+

Manages TACACS+ client

LDAP

Manages LDAP client

Certificate

Manages certificates

Ports Menu

The Ports menu displays the port state and enables some configuration attributes of a selected port. It also enables modification of the port configuration. A graphical display of traffic over time (last hour or last day) through the port is also available.

Submenu Title

Description

Ports

Manages port attributes, counters, transceiver info and displays a graphical counters histogram

Phy Profile

Provides the ability to manage PHY profiles

Monitor Session

Displays monitor session summary and enables configuration of a selected session

Protocol Type

Manages the link protocol type

Telemetry

Displays and configures telemetry

Status Menu

The Status menu makes available the following submenus (listed in order of appearance from top to bottom):

Submenu Title

Description

Summary

Displays general information about the switch system and the OS image, including current date and time, hostname, uptime of system, system memory, CPU load averages, etc.

Profile and Capabilities

Displays general information about the switch system capabilities such as the enabled profiles (e.g IB/ETH) and their corresponding values

What Just Happened

Displays and configures What Just Happened packet drop reasons

Temperature

Provides a graphical display of the switch module sensors’ temperature levels over time (1 hour). It is possible to display either the temperature level of one module’s sensor or the temperature levels of all the module sensors’ together.

Power Supplies

Provides a graphical display of one of the switch’s power supplies voltage level over time (1 hour)

Fans

Provides a graphical display of fan speeds over time (1 hour). The display is per fan unit within a fan module.

CPU Load

Provides a graphical display of the management CPU load over time (1 hour)

Memory

Provides a graphical display of memory utilization over time (1 day)

Network

Provides a graphical display of network usage (transmitted and received packets) over time (1 day). It also provides per interface statistics.

Logs

Displays the system log messages. It is possible to display either the currently saved system log or a continuous system log.

Maintenance

Performs specific maintenance operations automatically on a predefined schedule

Alerts

Displays a list of the recent health alerts and enables the user to configure health settings

Virtualization

Displays the virtual machines, networks and volumes

IB SM Mgmt Menu

The IB SM Mgmt menu makes available the following submenus (listed in order of appearance from top to bottom):

Submenu Title

Description

Summary

Displays the local Subnet Manager (SM) status (running time, failures, etc)

Base SM

Manages basic SM configuration (enabling SM, priority level, and restoring initial configuration)

Advanced SM

Manages basic SM configuration (enabling SM, priority level, and restoring initial configuration)

Expert SM

Configures security and GUID based prefixes (m_key, sm_key, sa_key, etc), and manages special SM attributes that should not be changed except by expert users of the Subnet Manager who understand the risks of manipulating these attributes.

Compute nodes

Adds compute nodes using network adapter port GUIDs

Root nodes

Adds root nodes using switch GUIDs

Partitions

Manages partition keys (sets removes or displays the partition keys)

Basic Qos

Configures basic QoS attributes such as default QoS settings, and VL arbitration low and high entries. It also displays and manages SL-to-VL mappings.

IB Router Menu

The IB Router menu makes available the following sub-menus (listed in order of appearance from top to bottom):

Submenu Title

Description

IB Router Global

Enables/disables IB router

IB Router Configuration

Manages IB router admin state and IB router interfaces

