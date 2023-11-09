NVIDIA MLNX-OS User Manual v3.11.1014
InfiniBand Interface Commands

interface ib

interface ib [internal] {<inf> | <inf-range>}

Enters the InfiniBand interface configuration mode.

Syntax Description

[internal] <inf>

For 1U switches: interface 1/<interface>

For modular switches:

  • interface ib <interface>

  • interface ib internal leaf <interface>

  • interface ib internal spine <interface>

inf-range

Enters the configuration mode of a range of interfaces

Format: <slot>/<port>[-<slot>/<port>]

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

3.4.2008

Added internal leaf and spine options

Example

switch (config) # interface ib 1/1

switch (config interface ib 1/1) #

Related Commands

show interfaces ib

Notes

Interface range (inf-range) option is not valid on modular switch systems

module-type

module-type <qsfp type>

Split or unsplit the interface.

Syntax Description

qsfp

Unsplits the interface

qsfp-split-2

Splits the interface

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config interface ib

History

3.8.1000

Added splitting capability on 1U

3.9.0300

Added splitting capability on modular systems

Example

switch (config)# interface ib 1/1module-type qsfp-split-2switch (config) #interface ib 1/1 module-type qsfp

Related Commands

show interfaces ib

Notes

Available only for systems configured with split-ready profile. See "Break-Out Cables" section for more information.

interface ib port-type split-2

interface ib <port> port-type split-2 [force]

no interface ib <port> port-type [force]

Splits selected port to 2.

The no form of the command unsplits the selected port.

Syntax Description

port

Selected port.

force

In force mode, the port does not need to be disabled before split.

If force parameter is not set, the ports needs to be disabled.

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config interface ib

History

3.10.0100

Example

 
switch (config) # interface ib 1/8/2 port-type split-2 force
switch (config) # no interface ib 1/6/2 port-type

Related Commands

Notes

Available only when split profile is configured.

mtu

mtu <frame-size>

no interface ib mtu

Configures the Maximum Transmission Unit (MTU) frame size for the interface.

The no form of the command returns the field value to its default.

Syntax Description

frame-size

MTU size in bytes

Possible values: 256, 512 ,1K, 2K, 4K (K =1024)

Default

4096 bytes

Configuration Mode

config interface ib

History

3.1.0000

3.9.3100

Added the no form of the command

Example

 
switch (config interface ib 1/1) # mtu 4K

Related Commands

show interfaces ib

Notes

shutdown

shutdown

no shutdown

Disables the interface.

The no form of the command enables the interface.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Enabled

Configuration Mode

config interface ib

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config interface ib 1/1) # shutdown

Related Commands

show interfaces ib

Notes

description

description <string>

no description

Configures an interface description.

The no form of the command deletes interface description.

Syntax Description

string

40 bytes

Default

“”

Configuration Mode

config interface ib

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config interface ib 1/1) # description my_interface

Related Commands

show interfaces ib

Notes

speed

speed <port speed> [force]

Configures the speed negotiation of the interface.

Syntax Description

port speed

The following options are available:

  • sdr—10.0Gb/s rate on 4 lane width

  • ddr—20.0Gb/s rate on 4 lane width

  • qdr—40.0Gb/s rate on 4 lane width

  • fdr10—40.0Gb/s rate on 4 lane width

  • fdr—56.0Gb/s rate on 4 lane width

  • edr—100.0Gb/s rate on 4 lane width

  • hdr—200.0 Gb/s rate on 4 lane width

  • ndr— 400.0 Gb/s rate on 4 lane width

force

Forces configuration of speed-list not containing SDR bit

Default

Depends on the port module type, not all interfaces support all speed options

Configuration Mode

config interface ib

History

3.1.0000

3.4.1604

Updated Syntax Description and Example

3.8.2000

Updated port speed in Syntax Description and Example

3.10.0100

Added NDR speed

Example

 
switch (config interface ib 1/1) # speed fdr edr hdr ndr

Related Commands

show interfaces ib

Notes

  • This command is backwards compatible so old configuration file containing this command with the old form (with legal bit mask) are still supported

  • Configuring more than one speed is possible by typing in consecutive speed names separated by spaces

  • If the speed-options list does not include SDR speed, it is configured automatically. However, if the force option is used (supported on FDR10 only), SDR is not configured.

  • If the other side of the link is a ConnectX®-3 device, to allow the link to raise in FDR speed, QDR speed must also be allowed

  • Force parameter is only allowed for SIB2 systems for EDR speed option.

op-vls

op-vls <value>

no op-vls

Configures the operational VLs of the interface.

The no form of the command sets the operational VLs to its default value.

Syntax Description

value

Possible value for operational VLs

  • 1 VL0

  • 2 VL0, VL1

  • 4 VL0-VL3

  • 8 VL0-VL7

Default

8 (VL0 - VL7)

Configuration Mode

config interface ib

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
witch (config interface ib 1/1) # op-vls 1

Related Commands

how interfaces ib

Notes

width

width <value>

no width

Sets the width of the interface.

The no form of the command resets the parameter to its default value.

Syntax Description

value

Possible value for width for an unsplit port:

  • 1—1X

  • 3—1X, 2X

  • 5—1X, 4X

  • 7—1X, 2X, 4X

Default

7

Configuration Mode

config interface ib

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config interface ib 1/1) # width 1

Related Commands

show interfaces ib

Notes

clear counters

clear counters

Clears the interface counters.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config interface ib

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config interface ib 1/1) # clear counters

Related Commands

show interfaces ib

Notes

interface ib internal notification link-speed-mismatch

interface ib internal notification link-speed-mismatch [<time>]

no interface ib internal notification link-speed-mismatch

Enables notifications on internal link speed mismatch in SNMP.

The no form of the command disables notifications on internal inks speed mismatch in SNMP.

Syntax Description

time

In hours. Enables periodic notifications (traps and log) on internal link speed mismatch status. “0” disables the feature.

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.4.3000

Example

 
switch (config) # interface ib internal link-speed-mismatch 6

Related Commands

show interfaces ib internal notification

Notes

Link-speed-mismatch shows internal link entries in the ifVPITable

interfaces ib internal notification link-state-change

interfaces ib internal notification link-state-change

no interfaces ib internal notification link-state-change

Enables notifications on internal links state change in SNMP.

The no form of the command disables notifications on internal links state change in SNMP.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.3.4318

Example

 
switch (config) # interfaces ib internal notification

Related Commands

show interfaces ib internal notification

Notes

Link-state-change shows internal link entries in the ifTable and the ifXTable

switchport access subnet

switchport access subnet <swid-name> [force]

no switchport access subnet <swid-name> [force]

Maps interface to SWID.

The no form of the command unmaps an interface from a SWID.

Syntax Description

swid-name

Name of the SWID: infinibad-default, infiniband-1...infinibad-5

force

Applies configuration without the need to shutdown the interface before running command

Default

Unmapped

Configuration Mode

config interface ib

History

3.6.0500

Example

 
switch (config interface ib1/36) # switchport access subnet infiniband-1

Related Commands

Notes

  • Mapping an interface automatically enables it

  • Remapping an interface resets all its configuration except for interface description

  • Unmapping an interface resets all its configuration except for interface description

  • An interface needs to be disabled before remapping/unmapping unless the “force” parameter is used

show interfaces ib

show interfaces ib <inf>

Displays the configuration and status for the interface.

Syntax Description

internal

Internal interfaces

inf

  • Slot/Port (i.e. 1/1)

  • LXX/SXX (i.1 L01 or S01)

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

3.4.1604

Updated example

3.6.1002

Updated example

3.6.6105

Updated example

3.9.1300

Updated output

3.9.3100

Updated field 'VL capabilities' to 'VL admin capabilities'

Example

 
switch (config) # show interfaces ib     
 1/1    

IB1/1 state:
        Logical port state        :     
Down    

        Physical port state       :     
Polling    

        Current line rate         : -
        Supported speeds          :     
sdr, ddr, qdr, fdr10, fdr, edr    

        Speed                     : -
        Supported widths          : 1X, 4X
        Width                     : 4X
        Max supported MTUs        : 4096
        MTU                       : 0
        VL admin capabilities     : VL0 - VL7
        Operational VLs           : -
        Description               :
        IB Subnet                 : infiniband-default
        Phy-profile               : high-speed-ber
        Width reduction mode      : Not supported
        Telemetry sampling        : Disabled
        Telemetry threshold       : Disabled
        Telemetry record          : Disabled
        Telemetry threshold level :     
N/A bytes    

Rx:
        Bytes                     : 0
        Packets                   : 0
        Errors                    : 0
        Symbol errors             : 0
        VL15 dropped packets      : 0
Tx:
        Bytes                     : 0
        Packets                   : 0
        Wait                      : 0
        Discarded packets         : 0

Related Commands

Notes

If a high power transceiver (e.g. LR4) is inserted to a port that does not support it, the link will not go up, and the following warning message is displayed: “Warning: High power transceiver is not supported” when the command “show interfaces ib” is run. For more information, please refer to see “High Power Transceivers”.

show interfaces ib status

show interfaces ib [<inf>] status

Displays the status, speed and negotiation mode of the specified interface.

Syntax Description

internal

Internal interfaces

leaf-ports

filter to leaf-ports only

inf

Interface number: <slot>/<port>

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.2.0500

3.4.1604

Updated example

3.6.1002

Updated example

Example

 
switch (config) # show interfaces ib status
Interface    Description   IB Subnet             Speed        Current line rate   Logical port state   Physical port state
---------    -----------   ---------             ---------    -----------------   ------------------   -------------------
IB1/1                      infiniband-1          fdr          56.0 Gbps           Active               LinkUp
IB1/2                      infiniband-2          fdr          56.0 Gbps           Active               LinkUp
IB1/3                      infiniband-default    -            -                   Down                 Polling
IB1/4                      infiniband-default    -            -                   Down                 Polling
IB1/5                      infiniband-default    -            -                   Down                 Polling
IB1/6                      infiniband-default    -            -                   Down                 Polling
IB1/7                      infiniband-default    -            -                   Down                 Polling
IB1/8                      infiniband-default    -            -                   Down                 Polling
IB1/9                      infiniband-default    -            -                   Down                 Polling
IB1/10                     infiniband-default    -            -                   Down                 Polling
IB1/11                     infiniband-default    -            -                   Down                 Polling
...

Related Commands

Notes

show interfaces ib internal

show interfaces ib internal [leaf | spine] [<slot/module/port>]

Displays running state for the internal ports of leafs or spines.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.2.0500

3.9.3100

Updated field 'VL capabilities' to 'VL admin capabilities'

Example

 
switch (config) # show interfaces ib internal spine 1/1/4
IB1/1/4 state:
        Connected to slot/chip : 4/1
        Connected to port      : 19
        Connected device active: 1
        Error state            : 0
        Logical port state     : Active
        Physical port state    : LinkUp
        Current line rate      : 56.0 Gbps
        Supported speeds       : sdr, ddr, qdr, fdr10, fdr
        Speed                  : fdr
        Supported widths       : 1X, 4X
        Width                  : 4X
        Max supported MTUs     : 4096
        MTU                    : 4096
        VL admin capabilities  : VL0 - VL7
        Operational VLs        : VL0 - VL7
        Description            :
        Phy-profile            : high-speed-ber
        Width reduction mode   : disabled

Related Commands

Notes

show interfaces ib internal capabilities

show interfaces ib internal [leaf | spine] [<slot/module/port>] capabilities

Displays capabilities of internal leaf or spine interfaces.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.2.0500

Example

 
switch (config) # show interfaces ib internal leaf 1/1/26 capabilities
IB1/1/26
LLR: FDR10, FDR,

Related Commands

Notes

show interfaces ib internal llr

show interfaces ib internal [leaf | spine] [<slot/module/port>] llr

Displays LLR state of internal leaf or spine interfaces.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.2.0500

3.6.6000

Updated example

Example

 
switch (config) # show interfaces ib internal leaf 1/1/26 llr
----------------------------------
Interface           LLR status
----------------------------------
IB1/1/26            Active

Related Commands

Notes

show interfaces ib internal status

show interfaces ib internal [leaf | spine] [<slot/module/port>] status

Displays detailed running state of internal leaf or spine interfaces.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.2.0500

Example

 
switch (config) # show interfaces ib internal leaf 1/1/26 status
Interface      Description    Speed        Current line rate    Logical port state    Physical port state
---------      -----------    ---------    -----------------    ------------------    -------------
IB1/1/26                      fdr          56.0 Gbps            Active                LinkUp

Related Commands

Notes

show interfaces ib transceiver

show interfaces ib [<inf>] transceiver

Displays the transceiver info.

Syntax Description

inf

interface number: <slot>/<port>

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

3.10.6000

Updated example

Example

 
switch (config) # show interfaces ib 1/1/1 transceiver
IB1/1/1 state:
        identifier                      : OSFP
        cable/module type               : Optical module
        cable/module technology         : 1310 nm EML
        infiniband speeds               : FDR , EDR , HDR
        vendor                          : NVIDIA
        supported cable length          : 100m SMF
        part number                     : MMS4X00-NL
        revision                        : A2
        serial number                   : MT2216FI00088
        FW version                      : 46.130.120

Related Commands

Notes

  • For a full list of the supported cables and transceivers, please refer to the LinkX™ Cables and Transceivers page

  • If a high power transceiver (e.g. LR4) is used, it will be indicated in the field “cable/module type”

show interfaces ib transceiver diagnostics

show interfaces ib [<inf>] transceiver diagnostics

Displays cable channel monitoring and diagnostics info for this interface.

Syntax Description

inf

Interface number: <slot>/<port>

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.2002

3.6.6000

Updated example

Example

 
switch (config) # show interfaces ib transceiver diagnostics
IB1/1 Transceiver Diagnostic Data:
  Message: No Diagnostic Data Available. Module is not DDMI capable
IB1/3 Transceiver Diagnostic Data:
  Message: Non present module
IB1/5 Transceiver Diagnostic Data:
  Temperature (-127C to +127C):
    Temperature          : 28 C
    Hi Temp Alarm Thresh : 80 C
    Low Temp Alarm Thresh: -10 C
    Temperature Alarm    : None
  Voltage (0 to 6.5535 V):
    Voltage              : 3.28980 V
    Hi Volt Alarm Thresh : 3.50000 V
    Low Volt Alarm Thresh: 3.10000 V
    Voltage Alarm        : None
  Tx Bias Current (0 to 131 mA):
    Ch1 Tx Current          : 6.60000 mA
    Ch2 Tx Current          : 6.60000 mA
    Ch3 Tx Current          : 6.60000 mA
    Ch4 Tx Current          : 6.60000 mA
    Hi Tx Crnt Alarm Thresh : 8.50000 mA
    Low Tx Crnt Alarm Thresh: 5.49200 mA
    Ch1 Tx Current Alarm    : None
    Ch2 Tx Current Alarm    : None
    Ch3 Tx Current Alarm    : None
    Ch4 Tx Current Alarm    : None
  Tx Power (0 mW to 6.5535 mW / 8.1647 dBm):
    Ch1 Tx Power             : 1.01170 mW / 0.05052 dBm
    Ch2 Tx Power             : 0.96240 mW / -0.16644 dBm
    Ch3 Tx Power             : 0.95980 mW / -0.17819 dBm
    Ch4 Tx Power             : 0.95800 mW / -0.18634 dBm
    Hi Tx Power Alarm Thresh : 3.46730 mW / 5.39991 dBm
    Low Tx Power Alarm Thresh: 0.07240 mW / -11.40261 dBm
    Ch1 Tx Power Alarm       : None
    Ch2 Tx Power Alarm       : None
    Ch3 Tx Power Alarm       : None
    Ch4 Tx Power Alarm       : None
  Rx Power (0 mW to 6.5535 mW / 8.1647 dBm):
    Ch1 Rx Power             : 0.99160 mW / -0.03663 dBm
    Ch2 Rx Power             : 1.08800 mW / 0.36629 dBm
    Ch3 Rx Power             : 1.09810 mW / 0.40642 dBm
    Ch4 Rx Power             : 0.97500 mW / -0.10995 dBm
    Hi Rx Power Alarm Thresh : 3.46730 mW / 5.39991 dBm
    Low Rx Power Alarm Thresh: 0.04670 mW / -13.30683 dBm
    Ch1 Rx Power Alarm       : None
    Ch2 Rx Power Alarm       : None
    Ch3 Rx Power Alarm       : None
    Ch4 Rx Power Alarm       : None
  Vendor Date Code (dd-mm-yyyy): 07-11-2016

Related Commands

Notes

This example is for a QSFP transceiver

show interfaces ib transceiver raw

show interfaces ib [<inf>] transceiver raw

Displays cable info for this interface.

Syntax Description

inf

interface number: <slot>/<port>

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.1002

Example

 
switch (config) # show interfaces ib 1/7 transceiver raw
IB1/7 raw transceiver data: 
I2C Address 0x50, Page 0, 0:255:
  0000  0d 02 06 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00  ................
  0010  00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00  ................
  0020  00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00  ................
  0030  00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00  ................
  0040  00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00  ................
  0050  00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00  ................
  0060  00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00  ................
  0070  00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00  ................
  0080  0d 00 23 08 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 05 8d 00 00 00  ..#.............
  0090  00 00 01 a0 4d 65 6c 6c 61 6e 6f 78 20 20 20 20  ....Mellanox
  00a0  20 20 20 20 0f 00 02 c9 4d 43 32 32 30 37 31 33  ....MC220713
  00b0  30 2d 30 30 41 20 20 20 41 33 02 03 05 00 46 66  0-00A   A3....Ff
  00c0  00 00 00 00 4d 54 31 32 32 37 56 53 30 30 36 34  ....MT1227VS0064
  00d0  32 20 20 20 31 32 30 37 30 38 20 20 00 00 00 e4  2   120708  ....
  00e0  00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00  ................
  00f0  00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 02 00 00 30 00 00
I2C Address 0x50, Pages 1, 128:255:
  0080  0d 02 06 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00  ................
  0090  00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00  ................
  00a0  00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00  ................
  00b0  00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00  ................
  00c0  00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00  ................
  00d0  00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00  ................
  00e0  00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00  ................
  00f0  00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00
...

Related Commands

Notes

