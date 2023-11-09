NVIDIA MLNX-OS User Manual v3.11.1014
Management Interface Commands

Interface

interface

interface {mgmt0 | mgmt1 | lo | vlan<id> | ib0}

Enters a management interface context.}

Syntax Description

mgmt0

Management port 0 (out of band).

mgmt1

Management port 1 (out of band).

lo

Loopback interface.

vlan<id>

In-band management interface (e.g., vlan10).

ib0

IPoIB in-band management.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config)# interface mgmt0
switch (config interface mgmt0)#

Related Commands

show interfaces <ifname>

Notes


ip address

ip address <IP address> <netmask>

no ip address

Sets the IP address and netmask of this interface.

The no form of the command clears the IP address and netmask of this interface.

Syntax Description

IP address

IPv4 address

netmask

Subnet mask of IP address

Default

0.0.0.0/0

Configuration Mode

config interface management

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config interface mgmt0)# ip address 10.10.10.10 255.255.255.0

Related Commands

show interfaces <ifname>

Notes

If DHCP is enabled on the specified interface, then the DHCP IP assignment will hold until DHCP is disabled

ip default-gateway

ip default-gateway <next-hop-IP-address> <interface-name>

no default-gateway <next-hop-IP-address> <interface-name>

Configures a default route.

The no form of the command removes the current default route.

Syntax Description

next hop IP address

gateway IP address

interface name

default gateway interface name

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config interface management

History

3.1.0000

3.8.1000: Updated Command & Syntax description

Example

 
switch (config interface mgmt0)# ip default-gateway mgmt1

Related Commands

Notes


alias

alias <index> ip address < IP address> <netmask>

no alias <index>

Adds an additional IP address to the specified interface. The secondary address will appear in the output of “show interface” under the data of the primary interface along with the alias.

The no form of the command removes the secondary address to the specified interface.

Syntax Description

index

A number that is to be aliased to (associated with) the secondary IP.

IP address

Additional IP address.

netmask

Subnet mask of the IP address.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config interface management

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config interface mgmt0)# alias 2 ip address 9.9.9.9 255.255.255.255

Related Commands

show interfaces <ifname>

Notes

  • If DHCP is enabled on the specified interface, then the DHCP IP assignment will hold until DHCP is disabled

  • More than one additional IP address can be added to the interface

mtu

mtu <bytes>

no mtu <bytes>

Sets the Maximum Transmission Unit (MTU) of this interface.

The no form of the command resets the MTU to its default.

Syntax Description

bytes

The entry range is 68-1500.

Default

1500

Configuration Mode

config interface management

History

3.6.3004

Example

 
switch (config interface mgmt0)# mtu 1500

Related Commands

show interfaces <ifname>

Notes

duplex

duplex <duplex>

no duplex

Sets the interface duplex.

The no form of the command resets the duplex setting for this interface to its default value.

Syntax Description

duplex

Sets the duplex mode of the interface. The following are the possible values:

  • half—half duplex

  • full—full duplex

  • auto—auto duplex sensing (half or full)

Default

auto

Configuration Mode

config interface management

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config interface mgmt0)# duplex auto

Related Commands

show interfaces <ifname>

Notes

  • Setting the duplex to “auto” also sets the speed to “auto”

  • Setting the duplex to one of the settings “half” or “full” also sets the speed to a manual setting which is determined by querying the interface to find out its current auto-detected state

speed

speed <speed>

no speed

Sets the interface speed.

The no form of the command resets the speed setting for this interface to its default value.

Syntax Description

speed

Sets the speed of the interface. The following are the possible values:

  • 10—fixed to 10Mbps

  • 100—fixed to 1000Mbps

  • 1000—fixed to 1000Mbps

  • auto—auto speed sensing (10/100/1000Mbps)

Default

auto

Configuration Mode

config interface management

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config interface mgmt0)# speed auto

Related Commands

show interfaces <ifname>

Notes

  • Setting the speed to “auto” also sets the duplex to “auto”

  • Setting the speed to one of the manual settings (generally “10”, “100”, or “1000”) also sets the duplex to a manual setting which is determined by querying the interface to find out its current auto-detected state

dhcp

dhcp [renew]

no dhcp

Enables DHCP on the specified interface.

The no form of the command disables DHCP on the specified interface.

Syntax Description

renew

Forces a renewal of the IP address. A restart on the DHCP client for the specified interface will be issued.

Default

Could be enabled or disabled (per part number) manufactured with 3.2.0500

Configuration Mode

config interface management

History

3.1.0000

3.9.1900: Added note

Example

 
switch (config interface mgmt0)# dhcp

Related Commands

show interfaces <ifname> configured

Notes

  • When enabling DHCP, the IP address and netmask are received via DHCP hence, the static IP address configuration is ignored

  • Enabling DHCP disables zeroconf and vice versa

  • Setting a static IP address and netmask does not disable DHCP. DHCP is disabled using the “no” form of this command, or by enabling zeroconf.

  • When static IP is configured, DHCP will not run.

dhcp hostname

dhcp hostname

no dhcp hostname

Enables fetching the hostname from DHCP for this interface.

The no form of the command disables fetching the hostname from DHCP for this interface.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Enabled

Configuration Mode

config interface management

History

3.5.1000

Example

 
switch (config interface mgmt0)# dhcp hostname

Related Commands

hostname <hostname>

show interfaces <ifname> configured

Notes

  • If a hostname is configured manually by the user, that configuration would override the “dhcp hostname” configuration

  • When a default hostname is not configured, the DHCP server assigns the new hostname for your machine (after upgrading to version 3.5.1000)

  • These commands do not work on in-band interfaces

shutdown

shutdown

no shutdown

Disables the specified interface.

The no form of the command enables the specified interface.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

no shutdown

Configuration Mode

config interface management

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config interface mgmt0)# no shutdown

Related Commands

show interfaces <ifname> configured

Notes


zeroconf

zeroconf

no zeroconf

Enables zeroconf on the specified interface. It randomly chooses a unique link-local IPv4 address from the 169.254.0.0/16 block. This command is an alternative to DHCP.

The no form of the command disables the use of zeroconf on the specified interface.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

no zeroconf

Configuration Mode

config interface management

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config interface mgmt0)# zeroconf

Related Commands

show interfaces <ifname> configured

Notes

Enabling zeroconf disables DHCP and vice versa.

comment

comment <comment>

no comment

Adds a comment for an interface.

The no form of the command removes a comment for an interface.

Syntax Description

comment

A free-form string that has no semantics other than being displayed when the interface records are listed.

Default

no comment

Configuration Mode

config interface management

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config interface mgmt0)# comment my-interface

Related Commands

Notes


ipv6 enable

ipv6 enable

no ipv6 enable

Enables all IPv6 addressing for this interface.

The no form of the command disables all IPv6 addressing for this interface.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

IPv6 addressing is disabled

Configuration Mode

config interface management

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config interface mgmt0)# ipv6 enable

Related Commands

ipv6 address

show interface <ifname>

Notes

  • The interface identifier is a 64-bit long modified EUI-64, which is based on the MAC address of the interface

  • If IPv6 is enabled on an interface, the system will automatically add a link-local address to the interface. Link-local addresses can only be used to communicate with other hosts on the same link, and packets with link-local addresses are never forwarded by a router.

  • A link-local address, which may not be removed, is required for proper IPv6 operation. The link-local addresses start with “fe80::”, and are combined with the interface identifier to form the complete address.

ipv6 address

ipv6 address {<IPv6 address/netmask> | autoconfig [default | privacy]}

no ipv6 {<IPv6 address/netmask> | autoconfig [default | privacy]}

Configures IPv6 address and netmask to this interface, static or autoconfig options are possible.

The no form of the command removes the given IPv6 address and netmask or disables the autoconfig options.

Syntax Description

IPv6 address/netmask

Configures a static IPv6 address and netmask.

Format example: 2001:db8:1234::5678/64.

autoconfig

Enables IPv6 stateless address auto configuration (SLAAC) for this interface. An address will be automatically added to the interface based on an IPv6 prefix learned from router advertisements, combined with an interface identifier.

autoconfig default

Enables default learning routes. The default route will be discovered automatically, if the autoconfig is enabled.

autoconfig privacy

Uses privacy extensions for SLAAC to construct the autoconfig address, if the autoconfig is enabled.

Default

No IP address available, auto config is enabled

Configuration Mode

config interface management

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config interface mgmt0)# ipv6 fe80::202:c9ff:fe5e:a5d8/64

Related Commands

ipv6 enable

show interface <ifname>

Notes

  • On a given interface, up to 16 addresses can be configured

  • For Ethernet, the default interface identifier is a 64-bit long modified EUI-64, which is based on the MAC address of the interface

ipv6 dhcp primary-intf

ipv6 dhcp primary-intf <if-name>

no ipv6 dhcp primary-intf

Sets the interface from which non-interface-specific (resolver) configuration is accepted via DHCPv6.

The no form of the command resets non-interface-specific (resolver) configuration.

Syntax Description

if-name

Interface name:

  • lo

  • mgmt0

  • mgmt1

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config)# ipv6 dhcp primary-intf mgmt0

Related Commands

ipv6 enable

ipv6 address

show interface <ifname>

Notes


ipv6 dhcp stateless

ipv6 dhcp stateless

no ipv6 dhcp stateless

Enables stateless DHCPv6 requests.

The no form of the command disables stateless DHCPv6 requests.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config)# ipv6 dhcp stateless

Related Commands

ipv6 enable

ipv6 address

show interface <ifname>

Notes

  • This command only gets DNS configuration, not an IPv6 address

  • The no form of the command requests all information, including an IPv6 address

ipv6 dhcp client enable

ipv6 dhcp client enable

no ipv6 dhcp client enable

Enables DHCPv6 on this interface.

The no form of the command disables DHCPv6 on this interface.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

ipv6 dhcp client enable

Configuration Mode

config interface management

History

3.7.11xx

3.9.1900: Added note

Example

 
switch (config interface mgmt0)# ipv6 dhcp client enable

Related Commands

ipv6 dhcp client renew

show ipv6 dhcp

Notes

When static IP is configured, DHCP will not run.

ipv6 dhcp client renew

ipv6 dhcp client renew

Renews DHCPv6 lease for this interface.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config interface management

History

3.7.11xx

Example

 
switch (config interface mgmt0)# ipv6 dhcp client renew

Related Commands

ipv6 dhcp client enable

show ipv6 dhcp

Notes


show interfaces mgmt0

show interface mgmt0

Displays information on the management interface configuration and status.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

3.6.8008: Updated example

3.9.1900: Updated example—added new output option of "no (Static IP is configured)"

Example

 
switch (config)# show interfaces mgmt0
Interface mgmt0 status:
  Comment         :
  Admin up        : yes
  Link up         : yes
  DHCP running    : no (Static IP is configured)
  IP address      : 10.12.67.33
  Netmask         : 255.255.255.128
  IPv6 enabled    : yes
  Autoconf enabled: no
  Autoconf route  : yes
  Autoconf privacy: no
  DHCPv6 running  : no (Static IP is configured)
  IPv6 addresses  : 2
IPv6 address:    1::1/64    fe80::7efe:90ff:fe65:dea8/64
Speed           : UNKNOWN  Duplex          : full  Interface type  : ethernet  Interface source: bridge  Bonding master  : vrf_vrf-default  MTU             : 1500  HW address      : 7C:FE:90:65:DE:A8
Rx:    13840892  bytes       58605  packets           0  mcast packets           2  discards           0  errors           0  overruns           0  frame
Tx:    3796  bytes      38  packets       0  discards       0  errors       0  overruns       0  carrier       0  collisions    1000  queue len

Related Commands

Notes


show interfaces mgmt0 brief

show interface mgmt0 brief

Displays brief information on the management interface configuration and status.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

3.6.8008: Updated example

Example

 
switch (config)# show interfaces mgmt0 brief
Interface mgmt0 status:
  Comment         :
  Admin up        : yes
  Link up         : yes
  DHCP running    : yes
  IP address      : 10.12.67.33
  Netmask         : 255.255.255.128
  IPv6 enabled    : yes
  Autoconf enabled: no
  Autoconf route  : yes
  Autoconf privacy: no
  DHCPv6 running  : yes (but no valid lease)
  IPv6 addresses  : 1
  IPv6 address:
    fe80::268a:7ff:fe53:3d8e/64
  Speed           : 1000Mb/s (auto)
  Duplex          : full (auto)
  Interface type  : ethernet
  Interface source: bridge
  MTU             : 1500
  HW address      : 24:8a:07:53:3d:8e

Related Commands

Notes


show interfaces mgmt0 configured

show interface mgmt0 configured

Displays configuration information about the specified interface.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

3.5.1000: Updated example with “DHCP Hostname”

3.6.8008: Updated example

Example

 
switch (config)# show interfaces mgmt0 configured
Interface mgmt0 configuration:
  Comment         :
  Enabled         : yes
  DHCP            : yes
  DHCP Hostname   : yes
  Zeroconf        : no
  IP address      :
  Netmask         :
  IPv6 enabled    : yes
  Autoconf enabled: no
  Autoconf route  : yes
  Autoconf privacy: no
  DHCPv6 enabled  : yes
  IPv6 addresses  : 0
  Speed           : auto
  Duplex          : auto
  MTU             : 1500

Related Commands

Notes


Hostname Resolution

hostname

hostname <hostname>

no hostname

Sets a static system hostname.

The no form of the command clears the system hostname.

Syntax Description

hostname

A free-form string

Default

Default hostname

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

3.6.3004: Added support for the character “.”

Example

 
switch (config)# hostname my-switch-hostname

Related Commands

show hosts

Notes

  • Hostname may contain letters, numbers, periods (‘.’), and hyphens (‘-’), in any combination

  • Hostname may be 1-63 characters long

  • Hostname may not begin with a hyphen

  • Hostname may not contain other characters, such as “%”, “_” etc.

  • Hostname may not be set to one of the valid logging commands (i.e. debug-files, fields, files, format, level, local, monitor, receive, trap)

  • Changing the hostname stamps a new HTTPS certificate

ip name-server

ip name-server <IPv4/IPv6 address>

no ip name-server <IPv4/IPv6 address>

Sets the static name server.

The no form of the command clears the name server.

Syntax Description

IPv4/IPv6 address

IPv4 or IPv6 address.

Default

No server name

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config)# ip name-server 9.9.9.9

Related Commands

show hosts

Notes


ip domain-list

ip domain-list <domain-name>

no ip domain-list <domain-name>

Sets the static domain name.

The no form of the command clears the domain name.

Syntax Description

domain-name

The domain name in a string form.

A domain name is an identification string that defines a realm of administrative autonomy, authority, or control in the Internet.

Default

No static domain name

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config)# ip domain-list mydomain.com

Related Commands

show hosts

Notes


ip/ipv6 host

{ip | ipv6} host <hostname> <ip-address>

no {ip | ipv6} host <hostname> <ip-address>

Configures the static hostname IPv4 or IPv6 address mappings.

The no form of the command clears the static mapping.

Syntax Description

hostname

The hostname in a string form.

IP Address

The IPv4 or IPv6 address.

Default

No static domain name

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config)# ip host my-host 2.2.2.2
switch (config)# ipv6 host my-ipv6-host 2001::8f9

Related Commands

show hosts

Notes


ip/ipv6 map-hostname

{ip |ipv6} map-hostname

no {ip | ipv6} map-hostname

Maps between the currently-configured hostname and the loopback address 127.0.0.1.

The no form of the command clears the mapping.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

IPv4 mapping is enabled by default

IPv6 mapping is disabled by default

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config)# ip map-hostname

Related Commands

show hosts

Notes

  • If no mapping is configured, a mapping between the hostname and the IPv4 loopback address 127.0.0.1 will be added

  • The no form of the command maps the hostname to the IPv6 loopback address if there is no statically configured mapping from the hostname to an IPv6 address (disabled by default)

  • Static host mappings are preferred over DNS results. As a result, with this option set, you will not be able to look up your hostname on your configured DNS server; but without it set, some problems may arise if your hostname cannot be looked up in DNS.

show hosts

show hosts

Displays hostname, DNS configuration, and static host mappings.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

3.8.1000: Updated example

Example

 
switch (config)# show hosts
Hostname: switch1
Name servers:
 10.7.77.192 dynamic (DHCP on mgmt0)
 10.7.77.135 dynamic (DHCP on mgmt0)
 10.198.0.169 dynamic (DHCP on mgmt0)
 (*) 10.211.0.124 dynamic (DHCP on mgmt0)
Domain names:
 mtl.labs.mlnx dynamic (DHCP on mgmt0)
(*) Inactive due to system limits on name servers and domain names.
Static IPv4 host mappings:
 10.7.144.133 --> switch1
 127.0.0.1 --> localhost
Static IPv6 host mappings:
 ::1 --> localhost6
Automatically map hostname to loopback address : yes
Automatically map hostname to IPv6 loopback address: no

Related Commands

Notes


Routing

IP route

{ip | ipv6} route {<network-prefix> <netmask> | <network-prefix>/<masklen>} <next-hop>

no ip route {<network-prefix> <netmask> | <network-prefix>/<masklen>} <next-hop>

Sets a static route for a given IP.

The no form of the command deletes the static route.

Syntax Description

network-prefix

IPv4 or IPv6 network prefix

netmask

IPv4 netmask formats are:

  • /24

  • 255.255.255.0

IPv6 netmask format is:

  • /48 (as a part of the network prefix)

nexthop-address

The IPv4 or IPv6 address of the next hop router for this route

ifname

The interface name (e.g., mgmt0, mgmt1)

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config)# ip route 20.20.20.0 255.255.255.0 mgmt0

Related Commands

show ip route

Notes


ipv6 default-gateway

ipv6 default-gateway {<ip-address> | <ifname>}

no ipv6 default-gateway

Sets a static default gateway.

The no form of the command deletes the default gateway.

Syntax Description

ip address

The default gateway IP address (IPv6)

ifname

The interface name (e.g.,, mgmt0, mgmt1)

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

3.2.0500: Removed IPv4 configuration option

Example

 
switch (config)# ipv6 default-gateway ::1

Related Commands

show ip/ipv6 route

show ipv6 default-gateway

Notes

  • The configured default gateway will not be used if DHCP is enabled

  • In order to configure ipv4 default-gateway use ‘ip route’ command.

show ip/ipv6 route

show {ip | ipv6} route [static]

Displays the routing table in the system.

Syntax Description

static

Filters the table with the static route entries

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config)# show ip route
Destination      Mask                 Gateway         Interface       Source
default          0.0.0.0              172.30.0.1      mgmt0           DHCP
10.10.10.10      255.255.255.255      0.0.0.0         mgmt0           static
20.10.10.10      255.255.255.255      172.30.0.1      mgmt0           static
20.20.20.0       255.255.255.0        0.0.0.0         mgmt0           static
172.30.0.0       255.255.0.0          0.0.0.0         mgmt0           interface
switch (config)# show ipv6 route
Destination prefix
Gateway                                   Interface      Source
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
::/0
    ::                                    mgmt0          static
::1/128
    ::                                    lo             local
2222:2222:2222::/64
    ::                                    mgmt1          interface
 
Related Commands

ip route

Notes


show ipv6 default-gateway

show ipv6 default-gateway [static]

Displays the default gateway.

Syntax Description

static

Displays the static configuration of the default gateway

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config)# show ipv6 default-gateway
Active default gateways:
   172.30.0.1 (interface: mgmt0)
switch (config)# show ipv6 default-gateway static
Configured default gateway: 10.10.10.10

Related Commands

ipv6 default-gateway

Notes

The configured IPv4 default gateway will not be used if DHCP is enable

Network to Media Resolution (ARP & NDP)

IPv4 network use Address Resolution Protocol (ARP) to resolve IP address to MAC address, while IPv6 network uses Network Discovery Protocol (NDP) that performs basically the same as ARP.

ipv6 neighbor

ipv6 neighbor <ipv6-address> <ifname> <mac-address>

no ipv6 neighbor <ipv6-address> <ifname> <mac-address>

Adds a static neighbor entry.

The no form of the command deletes the static entry.

Syntax Description

ipv6-address

The IPv6 address

ifname

The management interface (i.e. mgmt0, mgmt1)

mac-address

The MAC address

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config)# ipv6 neighbor 2001:db8:701f::8f9 mgmt0 00:11:22:33:44:55

Related Commands

show ipv6 neighbor

ipv6 route

arp

clear ipv6 neighbors

Notes

  • ARP is used only with IPv4. In IPv6 networks, Neighbor Discovery Protocol (NDP) is used similarly.

  • Use The no form of the command to remove static entries. Dynamic entries can be cleared via the “clear ipv6 neighbors” command.

clear ipv6 neighbors

clear ipv6 neighbors

Clears the dynamic neighbors cache.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

3.6.4110: Updated command

Example

 
switch (config)# clear ipv6 neighbors

Related Commands

ipv6 neighbor

show ipv6 neighbor

arp

Notes

  • Clearing Neighbor Discovery Protocol (NDP) cache removes only the dynamic entries learned and not the static entries configured

  • Use the no form of the command to remove static entries

show ipv6 neighbors

show ipv6 neighbors [static]

Displays the Neighbor Discovery Protocol (NDP) table.

Syntax Description

static

Filters only the table of the static entries.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config)# show ipv6 neighbors
IPv6 Address                          Age   MAC Address       State      Interf
------------------------------------- ----- ----------------- ---------- ------
2001::2                               9428  aa:aa:aa:aa:aa:aa permanent  mgmt0

Related Commands

ipv6 neighbor

clear ipv6 neighbor

show ipv6

Notes


DHCP

ip dhcp

ip dhcp {default-gateway yield-to-static | hostname <hostname>| primary-intf <ifname> | send-hostname}

no ip dhcp {default-gateway yield-to-static| hostname | | primary-intf | send-hostname}

Sets global DHCP configuration.

The no form of the command deletes the DHCP configuration.

Syntax Description

yield-to-static

Does not allow you to install a default gateway from DHCP if there is already a statically configured one.

hostname

Specifies the hostname to be sent during DHCP client negotiation if send-hostname is enabled.

primary-intf <ifname>

Sets the interface from which a non-interface-specific configuration (resolver and routes) will be accepted via DHCP.

Default: "primary-intf mgmt0"

send-hostname

Enables the DHCP client to send a hostname during negotiation.

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config)# ip dhcp default-gateway yield-to-static

Related Commands

show ip dhcp

dhcp [renew]

Notes

DHCP is supported for IPv4 networks only

show ip dhcp

show ip dhcp

Displays the DHCP configuration and status.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

3.6.5000: Updated example

Example

 
switch (config)# show ip dhcp
----------------------------------------
Interface     DHCP      DHCP      Valid
              Enabled   Running   lease
----------------------------------------
dummy0        no        no        no
lo            no        no        no
mgmt0         yes       yes       yes
mgmt1         no        no        no
mgmts0        no        no        no
mgmts1        no        no        no
vif1          no        no        no
IPv4 dhcp default gateway yields to static configuration: no
DHCP primary interface:
   Configured: mgmt0
   Active: mgmt0
DHCP client options:
   Send Hostname: no
   Client Hostname: 1.1.1.1

Related Commands

ip dhcp

dhcp [renew]

Notes


IP Diagnostic Tools

ping

ping [-LRUbdfnqrvVaA] [-c count] [-i interval] [-w deadline] [-p pattern] [-s packetsize] [-t ttl] [-I interface or address] [-M mtu discovery hint] [-S sndbuf] [-T timestamp option ] [-Q tos ] [hop1 ...] destination

Sends ICMP echo requests to a specified host.

Syntax Description

Linux Ping options

https://www.lifewire.com/uses-of-command-ping-2201076

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config)# ping 172.30.2.2
PING 172.30.2.2 (172.30.2.2) 56(84) bytes of data.
64 bytes from 172.30.2.2: icmp_seq=1 ttl=64 time=0.703 ms
64 bytes from 172.30.2.2: icmp_seq=2 ttl=64 time=0.187 ms
64 bytes from 172.30.2.2: icmp_seq=3 ttl=64 time=0.166 ms
64 bytes from 172.30.2.2: icmp_seq=4 ttl=64 time=0.161 ms
64 bytes from 172.30.2.2: icmp_seq=5 ttl=64 time=0.153 ms
64 bytes from 172.30.2.2: icmp_seq=6 ttl=64 time=0.144 ms
...
--- 172.30.2.2 ping statistics ---
6 packets transmitted, 6 received, 0% packet loss, time 5004ms
rtt min/avg/max/mdev = 0.144/0.252/0.703/0.202 ms

Related Commands

traceroutes

Notes


traceroute

traceroute [-46dFITUnrAV] [-f first_ttl] [-g gate,...] [-i device] [-m max_ttl] [-N squeries] [-p port] [-t tos] [-l flow_label] [-w waittime] [-q nqueries] [-s src_addr] [-z sendwait] host [packetlen]

Traces the route packets take to a destination.

Syntax Description

-4

Uses IPv4

-6

Uses IPv6

-d

Enables socket level debugging

-F

Sets DF (do not fragment bit) on

-I

Uses ICMP ECHO for tracerouting

-T

Uses TCP SYN for tracerouting

-U

Uses UDP datagram (default) for tracerouting

-n

Does not resolve IP addresses to their domain names

-r

Bypasses the normal routing and send directly to a host on an attached network

-A

Performs AS path lookups in routing registries and print results directly after the corresponding addresses

-V

Prints version info and exit

-f

Starts from the first_ttl hop (instead from 1)

-g

Routes packets through the specified gateway (maximum 8 for IPv4 and 127 for IPv6)

-i

Specifies a network interface with which to operate

-m

Sets the max number of hops (max TTL to be reached). Default is 30.

-N

Sets the number of probes to be tried simultaneously (default is 16)

-p

Uses destination port. It is an initial value for the UDP destination port (incremented by each probe, default is 33434), for the ICMP seq number (incremented as well, default from 1), and the constant destination port for TCP tries (default is 80).

-t

Sets the TOS (IPv4 type of service) or TC (IPv6 traffic class) value for outgoing packets

-l

Uses specified flow_label for IPv6 packets

-w

Sets the number of seconds to wait for response to a probe (default is 5.0). Non-integer (float point) values allowed too.

-s

Uses source src_addr for outgoing packets.

-q

Sets the number of probes per each hop. Default is 3.

-z

Sets minimal time interval between probes (default is 0). If the value is more than 10, then it specifies a number in milliseconds, else it is a number of seconds (float point values allowed too).

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config)# traceroute 192.168.10.70
traceroute to 192.168.10.70 (192.168.10.70), 30 hops max, 40 byte packets
1 172.30.0.1 (172.30.0.1) 3.632 ms 2.849 ms 3.544 ms
2 10.222.128.46 (10.222.128.46) 3.176 ms 3.289 ms 3.656 ms
3 10.158.128.30 (10.158.128.30) 15.331 ms 15.819 ms 16.388 ms
4 10.158.128.65 (10.158.128.65) 20.468 ms 7.893 ms 12.27 ms
5 10.7.34.115 (10.7.34.115) 16.405 ms 11.985 ms 12.264 ms6 192.168.10.70 (192.168.10.70) 16.377 ms 16.091 ms 20.475 ms

Related Commands

ping

Notes


tcpdump

tcpdump [-aAdDeflLnNOpqRStuUvxX] [-c count] [-C file_size] [-E algo:secret] [-F file] [-i interface] [-M secret] [-r file] [-s snaplen] [-T type] [-w file] [-W filecount] [-y datalinktype] [-Z user] [-D list possible interfaces] [expression]

Invokes standard binary, passing command line parameters straight through. Runs in foreground, printing packets as they arrive, until the user hits Ctrl+C.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config)# tcpdump
......
09:37:38.678812 IP 192.168.10.7.ssh > 192.168.10.1.54155: P 1494624:1494800(176) ack 625 win 90
<nop,nop,timestamp 5842763 858672398>
09:37:38.678860 IP 192.168.10.7.ssh > 192.168.10.1.54155: P 1494800:1495104(304) ack 625 win 90
<nop,nop,timestamp 5842763 858672398>
...
9141 packets captured
9142 packets received by filter
0 packets dropped by kernel

Related Commands

Notes


