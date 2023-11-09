On This Page
Management Interface Commands
interface
|
interface {mgmt0 | mgmt1 | lo | vlan<id> | ib0}
Enters a management interface context.}
|
Syntax Description
|
mgmt0
|
Management port 0 (out of band).
|
mgmt1
|
Management port 1 (out of band).
|
lo
|
Loopback interface.
|
vlan<id>
|
In-band management interface (e.g., vlan10).
|
ib0
|
IPoIB in-band management.
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config)# interface mgmt0
|
Related Commands
|
show interfaces <ifname>
|
Notes
ip address
|
ip address <IP address> <netmask>
no ip address
Sets the IP address and netmask of this interface.
The no form of the command clears the IP address and netmask of this interface.
|
Syntax Description
|
IP address
|
IPv4 address
|
netmask
|
Subnet mask of IP address
|
Default
|
0.0.0.0/0
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface management
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config interface mgmt0)# ip address 10.10.10.10 255.255.255.0
|
Related Commands
|
show interfaces <ifname>
|
Notes
|
If DHCP is enabled on the specified interface, then the DHCP IP assignment will hold until DHCP is disabled
ip default-gateway
|
ip default-gateway <next-hop-IP-address> <interface-name>
no default-gateway <next-hop-IP-address> <interface-name>
Configures a default route.
The no form of the command removes the current default route.
|
Syntax Description
|
next hop IP address
|
gateway IP address
|
interface name
|
default gateway interface name
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface management
|
History
|
3.1.0000
3.8.1000: Updated Command & Syntax description
|
Example
|
switch (config interface mgmt0)# ip default-gateway mgmt1
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
alias
|
alias <index> ip address < IP address> <netmask>
no alias <index>
Adds an additional IP address to the specified interface. The secondary address will appear in the output of “show interface” under the data of the primary interface along with the alias.
The no form of the command removes the secondary address to the specified interface.
|
Syntax Description
|
index
|
A number that is to be aliased to (associated with) the secondary IP.
|
IP address
|
Additional IP address.
|
netmask
|
Subnet mask of the IP address.
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface management
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config interface mgmt0)# alias 2 ip address 9.9.9.9 255.255.255.255
|
Related Commands
|
show interfaces <ifname>
|
Notes
|
mtu
|
mtu <bytes>
no mtu <bytes>
Sets the Maximum Transmission Unit (MTU) of this interface.
The no form of the command resets the MTU to its default.
|
Syntax Description
|
bytes
|
The entry range is 68-1500.
|
Default
|
1500
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface management
|
History
|
3.6.3004
|
Example
|
switch (config interface mgmt0)# mtu 1500
|
Related Commands
|
show interfaces <ifname>
|
Notes
duplex
|
duplex <duplex>
no duplex
Sets the interface duplex.
The no form of the command resets the duplex setting for this interface to its default value.
|
Syntax Description
|
duplex
|
Sets the duplex mode of the interface. The following are the possible values:
|
Default
|
auto
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface management
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config interface mgmt0)# duplex auto
|
Related Commands
|
show interfaces <ifname>
|
Notes
|
speed
|
speed <speed>
no speed
Sets the interface speed.
The no form of the command resets the speed setting for this interface to its default value.
|
Syntax Description
|
speed
|
Sets the speed of the interface. The following are the possible values:
|
Default
|
auto
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface management
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config interface mgmt0)# speed auto
|
Related Commands
|
show interfaces <ifname>
|
Notes
|
dhcp
|
dhcp [renew]
no dhcp
Enables DHCP on the specified interface.
The no form of the command disables DHCP on the specified interface.
|
Syntax Description
|
renew
|
Forces a renewal of the IP address. A restart on the DHCP client for the specified interface will be issued.
|
Default
|
Could be enabled or disabled (per part number) manufactured with 3.2.0500
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface management
|
History
|
3.1.0000
3.9.1900: Added note
|
Example
|
switch (config interface mgmt0)# dhcp
|
Related Commands
|
show interfaces <ifname> configured
|
Notes
|
dhcp hostname
|
dhcp hostname
no dhcp hostname
Enables fetching the hostname from DHCP for this interface.
The no form of the command disables fetching the hostname from DHCP for this interface.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Enabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface management
|
History
|
3.5.1000
|
Example
|
switch (config interface mgmt0)# dhcp hostname
|
Related Commands
|
hostname <hostname>
show interfaces <ifname> configured
|
Notes
|
shutdown
|
shutdown
no shutdown
Disables the specified interface.
The no form of the command enables the specified interface.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
no shutdown
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface management
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config interface mgmt0)# no shutdown
|
Related Commands
|
show interfaces <ifname> configured
|
Notes
zeroconf
|
zeroconf
no zeroconf
Enables zeroconf on the specified interface. It randomly chooses a unique link-local IPv4 address from the 169.254.0.0/16 block. This command is an alternative to DHCP.
The no form of the command disables the use of zeroconf on the specified interface.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
no zeroconf
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface management
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config interface mgmt0)# zeroconf
|
Related Commands
|
show interfaces <ifname> configured
|
Notes
|
Enabling zeroconf disables DHCP and vice versa.
comment
|
comment <comment>
no comment
Adds a comment for an interface.
The no form of the command removes a comment for an interface.
|
Syntax Description
|
comment
|
A free-form string that has no semantics other than being displayed when the interface records are listed.
|
Default
|
no comment
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface management
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config interface mgmt0)# comment my-interface
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
ipv6 enable
|
ipv6 enable
no ipv6 enable
Enables all IPv6 addressing for this interface.
The no form of the command disables all IPv6 addressing for this interface.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
IPv6 addressing is disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface management
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config interface mgmt0)# ipv6 enable
|
Related Commands
|
ipv6 address
show interface <ifname>
|
Notes
|
ipv6 address
|
ipv6 address {<IPv6 address/netmask> | autoconfig [default | privacy]}
no ipv6 {<IPv6 address/netmask> | autoconfig [default | privacy]}
Configures IPv6 address and netmask to this interface, static or autoconfig options are possible.
The no form of the command removes the given IPv6 address and netmask or disables the autoconfig options.
|
Syntax Description
|
IPv6 address/netmask
|
Configures a static IPv6 address and netmask.
Format example: 2001:db8:1234::5678/64.
|
autoconfig
|
Enables IPv6 stateless address auto configuration (SLAAC) for this interface. An address will be automatically added to the interface based on an IPv6 prefix learned from router advertisements, combined with an interface identifier.
|
autoconfig default
|
Enables default learning routes. The default route will be discovered automatically, if the autoconfig is enabled.
|
autoconfig privacy
|
Uses privacy extensions for SLAAC to construct the autoconfig address, if the autoconfig is enabled.
|
Default
|
No IP address available, auto config is enabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface management
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config interface mgmt0)# ipv6 fe80::202:c9ff:fe5e:a5d8/64
|
Related Commands
|
ipv6 enable
show interface <ifname>
|
Notes
|
ipv6 dhcp primary-intf
|
ipv6 dhcp primary-intf <if-name>
no ipv6 dhcp primary-intf
Sets the interface from which non-interface-specific (resolver) configuration is accepted via DHCPv6.
The no form of the command resets non-interface-specific (resolver) configuration.
|
Syntax Description
|
if-name
|
Interface name:
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config)# ipv6 dhcp primary-intf mgmt0
|
Related Commands
|
ipv6 enable
ipv6 address
show interface <ifname>
|
Notes
ipv6 dhcp stateless
|
ipv6 dhcp stateless
no ipv6 dhcp stateless
Enables stateless DHCPv6 requests.
The no form of the command disables stateless DHCPv6 requests.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config)# ipv6 dhcp stateless
|
Related Commands
|
ipv6 enable
ipv6 address
show interface <ifname>
|
Notes
|
ipv6 dhcp client enable
|
ipv6 dhcp client enable
no ipv6 dhcp client enable
Enables DHCPv6 on this interface.
The no form of the command disables DHCPv6 on this interface.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
ipv6 dhcp client enable
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface management
|
History
|
3.7.11xx
3.9.1900: Added note
|
Example
|
switch (config interface mgmt0)# ipv6 dhcp client enable
|
Related Commands
|
ipv6 dhcp client renew
show ipv6 dhcp
|
Notes
|
When static IP is configured, DHCP will not run.
ipv6 dhcp client renew
|
ipv6 dhcp client renew
Renews DHCPv6 lease for this interface.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface management
|
History
|
3.7.11xx
|
Example
|
switch (config interface mgmt0)# ipv6 dhcp client renew
|
Related Commands
|
ipv6 dhcp client enable
show ipv6 dhcp
|
Notes
show interfaces mgmt0
|
show interface mgmt0
Displays information on the management interface configuration and status.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
3.6.8008: Updated example
3.9.1900: Updated example—added new output option of "no (Static IP is configured)"
|
Example
|
switch (config)# show interfaces mgmt0
IPv6 address: 1::1/64 fe80::7efe:90ff:fe65:dea8/64
Speed : UNKNOWN Duplex : full Interface type : ethernet Interface source: bridge Bonding master : vrf_vrf-default MTU : 1500 HW address : 7C:FE:90:65:DE:A8
Rx: 13840892 bytes 58605 packets 0 mcast packets 2 discards 0 errors 0 overruns 0 frame
Tx: 3796 bytes 38 packets 0 discards 0 errors 0 overruns 0 carrier 0 collisions 1000 queue len
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show interfaces mgmt0 brief
|
show interface mgmt0 brief
Displays brief information on the management interface configuration and status.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
3.6.8008: Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config)# show interfaces mgmt0 brief
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show interfaces mgmt0 configured
|
show interface mgmt0 configured
Displays configuration information about the specified interface.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
3.5.1000: Updated example with “DHCP Hostname”
3.6.8008: Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config)# show interfaces mgmt0 configured
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
hostname
|
hostname <hostname>
no hostname
Sets a static system hostname.
The no form of the command clears the system hostname.
|
Syntax Description
|
hostname
|
A free-form string
|
Default
|
Default hostname
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
3.6.3004: Added support for the character “.”
|
Example
|
switch (config)# hostname my-switch-hostname
|
Related Commands
|
show hosts
|
Notes
|
ip name-server
|
ip name-server <IPv4/IPv6 address>
no ip name-server <IPv4/IPv6 address>
Sets the static name server.
The no form of the command clears the name server.
|
Syntax Description
|
IPv4/IPv6 address
|
IPv4 or IPv6 address.
|
Default
|
No server name
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config)# ip name-server 9.9.9.9
|
Related Commands
|
show hosts
|
Notes
ip domain-list
|
ip domain-list <domain-name>
no ip domain-list <domain-name>
Sets the static domain name.
The no form of the command clears the domain name.
|
Syntax Description
|
domain-name
|
The domain name in a string form.
A domain name is an identification string that defines a realm of administrative autonomy, authority, or control in the Internet.
|
Default
|
No static domain name
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config)# ip domain-list mydomain.com
|
Related Commands
|
show hosts
|
Notes
ip/ipv6 host
|
{ip | ipv6} host <hostname> <ip-address>
no {ip | ipv6} host <hostname> <ip-address>
Configures the static hostname IPv4 or IPv6 address mappings.
The no form of the command clears the static mapping.
|
Syntax Description
|
hostname
|
The hostname in a string form.
|
IP Address
|
The IPv4 or IPv6 address.
|
Default
|
No static domain name
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config)# ip host my-host 2.2.2.2
|
Related Commands
|
show hosts
|
Notes
ip/ipv6 map-hostname
|
{ip |ipv6} map-hostname
no {ip | ipv6} map-hostname
Maps between the currently-configured hostname and the loopback address 127.0.0.1.
The no form of the command clears the mapping.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
IPv4 mapping is enabled by default
IPv6 mapping is disabled by default
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config)# ip map-hostname
|
Related Commands
|
show hosts
|
Notes
|
show hosts
|
show hosts
Displays hostname, DNS configuration, and static host mappings.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
3.8.1000: Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config)# show hosts
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
IP route
|
{ip | ipv6} route {<network-prefix> <netmask> | <network-prefix>/<masklen>} <next-hop>
no ip route {<network-prefix> <netmask> | <network-prefix>/<masklen>} <next-hop>
Sets a static route for a given IP.
The no form of the command deletes the static route.
|
Syntax Description
|
network-prefix
|
IPv4 or IPv6 network prefix
|
netmask
|
IPv4 netmask formats are:
IPv6 netmask format is:
|
nexthop-address
|
The IPv4 or IPv6 address of the next hop router for this route
|
ifname
|
The interface name (e.g., mgmt0, mgmt1)
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config)# ip route 20.20.20.0 255.255.255.0 mgmt0
|
Related Commands
|
show ip route
|
Notes
ipv6 default-gateway
|
ipv6 default-gateway {<ip-address> | <ifname>}
no ipv6 default-gateway
Sets a static default gateway.
The no form of the command deletes the default gateway.
|
Syntax Description
|
ip address
|
The default gateway IP address (IPv6)
|
ifname
|
The interface name (e.g.,, mgmt0, mgmt1)
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
3.2.0500: Removed IPv4 configuration option
|
Example
|
switch (config)# ipv6 default-gateway ::1
|
Related Commands
|
show ip/ipv6 route
show ipv6 default-gateway
|
Notes
|
show ip/ipv6 route
|
show {ip | ipv6} route [static]
Displays the routing table in the system.
|
Syntax Description
|
static
|
Filters the table with the static route entries
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config)# show ip route
Destination Mask Gateway Interface Source
|
Related Commands
|
ip route
|
Notes
show ipv6 default-gateway
|
show ipv6 default-gateway [static]
Displays the default gateway.
|
Syntax Description
|
static
|
Displays the static configuration of the default gateway
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config)# show ipv6 default-gateway
|
Related Commands
|
ipv6 default-gateway
|
Notes
|
The configured IPv4 default gateway will not be used if DHCP is enable
IPv4 network use Address Resolution Protocol (ARP) to resolve IP address to MAC address, while IPv6 network uses Network Discovery Protocol (NDP) that performs basically the same as ARP.
ipv6 neighbor
|
ipv6 neighbor <ipv6-address> <ifname> <mac-address>
no ipv6 neighbor <ipv6-address> <ifname> <mac-address>
Adds a static neighbor entry.
The no form of the command deletes the static entry.
|
Syntax Description
|
ipv6-address
|
The IPv6 address
|
ifname
|
The management interface (i.e. mgmt0, mgmt1)
|
mac-address
|
The MAC address
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config)# ipv6 neighbor 2001:db8:701f::8f9 mgmt0 00:11:22:33:44:55
|
Related Commands
|
show ipv6 neighbor
ipv6 route
arp
clear ipv6 neighbors
|
Notes
|
clear ipv6 neighbors
|
clear ipv6 neighbors
Clears the dynamic neighbors cache.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
3.6.4110: Updated command
|
Example
|
switch (config)# clear ipv6 neighbors
|
Related Commands
|
ipv6 neighbor
show ipv6 neighbor
arp
|
Notes
|
show ipv6 neighbors
|
show ipv6 neighbors [static]
Displays the Neighbor Discovery Protocol (NDP) table.
|
Syntax Description
|
static
|
Filters only the table of the static entries.
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config)# show ipv6 neighbors
IPv6 Address Age MAC Address State Interf
|
Related Commands
|
ipv6 neighbor
clear ipv6 neighbor
show ipv6
|
Notes
ip dhcp
|
ip dhcp {default-gateway yield-to-static | hostname <hostname>| primary-intf <ifname> | send-hostname}
no ip dhcp {default-gateway yield-to-static| hostname | | primary-intf | send-hostname}
Sets global DHCP configuration.
The no form of the command deletes the DHCP configuration.
|
Syntax Description
|
yield-to-static
|
Does not allow you to install a default gateway from DHCP if there is already a statically configured one.
|
hostname
|
Specifies the hostname to be sent during DHCP client negotiation if send-hostname is enabled.
|
primary-intf <ifname>
|
Sets the interface from which a non-interface-specific configuration (resolver and routes) will be accepted via DHCP.
Default: "primary-intf mgmt0"
|
send-hostname
|
Enables the DHCP client to send a hostname during negotiation.
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config)# ip dhcp default-gateway yield-to-static
|
Related Commands
|
show ip dhcp
dhcp [renew]
|
Notes
|
DHCP is supported for IPv4 networks only
show ip dhcp
|
show ip dhcp
Displays the DHCP configuration and status.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
3.6.5000: Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config)# show ip dhcp
|
Related Commands
|
ip dhcp
dhcp [renew]
|
Notes
ping
|
ping [-LRUbdfnqrvVaA] [-c count] [-i interval] [-w deadline] [-p pattern] [-s packetsize] [-t ttl] [-I interface or address] [-M mtu discovery hint] [-S sndbuf] [-T timestamp option ] [-Q tos ] [hop1 ...] destination
Sends ICMP echo requests to a specified host.
|
Syntax Description
|
Linux Ping options
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config)# ping 172.30.2.2
|
Related Commands
|
traceroutes
|
Notes
traceroute
|
traceroute [-46dFITUnrAV] [-f first_ttl] [-g gate,...] [-i device] [-m max_ttl] [-N squeries] [-p port] [-t tos] [-l flow_label] [-w waittime] [-q nqueries] [-s src_addr] [-z sendwait] host [packetlen]
Traces the route packets take to a destination.
|
Syntax Description
|
-4
|
Uses IPv4
|
-6
|
Uses IPv6
|
-d
|
Enables socket level debugging
|
-F
|
Sets DF (do not fragment bit) on
|
-I
|
Uses ICMP ECHO for tracerouting
|
-T
|
Uses TCP SYN for tracerouting
|
-U
|
Uses UDP datagram (default) for tracerouting
|
-n
|
Does not resolve IP addresses to their domain names
|
-r
|
Bypasses the normal routing and send directly to a host on an attached network
|
-A
|
Performs AS path lookups in routing registries and print results directly after the corresponding addresses
|
-V
|
Prints version info and exit
|
-f
|
Starts from the first_ttl hop (instead from 1)
|
-g
|
Routes packets through the specified gateway (maximum 8 for IPv4 and 127 for IPv6)
|
-i
|
Specifies a network interface with which to operate
|
-m
|
Sets the max number of hops (max TTL to be reached). Default is 30.
|
-N
|
Sets the number of probes to be tried simultaneously (default is 16)
|
-p
|
Uses destination port. It is an initial value for the UDP destination port (incremented by each probe, default is 33434), for the ICMP seq number (incremented as well, default from 1), and the constant destination port for TCP tries (default is 80).
|
-t
|
Sets the TOS (IPv4 type of service) or TC (IPv6 traffic class) value for outgoing packets
|
-l
|
Uses specified flow_label for IPv6 packets
|
-w
|
Sets the number of seconds to wait for response to a probe (default is 5.0). Non-integer (float point) values allowed too.
|
-s
|
Uses source src_addr for outgoing packets.
|
-q
|
Sets the number of probes per each hop. Default is 3.
|
-z
|
Sets minimal time interval between probes (default is 0). If the value is more than 10, then it specifies a number in milliseconds, else it is a number of seconds (float point values allowed too).
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config)# traceroute 192.168.10.70
traceroute to 192.168.10.70 (192.168.10.70), 30 hops max, 40 byte packets
|
Related Commands
|
ping
|
Notes
tcpdump
|
tcpdump [-aAdDeflLnNOpqRStuUvxX] [-c count] [-C file_size] [-E algo:secret] [-F file] [-i interface] [-M secret] [-r file] [-s snaplen] [-T type] [-w file] [-W filecount] [-y datalinktype] [-Z user] [-D list possible interfaces] [expression]
Invokes standard binary, passing command line parameters straight through. Runs in foreground, printing packets as they arrive, until the user hits Ctrl+C.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config)# tcpdump
|
Related Commands
|
Notes