- SNMP
- snmp-server auto-refresh
- snmp-server cache enable
- snmp-server community
- snmp-server contact
- snmp-server enable
- snmp-server engineID reset
- snmp-server enable mult-communities
- snmp-server enable notify
- snmp-server enable set-permission
- snmp-server host disable
- snmp-server host informs
- snmp-server host traps
- snmp-server listen
- snmp-server notify
- snmp-server port
- snmp-server user
- show snmp
- show snmp auto-refresh
- show snmp engineID
- show snmp set-permission
- show snmp user
- show interfaces ib internal notification
- JSON API
Network Management Interface Commands
snmp-server auto-refresh
|
snmp-server auto-refresh {enable | interval <time>}
no snmp-server auto-refresh enable
Configures SNMPD refresh settings.
The no form of the command disables SNMPD refresh mechanism.
|
Syntax Description
|
enable
|
Enables SNMPD refresh mechanism.
|
interval
|
Sets SNMPD refresh interval.
|
time
|
Range: 20-500 seconds
|
Default
|
Enabled
Interval—60 seconds
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.2.3000
3.4.1100: Added “time” parameter and updated notes
|
Example
|
switch (config) # snmp-server auto-refresh interval 120
|
Related Commands
|
show snmp
|
Notes
|
snmp-server cache enable
|
snmp-server cache enable
no snmp-server cache enable
Enables SNMP cache if auto-refresh is disabled.
The no form of the command disables SNMP cache if auto-refresh is disabled.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Enabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.7.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # snmp-server cache enable
|
Related Commands
|
show snmp auto-refresh
snmp-server auto-refresh enable
|
Notes
|
snmp-server community
|
snmp-server community <community> [ro | rw]
no snmp-server community <community>
Sets a community name for either read-only or read-write SNMP requests.
The no form of the command sets the community string to default.
|
Syntax Description
|
community
|
Community name
|
ro
|
Sets the read-only community string
|
rw
|
Sets the read-write community string
|
Default
|
Read-only community: “public”
Read-write community: “”
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # snmp-server community private rw
|
Related Commands
|
show snmp
|
Notes
|
snmp-server contact
|
snmp-server contact <contact-name>
no snmp-server contact
Sets a value for the sysContact variable in MIB-II.
The no form of the command resets the parameter to its default value.
|
Syntax Description
|
contact-name
|
Contact name
|
Default
|
“”
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # snmp-server contact my-name
|
Related Commands
|
show snmp
|
Notes
snmp-server enable
|
snmp-server enable
no snmp-server enable
Enables SNMP-related functionality (SNMP engine, and traps).
The no form of the command disables the SNMP server.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
SNMP is enabled by default
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # snmp-server enable
|
Related Commands
|
show snmp
|
Notes
snmp-server engineID reset
|
snmp-server engineID reset
Resets the SNMPv3 engine ID to be node unique.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Default engineID is unchanged
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.6.6102
|
Example
|
switch (config) # snmp-server engienID reset
|
Related Commands
|
show snmp engineID
|
Notes
|
Changing system profile or performing “reset factory...” causes the engine ID to change to the new node-unique one.
snmp-server enable mult-communities
|
snmp-server enable mult-communities
no snmp-server enable mult-communities
Enables multiple communities to be configured.
The no form of the command disables multiple communities to be configured.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
SNMP server multi-communities are disabled by default
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # snmp-server enable mult-communities
|
Related Commands
|
show snmp
|
Notes
snmp-server enable notify
|
snmp-server enable notify
no snmp-server enable notify
Enables sending of SNMP traps and informs from this system.
The no form of the command disables sending of SNMP traps and informs from this system.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
SNMP notifies are enabled by default
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # snmp-server enable notify
|
Related Commands
|
show snmp
|
Notes
|
SNMP traps are only sent if there are trap sinks configured with the “snmp-server host...” command, and if these trap sinks are themselves enabled.
snmp-server enable set-permission
|
snmp-server enable set-permission <MIB-name>
no snmp-server enable set-permission <MIB-name>
Allows SNMP SET requests for items in a specified MIB.
The no form of the command disallows SNMP SET requests for items in a specified MIB.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
SNMP MIBs are all given permission for SET requests by default
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.6.3004
|
Example
|
switch (config) # snmp-server enable set-permission MELLANOX-SW-UPDATE
|
Related Commands
|
show snmp set-permission
|
Notes
snmp-server host disable
|
snmp-server host <ip-address> disable
no snmp-server host <ip-address> [disable]
Temporarily disables sending of all notifications to this host.
The no form of the commands resumes sending of all notifications to this host.
|
Syntax Description
|
ip-address
|
IPv4 or IPv6 address
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # snmp-server host 10.10.10.10 disable
|
Related Commands
|
show snmp
snmp-server enable
|
Notes
snmp-server host informs
|
snmp-server host <ip-address> informs [<community> | port <port> | version 2c | version 3 {engineID <engineID> | user <name> {auth <hash-type> <auth-
password> [priv <privacy-type> [<priv-password>]] | encrypted auth ... | prompt auth ...}}]
no snmp-server host <ip-address> informs port
Send SNMP v2c informs to this host with the default trap community.
The no form of the commands removes a host from which SNMP traps should be sent.
|
Syntax Description
|
IP address
|
IPv4 or IPv6 address.
|
community
|
Specifies trap community string.
|
port
|
Overrides default UDP port for this trap sink.
|
version
|
Specifies the SNMP version of traps to send to this host.
|
engineID
|
Specifies engine ID of this inform sink.
|
user
|
Specifies username for this inform sink.
|
auth
|
Configures SNMPv3 security parameters, specifying passwords in plaintext on the command line (passwords are always stored encrypted).
|
hash-type
|
|
auth-password
|
Plaintext password to use for authentication.
If “priv” is not specified the default privacy algorithm is used with the same privacy password as that specified for authentication.
|
priv
|
Specifies SNMPv3 privacy settings for this user.
|
privacy-type
|
|
priv-password
|
Plaintext password to use for privacy. If not specified, then auth-password is used.
|
encrypted
|
Configure SNMPv3 security parameters specifying passwords in encrypted form.
|
prompt
|
Configure SNMPv3 security parameters specifying passwords securely in follow-up prompts rather than on the command line.
|
Default
|
community—public
UDP port—162
version—3
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.2.1050
|
Example
|
switch (config) # snmp-server host 1.1.1.1 informs version 3 engineID 0x800041da04643265363932653432303135 user test auth md5 password priv aes-128 password
|
Related Commands
|
show snmp
snmp-server enable
snmp-server host informs version 3
|
Notes
snmp-server host traps
|
snmp-server host <ip-address> traps [<community> | port <port> | version {1 | 2c} | version 3 {user <name> {auth <hash-type> <auth-password> [priv <privacy-type> [<priv-password>]] | encrypted auth ... | prompt auth ...}}]
no snmp-server host <ip-address> traps port
Send SNMP v2c traps to this host with the default trap community.
The no form of the commands removes a host from which SNMP traps should be sent.
|
Syntax Description
|
ip-address
|
IPv4 or IPv6 address.
|
community
|
Specifies trap community string.
|
port
|
Overrides default UDP port for this trap sink.
|
version
|
Specifies the SNMP version of traps to send to this host.
|
user
|
Specifies username for this inform sink.
|
auth
|
Configures SNMPv3 security parameters, specifying passwords in plaintext on the command line (passwords are always stored encrypted).
|
hash-type
|
|
auth-password
|
Plaintext password to use for authentication.
If “priv” is not specified the default privacy algorithm is used with the same privacy password as that specified for authentication.
|
priv
|
Specifies SNMPv3 privacy settings for this user.
|
privacy-type
|
|
priv-password
|
Plaintext password to use for privacy. If not specified, then auth-password is used.
|
encrypted
|
Configure SNMPv3 security parameters, specifying passwords in encrypted form.
|
prompt
|
Configure SNMPv3 security parameters, specifying passwords securely in follow-up prompts, rather than on the command line.
|
Default
|
community—public
UDP port—162
version—3
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # snmp-server host 1.1.1.1 informs version 3 user test auth md5 password priv aes-128 password
|
Related Commands
|
show snmp
snmp-server enable
snmp-server host informs version 3
|
Notes
snmp-server listen
|
snmp-server listen {enable | interface <ifName>}
no snmp-server listen {enable | interface <ifName>}
Configures SNMP server interface access restrictions.
The no form of the command disables the listen interface restricted list for SNMP server.
|
Syntax Description
|
enable
|
Enables SNMP interface restrictions on access to this system
|
ifName
|
Adds an interface to the “listen” list for SNMP server. For example: “mgmt0”, “mgmt1”
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # snmp listen enable
|
Related Commands
|
show snmp
|
Notes
|
If enabled, and if at least one of the interfaces listed is eligible to be a listen interface, then SNMP requests will only be accepted on those interfaces. Otherwise, SNMP requests are accepted on any interface.
snmp-server notify
|
snmp-server notify {community <community> | event <event name> | port <port> | send-test}
no snmp-server notify {community | event <event name> | port}
Configures SNMP notifications (traps and informs).
The no form of the commands negate the SNMP notifications.
|
Syntax Description
|
community
|
Sets the default community for traps sent to hosts which do not have a custom community string set
|
event
|
Specifies which events will be sent as traps
|
port
|
Sets the default port to which traps are sent
|
send-test
|
Sends a test trap
|
Default
|
All informs and traps are enabled
community—public
UDP port—162
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
3.2.1050: Changed traps to notify
|
Example
|
switch (config) # snmp-server community public
|
Related Commands
|
show snmp
show snmp events
|
Notes
|
snmp-server port
|
snmp-server port <port>
no snmp-server port
Sets the UDP listening port for the SNMP agent.
The no form of the command resets the parameter to its default value.
|
Syntax Description
|
port
|
UDP port
|
Default
|
161
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # snmp-server port 1000
|
Related Commands
|
show snmp
|
Notes
snmp-server user
|
snmp-server user {admin | <username>} v3 {[encrypted] auth <hash-type> <password> [priv <privacy-type> [<password>]] | capability <cap> | enable <sets> | prompt auth <hash-type> [priv <privacy-type>] | require-privacy}
no snmp-server user {admin | <username> } v3 {[encrypted] auth <hash-type> <password> [priv <privacy-type> [<password>]] | capability <cap> | enable <sets> | prompt auth <hash-type> [priv <privacy-type>]}
Specifies an existing username, or a new one to be added.
The no form of the command disables access via SNMP v3 for the specified user.
|
Syntax Description
|
v3
|
Configures SNMPv3 users.
|
auth
|
Configures SNMPv3 security parameters, specifying passwords in plaintext on the command line (note: passwords are always stored encrypted).
Available hash-type options are: <md5|sha|sha224|sha256|sha384|sha512>.
|
capability
|
Sets capability level for SET requests.
|
enable
|
Enables SNMPv3 access for this user.
|
encrypted
|
Configures SNMPv3 security parameters, specifying passwords in encrypted form.
|
prompt
|
Configures SNMPv3 security parameters, specifying passwords securely in follow-up prompts, rather than on the command line.
|
require-privacy
|
Requires privacy (encryption) for requests from this user.
|
priv
|
Configures SNMPv3 security parameters, specifying which protocol to use for traffic encryption. Available priv-type options: <des|3des|aes-128|aes-192|aes-256>.
|
Default
|
No SNMP v3 users defined
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
3.7.0000
3.8.1000: Syntax updated
|
Example
|
switch (config) # snmp-server user admin v3 enable
|
Related Commands
|
show snmp user
|
Notes
|
show snmp
|
show snmp [events | host]
Displays SNMP-server configuration and status.
|
Syntax Description
|
events
|
SNMP events
|
host
|
List of notification sinks
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
3.6.8008—Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show snmp
Read-only communities:
|
Related Commands
|
show snmp
|
Notes
show snmp auto-refresh
|
show snmp auto-refresh
Displays SNMPD refresh mechanism status.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
3.6.6000: Updated example
3.7.0000: Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show snmp auto-refresh
|
Related Commands
|
snmp-server auto-refresh
|
Notes
show snmp engineID
|
show snmp engineID
Displays SNMPv3 engine ID key.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.6.6102
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show snmp engineID
|
Related Commands
|
snmp-server engineID
|
Notes
show snmp set-permission
|
show snmp set-permission
Displays SNMP SET permission settings.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.6.3004
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show snmp set-permission
|
Related Commands
|
snmp-server enable set-permission
|
Notes
show snmp user
|
show snmp user
Displays SNMP user information.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
3.6.8008: Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show snmp user
|
Related Commands
|
show snmp
|
Notes
show interfaces ib internal notification
|
show interfaces ib internal notification
Displays information about internal links notification.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.3.4318
|
3.4.3000
|
Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show interfaces ib internal notification
|
Related Commands
|
interfaces ib internal notification
|
Notes
json-gw enable
|
json-gw enable
no json-gw enable
Enables the JSON API.
The no form of the command disables the JSON API.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
JSON API is enabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.6.3004
|
Example
|
switch (config) # json-gw enable
|
Related Commands
|
show json-gw
|
Notes
json-gw synchronous-request-timeout
|
json-gw synchronous-request-timeout <timeout-value>
no json-gw synchronous-request-timeout
Defines a timeout value for synchronous JSON requests (in seconds).
The no form of the command returns the timeout value to its default.
|
Syntax Description
|
timeout-value
|
Define a timeout value for synchronous JSON requests
Range: 0-4294967295
|
Default
|
JSON API is enabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.6.3004
|
Example
|
switch (config) # json-gw synchronous-request-timeout 100
|
Related Commands
|
show json-gw
|
Notes
show json-gw
|
show json-gw
Displays the JSON API setting.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.6.3004
3.6.4000: Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show json-gw
|
Related Commands
|
json-gw enable
json-gw synchronous-request-timeout <time out value>
|
Notes