Signal Degradation Monitoring

A system can monitor the Bit Error Rate (BER) in order to ensure a quality of the link. As long as BER observed by the MACLRH layer is low enough, the rate of packet loss is low enough to allow successful operation of the applications running on top of the network.

The system continuously monitors the link BER and compares it to BER limits, when limits are crossed the system can generate an event indicating that link quality is degraded to the network operator that can take preemptive actions or even disable the low quality link. The BER configuration threshold for No-FEC and Post-FEC configured for 10^-10 will cause the trap to occur.

When Forward Error Correction (FEC) is enabled a network operator can choose to monitor an amount of corrected errors by using the pre-FEC mode, or the amount of errors which the FEC failed to correct (uncorrectable errors) by using the post-FEC mode, when FEC is used then every error detected by the PHY will be monitored.

When link is disabled the system will keep it in shutdown state until the port is explicitly enabled (Explicitly running “shutdown” and then “no shutdown” commands for that port).