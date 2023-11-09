On This Page
SM Commands
ib sm
|
ib sm
no ib sm
Enables the SM on this node.
The no form of the command disables the SM on this node.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ib sm
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm
|
Notes
ib sm accum-log-file
|
ib sm accum-log-file
no ib sm accum-log-file
Adds SM log entries at the end of the current log.
The no form of the command overwrites SM log file on every restart.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Enabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ib sm accum-log-file
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm accum-log-file
|
Notes
ib sm allow-both-pkeys
|
ib sm allow-both-pkeys
no ib sm allow-both-pkeys
Enables having both full and limited membership on the same partition.
The no form of the command disables having both full and limited membership on the same partition.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.4.1100
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ib sm allow-both-pkeys
|
Related Commands
|
defmember
member
|
Notes
ib sm babbling-policy
|
ib sm babbling-policy
no ib sm babbling-policy
Enables the SM to disable babbling ports (i.e., generating frequent traps).
The no form of the command disables the SM babbling policy.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # no ib sm babbling-policy
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm babbling-policy
|
Notes
|
If the babbling policy is enabled, and decides to close a babbling interface (one which sends 129,130,131 traps, for example), the SM disables the port.
ib sm connect-roots
|
ib sm connect-roots
no ib sm connect-roots
Forces the routing engine to make connectivity between root switches.
The no form of the command disables logical LID path between root switches.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Enabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ib sm connect-roots
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm connect-roots
|
Notes
|
ib sm calculate-missing-routes
|
ib sm calculate-missing-routes
no ib sm calculate-missing-routes
Enables SM to find and recalculate missing routes without creating credit-loops
The no form of the command d isables SM to find and recalculate missing routes without creating credit-loops
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.8.2000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ib sm calculate-missing-routes
ib sm calculate-missing-routes: enabled
switch (config) # no ib sm calculate-missing-routes
ib sm calculate-missing-routes: disabled
|
Related Commands
|
Show ib sm calculate-missing-routes
|
Notes
ib sm drop-event-subscriptions
|
ib sm drop-event-subscriptions
no ib sm drop-event-subscriptions
Configures IB SM to drop interface subscribe or unsubscribe events.
The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default value.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.4.2008
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ib sm drop-event-subscriptions
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
ib sm enable-quirks
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ib sm enable-quirks
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm enable-quirks
|
Notes
ib sm exit-on-fatal
|
ib sm exit-on-fatal
no ib sm exit-on-fatal
Enables the SM to exit upon fatal initialization errors.
The no form of the command disables the SM from exiting upon fatal initialization errors.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Enabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ib sm exit-on-fatal
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm exit-on-fatal
|
Notes
ib sm force-link-speed
|
ib sm force-link-speed <speed-options>
no ib sm force-link-speed
Defines the SM behavior for PortInfo:LinkSpeedEnabled, PortInfo:LinkSpeedExtEnabled and MLNX ExtendedPortInfo on the switch ports.
The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default.
|
Syntax Description
|
speed-options
|
The following options are available:
|
Default
|
Set to PortInfo:LinkSpeedExtSupported
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
3.4.1604
|
Updated Syntax Description, Example, and Notes
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ib sm force-link-speed sdr ddr qdr fdr10
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm force-link-speed
show ib sm force-link-speed-ext
show ib sm fdr10
|
Notes
|
ib sm force-log-flush
|
ib sm force-log-flush
no ib sm force-log-flush
Forces every log message generated to be flushed.
The no form of the command does not force a flush after every log write.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ib sm force-log-flush
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm force-log-flush
|
Notes
ib sm guid2lid-cache
|
ib sm guid2lid-cache
no ib sm guid2lid-cache
Allows SM to use cached GUID-to-lid mapping data. When enabled, the SM honors the cached GUID-to-lid mapping information if:
The no form of the command disallows use of cached GUID-to-lid mapping data.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ib sm guid2lid-cache
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm guid2lid-cache
|
Notes
ib sm honor-partitions
|
ib sm honor-partitions
no ib sm honor-partitions
Sets the no_partition_enforcement flag to 0. This setting controls global support for partitioning in the subnet.
The no form of the command disables subnet partition support.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Enabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # no ib sm honor-partitions
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm honor-partitions
|
Notes
|
ib sm hoq-lifetime
|
ib sm hoq-lifetime <time>
Sets the maximum time a frame can wait at the head of a switch-to-switch port queue before it is dropped.
|
Syntax Description
|
time
|
The time is 4.096 uS * 2time. The range of time is 0 to 20. A time of 20 means infinite, and the default value is 18 which translates to about 1 second.
|
Default
|
0x12 (~ 1 second)
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ib sm hoq-lifetime 15
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm hoq-lifetime
|
Notes
ib sm ignore-other-sm
|
ib sm ignore-other-sm
no ib sm ignore-other-sm
Ignores all the rules governing SM elections and attempts to manage the fabric.
The no form of the command does not allow the SM to manage fabric if it loses the election.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ib sm ignore-other-sm
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm ignore-other-sm
|
Notes
ib sm ipv6-nsm
|
ib sm ipv6-nsm
no ib sm ipv6-nsm
Consolidates IPv6 SNM group joins to 1 MC group per-MGID PKEY.
The no form of the command disables the consolidation of IPv6 SNM.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ib sm ipv6-nsm
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm ipv6-nsm
|
Notes
ib sm lash
|
ib sm lash {do-mesh-analysis | start-vl <vl-value>}
no ib sm lash do-mesh-analysis
Modifies “lash” routing method parameters.
The no form of the command disables SM “lash” routing for mesh analysis.
|
Syntax Description
|
do-mesh-analysis
|
Enables SM “lash” routing for mesh analysis
|
start-vl <vl-value>
|
Configures the starting VL for SM “lash” routing for mesh analysis (assuming that lash routing is enabled)
|
Default
|
do-mesh-analysis: Disabled
start-vl: 0
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ib sm lash do-mesh-analysis
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm lash do-mesh-analysis
|
Notes
ib sm leafhoq-lifetime
|
ib sm leafhoq-lifetime <time>
Sets the maximum time a frame can wait at the head of a switch-to-CA_or_Router port queue before it is dropped.
|
Syntax Description
|
time
|
The time is 4.096 uS * 2time. The range of time is 0 to 20. A time of 20 means infinite, and the default value is 16 which translates to about 268 millisecond.
|
Default
|
0x10 (about 268 mS)
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ib sm leafhoq-lifetime 8
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm leafhoq-lifetime
|
Notes
ib sm leafvl-stalls
|
ib sm leafvl-stalls <count>
Sets the number of sequential frame drops that cause a switch-to-CA_or_Router port to enter the VLStalled state.
|
Syntax Description
|
count
|
Range: 1-255
|
Default
|
7
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ib sm leafvl-stalls 3
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm leafvl-stalls
|
Notes
ib sm lmc
|
ib sm lmc <mask>
Sets the LID Mask Control (LMC) value to be used on this subnet.
|
Syntax Description
|
mask
|
Range: 0-7
|
Default
|
The default value is 0, which means that every port has exactly one unique LID.
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ib sm lmc 7
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm lmc
|
Notes
ib sm lmc-esp0
|
ib sm lmc-esp0
no ib sm lmc-esp0
Sets the LMC for the subnet to be used for Enhanced Switch Port 0.
The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ib sm lmc-esp0
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm lmc-esp0
|
Notes
ib sm log-flags
|
ib sm log-flags [all] [debug] [error] [frames] [funcs] [info] [none] [routing] [verbose]
no ib sm log-flags
Controls what messages the SM logs.
The no form of the command indicates to the SM not to run on this node.
|
Syntax Description
|
all
|
Turns on all the flags that follow (error info verbose debug funcs frames routing).
|
debug
|
Logs diagnostic messages, high volume.
|
error
|
Logs error messages.
|
frames
|
Logs all SMP and GMP frames.
|
funcs
|
Logs function entry/exit, very high volume.
|
info
|
Logs basic messages, low volume.
|
none
|
Turns off all logging flags.
|
routing
|
Logs FDB routing information.
|
verbose
|
Logs interesting stuff, moderate volume.
|
Default
|
0x3 (error, info)
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ib sm log-flags error verbose funcs frames
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm log-flags
|
Notes
|
ib sm log-max-size
|
ib sm log-max-size <size>
Sets the maximum size of the log file to be <size> megabytes.
|
Syntax Description
|
size
|
Range: 1-60
|
Default
|
20 MBytes
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
3.5.1000
|
Updated Syntax Description, and Default
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ib sm log-max-size 50
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm log-max-size
|
Notes
|
ib sm max-op-vls
|
ib sm max-op-vls <count>
Sets the maximum number of VLs supported on this subnet.
|
Syntax Description
|
count
|
Possible values: 1, 2, 4, 8, or 15
|
Default
|
4
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
3.10.1000
|
Updated default value from 15 to 4
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ib sm max-op-vls 4
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm max-op-vls
|
Notes
ib sm max-reply-time
|
ib sm max-reply-time <time>
Sets the maximum time the SM waits for a reply before the transaction times out.
|
Syntax Description
|
time
|
Must be an integer (in milliseconds)
|
Default
|
200 milliseconds
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ib sm max-reply-time 500
|
Related Commands
|
show sm max-reply-time
|
Notes
ib sm max-reverse-hops
|
ib sm max-reverse-hops <max-reverse-hops>
Sets the maximum number of hops from the top switch to an I/O node.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
0 hops
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ib sm max-reverse-hops 500
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm max-reverse-hops
|
Notes
ib sm aguid_default_hop_limit
|
ib sm aguid-default-hop-limit <count>
no ib sm aguid-default-hop-limit
Configures the default value for hop limit returned in path records where either the source or destination are alias an GUID.
The no form of the command resets the count to its default value.
|
Syntax Description
|
count
|
Number of concurrent management packets (must be an integer)
|
Default
|
1
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.6.6102
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ib sm aguid-default-hop-limit 3
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm aguid-default-hop-limit
|
Notes
ib sm max-wire-smps2
|
ib sm max-wire-smps2 <count>
no
Sets the maximal timeout based outstanding SM management packets.
The no form of the command resets the max-wire-smps2 to its initial value.
|
Syntax Description
|
count
|
Number of concurrent management packets. The value must be an integer.
|
Default
|
4
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ib sm max-wire-smps 8
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm max-wire-smps2
|
Notes
ib sm m-key
|
ib sm m-key <mkey>
no ib sm m-key
Configures the MKey used by the SM.
The no form of the command resets the MKey configuration to its default value.
|
Syntax Description
|
mkey
|
64-bit MKey
|
Default
|
00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
3.6.2002
|
Added no form of the command
|
3.7.0000
|
Added note
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ib sm m-key 11:33:55:77:99:aa:cc:ee
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm mkey-lease
ib sm mkey-lookup
ib sm mkey-protect-level
show ib sm m-key
show ib sm mkey-lease
|
Notes
|
ib sm mkey-lease
|
ib sm mkey-lease <time>
no ib sm mkey-lease
Configures the lease period used when MKey is non-zero.
The no form of the command resets this value to its default.
|
Syntax Description
|
time
|
MKey lease period in seconds
Range: 0-65535; 0=unlimited
|
Default
|
0
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.6.2002
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ib sm mkey-lease 660
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm mkey-lease
|
Notes
ib sm mkey-lookup
|
ib sm mkey-lookup
no ib sm mkey-lookup
Enables using a file cache (guid2mkey) to resolve unknown node MKey.
The no form of the command disables using a file cache to resolve unknown node MKey and the configured MKey is used for all ports.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Enabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.6.2002
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ib sm mkey-lookup
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm mkey-lookup
|
Notes
|
MKey lookup is a boolean value that controls how the SM finds the MKey of ports
ib sm mkey-protect-level
|
ib sm mkey-protect-level <level>
no ib sm mkey-protect-level
Controls what data is returned to a get_PortInfo MAD request when the MKey in the request does not match the MKey on the port.
The no form of the command resets the parameter to its default value.
|
Syntax Description
|
level
|
|
Default
|
0
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.6.2002
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ib sm mkey-protect-level 0
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm mkey-protect-level
|
Notes
ib sm msgfifo-timeout
|
ib sm msgfifo-timeout <time>
Sets the time value to be used by the subnet administrator to control when a BUSY status is returned to a client.
|
Syntax Description
|
time
|
In milliseconds
|
Default
|
10 seconds
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ib sm msgfifo-timeout 50000
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm msgfifo-timeout
|
Notes
|
If there is more than one message in the SA queue, and it has been there longer than time milliseconds, all additional incoming requests are immediately replied to with BUSY status.
ib sm multicast
|
ib sm multicast
no ib sm multicast
Enables the SM to support multicasts on the fabric.
The no form of the command disables the SM from supporting multicasts on the fabric.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ib sm multicast
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm multicast
|
Notes
ib sm no-client-rereg
|
ib sm no-client-rereg
no ib sm no-client-rereg
Enables client re-registration requests.
The no form of the command disables client re-registration requests.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
disable
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ib sm no-client-rereg
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm no-client-rereg
|
Notes
ib sm overrun-trigger
|
ib sm overrun-trigger <count>
Enables SMA to generate standard InfiniBand trap number 130 when the number of local buffer overrun errors equals the count value, and the port’s SMA supports traps.
|
Syntax Description
|
count
|
Range: 0-255
|
Default
|
8
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ib sm overrun-trigger 3
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm overrun-trigger
|
Notes
|
Refer to the InfiniBand Architecture Specification V1 r1.2.1, section 14.2.5.1 table 131: Traps.
ib sm packet-life-time
|
ib sm packet-life-time <time>
Sets the maximum time a frame can live in a switch.
|
Syntax Description
|
time
|
The time is 4.096 uS * 2*<time>. Range: 0-20. A time of 20 means infinite. The value 0x14 disables this mechanism.
|
Default
|
0x12 (about 1 second)
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ib sm packet-life-time 20
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm packet-life-time
|
Notes
ib sm phy-err-trigger
|
ib sm phy-err-trigger <count>
Enables SMA to generate trap 129 when the number of local link integrity errors equals the <count> value, and the port’s SMA supports traps.
|
Syntax Description
|
count
|
Range: 0-255
|
Default
|
8
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ib sm phy-err-trigger 5
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm phy-err-trigger
|
Notes
ib sm polling-retries
|
ib sm polling-retries <value>
This variable defines the number of consecutive times an active SM must fail to respond before it is declared dead.
|
Syntax Description
|
value
|
Must be an integer
|
Default
|
4
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ib sm polling-retries 8
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm polling-retries
|
Notes
|
The time between when the active SM fails and the time this SM declares it dead is: (sm_sminfo_polling_timeout * value) milliseconds.
ib sm port-prof-switch
|
ib sm port-prof-switch
no ib sm port-prof-switch
Enables the counting of adapters, routers, and switches routed through links.
The no form of the command disables the counting of adapters, routers, and switches routed through links.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ib sm port-prof-switch
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm port-prof-switch
|
Notes
ib sm reassign-lids
|
ib sm reassign-lids
no ib sm reassign-lids
Controls the ability of the SM to reassign LIDs to nodes it finds already configured with a valid LID.
The no form of the command disables the SM from reassigning LIDs to nodes it finds already configured with a valid LID.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ib sm reassign-lids
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm reassign-lids
|
Notes
|
ib sm reset-config
|
ib sm reset-config
Resets all SM configuration options to defaults.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ib sm reset-config
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
ib sm root-guid
|
ib sm root-guid <guid>
no ib sm root-guid <guid>
Adds a root GUID for the SM.
The no form of the command removes the GUID from the root GUID list.
|
Syntax Description
|
guid
|
The root GUID number in hexadecimal notation
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config)# ib sm root-guid aa:bb:00:11:22:33:44:55
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm routing-engines
|
Notes
|
The list of root GIDs are relevant when IB SM is running on the switch, and the routing algorithm is up-down or fat-tree.
ib sm routing-engines
|
ib sm routing-engines [dor] [file] [ftree] [lash] [minhop] [none] [updn] [ar-updn]
no ib sm routing-engines
Sets the routing engine of the SM.
The no form of the command sets the routing engine to be “none”. The default SM routing engine is used.
|
Syntax Description
|
dor
|
Includes “dor” engine in selection of routing engines
|
file
|
Includes “file” engine in selection of routing engines
|
ftree
|
Includes “ftree” engine in selection of routing engines
|
lash
|
Includes “lash” engine in selection of routing engines
|
minhop
|
Includes “minhop” engine in selection of routing engines
|
none
|
No routing engines specified; use SM default(s)
|
updn
|
Includes “up/down” engine in selection of routing engines
|
ar-updn
|
Includes “adaptive routing up/down” engine in selection of routing engines
|
Default
|
None
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
3.10.4000
|
Added ar-updn option
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ib sm routing-engines none
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm routing-engines
|
Notes
|
Multiple routing engines can be specified separated by spaces so that specific ordering of routing algorithms will be tried if earlier routing engines fail.
ib sm rtr-aguid-enable
|
ib sm rtr-aguid-enable <value>
no ib sm rtr-aguid-enable
Configures SM alias GUID control option.
The no form of the command resets SM alias GUID control to its default value.
|
Syntax Description
|
value
|
Possible values:
|
Default
|
0
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.6.2002
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ib sm rtr-aguid-enable 1
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
ib sm rtr-pr-flow-label
|
ib sm rtr-pr-flow-label <value>
no ib sm rtr-pr-flow-label <value>
Configures inter-subnet PathRecord FlowLabel.
The no form of the command resets inter-subnet PathRecord FlowLabel to its default value.
|
Syntax Description
|
value
|
Range: 0-1048575
|
Default
|
0
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.6.2002
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ib sm rtr-pr-flow-label 1
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
ib sm rtr-pr-mtu
|
ib sm rtr-pr-mtu <value>
no ib sm rtr-pr-mtu <value>
Configures inter-subnet PathRecord MTU.
The no form of the command resets inter-subnet PathRecord MTU to its default value.
|
Syntax Description
|
value
|
Possible values: 256, 512, 1K, 2K, 4K
|
Default
|
2K
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.6.2002
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ib sm rtr-pr-mtu 2k
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
ib sm rtr-pr-rate
|
ib sm rtr-pr-rate <value>
no ib sm rtr-pr-rate <value>
Configures inter-subnet PathRecord rate.
The no form of the command resets inter-subnet PathRecord rate to its default value.
|
Syntax Description
|
value
|
Possible values: 2.5, 5, 10, 14, 20, 25, 40, 56, 100
|
Default
|
100
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.6.2002
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ib sm rtr-pr-rate 5
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
ib sm rtr-pr-sl
|
ib sm rtr-pr-sl <value>
no ib sm rtr-pr-sl <value>
Configures inter-subnet PathRecord SL.
The no form of the command resets inter-subnet PathRecord SL to its default value.
|
Syntax Description
|
value
|
Range: [0-15]
|
Default
|
0
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.6.2002
|
Example
|
switch (config) # rtr-pr-sl 0
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
ib sm rtr-pr-tclass
|
ib sm rtr-pr-tclass <value>
no ib sm rtr-pr-tclass <value>
Configures inter-subnet PathRecord T-class.
The no form of the command resets inter-subnet PathRecord T-class to its default value.
|
Syntax Description
|
value
|
Range: 0-255
|
Default
|
0
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.6.2002
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ib sm rtr-pr-tclass 1
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
ib sm sa-key
|
ib sm sa-key <SA_Key>
Sets the SA_Key 64-bit value used by SA to qualify that a query is “trusted”.
|
Syntax Description
|
SA Key
|
64 bit
|
Default
|
00:00:00:00:00:00:00:01
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ib sm sa-key 5
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm sa-key
|
Notes
|
OpenSM version 3.2.1 and lower used the default value of “1” in host byte order. You may need to change this value to inter-operate with older subnet managers.
ib sm single-thread
|
ib sm single-thread
no ib sm single-thread
Enables the Subnet Manager to use a single thread to service all requests.
The no form of the command enables SA to use multiple service threads.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Disabled (use multiple service threads)
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ib sm single-thread
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm single-thread
|
Notes
ib sm sm-inactive
|
ib sm sm-inactive
no ib sm sm-inactive
Configures the SM to start in the “inactive” SM state. This option can be used to run a standalone system without the SM/SA function.
The no form of the command configures the SM to start in “init” SM state.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ib sm sm-inactive
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm sm-inactive
|
Notes
ib sm sm-key
|
ib sm sm-key <SM_Key>
Sets the SM 64-bit SM_Key.
|
Syntax Description
|
SM Key
|
64 bit
|
Default
|
00:00:00:00:00:00:00:01
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ib sm sm-key 00:00:00:00:00:00:00:05
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm sm-key
|
Notes
|
OpenSM version 3.2.1 and lower used the default value of “1” in host byte order. You may need to change this value to inter-operate with older subnet managers.
ib sm sm-priority
|
ib sm sm-priority <priority>
Prioritizes the desired SM compared to other SMs on the fabric.
|
Syntax Description
|
priority
|
Range: 0-15
0 is least important
15 the most important
|
Default
|
0
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ib sm sm-priority 1
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm sm-priority
|
Notes
|
If two or more active SMs have the same highest priority, the one with the lowest port GUID manages the fabric.
ib sm sm-sl
|
ib sm sm-sl <sm-sl>
Sets the SM service level for SM/SA communication.
|
Syntax Description
|
sm-sl
|
0-15
|
Default
|
0
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ib sm sm-sl 10
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm sm-sl
|
Notes
|
Selects the SL that is used for MADs.
ib sm sminfo-poll-time
|
ib sm sminfo-poll-time <time>
This variable controls the timeout between two polls of an active subnet manager.
|
Syntax Description
|
time
|
In milliseconds
|
Default
|
10 seconds
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ib sm sminfo-poll-time 15
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm sminfo-poll-time
|
Notes
ib sm subnet-prefix
|
ib sm subnet-prefix <prefix>
no ib sm subnet-prefix <prefix>
Sets the SM “Subnet Prefix” used to create scope qualifiers for all elements managed by the SM.
The no form of the command resets the subnet prefix to its default value.
|
Syntax Description
|
prefix
|
64 bit
|
Default
|
FE:80:00:00:00:00:00:00
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.6.1002
|
3.6.2002
|
Added no form of the command
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ib sm subnet-prefix ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:00
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm subnet-prefix
|
Notes
|
The default value is also the InfiniBand default for a locally administered subnet.
ib sm subnet-prefix-override
|
ib sm subnet-prefix-override
no ib sm subnet-prefix-override
Disables IB Router subnet prefix checking.
The no form of the command enables IB Router subnet prefix checking.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Enabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.6.2002
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ib sm subnet-prefix-override
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm subnet-prefix-override
|
Notes
ib sm max-smps-timeout
|
ib sm max-smps-timeout <Timeout>
Sets timeout for SMPs between max_wire_smps & max_wire_smps2
|
Syntax Description
|
timeout
|
Timeout in seconds
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.8.3000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ib sm max-smps-timeout 22
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
ib sm subnet-timeout
|
ib sm subnet-timeout <time>
Sets the global per-port subnet timeout value (PortInfo:SubnetTimeOut). This value also controls the maximum trap frequency in which no traps are allowed to be sent faster than the subnet_timeout value.
|
Syntax Description
|
time
|
The actual timeout is 4.096 uS * 2*<time>. The range of time is 0-31 for this parameter which supports 32 discrete time values between 4 uS and about 2.4 hours.
|
Default
|
0x12 (About 1 second)
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ib sm subnet-timeout 5
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm subnet-timeout
|
Notes
|
If the SMA generates a sequence of traps, the interval between successive traps should not be smaller than <time>.
ib sm sweep-interval
|
ib sm sweep-interval <time>
no ib sm sweep-interval
Specifies the time between subnet sweeps.
The no form of the command disables periodic sweeps.
|
Syntax Description
|
time
|
Range: Between 0 and 36000 seconds; 0—disable
|
Default
|
10 seconds
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ib sm sweep-interval 20
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm sweep-interval
|
Notes
ib sm sweep-on-trap
|
ib sm sweep-on-trap
no ib sm sweep-on-trap
Enables every TRAP received by the SM to initiate a heavy sweep in addition to the processing required by the TRAP.
The no form of the command enables SM to use a combination of light and heavy sweeps based on the type of TRAP and other internal states.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
enable
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ib sm sweep-on-trap
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm sweep-on-trap
|
Notes
|
More than 10 successive identical TRAPs disable the automatic sweep behavior until at least one different TRAP has been received.
ib sm transaction-retries
|
ib sm transaction-retries <transaction-retries-count>
Sets the maximum retries for failed transactions.
|
Syntax Description
|
transaction-retries-count
|
Must be an integer
|
Default
|
3
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ib sm transaction-retries 10
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm transaction-retries
|
Notes
ib sm use-heavy-sweeps
|
ib sm use-heavy-sweeps
no ib sm use-heavy-sweeps
Turns every fabric sweep to a heavy sweep.
The no form of the command enables the SM to use a combination of light and heavy sweeps.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
disable
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ib sm use-heavy-sweeps
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm use-heavy-sweeps
|
Notes
ib sm use-ucast-cache
|
ib sm use-ucast-cache
no ib sm use-ucast-cache
Enables the SM to use cached routine data (LMC=0 only).
The no form of the command disables the SM to use cached routine data.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ib sm use-ucast-cache
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm use-ucast-cache
|
Notes
ib sm vl-stalls
|
ib sm vl-stalls <count>
Sets the number of sequential frame drops that cause a switch-to-switch port to enter the VLStalled state.
|
Syntax Description
|
count
|
1-255
|
Default
|
7
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ib sm vl-stalls 10
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm vl-stalls
|
Notes
ib sm virt
|
ib sm virt {enable | disable | ignore}
no ib sm virt
Configures IB SM port virtualization support.
The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default value.
|
Syntax Description
|
enable
|
IB SM supports virtualization, and configures virtual ports
|
disable
|
IB SM disables virtual ports
|
ignore
|
IB SM ignores virtual ports and does not change their configuration
|
Default
|
Ignore
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.4.2008
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ib sm virt configure
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
ib sm virt-default-hop-limit
|
ib sm virt-default-hop-limit <value>
no ib sm virt-default-hop-limit
Configures the default value for hop limit to be returned in path records.
The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default value.
|
Syntax Description
|
value
|
Range: 0-255
|
Default
|
2
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.6.2002
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ib sm virt-default-hop-limit 3
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
ib sm virt-max-ports-in-process
|
ib sm virt-max-ports-in-process <value>
no ib sm virt-max-ports-in-process
Configures the maximum number of ports to be processed simultaneously.
The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default value.
|
Syntax Description
|
value
|
Range: 0-65535
“0” processes all pending ports
|
Default
|
4
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.6.2002
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ib sm virt-max-ports-in-process 5
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show ib sm
|
show ib sm
Displays the SM admin state.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ib sm
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm
|
Notes
show ib sm accum-log-file
|
show ib sm accum-log-file
Displays the accum-log-file configuration.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ib sm accum-log-file
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm accum-log-file
|
Notes
show ib sm babbling-policy
|
show ib sm babbling-policy
Displays the ability of the SM to disable babbling ports (i.e., generating frequent traps).
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ib sm babbling-policy
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm babbling-policy
|
Notes
show ib sm calculate-missing-routes
|
Show ib sm calculate-missing-routes
Display option allowing SM to find and recalculate missing routes without creating credit-loops
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.8.2000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ib sm calculate-missing-routes
ib sm calculate-missing-routes: enabled
switch (config) # no ib sm calculate-missing-routes
ib sm calculate-missing-routes: disabled
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm calculate-missing-routes
|
Notes
show ib sm connect-roots
|
show ib sm connect-roots
Displays the IBA compliant multi-stage switch directive.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ib sm connect-roots
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm connect-roots
|
Notes
show ib sm enable-quirks
|
show ib sm enable-quirks
Displays if the SM uses high risk features and handles HW workarounds.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ib sm enable-quirks
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm enable-quirks
|
Notes
show ib sm exit-on-fatal
|
show ib sm exit-on-fatal
Displays if the SM exits upon a fatal error.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ib sm exit-on-fatal
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm exit-on-fatal
|
Notes
show ib sm fdr10
|
show ib sm fdr10
Displays the status of the SM use of FDR10.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ib sm fdr10
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show ib sm force-link-speed
|
show ib sm force-link-speed
Displays SM behavior for PortInfo:LinkSpeedEnabled parameter on switch ports.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
3.4.1604
|
Updated Syntax Description, Example and Notes
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ib sm force-link-speed
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm force-link-speed
|
Notes
|
Possible outputs:
show ib sm force-link-speed-ext
|
show ib sm force-link-speed-ext
Displays SM behavior for PortInfo:LinkSpeedExtEnabled parameter on the switch ports.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
3.4.1604
|
Updated Description and Example
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ib sm force-link-speed-ext
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm force-link-speed
|
Notes
|
Possible outputs:
show ib sm force-log-flush
|
show ib sm force-log-flush
Displays if every log message generated forces the log to be flushed.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
3.4.1604
|
Updated Description and Example
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ib sm force-log-flush
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm force-log-flush
|
Notes
show ib sm guid2lid-cache
|
show ib sm guid2lid-cache
Displays whether or not the SM honors the cached GUID-to-LID mapping information.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ib sm guid2lid-cache
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm guid2-lid-cache
|
Notes
show ib sm honor-partitions
|
show ib sm honor-partitions
Displays the partition enforcement settings in the subnet.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ib sm honor-partitions
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm honor-partitions
|
Notes
show ib sm hoq-lifetime
|
show ib sm hoq-lifetime
Displays the maximum time a frame can wait at the head of a switch-to-switch port queue before it is dropped.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ib sm hoq-lifetime
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm hoq-lifetime
|
Notes
show ib sm ignore-other-sm
|
show ib sm ignore-other-sm
Displays if the rules governing SM elections and attempt to manage the fabric on the node are ignored by the SM.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ib sm ignore-other-sm
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm ignore-other-sm
|
Notes
show ib sm ipv6-nsm
|
show ib sm ipv6-nsm
Displays the consolidation of IPv6 Solicited Node Multicast (SNM) group join requests.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ib sm ipv6-nsm
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm ipv6-nsm
|
Notes
show ib sm lash
|
show ib sm lash {do-mesh-analysis | start-vl}
Display “lash” routing method parameters.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ib sm lash do-mesh-analysis
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm lash
|
Notes
show ib sm leafhoq-lifetime
|
show ib sm leafhoq-lifetime
Displays the maximum time a frame can wait at the head of a switch-to-CA_or_Router port queue before it is dropped.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ib sm leafhoq-lifetime
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm leafhoq-lifetime
|
Notes
show ib sm leafvl-stalls
|
show ib sm leafvl-stalls
Displays the number of sequential frame drops that case a switch-to-CA_or_Router port to enter the VLStalled state.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ib sm leafvl-stalls
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm leafvl-stalls
|
Notes
show ib sm lmc
|
show ib sm lmc
Displays the number of sequential frame drops that case a switch-to-CA_or_Router port to enter the VLStalled state.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ib sm lmc
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm lmc
|
Notes
show ib sm lmc-esp0
|
show ib sm lmc-esp0
Displays the number of sequential frame drops that case a switch-to-CA_or_Router port to enter the VLStalled state.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ib sm lmc-esp0
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm lmc-esp0
|
Notes
show ib sm log
|
show ib sm log [continuous] [[not] [matching <reg-expression>]]
Displays IB SM event logs.
|
Syntax Description
|
continuous
|
Displays IB SM new event log messages as they arrive
|
not
|
Displays IB SM new event logs that do not match a given regular expression
|
matching
|
Displays IB SM event log messages that match a given regular expression
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ib sm log
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm log-flags
|
Notes
show ib sm log-flags
|
show ib sm log-flags
Displays what type of messages the SM is logging.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ib sm log-flags
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm log-flags
|
Notes
show ib sm log-max-size
|
show ib sm log-max-size
Displays the maximum size of the log file.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ib sm log-max-size
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm log-max-size
|
Notes
show ib sm max-op-vls
|
show ib sm max-op-vls
Displays the maximum size of the log file.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ib sm max-op-vls
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm max-op-vls
|
Notes
show ib sm max-ports
|
show ib sm max-ports
Displays the number of CA ports SM can manage.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ib sm max-ports
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm max-ports
|
Notes
show ib sm max-reply-time
|
show ib sm max-reply-time
Displays the number of CA ports SM can manage.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ib sm max-reply-time
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm max-reply-time
|
Notes
show ib sm max-reverse-hops
|
show ib sm max-reverse-hops
Displays max hops IO node to top switch.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ib sm max-reverse-hops
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm max-reverse-hops
|
Notes
show ib sm aguid-default-hop-limit
|
show ib sm aguid-default-hop-limit
Displays max hops IO node to top switch.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ib sm aguid-default-hop-limit
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm aguid-default-hop-limit
|
Notes
show ib sm max-wire-smps
|
show ib sm max-wire-smps
Displays the maximal number of MADs the SM will have outstanding at one time to count.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ib sm max-wire-smps
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm max-wire-smps
|
Notes
show ib sm max-wire-smps2
|
show ib sm max-wire-smps2
Displays maximal SM timeout based packets allowed to be outstanding.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ib sm max-wire-smps2
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm max-wire-smps2
|
Notes
show ib sm mkey-lease
|
show ib sm mkey-lease
Displays MKey period in seconds.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ib sm mkey-lease
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm mkey-lease
|
Notes
show ib sm m-key
|
show ib sm m-key
Displays the MKey used by the SM.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
3.6.2002
|
Updated Example
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ib sm m-key
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm m-key
|
Notes
show ib sm mkey-lease
|
show ib sm mkey-lease
Displays MKey lease period in seconds.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.6.2002
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ib sm mkey-lease
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm mkey-lookup
|
Notes
show ib sm mkey-lookup
|
show ib sm mkey-lookup
Displays whether the SM looks in file cache for unknown note MKeys.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.6.2002
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ib sm mkey-lookup
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm m-key
|
Notes
show ib sm mkey-protect-level
|
show ib sm mkey-protect-level
Displays MKey protection level.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.6.2002
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ib sm mkey-protect-level
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm mkey-protect-level
|
Notes
show ib sm msgfifo-timeout
|
show ib sm msgfifo-timeout
Displays the elapsed time in milliseconds before a frame at the head of Subnet Agent queue causes an immediate BUSY state.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ib sm msgfifo-timeout
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm msgfifo-timeout
|
Notes
show ib sm multicast
|
show ib sm multicast
Displays whether the SM supports multicast on the fabric.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ib sm multicast
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm multicast
|
Notes
show ib sm no-client-rereg
|
show ib sm no-client-rereg
Displays client re-registration admin state.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ib sm no-client-rereg
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm no-client-rereg
|
Notes
show ib sm overrun-trigger
|
show ib sm overrun-trigger
Displays count of local buffer overrun errors for Infiniband trap 130.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ib sm overrun-trigger
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm overrun-trigger
|
Notes
show ib sm packet-life-time
|
show ib sm packet-life-time
Displays the maximum time a frame can live in a switch.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ib sm packet-life-time
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm packet-life-time
|
Notes
show ib sm phy-err-trigger
|
show ib sm phy-err-trigger
Displays the number of local link integrity errors and the port’s SMA supports traps.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ib sm phy-err-trigger
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm phy-err-trigger
|
Notes
show ib sm polling-retries
|
show ib sm polling-retries
Displays the number of consecutive times an active SM must fail to respond before it is declared dead.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ib sm polling-retries
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm polling-retries
|
Notes
show ib sm port-prof-switch
|
show ib sm port-prof-switch
Displays whether or not the counting of adapters, routers, and switches through the links is being done.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ib sm port-prof-switch
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm port-prof-switch
|
Notes
show ib sm reassign-lids
|
show ib sm reassign-lids
Displays the ability of the SM to reassign LIDs to nodes it finds already configured with a valid LID.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ib sm reassign-lids
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm reassign-lids
|
Notes
show ib sm root-guid
|
show ib sm root-guid
Displays the configured root GUIDs for the SM.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config)# show ib sm root-guid
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm routing-engine
|
Notes
|
The list of root GUIDs are relevant when IB SM is running on the switch, and the routing algorithm is up-down or fat-tree.
show ib sm routing-engines
|
show ib sm routing-engines
Displays an ordered list of routing engines.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config)# show ib sm routing-engines
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm routing-engines
|
Notes
show ib sm routing-info
|
show ib sm routing-info
Displays current routing engine information.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config)# show ib sm routing-info
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show ib sm rtr-aguid-enable
|
show ib sm rtr-aguid-enable
Displays GUID option configuration.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.6.2002
|
Example
|
switch (config)# show ib sm rtr-aguid-enable
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm rtr-aguid-enable
|
Notes
show ib sm rtr-pr-flow-label
|
show ib sm rtr-pr-flow-label
Displays inter-subnet PathRecord FlowLabel.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.6.2002
|
Example
|
switch (config)# show ib sm rtr-pr-flow-label
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm rtr-pr-flow-label
|
Notes
|
“0” signifies that inter-subnet PathRecord FlowLabel is disabled
show ib sm rtr-pr-mtu
|
show ib sm rtr-pr-mtu
Displays inter-subnet PathRecord MTU.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.6.2002
|
Example
|
switch (config)# show ib sm rtr-pr-mtu
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm rtr-pr-mtu
|
Notes
show ib sm rtr-pr-rate
|
show ib sm rtr-pr-rate
Displays inter-subnet PR rate.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.6.2002
|
Example
|
switch (config)# show ib sm rtr-pr-rate
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm rtr-pr-rate
|
Notes
show ib sm rtr-pr-sl
|
show ib sm rtr-pr-sl
Displays inter-subnet PathRecord service level.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.6.2002
|
Example
|
switch (config)# show ib sm rtr-pr-sl
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm rtr-pr-sl
|
Notes
show ib sm sa-key
|
show ib sm sa-key
Displays the SM sa-key value used by SA to qualify that a query is “trusted”.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config)# show ib sm sa-key
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm rtr-pr-sl
|
Notes
show ib sm single-thread
|
show ib sm single-thread
Displays if the SM uses a single thread to service all requests.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config)# show ib sm single-thread
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm single-thread
|
Notes
show ib sm sm-inactive
|
show ib sm sm-inactive
Displays whether or not the SM starts in “inactive” rather than “init” SM state.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config)# show ib sm sm-inactive
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm sm-inactive
|
Notes
show ib sm sm-key
|
show ib sm sm-key
Displays the SM 64-bit SM_Key.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.63.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config)# show ib sm sm-key
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm sm-key
|
Notes
show ib sm sm-priority
|
show ib sm sm-priority
Displays the importance of this SM compared to other SMs on the fabric.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config)# show ib sm sm-priority
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm sm-priority
|
Notes
|
If 2 or more active SMs have the same highest priority, the one with the lowest port GUID will manage the fabric.
show ib sm sm-sl
|
show ib sm sm-sl
Displays SL used for SM/SA communication.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config)# show ib sm sm-sl
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm sm-sl
|
Notes
show ib sm sminfo-poll-time
|
show ib sm sminfo-poll-time
Displays the timeout in milliseconds between two polls of an active SM.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config)# show ib sm sminfo-poll-time
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm sminfo-poll-time
|
Notes
show ib sm subnet-prefix
|
show ib sm subnet-prefix
Displays the SM “Subnet Prefix” used to create scope qualifiers for all elements managed by the SM.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config)# show ib sm subnet-prefix
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm subnet-prefix
|
Notes
show ib sm subnet-prefix-override
|
show ib sm subnet-prefix-override
Displays whether IB Router subnet prefix checking is enabled or disabled.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config)# show ib sm subnet-prefix-override
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm subnet-prefix-override
|
Notes
show ib sm subnet-timeout
|
show ib sm subnet-timeout
Displays the global per-port subnet timeout value (PortInfo:SubnetTimeOut). This value also controls the maximum trap frequency in which no traps are allowed to be sent faster than the subnet_timeout value. The time is 4.096 uS * 2*time.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config)# show ib sm subnet-timeout
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm subnet-timeout
|
Notes
show ib sm sweep-interval
|
show ib sm sweep-interval
Displays the time in seconds between subnet sweeps.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config)# show ib sm sweep-interval
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm sweep-interval
|
Notes
show ib sm sweep-on-trap
|
show ib sm sweep-on-trap
Displays whether or not a heavy sweep is initiated by the TRAP received by the SM.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config)# show ib sm sweep-on-trap
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm sweep-on-trap
|
Notes
show ib sm transaction-retries
|
show ib sm transaction-retries
Displays maximum retries before failing a transaction.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config)# show ib sm transaction-retries
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm transaction-retries
|
Notes
show ib sm use-heavy-sweeps
|
show ib sm use-heavy-sweeps
Displays maximum retries before failing a transaction.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config)# show ib sm use-heavy-sweeps
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm use-heavy-sweeps
|
Notes
show ib sm use-ucast-cache
|
show ib sm use-ucast-cache
Displays maximum retries before failing a transaction.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config)# show ib sm use-ucast-cache
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm use-ucast-cache
|
Notes
show ib sm version
|
show ib sm version
Displays the OpenSM version currently running.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.2.3000
|
Example
|
switch (config)# show ib sm version
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show ib sm virt-default-hop-limit
|
show ib sm virt-default-hop-limit
Displays the open SM version that is currently running.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.6.2002
|
Example
|
switch (config)# show ib sm virt-default-hop-limit
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm virt-default-hop-limit
|
Notes
show ib sm virt-max-ports-in-process
|
show ib sm virt-max-ports-in-process
Displays the maximum number of ports to be processed simultaneously.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.6.2002
|
Example
|
switch (config)# show ib sm virt-max-ports-in-process
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm virt-max-ports-in-process
|
Notes
show ib sm vl-stalls
|
show ib sm use-vl-stalls
Displays the number of sequential frame drops that cause a switch-to-switch port to enter the VLStalled state.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config)# show ib sm vl-stalls
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm vl-stalls
|
Notes
ib partition
|
ib partition <partition-name> [pkey <pkey number>]
no ib partition <partition-name> [force]
Enters the context of the partition specified.
The no form of the command deletes the partition.
|
Syntax Description
|
partition-name
|
Name of partition context to be entered
|
pkey
|
Creates a partition and enters a new configuration mode
|
force
|
Forces configuration
|
Default
|
Default partition is available (PKEY 0x7fff)
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.2.0500
|
3.6.8008
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ib partition my-partition
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
pkey
|
pkey <number> [force]
no pkey <number>
Specifies PKEY number for this partition.
The no form of the command removes the PKEY configuration from partitions.conf file.
|
Syntax Description
|
number
|
Range: 0x001-0x7fff
|
force
|
Forces configuration
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config partition
|
History
|
3.2.0500
|
3.5.1000
|
Added “force” parameter
|
Example
|
switch (config partition my-partition) # pkey 0x7777
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
PKEY must be unique
defmember
|
defmember <type> [force]
no defmember
Sets the default membership for port GUID list.
The no form of the command set the defmember configuration to default (it will not appear in the partitions.conf file).
|
Syntax Description
|
type
|
Default membership for GUIDs in this partition:
|
force
|
Forces configuration
|
Default
|
limited
|
Configuration Mode
|
config partition
|
History
|
3.2.0500
|
3.4.1100
|
Added “both” option
|
3.5.1000
|
Added “force” parameter
|
Example
|
switch (config ib partition my-partition) # defmember full
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm allow-both-pkeys
member
|
Notes
|
This parameter can be overwritten for specific GUID, using the “member” command.
member
|
member {<guid> | all | all-cas | all-routers | all-switches | all-vcas | self } [type <member-type>] [force]
no member {<guid> | all | all-cas | all-routers | all-switches | all-vcas | self } [type] [force]
Adds static members to partition.
The no form of the command will remove the static member from the partition (it will not appear in the partitions.conf file).
|
Syntax Description
|
guid
|
The GUID number
|
all
|
Can be used for all GUIDs in the fabric
|
self
|
Can be used for the the switch GUID
|
all-cas
|
Adds all GUIDs that belong to CA ports in the fabric
|
all-routers
|
Adds all GUIDS that belong to routers in the fabric
|
all-switches
|
Adds all GUIDS that belong to switched in the fabric
|
all-vcas
|
Adds all GUIDS that belong to virtual CA posts in the fabric
|
member-type
|
Default membership for GUIDs in this partition:
|
force
|
Forces configuration (only relevant to the default partition)
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config partition
|
History
|
3.2.0500
|
3.4.1100
|
Added “both” parameter
|
3.5.1000
|
Added “force” parameter
|
3.8.2100
|
Added "all-cas," "all-routers," all-switches," and "all-vcas" parameters
|
Example
|
switch (config ib partition my-partition) # member all
|
Related Commands
|
ib partition
ib sm allow-both-pkeys
defmember
|
Notes
ipoib
|
ipoib [force]
no ipoib [force]
Enables this partition to use IPoIB. As a result IPoIB multicast group will be created.
The no form of the command removes the use of IPoIB in this partition (it will not appear in the partitions.conf file).
|
Syntax Description
|
force
|
Forces configuration
|
Default
|
no IPoIB
|
Configuration Mode
|
config partition
|
History
|
3.2.0500
|
3.5.1000
|
Added “force” parameter
|
3.6.8008
|
Added “force” parameter to no form
|
Example
|
switch (config ib partition my-partition) # ipoib
|
Related Commands
|
ib partition
rate
mtu
sl
scope
|
Notes
|
The commands “rate”, “mtu”, “sl” and “scope” can be used only when the IPoIB parameter is enabled.
mtu
|
mtu <256, 512, 1K, 2K,4K> [force]
no mtu
Specifies MTU for this IPoIB multicast group.
The no form of the command sets the mtu to default (it will not appear in the partitions.conf file).
|
Syntax Description
|
force
|
Forces configuration
|
Default
|
2K
|
Configuration Mode
|
config partition
|
History
|
3.2.0500
|
3.5.1000
|
Added “force” parameter
|
Example
|
switch (config ib partition my-partition) # mtu 4K
|
Related Commands
|
ipoib
|
Notes
|
IPoIB parameter on the partitions must be enabled in order to use this parameter
rate
|
rate <rate> [force]
no rate
Specifies rate for this IPoIB multicast group.
The no form of the command set the rate to default (removes the rate from the partitions.conf).
|
Syntax Description
|
rate
|
|
Default
|
10Gb/s
|
Configuration Mode
|
config partition
|
History
|
3.2.0500
|
3.4.1100
|
Updated rate Syntax Description
|
3.5.1000
|
Added “force” parameter
|
Example
|
switch (config partition my-partition) # rate 20
|
Related Commands
|
ipoib
|
Notes
|
Ports that do not support the IPoIB rate are not added to the partition
scope
|
scope <type> [force]
no scope <link-local, site-local, organization-local, global>
Specifies scope for this IPoIB multicast group.
The no form of the command removes the scope configuration from the partitions.conf file.
|
Syntax Description
|
type
|
|
force
|
Forces configuration
|
Default
|
link-local
|
Configuration Mode
|
config partition
|
History
|
3.2.0500
|
3.5.1000
|
Added “force” parameter
|
Example
|
switch (config partition my-partition) # scope global
|
Related Commands
|
ipoib
|
Notes
|
IPoIB parameter on the partitions must be enabled in order to use this parameter.
sl
|
sl <0-14, “default”> [force]
no sl
Specifies SL (Service Level - QoS) for this IPoIB multicast group.
The no form of the command sets it to default (the sl configuration is removed from the partitions.conf file).
|
Syntax Description
|
force
|
Forces configuration
|
Default
|
Default (0)
|
Configuration Mode
|
config partition
|
History
|
3.2.0500
|
3.5.1000
|
Added “force” parameter
|
Example
|
switch (config partition my-partition) # sl 7
|
Related Commands
|
ipoib
|
Notes
|
IPoIB parameter on the partitions must be enabled in order to use this parameter.
show ib partition
|
show ib partition [<partition-name> [member [<member-name>]]]
Displays partition info, with optional to filters.
|
Syntax Description
|
partition-name
|
Filters the output per partition name
|
member <member-name>
|
Filters the output by a specific member
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.2.0500
|
3.6.8008
|
Updated Example and note
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ib partition Default Default PKey = 0x7FFF ipoib = yes members GUID='ALL' member='full'
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
If bulk update mode is enabled, this command notifies the user that these changes may not have been applied yet.
ib baseqos
high-limit
|
ib baseqos <port-type> high-limit <count>
Sets the high-limit value for the indicated port type. Thus the system will send at least 4096 * <count> bytes from the high priority list before sending any from the low priority list.
|
Syntax Description
|
port-type
|
|
high-limit
|
Possible values are: -1...255
|
Default
|
-1 (default SM high-limit)
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ib baseqos ca high-limit 255
|
Related Commands
|
show ib baseqos
|
Notes
|
A high-limit value of 255 means unlimited, and that makes it possible to starve the low priority list.
ib baseqos max-vls
|
ib baseqos <port-type> max-vls <value>
Configures the maximum number of VLs for the indicated port type.
|
Syntax Description
|
port-type
|
|
value
|
Range: 1-15
|
Default
|
15
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ib baseqos ca max-vls 15
|
Related Commands
|
show ib baseqos
|
Notes
ib baseqos sl2vl
|
ib baseqos <port-type> sl2vl {sl0 | sl0 sl1 | sl0 sl1 sl2 |...}
no ib baseqos <port-type> sl2vl
Sets a list of up to 16 entries that map the SL entry to an appropriate VL.
The no form of the command sets the attributes to their default settings.
|
Syntax Description
|
port-type
|
|
sl[i]
|
A single vector (1 ... 16 elements), the command line vector determine the SL [0...15] that is mapped to the specified VL [0...15].
|
Default
|
The default mapping is: 0,1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13,14,7
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ib baseqos ca sl2vl
|
Related Commands
|
show ib baseqos
|
Notes
|
Any missing SLs will be mapped to VL15.
ib baseqos vlarb-high
|
ib baseqos <port-type> vlarb-high {VW1 | VW1 VW2 | ...}
no ib baseqos <port-type> vlarb-high
Sets up to 15 VL to Weight mapping pairs for high priority processing.
The no form of the command sets the attributes to their default settings.
|
Syntax Description
|
port-type
|
|
VW[i]
|
There are two possible options for this parameter:
|
Default
|
The default mapping is: 0:4,1:0,2:0,3:0,4:0,5:0,6:0,7:0,8:0,9:0,10:0,11:0,12:0,13:0,14:0
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ib baseqos ca vlarb-high
|
Related Commands
|
show ib baseqos
|
Notes
|
ib baseqos
vlarb-low
|
ib baseqos <port-type> vlarb-low {VW1 | VW1 VW2 | ...}
no ib baseqos <port-type> vlarb-low
Sets up to 15 VL to Weight mapping pairs for low priority processing.
The no form of the command sets the attributes to their default settings.
|
Syntax Description
|
port-type
|
|
VW[i]
|
There are two possible options for this parameter:
|
Default
|
The default mapping is: 0:0,1:4,2:4,3:4,4:4,5:4,6:4,7:4,8:4,9:4,10:4,11:4,12:4,13:4,14:4
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ib baseqos sw0 vlarb-low 1:1
|
Related Commands
|
show ib baseqos
|
Notes
|
You may have multiple entries with the same VL on this list.
ib baseqos reset-config
|
ib baseqos reset-config
Resets all basic QoS configuration options to defaults.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ib baseqos reset-config
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show ib baseqos
|
show ib baseqos <port-type> <baseqos-parameters>
Displays the base IB QoS configuration.
|
Syntax Description
|
port-type
|
|
baseqos-parameters
|
Possible values are:
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ib baseqos ca high-limit
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
ib qos
|
ib qos
no ib qos
Enables advanced QoS management on this node.
The no form of the command disables advance QoS on this node.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Advance QoS is disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ib qos
|
Related Commands
|
show ib qos
|
Notes
ib qos level
|
ib qos level {<name> | default} {mtu-limit <mtu> | packet-life <time> | pkey <number> | rate-limit <rate-value> | sl <sl-value>| use <description>}
no ib qos level {<name> | default} {mtu-limit | packet-life | pkey | rate-limit | sl | use}
Specifies a QoS level <name> or “default” parameters.
The no form of the command set the parameters to default.
|
Syntax Description
|
<name> | default
|
Specify a name for this qos group, or use the “default” for the default qos parameters
|
mtu-limit <mtu>
|
MTU in bytes
Possible values: 1k, 256, 2k, 4k, 512
|
packet-life <time>
|
Time a packet can wait in switch egress queue before being dropped. The bytes from 4 microsecond up to 2 seconds or infinite.
Possible values: 0-20
0—4usec
1—8usec
...
20—unlimited
|
pkey <number>
|
PKEY value: ranges between -1 and 32767 (hex 0x7fff)
|
rate-limit <rate-value>
|
Manages rate limits for QoS Policy levels
Possible values (in Gbps): default, 2.5, 5, 10, 14, 20, 25, 40, 56, 100
|
sl <sl-value>
|
Manages service level for QoS Policy levels
Range: 0-15.
|
use <description>
|
Specify usage description for this QoS level
|
Default
|
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
3.4.1100
|
Updated description of “rate-limit” parameter
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ib qos my-qos-group
|
Related Commands
|
show ib qos
|
Notes
ib qos match-rule
|
ib qos match-rule <rule-index> {{destination | source} <string> | {pkey | qos-class | service-id} <index> {first | last} <value>} | qos-level-name <name> | use <description>}
no ib qos match-rule <rule-index> {{destination | source} | {pkey | qos-class | service-id} <index> {first | last} } | qos-level-name | use}
Manages QoS Policy match rules.
The no form of the command set the QoS match-rule to default.
|
Syntax Description
|
rule-index
|
Index of this match-rule
Range: 0-4294967295
|
destination | source <string>
|
Manages destination or source for QoS Policy match rules
|
pkey | qos-class | service-id <index>
|
Manages values for QoS Policy match rules
|
{first | last} <value>
|
First or last value range (per PKEY / qos-class of service ID
|
qos-level-name <name>
|
Name for the QoS level
|
use <description>
|
Specify usage description for this QoS level
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ib qos match-rule 10
|
Related Commands
|
show ib qos
|
Notes
ib qos port-group
|
ib qos port-group <name> {node-type <index> type <node-type> | partition <name>| pkey <number> | port-guid <index> {first | last} <value> | port-name <index> name <name-value>| use <description>}
no ib qos port-group <name> {node-type <index> type | partition | pkey | port-guid <index> {first | last} | port-name <index> name | use }
Manages QoS Policy port groups.
The no form of the command removes a QoS port-group.
|
Syntax Description
|
<name>
|
Port group name
|
node-type <index>
|
Node type index
|
type <node-type>
|
A node type for this port group
|
partition <name>
|
A Partition name
|
pkey <number>
|
A PKEY number
|
port-guid <index> {first | last} <value>
|
Port-guid range
|
port-name <index> name <name-value>
|
Port index name
|
use <description>
|
Specify usage description for this QoS level
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config)# show ib qos port-group my-group
|
Related Commands
|
show ib qos
|
Notes
ib qos ulp any
|
ib qos ulp any {pkey | service-id | target-port-guid <index> {first | last | sl} <value> | sl <sl-vlaue>}
no ib qos ulp any {pkey | service-id | target-port-guid <index> {first | last | sl} | sl}
Configures ULP any attributes.
The no form of the command deletes ULP any attributes.
|
Syntax Description
|
pkey <index>
|
Manages ULP default PKEY assignment
|
service-id <index>
|
Manages default ULP Service ID match rule
|
target-port-quid <index>
|
Manages ULP default target port GUID rule
|
first | last | sl <value>
|
|
sl <sl-value>
|
Sets default SL
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ib qos ulp any sl 2
|
Related Commands
|
show ib qos
|
Notes
ib qos ulp ipoib
|
ib qos ulp ipoib {default sl <sl-value>| pkey <index> {first | last | sl} <value> }
no ib qos ulp ipoib {default sl | pkey <index>}
Manages ULP IPoIB settings.
The no form of the command deletes IPoIB settings.
|
Syntax Description
|
default sl <sl-value>
|
Sets the default SL
Range 1-15
|
pkey <index>
|
Manages ULP default PKEY assignment
|
first | last | sl <value>
|
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ib qos ulp ipoib default sl 5
|
Related Commands
|
show ib qos
|
Notes
ib qos ulp
|
ib qos ulp <protocol-type> {default sl <sl-value> | port-num< index> <first | last | sl> <value>}
no ib qos ulp iser {default <sl> | port-num1 <first | last | sl>}
Configures ULP IScsi Extensions for RDMA, Reliable Datagram Sockets or Sockets Direct Protocol attributes.
The no form of the command deletes all rules.
|
Syntax Description
|
protocol-type
|
iser—iSCSI extensions for RDMA ( iSER )
rds—reliable datagram sockets ( RDS )
sdp—sockets direct protocol (SDP)
|
default sl <sl-value>
|
Sets the default SL
Range 1-15
|
port-num< index>
|
Port number index
|
first | last | sl
|
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ib qos ulp iser default sl 2
|
Related Commands
|
show ib qos
|
Notes
ib qos ulp srp
|
ib qos ulp srp target-port-guid <index> <first | last | sl> <value>
no ib qos ulp srp target-port-guid <index>
Configures Scsi Rdma Protocol attributes.
The no form of the command deletes the rules.
|
Syntax Description
|
target-port-guid <index>
|
The index of the target port GUID
|
first | last | sl
|
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ib qos ulp srp target-port-guid 1 sl 2
|
Related Commands
|
show ib qos
|
Notes
show ib qos
|
show ib qos [level | match-rule | port-group | ulp]
Displays InfiniBand QoS configurations
|
Syntax Description
|
level
|
Displays QoS level configurations
|
match-rule
|
Displays QoS match-rule configurations
|
port-group
|
Displays QoS port-group configurations
|
ulp
|
Displays QoS ulp configurations
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ib qos level my-qos-level
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
ib sm scatter-ports
|
ib sm scatter-ports <seed>
no ib sm scatter-ports
Activates scatter ports and sets seed for random number generation.
The no form of the command deactivates the partition.
|
Syntax Description
|
seed
|
Integer between 0-4294967295
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.6.8008
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ib sm scatter-ports 123
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm guid-routing-order-no-scatter
|
Notes
show ib sm scatter-ports
|
show ib sm scatter-ports
Displays scatter port seed.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.6.8008
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ib sm scatter-ports
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm scatter-ports
|
Notes
ib sm guid-routing-order add
|
ib sm guid-routing-order add <guid> [position <pos>]
Adds a new GUID to routing order list.
|
Syntax Description
|
guid
|
GUID to add
|
position
|
A position for the new GUID may be specified
|
Default
|
If no position is specified, the new GUID is added to the end of the list
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.6.8008
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ib sm guid-routing-order add E4:1D:2D:03:00:3D:5E:87 position 6
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm guid-routing-order-no-scatter
|
Notes
ib sm guid-routing-order delete
|
ib sm guid-routing-order delete {<guid> | position <pos>}
Deletes a guid from routing order list. The guid can be chosen by its guid or by its position on guid routing order list.
|
Syntax Description
|
guid
|
GUID to delete
|
position
|
Deletes a GUID by specifying position number
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.6.8008
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ib sm guid-routing-order delete position 3
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm guid-routing-order-no-scatter
|
Notes
ib sm guid-routing-order move
|
ib sm guid-routing-order move <guid> to-position <pos>
Moves a GUID in the list to a specified position.
|
Syntax Description
|
guid
|
GUID to move
|
position
|
A position for the new GUID may be specified
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.6.8008
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ib sm guid-routing-order move E4:1D:2D:03:00:3D:5E:91 to-position 2
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm guid-routing-order-no-scatter
|
Notes
ib sm guid-routing-order move-down
|
ib sm guid-routing-order move-down <guid>
Moves a GUID position down in the GUID routing order list.
|
Syntax Description
|
guid
|
GUID to move
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.6.8008
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ib sm guid-routing-order move-down E4:1D:2D:03:00:3D:5E:91
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm guid-routing-order-no-scatter
|
Notes
ib sm guid-routing-order move-up
|
ib sm guid-routing-order move-up <guid>
Moves a GUID position up in the GUID routing order list.
|
Syntax Description
|
guid
|
GUID to move
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.6.8008
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ib sm guid-routing-order move-up E4:1D:2D:03:00:3D:5E:91
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm guid-routing-order-no-scatter
|
Notes
no ib sm guid-routing-order
|
no ib sm guid-routing-order
Disables the GUID routing order feature and cleans GUID routing order list.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.6.8008
|
Example
|
switch (config) # no ib sm guid-routing-order
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm guid-routing-order-no-scatter
|
Notes
ib sm guid-routing-order-no-scatter
|
ib sm guid-routing-order-no-scatter
no ib sm guid-routing-order-no-scatter
Enables randomization for destinations mentioned in GUID order list.
The no form of the command disables randomization for destinations mentioned in GUID order list.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.6.8008
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ib sm guid-routing-order-no-scatter
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm guid-routing-order *
ib sm scatter-ports
|
Notes
|
If scatter ports (randomization of the output port) is set to anything but zero, guid-routing-order-no-scatter defines whether or not randomization should be applied to the destination GUIDs mentioned in the GUID routing order list
show ib sm guid-routing-order
|
show ib sm guid-routing-order
Displays current GUID routing order list.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.6.8008
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ib sm guid-routing-order
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm guid-routing-order-no-scatter
|
Notes
show ib sm guid-routing-order-no-scatter
|
show ib sm guid-routing-order-no-scatter
Displays the status of the GUID-routing-order-no-scatter feature
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.6.8008
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ib sm guid-routing-order-no-scatter
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm guid-routing-order *
ib sm scatter-ports
|
Notes
ib sm bulk-update enable
|
ib sm bulk-update enable
no ib sm bulk-update enable
Enables bulk update mode.
The no form of the command disables bulk update mode.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.6.8008
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ib sm bulk-update enable
|
Related Commands
|
show ib partition
show ib sm bulk-update
|
Notes
show ib sm bulk-update
|
show ib sm bulk-update
Displays the status of bulk-update mode.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.6.8008
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ib sm bulk-update
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm bulk-update enable
|
Notes
ibdiagnet
|
ibdiagnet [parameters]
|
Syntax Description
|
parameters
|
Ibdiagnet native parameters
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.9.3100
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ibdiagnet
|
Related Commands
|
show ibdiagnet
file ibdiagnet upload
file ibdiagnet delete
|
Notes
|
To know the optional parameters, run ibdiagnet -h.
show ibdiagnet
|
show ibdiagnet
Show output from latest call to ibdiagnet
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.9.3100
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ibdiagnet
|
Related Commands
|
ibdiagnet
|
Notes
file ibdiagnet upload
|
file ibdiagnet upload <file name> <upload_url>
Upload ibdiagnet archive of output files (from latest call to ibdiagnet) to a remote host.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.9.3100
|
Example
|
switch (config) # file ibdiagnet upload ibdiagnet_output.gz scp:// username:password@192.168.10.125/var/www/html/<image_name>
|
Related Commands
|
Ibdiagnet
file ibdiagnet delete
|
Notes
file ibdiagnet delete
|
file ibdiagnet delete <file name>
Deletes the specified ibdiagnet archive file.
|
Syntax Description
|
<file name>
|
File name
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.9.3100
|
Example
|
switch (config) # file ibdiagnet delete ibdiagnet_output.gz
|
Related Commands
|
file ibdiagnet upload
|
Notes