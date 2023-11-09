NVIDIA MLNX-OS User Manual v3.11.1014
UI Commands

CLI Session

This section displays all the relevant commands used to manage CLI session terminal.

cli clear-history

cli clear-history

Clears the command history of the current user.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example 

    
switch (config) # cli clear-history

Related Commands

show cli

Notes


cli default

cli default {auto-logout <minutes> | paging enable | prefix-modes {enable | show-config} | progress enable | prompt {confirm-reload | confirm-reset | confirm-unsaved | empty-password}}

no cli default {auto-logout | paging enable | prefix-modes {enable | show-config} | progress enable prompt {confirm-reload | confirm-reset | confirm-unsaved | empty-password}

Configures default CLI options for this session only.

The no form of the command deletes or disables the default CLI options.

Syntax Description

auto-logout

Configures keyboard inactivity timeout for automatic logout. Range is 0-35791 minutes. Setting the value to 0 or using the no form of the command disables the auto-logout.

paging enable

Enables text viewing one screen at a time.

prefix-modes {enable | show-config}

Configures the prefix modes feature of CLI.

  • “prefix-modes enable” enables prefix modes for current session

  • “prefix-modes show-config” uses prefix modes in “show configuration” output for current session

progress enable

Enables progress updates.

prompt confirm-reload

Prompts for confirmation before rebooting.

prompt confirm-reset

Prompts for confirmation before resetting to factory state.

prompt confirm-unsaved

Confirms whether or not to save unsaved changes before rebooting.

prompt empty-password

Prompts for a password if none is specified in a pseudo-URL for SCP.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example 

    
switch (config) # cli default prefix-modes enable

Related Commands

show cli

Notes


cli max-sessions

cli max-sessions <number>

no cli max-sessions

Configures the maximum number of simultaneous CLI sessions allowed.

The no form of the command resets this value to its default.

Syntax Description

number

Range: 3-30

Default

30 sessions

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.5.0200

Example 

    
switch (config) # cli max-sessions 40

Related Commands

show terminal

Notes


cli session

cli session {auto-logout <minutes> | paging enable | prefix-modes enable | progress enable | terminal {length <size> | resize | type <terminal-type> | width} | x-display full <display>}

no cli session {auto-logout | paging enable | prefix-modes enable | progress enable | terminal type | x-display}

Configures CLI options for this session only.

The no form of the command deletes or disables the CLI sessions.

Syntax Description

minutes

Configures keyboard inactivity timeout for automatic logout.

Range: 0-35791 minutes

Setting the value to 0 or using the no form of the command disables the auto logout.

paging enable

Enables text viewing one screen at a time.

prefix-modes enable

Configures the prefix modes feature of CLI and enables prefix modes for current session.

progress enable

Enables progress updates.

terminal length

Sets the number of lines for the current terminal.

Range: 5-999

terminal resize

Resizes the CLI terminal settings (to match the actual terminal window).

terminal-type

Sets terminal type. Valid options are:

  • ansi

  • console

  • dumb

  • linux

  • unknown

  • vt52

  • vt100

  • vt102

  • vt220

  • xterm

terminal width

Sets the width of the terminal in characters.

Range: 34-999

x-display full <display>

Specifies the display as a raw string (e.g. localhost:0.0).

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

3.8.2100: Removed "prefix-modes show-config" option and terminal type vt320

Example 

    
switch (config) # cli session auto-logout

Related Commands

show terminal

Notes

The "minutes" attribute can be configured from the CLI shell only.


terminal

terminal {length <number of lines> | resize | type <terminal type> | width <number of characters>}

no terminal type

Configures default CLI options for this session only.

The no form of the command clears the terminal type.

Syntax Description

length

Sets the number of lines for this terminal.

Range: 5-999

resize

Resizes the CLI terminal settings (to match with real terminal).

type

Sets the terminal type.

Possible values: ansi, console, dumb, linux, screen, vt52, vt100, vt102, vt220, xterm.

width

Sets the width of this terminal in characters.

Range: 34-999

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example 

    
switch (config) # terminal length 500

Related Commands

show terminal

Notes


terminal sysrq enable

terminal sysrq enable

no terminal sysrq enable

Enable SysRq over the serial connection (RS232 or Console port).

The no form of the command disables SysRq over the serial connection (RS232 or Console port).

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.4.3000

3.9.3100: Updated command to be disabled by default

Example 

    
switch (config) # terminal sysrq enable

Related Commands

show terminal

Notes


show cli

show cli

Displays the CLI configuration and status.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

Example 

    
switch (config) # show cli    

    
CLI current session settings:    

    
Maximum line size: 8192    

    
Terminal width: 171 columns    

    
Terminal length: 38 rows    

    
Terminal type: xterm    

    
X display setting: (none)    

    
Auto-logout: disabled    

    
Paging: enabled    

    
Progress tracking: enabled    

    
Prefix modes: disabled    

 
    
CLI defaults for current session:    

    
Auto-logout: disabled    

    
Paging: enabled    

    
Progress tracking: enabled    

    
Prefix modes: enabled (and use in 'show configuration')    

 
    
Settings for current session:    

    
Show hidden config: yes    

    
Confirm losing changes: yes    

    
Confirm reboot/shutdown: no    

    
Confirm factory reset: yes    

    
Prompt on empty password: yes

Related Commands

cli default

Notes


show cli max-sessions

show cli max-sessions

Displays maximum number of sessions.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.5.0200

Example 

    
switch (config) # show cli max-sessions    

    
Maximum number of CLI sessions: 5

Related Commands

Notes


show cli num-sessions

show cli num-sessions

Displays current number of sessions.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.5.0200

Example 

    
switch (config) # show cli num-sessions    

    
Current number of CLI sessions: 40

Related Commands

Notes


Banner

banner login

banner login <string>

no banner login

Sets the CLI welcome banner message.

The no form of the command resets the system login banner to its default.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

MLNX-OS Switch Management

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.5.0200

Example 

    
switch (config) # banner login Example

Related Commands

show banner

Notes

If more than one word is used (there is a space) quotation marks should be added (i.e., “xxxx xxxx”).


banner login-local

banner login-local <string>

no banner login-local

Sets system login local banner.

The no form of the command resets the banner to its default value.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

""

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

3.5.0200: Added the no form of the command

Example 

    
switch (config) # banner login-local Example

Related Commands

show banner

Notes

  • The login-local refers to the serial connection banner

  • If more than one word is used (there is a space) quotation marks should be added (i.e., “xxxx xxxx”)


banner login-remote

banner login-remote <string>

no banner login-remote

Sets system login remote banner.

The no form of the command resets the banner to its default value.

Syntax Description

string

Text string

Default

""

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

3.5.0200: Added the no form of the command

Example 

    
switch (config) # banner login-remote Example

Related Commands

show banner

Notes

  • The login-remote refers to the SSH connections banner

  • If more than one word is used (there is a space) quotation marks should be added (i.e., “xxxx xxxx”).


banner logout

banner logout <string>

no banner logout

Sets system logout banner (for both local and remote logins).

The no form of the command resets the banner to its default value.

Syntax Description

string

Text string

Default

""

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

3.5.0200: Added the no form of the command

Example 

    
switch (config) # banner logout Example

Related Commands

show banner

Notes

If more than one word is used (there is a space) quotation marks should be added (i.e., “xxxx xxxx”).


banner logout-local

banner logout-local <string>

no banner logout-local

Sets system logout local banner.

The no form of the command resets the banner to its default value.

Syntax Description

string

Text string

Default

""

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.5.0200

Example 

    
switch (config) # banner logout-local Example

Related Commands

show banner

Notes

  • The logout-local refers to the serial connection banner

  • If more than one word is used (there is a space) quotation marks should be added (i.e., “xxxx xxxx”).


banner logout-remote

banner logout-remote <string>

no banner logout-remote

Sets system logout remote banner.

The no form of the command resets the banner to its default value.

Syntax Description

string

Text string

Default

""

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.5.0200

Example 

    
switch (config) # banner logout-remote Example

Related Commands

show banner

Notes

  • The logout-remote refers to SSH connections banner

  • If more than one word is used (there is a space) quotation marks should be added (i.e., “xxxx xxxx”).


banner motd

banner motd <string>

no banner motd

Configures the message of the day banner.

The no form of the command resets the system Message of the Day banner.

Syntax Description

string

Text string

Default

NVIDIA Switch

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example 

    
switch (config) # banner motd “My Banner”

Related Commands

show banner

Notes

  • If more than one word is used (there is a space) quotation marks should be added (i.e., “xxxx xxxx”).

  • To insert a multi-line MotD, hit Ctrl-V (escape sequence) followed by Ctrl-J (new line sequence). The symbol “^J” should appear. Then, whatever is typed after it becomes the new line of the MotD. Remember to also include the string between quotation marks.

show banner

show banner

Sets system logout remote banner.

The no form of the command resets the banner to its default value.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

3.5.0200

Updated example

3.6.6000

Updated example

3.9.3200

Updated example

Example 

    
switch (config) # show banner Banners: Message of the Day (MOTD):    

    
Switch Login:    

    
NVIDIA MLNX-OS Switch Management    

    
Logout: Goodbye

Related Commands

banner login banner login-local banner login-remote banner logout banner logout-local banner logout-remote banner motd

Notes

SSH

ssh server enable

ssh server enable

no ssh server enable

Enables the SSH server.

The no form of the command disables the SSH server.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

SSH server is enabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example 

    
switch (config) # ssh server enable

Related Commands

show banner

Notes

Disabling SSH server does not terminate existing SSH sessions, it only prevents new ones from being established.


ssh server host-key

ssh server host-key {<key-type> {private-key <private-key>| public-key <public-key>} | generate}

Configures host keys for SSH.

Syntax Description

key-type

  • rsa2—RSAv2

  • dsa2—DSAv2

private-key

Sets new private-key for the host keys of the specified type.

public-key

Sets new public-key for the host keys of the specified type.

generate

Generates new RSA and DSA host keys for SSH.

Default

SSH keys are locally generated

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

3.4.2300: Added notes

3.9.0300: Removed RSAv1

3.9.1000: Added a note

Example 

    
switch (config) # ssh server host-key dsa2 private-key    

    
Key: ***********************************************    

    
Confirm: ***********************************************

Related Commands

show banner

Notes

RSA2 and a DSA2 host keys are generated by default. The RSA2 key can be used as SSH server and client, while DSA2 key can only be used as SSH client.

When the switch is a server, use RSA key to connect to the NVIDIA Onyx device.

When the switch is a client (e.g. downloading image or uploading logs), RSA key is recommended. DSA key is only for legacy devices and has been deprecated by OpenSSH starting with the 7.0 release.


ssh server listen

ssh server listen {enable | interface <inf>}

no ssh server listen {enable | interface <inf>}

Enables the listen interface restricted list for SSH. If enabled, and at least one non-DHCP interface is specified in the list, the SSH connections are only accepted on those specified interfaces.

The no form of the command disables the listen interface restricted list for SSH. When disabled, SSH connections are not accepted on any interface.

Syntax Description

enable

Enables SSH interface restrictions on access to this system.

interface

Adds interface to SSH server access restriction list. Possible interfaces are “lo”, and “mgmt0”.

Default

SSH listen is enabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example 

    
switch (config) # ssh server listen enable

Related Commands

show ssh server

Notes


ssh server login attempts

ssh server login attempts <number>

no ssh server login attempts

Configures maximum login attempts on SSH server.

The no form of the command resets the login attempts value to its default.

Syntax Description

number

Range: 3-100 attempts

interface

Adds interface to SSH server access restriction list. Possible interfaces are “lo”, and “mgmt0”.

Default

6 attempts

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

3.5.1000: Increased minimum number of attempts

3.9.0900: Added notes

Example 

    
switch (config) # ssh server login attempts 5

Related Commands

show ssh server

Notes

  • The number configured with this command will be relevant only if it is equal or smaller than the number of password prompts

  • Be aware that the "aaa authentication attempts lockout max-fail" default is 5, and the user might be locked before this command will have an affect. Both numbers need to be configured


ssh server login timeout

ssh server login timeout <time>

no ssh server login timeout

Configures login timeout on SSH server.

The no form of the command resets the timeout value to its default.

Syntax Description

time

Range: 1-600 seconds

Default

120 seconds

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.5.0200

Example 

    
switch (config) # ssh server login timeout 130

Related Commands

show ssh server

Notes


ssh server login record-period

ssh server login record-period <days> no ssh server login record-period

Configures the amount of days for counting the number of successful logins.

The no form of the command disabled this function.

Syntax Description

Days

Range: 1-30 days

Default: 1 day

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.9.0300

3.9.0500: Changed "SSH server login record-period" default value to 1 day

Example 

    
switch (config) # ssh server login record-period 1

Related Commands

show ssh server login record-period show ssh server

Notes


ssh server min-version

ssh server min-version <version>

no ssh server min-version

Sets the minimum version of the SSH protocol that the server supports.

The no form of the command resets the minimum version of SSH protocol supported.

Syntax Description

version

Possible versions are 1 and 2

Default

2

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example 

    
switch (config) # ssh server min-version 2

Related Commands

show ssh server

Notes


ssh server ports

ssh server ports {<port1> [<port2>...]}

Specifies which ports the SSH server listens on.

Syntax Description

port

Port number between [1-65535]

Default

22

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example 

    
switch (config) # ssh server ports 22

Related Commands

show ssh server

Notes

  • Multiple ports can be specified by repeating the <port> parameter

  • The command will remove any previous ports if not listed in the command


ssh server security strict

ssh server ports {<port1> [<port2>...]}

Enables strict security settings.

The no form of the command disables strict security settings.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.3.5060

3.6.4000

3.9.0300: Updated notes

Example 

    
switch (config) # ssh server security strict

Related Commands

show ssh server

Notes

The following ciphers are disabled for SSH when strict security is enabled:

  • aes256-cbc

  • aes192-cbc

  • aes128-cbc

  • rijndael-cbc@lysator.liu.se

  • 3des-cbc


ssh server security strict

ssh server tcp-forwarding enable

Enables TCP port forwarding.

The no form of the command disables TCP port forwarding.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example 

    
switch (config) # ssh server tcp-forwarding enable

Related Commands

show ssh server

Notes


ssh server x11-forwarding

ssh server x11-forwarding enable

no ssh server x11-forwarding enable

Enables X11 forwarding on the SSH server.

The no form of the command disables X11 forwarding.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example 

    
switch (config) # ssh server x11-forwarding enable

Related Commands

Notes


ssh client global

ssh client global {host-key-check <policy>} | known-host <known-host-entry>}

no ssh client global {host-key-check | known-host localhost}

Configures global SSH client settings.

The no form of the command negates global SSH client settings.

Syntax Description

host-key-check <policy>

Sets SSH client configuration to control how host key checking is performed. This parameter may be set in 3 ways.

  • If set to “no” it always permits connection, and accepts any new or changed host keys without checking

  • If set to “ask” it prompts user to accept new host keys, but does not permit a connection if there was already a known host entry that does not match the one presented by the host

  • If set to “yes” it only permits connection if a matching host key is already in the known hosts file

known-host

Adds an entry to the global known-hosts configuration file

known-host-entry

Adds/removes an entry to/from the global known-hosts configuration file. The entry consist of “<IP> <key-type> <key>”.

Default

host-key-check – ask, no keys are configured by default

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example 

    
switch (config) # ssh client global host-key-check no    

    
switch (config) # ssh client global known-host "72.30.2.2 ssh-rsa AAAAB3NzaC1yc2EAAAAB....f2CyXFq4pzaR1jar1Vk="

Related Commands

show ssh client

Notes


ssh client user

ssh client user <username> {authorized-key sshv2 <public key> | identity <key type> {generate | private-key [<private key>] | public-key [<public key>]} | known-host <known host> remove}

no ssh client user admin {authorized-key sshv2 <public key ID> | identity <key type>}

Adds an entry to the global known-hosts configuration file, either by generating new key, or by adding manually a public or private key.

The no form of the command removes a public key from the specified user's authorized key list, or changes the key type.

Syntax Description

username

The specified user must be a valid account on the system. Possible values for this parameter are “admin”, “monitor”, “xmladmin”, and “xmluser”.

authorized-key sshv2 <public key>

Adds the specified key to the list of authorized SSHv2 RSA or DSA public keys for this user account. These keys can be used to log into the user's account.

identity <key type>

Sets certain SSH client identity settings for a user, dsa2 or rsa2.

generate

Generates SSH client identity keys for specified user.

private-key

Sets private key SSH client identity settings for the user.

public-key

Sets public key SSH client identity settings for the user.

known-host <known host> remove

Removes host from user's known host file.

Default

No keys are created by default

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example 

    
switch (config) # ssh client user admin known-host 172.30.1.116 remove

Related Commands

show ssh client

Notes

If a key is being pasted from a cut buffer and was displayed with a paging program, it is likely that newline characters have been inserted, even if the output was not long enough to require paging. One can specify “no cli session paging enable” before running the “show” command to prevent the newlines from being inserted.


slogin

slogin [<slogin options>] <hostname>

Invokes the SSH client. The user is returned to the CLI when SSH finishes.

Syntax Description

slogin options

-p

-c

-L

-l

-m

-R

-o

-1

-2

-4

-6

-g

-q

-V

-v

-x

-X

-Y

-y

-a

-A

-o flags (option allowed flags):

AdressFamily

BatchMode

CheckHostIP

Cipher

Ciphers

ConnectTimeout

ForwardAgent

ForwardX11

ForwardX11Trusted

HostKeyAlgorithms

KexAlgorithms

LogLevel

MACs

Port

PubkeyAcceptedKeyTypes

PubkeyAuthentication

StrictHostKeyChecking

TCPKeepAlive

User

VerifyHostKeyDNS

vrf_name

There are no restrictions on the VRF name, as long as the VRF exists in the switch.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

3.10.1000: Updated the slogin options

Example 

    
switch (config) # slogin 192.168.10.70    

    
The authenticity of host '192.168.10.70 (192.168.10.70)' can't be established.    

    
RSA key fingerprint is 2e:ad:2d:23:45:4e:47:e0:2c:ae:8c:34:f0:1a:88:cb.    

    
Are you sure you want to continue connecting (yes/no)? yes

Related Commands

Notes

For more information about slogin options see the following: linux.die.net/man/1/ssh

show ssh client

show ssh client

Displays the client configuration of the SSH server.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

Example 

    
switch (config) # show ssh client    

    
SSH client Strict Hostkey Checking: ask    

    
     

    
SSH Global Known Hosts:    

    
Entry 1: 72.30.2.2    

    
Finger Print: 1e:b7:8b:ec:ab:35:98:be:6b:d6:12:c2:18:72:12:d6    

    
     

    
No SSH user identities configured.    

    
     

    
No SSH authorized keys configured.

Related Commands

Notes


show ssh server

show ssh server

Displays SSH server configuration.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

3.4.0000: Updated example

3.5.0200: Added SSH login timeout and max attempts

3.6.6000: Updated example

3.9.0300: Updated example—removed RSA v1 and added SSH server login record-period

3.9.0500: Changed "SSH server login record-period" default period to 1 day

Example 

    
switch (config) # show ssh server    

    
SSH server configuration:    

    
SSH server enabled: yes    

    
Server security strict mode: no    

    
Minimum protocol version: 2    

    
TCP forwarding enabled: yes    

    
X11 forwarding enabled: no    

    
SSH login timeout: 120    

    
SSH login max attempts: 6    

    
SSH server login record-period: 1    

    
SSH server ports: 22    

    
     

    
Interface listen enabled: yes    

    
Listen Interfaces:    

    
No interface configured.    

    
     

    
Host Key Finger Prints and Key Lengths:    

    
RSA v2 host key: SHA256:gVu6qLW1ZifEp8wRer2jkvILZMGNl6VCYU3HqC1INC8 (2048)    

    
DSA v2 host key: SHA256:JnldTEla20ZF/c5LdIqo9251DzO742k3hFCQh3Jt4ZA (1024)

Related Commands

Notes


show ssh server host-keys

show ssh server host-keys

Displays SSH host key configuration.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

3.6.6000: Updated example

3.9.0300: Updated example—removed RSA v1

Example 

    
switch (config) # show ssh server host-keys    

    
SSH server configuration:    

    
SSH server enabled: yes    

    
Server security strict mode: no    

    
Minimum protocol version: 2    

    
TCP forwarding enabled: yes    

    
X11 forwarding enabled: no    

    
SSH login timeout: 120    

    
SSH login max attempts: 6    

    
SSH server ports: 22    

    
Interface listen enabled: yes    

    
Listen Interfaces: No interface configured.    

    
Host Key Finger Prints and Key Lengths:    

    
RSA v2 host key: SHA256:gVu6qLW1ZifEp8wRer2jkvILZMGNl6VCYU3HqC1INC8 (2048)    

    
DSA v2 host key: SHA256:JnldTEla20ZF/c5LdIqo9251DzO742k3hFCQh3Jt4ZA (1024)    

    
Host Keys:    

    
RSA v2 host key: "kebo-2100-1 ssh-rsa AAAAB3Nza<...>KE5"    

    
DSA v2 host key: "kebo-2100-1 ssh-dss AAAAB3Nza<...>/s="

Related Commands

ssh server host-keys

Notes


show ssh server login record-period

show ssh server login record-period

Displays the amount of days for counting the number of successful logins.(Default: 30 days)

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.9.0300

3.9.0500: Changed "SSH server login record-period" default value to 1 day

Example

switch (config) # show ssh server login record-period

SSH server login record-period: 1

Related Commands

ssh server login record-period

Notes

Remote Login

telnet

telnet

Logs into another system using telnet.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example 

    
switch (config) # telnet    

    
telnet>

Related Commands

telnet-server

Notes


telnet-server enable

telnet-server enable

no telnet-server enable

Enables the telnet server.

The no form of the command disables the telnet server.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Telnet server is disabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example 

    
switch (config) # telnet-server enable

Related Commands

telnet-server

show telnet-server

Notes


show telnet-server

show telnet-server

Displays telnet server settings.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example 

    
switch (config) # show telnet-server    

    
Telnet server enabled: yes

Related Commands

telnet-server

show telnet-server

Notes

Web Interface

web auto-logout

web auto-logout <mins>

no web auto-logout <mins>

Configures length of user inactivity before auto-logout of a web session.

The no form of the command disables the web auto-logout (web sessions will never logged out due to inactivity).

Syntax Description

mins

The length of user inactivity in minutes

"0" disables the inactivity timer (same as a “no web auto-logout” command)

Default

60 minutes

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example 

    
switch (config) # web auto-logout 60

Related Commands

show web

Notes

The no form of the command does not automatically log users out due to inactivity.


web cache-enable

web cache-enable

no web cache-enable

Enables web clients to cache web pages.

The no form of the command disables web clients from caching web pages.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Enabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.4.1100

Example 

    
switch (config) # no web cache-enable

Related Commands

show web

Notes


web client cert-verify

web client cert-verify

no web client cert-verify

Enables verification of server certificates during HTTPS file transfers.

The no form of the command disables verification of server certificates during HTTPS file transfers.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.2.3000

Example 

    
switch (config) # web client cert-verify

Related Commands

Notes


web client ca-list

web client ca-list {<ca-list-name> | default-ca-list | none}

no web client ca-list

Configures supplemental CA certificates for verification of server certificates during HTTPS file transfers.

The no form of the command uses no supplemental certificates.

Syntax Description

ca-list-name

Specifies CA list to configure

default-ca-list

Configures default supplemental CA certificate list

none

Uses no supplemental certificates

Default

default-ca-list

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.2.3000

Example 

    
switch (config) # web client ca-list default-ca-list

Related Commands

Notes


web enable

web enable

no web enable

Enables the web-based management console.

The no form of the command disables the web-based management console.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

enable

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

3.8.1000—Added note

Example 

    
switch (config) # web enable

Related Commands

show web

Notes

Disabling WebUI or HTTPS blocks connected LCD tablet display of CS8500 modular switch.


web http

web http {enable | port <port-number> | redirect}

no web http {enable | port | redirect}

Configures HTTP access to the web-based management console.

The no form of the command negates HTTP settings for the web-based management console.

Syntax Description

enable

Enables HTTP access to the web-based management console.

port-number

Sets a port for HTTP access.

redirect

Enables redirection to HTTPS. If HTTP access is enabled, this specifies whether a redirect from the HTTP port to the HTTPS port should be issued to mandate secure HTTPS access.

Default

  • HTTP is disabled

  • HTTP TCP port is 80

  • HTTP redirect to HTTPS is disabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example 

    
switch (config) # web http enable

Related Commands

show web

web enable

Notes

Enabling HTTP is meaningful if the WebUI as a whole is enabled


web httpd

web httpd listen {enable | interface <ifName>}

no web httpd listen {enable | interface <ifName>}

Enables the listen interface restricted list for HTTP and HTTPS.

The no form of the command disables the HTTP server listen ability.

Syntax Description

enable

Enables Web interface restrictions on access to this system.

interface <ifName>

Adds interface to Web server access restriction list (i.e., mgmt0, mgmt1).

Default

  • Listening is enabled

  • All interfaces are permitted.

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example 

    
switch (config) # web httpd listen enable

Related Commands

show web

web enable

Notes

If enabled, and if at least one of the interfaces listed is eligible to be a listen interface, then HTTP/HTTPS requests will only be accepted on those interfaces. Otherwise, HTTP/HTTPS requests are accepted on any interface.


web https

web https {certificate {regenerate | name | default-cert} | enable | port <port number> | ssl ciphers {all | TLS | TLS1.2}}

no web https {enable | port <port number>}

Configures HTTPS access to the web-based management console.

The no form of the command negates HTTPS settings for the web-based management console.

Syntax Description

certificate regenerate

Re-generates certificate to use for HTTPS connections

certificate name

Configure the named certificate to be used for HTTPS connections

certificate default-cert

Configure HTTPS to use the configured default certificate

enable

Enables HTTPS access to the web-based management console

port

Sets a TCP port for HTTPS access

ssl ciphers {all | TLS | TLS1.2}

Sets ciphers to be used for HTTPS

Default

  • HTTPS is enabled

  • Default port is 443

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

3.4.0000

Added “ssl ciphers” parameter

3.4.0010

Added TLS parameter to “ssl ciphers”

3.8.1000

Added note

Example 

    
switch (config) # web https enable

Related Commands

show web

web enable

Notes

  • Enabling HTTPS is meaningful if the WebUI as a whole is enabled

  • Disabling WebUI or HTTPS blocks connected LCD tablet display of CS8500 modular switch

  • See the command “crypto certificate default-cert name” for how to change the default certificate if inheriting the configured default certificate is preferred


web https ssl renegotiation enable

web https ssl renegotiation enable

no web https ssl renegotiation enable

Enables SSL renegotiation flag in httpd web server.

The no form of the command disables SSL renegotiation flag in httpd web server.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

  • HTTPS is enabled

  • Default port is 443

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.6.8008

Example 

    
switch (config) # web https ssl renegotiation enable

Related Commands

show web

web enable

Notes


web https ssl secure-cookie enable

web https ssl secure-cookie enable

no web https ssl secure-cookie enable

Enables SSL secure-cookie flag in httpd web server.

The no form of the command disables secure-cookie flag in httpd web server.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Enabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.6.8008

Example 

    
switch (config) # web https ssl secure-cookie enable

Related Commands

show web

web enable

Notes


web proxy auth authtype

web proxy auth authtype <auth-type>

no web proxy auth authtype

Configures type of authentication to use with web proxy.

The no form of the command resets web proxy authentication type to its default.

Syntax Description

auth-type

Possible values:

  • none - no authentication

  • basic - HTTP basic authentication

Default

Basic authentication settings

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example 

    
switch (config) # web proxy auth authtype basic

Related Commands

show web

web enable

Notes


web proxy auth basic

web proxy auth basic {password <password> | username <username>}

no web proxy auth basic {password | username}

Configures HTTP basic authentication settings for proxy.

The no form of the command clears password or username configuration.

Syntax Description

password

Sets plaintext password for HTTP basic authentication with web proxy

username

Sets username for HTTP basic authentication with web proxy

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example 

    
switch (config) # web proxy auth basic password 57R0ngP455w0rD

Related Commands

show web

web enable

Notes


web session timeout

web session timeout <number of minutes>

Configures time after which a session expires

Syntax Description

number of minutes

Number of minutes

Default

2 hr 30 min

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example 

    
switch (config) # web session timeout 180

Related Commands

Notes


web session renewal

web session renewal <number of minutes>

Configures time before expiration to renew a session

Syntax Description

number of minutes

Number of minutes

Default

30 min

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

Example 

    
switch (config) # web session renewal 20

Related Commands

Notes


show web

show web

Displays WebUI configuration.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.6000

3.6.8008—Updated example

Example 

    
switch (config) # show web    

    
Web User Interface:    

    
Web interface enabled: yes    

    
Web caching enabled: no    

    
HTTP enabled: no    

    
HTTP port: 80    

    
HTTP redirect to HTTPS: no    

    
HTTPS enabled: yes    

    
HTTPS port: 443    

    
HTTPS ssl-ciphers: TLS1.2    

    
HTTPS ssl-renegotiation: no    

    
HTTPS ssl-secure-cookie: yes    

    
HTTPS certificate name: default-cert    

    
Listen enabled: yes    

    
Listen Interfaces:    

    
No interface configured.    

    
     

    
Inactivity timeout: 1 hr    

    
Session timeout: 2 hr 30 min    

    
Session renewal: 30 min    

    
     

    
Web file transfer proxy:    

    
Proxy enabled: no    

    
     

    
Web file transfer certificate authority:    

    
HTTPS server cert verify: yes    

    
HTTPS supplemental CA list: default-ca-list

Related Commands

web auto-logout

web cache-enable

web enable

web http

web httpd

web https

web https ssl renegotiation enable

web https ssl secure-cookie enable

web proxy auth authtype

web proxy auth basic

Notes


