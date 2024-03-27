NVIDIA MLNX-OS User Manual v3.11.2002

Welcome to MLNX-OS Documentation

NVIDIA® MLNX-OS® operating system, enables the management and configuration of NVIDIA's InfiniBand switch system platforms.

MLNX-OS provides a full suite of management options, including support for UFM® (Unified Fabric Manager), SNMPv1, 2, 3, and web user interface (Web UI). In addition, it incorporates a familiar industry-standard CLI, which enables administrators to easily configure and manage the system.

These pages provide information about the scope, organization, and command line interface of MLNX-OS as well as configuration examples.

Software Download

To download the latest software, log in to the following website: enterprise-support.nvidia.com/s/ .

For common questions about the Enterprise Account please see the following webpage: nvid.nvidia.com/NvidiaUtilities/#/needHelp

Technical Support

Customers who purchased NVIDIA products directly from NVIDIA are invited to contact us through the following methods:

Customers who purchased NVIDIA M-1 Global Support Services, please see your contract for details regarding Technical Support.

Customers who purchased NVIDIA products through an NVIDIA-approved reseller should first seek assistance through their reseller. Document Revision History

A list of the changes made to the User Manual are provided in User Manual Revision History.