On This Page
- Chassis Management
- clear counters
- health
- led uid
- power enable
- system manage inband-ib
- power redundancy-mode
- system profile
- usb eject
- show asic-version
- show bios
- show cpld
- show fan
- show health-report
- show inventory
- show leds
- show memory
- show module
- show power
- show power consumers
- show protocols
- show resources
- show system capabilities
- show system manage inband-ib
- show system profile
- show system type
- show temperature
- show version
- show version concise
- show voltage
- Chassis High Availability
Chassis Management Commands
clear counters
|
clear counters [all | interface <type> <number>]
Clears switch counters.
|
Syntax Description
|
all
|
Clears all switch counters.
|
type
|
A specific interface type.
|
number
|
The interface number.
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.2.3000
3.6.4000: Added note
|
Example
|
switch (config) # clear counters
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
The command also clears storm-control counters
health
|
health {max-report-len <length> | re-notif-cntr <counter> | report-clear}
Configures health daemon settings.
|
Syntax Description
|
max-report-len <length>
|
Sets the length of the health report ( number of line entries)
Range: 10-2048
|
re-notif-cntr <counter>
|
Health control changes notification counter in seconds
Range: 120-7200
|
report-clear
|
Clears the health report
|
Default
|
max-report-len: 50
re-notif-cntr:
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # health re-notif-cntr 125
|
Related Commands
|
show health-report
|
Notes
led uid
|
led <module> uid <on | off>
Configures the UID LED.
|
Syntax Description
|
module
|
Specifies the module whose UID LED to configure
|
on
|
Turns on UID LED
|
off
|
Turns off UID LED
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.6.1002
3.6.2002: Added modular switch support
|
Example
|
switch (config) # led MGMT uid on
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
power enable
|
power enable <module name>
no power enable <module name>
Powers on the module.
The no form of the command shuts down the module.
|
Syntax Description
|
module name
|
Enables power for selected module
|
Default
|
Power is enabled on all modules
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # power enable L01
|
Related Commands
|
show power
show power consumers
|
Notes
|
system manage inband-ib
|
system manage inband-ib
no system manage inband-ib
Enables remote inband management of the system.
The no form of the command disables remote inband management of the system.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.8.1000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # system manage inband-ib
|
Related Commands
|
show system manage inband-ib
|
Notes
|
This command is available only on Quantum based switch systems
power redundancy-mode
|
power redundancy-mode [combined | grid-redundant | ps-redundant]
no power redundancy-mode
Controls the power supply redundancy mode.
The no form of the command resets power redundancy mode to the default value.
|
Syntax Description
|
combined
|
No redundancy – no alarm threshold
|
grid-redundant
|
N+N – the alarm threshold will be set to a level, indicating when the power availability falls below power that can support N+N scheme
|
ps-redundant
|
N+1 – the alarm threshold will be set to a level, indicating when the power availability falls below power that can support N+1 scheme
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.2.0000
3.10.1000: Added the no form of the command
|
Example
|
switch (config) # power redundancy-mode combined
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
system profile
|
system profile {ib-single-switch | ib-no-adaptive-routing-single-switch | ib [split-ready] [num-of-swids <swid-num>] [no-adaptive-routing] [ib-router] [adaptive-routing-groups <value>]} [force]
Sets the profile of the system to InfiniBand with various parameters
|
Syntax Description
|
ib-single-switch
|
Enables InfiniBand switch profile
All network interfaces link protocol set to InfiniBand
|
ib-no-adaptive-routing-single-switch
|
Enables InfiniBand switch profile without adaptive routing capabilities
All network interfaces link protocol set to InfiniBand with disabled adaptive routing
|
split-ready
|
Enables the system to reboot in split enable mode with capability to configure 2x the number of ports exposed to IB utilities.
Note: This parameter is available only on Quantum-based systems.
|
ib-router
|
Enables IB Routing capability on the system
|
num-of-swids
|
Multiple switch IDs are configurable
Note: If num-of-swids is not defined then it is set to 1 by default.
|
no-adaptive-routing
|
Disables adaptive routing
|
adaptive-routing-groups
|
Sets adaptive routing groups.
Warning
Allowed only when adaptive routing is enabled.
|
Default
|
The default system profile depends on the system.
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
3.2.1100: Added “vpi-single-switch” option
3.3.4100: Added SX6036G3.3.4302Added system profile ib-no-adaptive-routing-single-switch
3.6.1002: Added system profile “ib num-of-swids”
3.6.6162: Added system profile “num of adaptive routing”
3.7.0020: Added system profile “ib split-ready” for 1U systems
3.8.1100: Updated syntax description for the parameter "adaptive-routing-groups"
3.9.0300: Added system profile “ib split-ready” for modular systems
3.9.2000: Updated note
3.10.6000: Updated note
|
Example
|
switch (config) # system profile ib-single-switch
|
Related Commands
|
port type
show system profile
show ports type
|
Notes
|
usb eject
|
usb eject
Turns off the USB interface gracefully.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # usb eject
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
Applicable only for systems with USB interface.
show asic-version
|
show asic-version
Displays firmware ASIC version.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
3.4.2008: Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show asic-version
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show bios
|
show bios
Displays the BIOS version information.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.3.4150
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show bios
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show cpld
|
show cpld
Displays status of all CPLDs in the system.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
3.3.4302: Updated example
3.10.1000: Updated example to reflect the part number (PN) field
3.10.1100: Updated example to reflect Version Minor
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show cpld
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show fan
|
show fan
Displays fans status.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show fan
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show health-report
|
show health-report
Displays health report.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
3.3.0000: Output update
3.11.2000: Output update
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show health-report
|
Related Commands
|
health
|
Notes
show inventory
|
show inventory
Displays system inventory.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
3.4.1604: Removed CPU module output from example
3.5.1000: Removed Type column from example
3.6.1002: Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show inventory
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show leds
|
show leds [<module>]
Displays the LED status of the switch system.
|
Syntax Description
|
module
|
Specifies the module whose LED status to display
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.6.1002
3.6.2002: Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show leds
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show memory
|
show memory
Displays memory status.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
3.7.1000: Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show memory
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show module
|
show module
Displays modules status.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
3.3.0000: Added “Is Fatal” column
3.4.2008: Updated command output
3.4.3000: Updated command output and added note
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show module
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
The Status column may have one of the following values: error, fatal, not-present, powered-off, powered-on, ready.
show power
|
show power
Displays power supplies and power usage.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
3.5.1000: Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show power
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show power consumers
|
show power consumers
Displays power consumption information.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
3.5.1000: Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show power consumers
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show protocols
|
show protocols
Displays all protocols enabled in the system.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.2.3000
3.3.4550: Updated example
3.6.1002: Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show protocols
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show resources
|
show resources
Displays system resources.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show resources
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show system capabilities
|
show system capabilities
Displays system capabilities.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
3.3.0000: Added gateway support
3.6.1002: Updated example
3.7.0000: Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show system capabilities
|
Related Commands
|
show system profile
|
Notes
show system manage inband-ib
|
show system manage inband-ib
Displays whether inband management over InfiniBand is currently allowed.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.8.1000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show system manage inband-ib
|
Related Commands
|
system manage inband-ib
|
Notes
|
This command is available only on Quantum based switch systems
show system profile
|
show system profile
Displays system profile.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.2.0000
3.7.0000: Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show system profile
|
Related Commands
|
system profile
|
Notes
show system type
|
show system type
Displays system type.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.5.1000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show system type
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show temperature
|
show temperature
Displays system temperature sensors status.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show temperature
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show version
|
show version
Displays version information for the currently running system image.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show version
Product name: MLNX-OS
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show version concise
|
show version concise
Displays concise version information for the currently running system image.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show version concise
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show voltage
|
show voltage
Displays voltage level measurements on different sensors.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
3.3.5006: Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show voltage
============================================================================================
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
chassis ha bip
|
chassis ha bip <board-ip-address>
Configures Chassis Board IP (BIP).
|
Syntax Description
|
board-ip-address
|
Sets the chassis virtual IP address
|
Default
|
0.0.0.0
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # chassis ha bip 192.168.10.100
|
Related Commands
|
show chassis ha
|
Notes
|
This command is applicable only for modular switch systems.
chassis ha
|
chassis ha reset other
Performs a reset to the other management card in the chassis.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # chassis ha reset other
|
Related Commands
|
show chassis ha
|
Notes
|
This command is applicable only for modular switch systems.
chassis ha power enable other
|
chassis ha power enable other
no chassis ha power enable other
Enables the other management card in the chassis.
The no form of the command disables the other management card in the chassis.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
The other management card is enabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # chassis ha power enable other
|
Related Commands
|
show chassis ha
|
Notes
|
This command is applicable only for modular switch systems.
show chassis ha
|
show chassis ha
Displays chassis HA parameters and status.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
The other management card is enabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show chassis ha
|
Related Commands
|
chassis ha
|
Notes
|
This command is applicable only for modular switch systems.
chassis ha bipv6
|
ch assis ha bipv6 {ipv6 address} {ipv6 mask length} [force]
The command configures the Box IPv6.
|
Syntax Description
|
ipv6 address
|
The ipv6 box ip
|
ipv6 mask length
|
The mask for IPv6 box ip
|
Default
|
The other management card is enabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.8.1200
|
Example
|
switch (config) # chassis ha bipv6 fdfd:fdfd:7:145::1033:47fd /64
|
Related Commands
|
chassis ha
|
Notes