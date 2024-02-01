On This Page
- File System
- Configuration Files
- configuration audit
- configuration auto-upload
- configuration copy
- configuration delete
- configuration fetch
- configuration jump-start
- configuration merge
- configuration move
- configuration new
- configuration revert
- configuration switch-to
- configuration text fetch
- configuration text file
- configuration text generate
- configuration upload
- configuration write
- write
- show configuration
- show configuration auto-upload
- show running-config
- show running-config interface
Configuration Management Commands
debug generate dump
|
debug generate dump
Generates a debug dump.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # debug generate dump
|
Related Commands
|
file debug-dump
|
Notes
|
The dump can then be manipulated using the “file debug-dump...” commands.
file debug-dump
|
file debug-dump {delete {<filename> | all | latest} | email {<filename> | latest} | upload {<filename> | latest} <URL>}
Manipulates debug dump files.
|
Syntax Description
|
delete
|
Deletes a debug dump file.
|
|
Emails a debug dump file to pre-configured recipients for “informational events”.
|
upload
|
Uploads a debug dump file to a remote host.
|
URL
|
The URL to the remote host. Supported URL formats: HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, TFTP, SCP and SFTP.
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
3.3.4000
|
Added “all” and “latest” options
|
Example
|
switch (config) # file debug-dump email sysdump-switch-112104-20114052-091707.tgz
|
Related Commands
|
show files debug-dump
file stats
|
file stats {delete <filename> | move {<source filename> | <destination filename>} | upload <filename> <URL>}
Manipulates statistics report files.
|
Syntax Description
|
delete <filename>
|
Deletes a stats report file.
|
move <source filename> <destination filename>
|
Renames a stats report file.
|
upload <filename> <URL>
|
Uploads a stats report file. Supported URL formats: HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, TFTP, SCP and SFTP.
Example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # file stats move memory-1.csv memory-2.csv
|
Related Commands
|
show files stats
show files stats <filename>
|
Notes
file tcpdump
|
file tcpdump {delete <filename> | upload <filename> <URL>}
Manipulates tcpdump output files.
|
Syntax Description
|
delete <filename>
|
Deletes a stats report file.
|
upload <filename> <URL>
|
Uploads the specified tcpdump output file to the specified URL. Supported URL formats: HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, TFTP, SCP and SFTP.
Example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename.
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # file tcmpdump delete my-tcpdump-file.txt
|
Related Commands
|
show files stats
tcpdump
|
Notes
file eula upload
|
file eula upload <filename> <URL>
Uploads the End User License Agreement to a specified remote location.
|
Syntax Description
|
filename
|
The End User License Agreement
|
URL
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.4.1100
|
Example
|
switch (config) # file eula upload MLNX-OS_EULA.pdf ? <URL or scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename>
|
Related Commands
|
license
|
Notes
|
N/A
file open-source-licenses upload
|
file open-source-licenses upload <filename> <URL>
Uploads the Open Source Licenses file.
|
Syntax Description
|
filename
|
The Open Source Licenses file
|
URL
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.9.3100
|
Example
|
switch (config) # file open-source-licenses upload Open_Source_Licenses.txt scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename
|
Related Commands
|
license
|
Notes
|
N/A
file help-docs upload
|
file help-docs upload <filename> <URL or scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename>
Uploads OS documentation to a specified remote location.
|
Syntax Description
|
filename
|
The file to upload to a remote host.
|
URL
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.4.1100
|
Example
|
switch (config) # file help-docs upload
MLNX-OS_IB_User_Manual.pdf <scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename>
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
reload
|
reload [force immediate | halt [noconfirm] | noconfirm]
Reboots or shuts down the system.
|
Syntax Description
|
force immediate
|
Forces an immediate reboot of the system even if the system is busy.
|
halt
|
Shuts down the system.
|
nonconfirm
|
Reboots the system without asking about unsaved changes.
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # reload
Configuration has been modified; save first? [yes] yes
|
Related Commands
|
reset factory
|
Notes
reset factory
|
reset factory [keep-all-config | keep-basic | keep-config-group | keep-virt-vols | keep-docker | keep-docker clear-label <label name>] | only-config] [halt]
Clears the system and resets it entirely to its factory state.
|
Syntax Description
|
keep-all-config
|
Preserves all configuration files including licenses. Removes the logs, stats, images, snapshots, history, and known hosts.
The user is prompted for confirmation before honoring this command, unless confirmation is disabled with the command: “no cli default prompt confirm-reset”.
|
keep-basic
|
Preserves licenses in the running configuration file.
|
keep-config-group
|
Reset to the factory defaults of the current RoCE config group: no-roce, lossless, lossy or semi-lossless.
|
keep-virt-vols
|
Preserves all virtual disk volumes.
|
only-config
|
Removes configuration files only. Logs, stats, images, snapshots, history, and known hosts are preserved.
|
halt
|
The system is halted after this process completes.
|
keep-docker
|
Preserves all current docker configurations.
|
keep-docker clear-label
<label name>
|
Preserves all current docker configurations, but deletes the content of the given docker storage label. (Note that only the content of the label folder will be deleted. The label itself will remain intact.)
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
3.4.0000
|
Added notes and “keep-virt-vols” parameter
|
3.6.2002
|
Updated example and notes
|
3.8.1300
|
Added "keep-docker" and "keep-docker clear-label" option
|
Example
|
switch (config) # reset factory
|
Related Commands
|
reload
|
Notes
|
configuration new factory
|
configuration new <filename> factory
Creates new file with only factory defaults.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.7.1102
|
Example
|
switch (config) # no configuration new my_file factory
|
Related Commands
|
configuration new factory
configuration new factory keep-basic
configuration new factory keep-connect
|
Notes
configuration new factory keep-docker
|
configuration new <filename> factory keep-docker
Creates new file with only factory defaults except docker current configuration.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.7.1102
|
Example
|
switch (config) # no configuration new my_file factory keep-docker
|
Related Commands
|
configuration new factory
configuration new factory keep-basic
configuration new factory keep-connect
|
Notes
show files debug-dump
|
show files debug-dump [<filename>]
Displays a list of debug dump files.
|
Syntax Description
|
filename
|
Displays a summary of the contents of a particular debug dump file.
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show files debug-dump sysdump-switch-20170731-161038.tgz
|
Related Commands
|
file debug-dump
|
Notes
show files stats
|
show files stats <filename>
Displays a list of statistics report files.
|
Syntax Description
|
filename
|
Display the contents of a particular statistics report file.
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show files stats
|
Related Commands
|
file stats
|
Notes
show files system
|
show files system [detail]
Displays usage information of the file systems on the system.
|
Syntax Description
|
detail
|
Displays more detailed information on file-system.
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show files stats
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show files tcpdump
|
show files tcpdump
Displays a list of statistics report files.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show files stats
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
configuration audit
|
configuration audit max-changes <number>
Chooses settings related to configuration change auditing.
|
Syntax Description
|
max-changes
|
Set maximum number of audit messages to log per change.
|
Default
|
1000
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # configuration audit max-changes 100
|
Related Commands
|
show configuration
|
Notes
configuration auto-upload
|
configuration auto-upload remote-url
no configuration auto-upload remote-url
Sets the remote URL to upload for automated backup.
The no form resets the remote URL.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.9.0500
|
Example
|
switch (config) # configuration auto-upload remote-url “scp://root:password@192.168.10.125/tmp/conf1”
|
Related Commands
|
show configuration auto-upload
|
Notes
|
If this feature is set, after every configuration write it will upload the active configuration file to the configured remote URL.
configuration copy
|
configuration copy <source-name> <dest-name>
Copies a configuration file.
|
Syntax Description
|
source-name
|
Name of source file.
|
dest-name
|
Name of destination file.
If the file of specified filename does not exist a new file will be created with said filename.
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # configuration copy initial.bak example
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
configuration delete
|
configuration delete <filename>
Deletes a configuration file.
|
Syntax Description
|
filename
|
Name of file to delete
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # configuration delete example
|
Related Commands
|
show configuration files
|
Notes
|
configuration fetch
|
configuration fetch <URL> [<name>]
Downloads a configuration file from a remote host.
|
Syntax Description
|
URL
|
Supported formats: HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, TFTP, SCP and SFTP.
Example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename
|
name
|
The name of the configuration file.
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # configuration fetch scp://root:password@192.168.10.125/tmp/conf1
|
Related Commands
|
configuration switch-to
|
Notes
|
configuration jump-start
|
configuration jump-start
Runs the initial-configuration wizard.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # configuration jump-start
|
Related Commands
|
configuration switch-to
|
Notes
|
configuration merge
|
configuration merge <filename>
Merges the “shared configuration” from one configuration file into the running configuration.
|
Syntax Description
|
filename
|
Name of file from which to merge settings.
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # configuration merge new-config-file
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
configuration move
|
configuration move <source-name> <dest-name>
Renames a configuration file.
|
Syntax Description
|
source-name
|
Name of file to rename.
|
dest-name
|
New name of renamed file.
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show configuration files
|
Related Commands
|
show configuration
|
Notes
|
configuration new
|
configuration new <filename> [factory [keep-basic] [keep-connect]]
Creates a new configuration file under the specified name. The parameters specify what configuration, if any, to carry forward from the current running configuration.
|
Syntax Description
|
filename
|
Names for new configuration file.
|
factory
|
Creates new file with only factory defaults.
|
keep-basic
|
Keeps licenses and host keys.
|
keep-connect
|
Keeps configuration necessary for connectivity (interfaces, routes, and ARP).
|
Default
|
Keeps licenses and host keys
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show configuration files
|
Related Commands
|
show configuration
|
Notes
|
configuration revert
|
configuration revert {factory [keep-basic | keep-connect]| saved}
Reverts the system configuration to a previous state.
|
Syntax Description
|
factory
|
Creates new file with only factory defaults.
|
keep-basic
|
Keeps licenses and host keys.
|
keep-connect
|
Keeps configuration necessary for connectivity (interfaces, routes, and ARP).
|
saved
|
Reverts running configuration to last saved configuration.
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # configuration revert saved
|
Related Commands
|
show configuration
|
Notes
|
configuration switch-to
|
configuration switch-to <filename>[no-reboot]
Loads the configuration from the specified file and makes it the active configuration file.
|
Syntax Description
|
no-reboot | Forces configuration change without rebooting.
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
3.6.1002 | Added “no-reboot” option
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show configuration files
|
Related Commands
|
show configuration files
|
Notes
|
configuration text fetch
|
configuration text fetch <URL> [apply [discard | fail-continue | filename | overwrite | verbose] | filename <filename> | overwrite [apply | filename <filename>]]
Fetches a text configuration file (list of CLI commands) from a specified URL.
|
Syntax Description
|
apply
|
Applies the file to the running configuration (i.e. executes the commands in it). This option has the following parameters:
|
filename
|
Specifies filename for saving downloaded text file.
|
overwrite
|
Downloads the file and saves it using the same name it had on the server. This option has the following parameters:
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.2.1000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # configuration text fetch scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
configuration text file
|
configuration text file <filename> {apply [fail-continue] [verbose] [reboot] | delete | rename <filename> | upload < URL>}
Performs operations on text-based configuration files.
|
Syntax Description
|
filename <file>
|
Specifies the filename.
|
apply
|
Applies the configuration on the system.
|
fail-continue
|
Continues execution of the commands even if some commands fail.
|
verbose
|
Displays all commands being executed and their output, instead of just those that get errors.
|
delete
|
Deletes the file.
|
rename <filename>
|
Renames the file.
|
upload <URL>
|
Supported types are HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, TFTP, SCP and SFTP.
For example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename
|
reboot
|
Write the configuration and reboot after successful execution.
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
3.9.0300 | Added ability to apply reboot
|
Example
|
switch (config) # configuration text file my-config-file delete
|
Related Commands
|
show configuration files
|
Notes
configuration text generate
|
configuration text generate {active {running | saved} | file <filename> } {save <filename> | upload <URL>}
Generates a new text-based configuration file from this system's configuration.
|
Syntax Description
|
active
|
Generates from currently active configuration.
|
running
|
Uses running configuration.
|
saved
|
Uses saved configuration.
|
file <filename>
|
Generates from inactive saved configuration.
|
save
|
Saves new file to local persistent storage.
|
upload <URL>
|
Supported types are HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, TFTP, SCP and SFTP.
For example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename.
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # configuration text generate file initial.prev save example
|
Related Commands
|
show configuration files
|
Notes
configuration upload
|
configuration upload {timestamp} {active | <name>} <URL or scp or sftp://username:password@hostname[:port]/path/filename>
Uploads a configuration file to a remote host.
|
Syntax Description
|
active
|
Upload the active configuration file.
|
timestamp
|
Will append the timestamp to the filename uploaded to remote.
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
3.9.0500 | Added timestamp option
|
Example
|
switch (config) # configuration upload active scp://root:password@192.168.10.125/tmp/conf1
|
Related Commands
|
show configuration files
|
Notes
|
No configuration file may have the name “active” or “timestamp”.
configuration write
|
configuration write [local | to <filename> [no-switch]]
Saves the running configuration to the active configuration file.
|
Syntax Description
|
local
|
Saves the running configuration locally (same as “write memory local”).
|
to <filename>
|
Saves the running configuration to a new file under a different name and makes it the active file.
|
no-switch
|
Saves the running configuration to this file but keep the current one active.
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # configuration write
|
Related Commands
|
write
|
Notes
write
|
write {memory [local] | terminal}
Saves or displays the running configuration.
|
Syntax Description
|
memory
|
Saves running configuration to the active configuration file. It is the same as “configuration write”.
|
local
|
Saves the running configuration only on the local node. It is the same as “configuration write local”.
|
terminal
|
Displays commands to recreate current running configuration. It is the same as “show running-config”.
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # write terminal
|
Related Commands
|
show running-config
configuration write
|
Notes
show configuration
|
show configuration [audit | files [<filename>] | running | text files]
Displays a list of CLI commands that will bring the state of a fresh system up to match the current persistent state of this system.
|
Syntax Description
|
audit
|
Displays settings for configuration change auditing.
|
files [<filename>]
|
Displays a list of configuration files in persistent storage if no filename is specified.
If a filename is specified, it displays the commands to recreate the configuration in that file. In the latter case, only non-default commands are shown, as for the normal “show configuration” command.
|
running
|
Displays commands to recreate current running configuration. Same as the command “show configuration” except that it applies to the currently running configuration, rather than the current persisted configuration.
|
text files
|
Displays names of available text-based configuration files.
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
3.3.5006 | Removed “running full” and “full” parameters
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show configuration
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show configuration auto-upload
|
show configuration auto-upload
Shows the automated backup settings.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.9.0500
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show configuration auto-upload
|
Related Commands
|
configuration auto-upload remote-url
|
Notes
|
If this feature is set. After every configuration write, it will upload the active configuration file to the configured remote URL.
show running-config
|
show running-config [expanded | protocol <protocol>| diff | diff <config_file_name>]
Displays commands to recreate current running configuration.
|
Syntax Description
|
expanded
|
Displays commands in expanded format without compressing ranges.
|
protocol
|
Only displays commands relating to the specified protocol.
|
diff
|
Displays delta between saved config file (active by default) and running-config.
|
config_file_name
|
Displays delta between the specified saved config file and running-config.
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
3.3.4402
|
Removed “full” parameter
|
3.6.2002
|
Updated example and added parameters
|
3.6.3640
|
Added support for forwarding mode configuration
|
3.8.1000
|
Added support to show diff between running-config and saved config files (active file saved by default)
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show running-config diff
Only in running-config:
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
show running-config interface
|
show running-config interface [lo <loopback_id>]
Displays running-config filtered with the specific interfaces.
|
Syntax Description
|
loopback_id
|
Loopback interface ID.
Range: 0-31
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.8.1000
|
3.8.3000
|
Updates command
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show running-config interface lo 1
|
Related Commands
|
Notes