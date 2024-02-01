Deleting Unused Images

switch (config) # show images Installed images: Partition 1 : version: image-X86_64- 3.6 . 5000 .img Partition 2 : version: image-X86_64- 3.6 . 5000 .img Last boot partition: 1 Next boot partition: 1 Images available to be installed: No image files are available to be installed. Serve image files via HTTP/HTTPS: no No image install currently in progress. Boot manager password is set. Image signing : trusted signature always required Admin require signed images: yes Settings for next boot only: Fallback reboot on configuration failure: yes ( default )